Chico's FAS: Still No Signs Of A Turnaround

The Retail Sector (XRT) remains divided among the haves, and the have nots, and Chico's FAS (CHS) has long been a have not in the sector. The company has seen revenue erode over the past few years after trailing-twelve month total revenue topped at $2.73 billion in Q3 of 2015. Earnings per share, revenue growth, and margins have been on the decline since, and there is no real light at the end of the tunnel here. The one good piece of news for investors is that we've seen a shakeup of management with the company naming Bonnie Brooks as CEO in July. While this is good news as sometimes a fresh face can put a new perspective on a business stuck in a rut; she certainly has her work cut out for her. Even though the company's Soma Intimates brand continues to gain traction with positive comp sales, the company's total comp sales continue to contract. The company had a decent Q2 report with strength out of Soma, and the stock is now up 85% in less than a month. I see this significant rally as an opportunity for investors to lighten up positions and exit the stock into strength. The strength in Chico's Soma brand is a positive, but earnings estimates continue to get revised lower, and the company is expecting net losses for FY-2020 and FY-2021. Investors would be wise to avoid the stock and bet on the leaders in the sector instead.

In unexpected news, Chico's FAS is the 2nd ranked top gainer in the Retail Sector with a 49% return the past month, next to only Michael's Companies (MIK) in first place with nearly a triple-digit gain. Both companies are two of the most heavily shorted names in the sector, and both reported decent Q2 results which have helped spur violent short-covering rallies. While this rally in Chico's FAS may be convincing some investors that the bottom is in, the fundamentals are not suggesting this is the case at all. The company continues to see contracting margins, negative revenue growth year-over-year, and earnings per share are expected to fall off a cliff. The only real positive for the company is that its Soma Intimates brand continues to perform well. It saw exceptional comps of 11% year-over-year in Q2, with total revenue of $99.6 million vs. $88.9 million in the 2018 period. However, this strength in Soma was not enough to offset total net sales, which fell nearly 7% in the period. The company's Chico's and White House Black Market sales continue to struggle, and this has contributed to the low to mid-single-digit decline in sales also expected in Q3. Until this trend changes in a big way, it's hard to be optimistic long-term.

Looking at Chico's growth metrics below, the top-line weakness has finally hit a point where it's taken a massive bite out of the company's ability to generate positive earnings per share [EPS]. While annual EPS has contracted from a high of $1.11 in FY-2013 to $0.35 projected for FY-2019, FY-2020 and FY-2021 are looking troublesome based on current estimates. Estimates for FY-2020 annual EPS are currently sitting at (-) $0.16, with FY-2021 annual EPS estimates at (-) $0.07. While the prior period of earnings contraction was an issue, there was at least some solace in the fact that the company still generated positive EPS. Going forward over the next 12 to 18 months, this will no longer be the same. This is not an ideal situation at all for investors. While companies with lackluster revenue growth are best to avoid, in my opinion, companies with lackluster revenue growth and net losses are un-investable.

As we can see, annual EPS continues to slide, and this trend is only accelerating. While annual EPS was hanging on for dear life and flat-lining from FY-2015 through FY-2018, the continued contraction in sales made this flat trend in EPS unsustainable.

If we look at quarterly revenue growth above, things are quite bleak here also. Chico's has seen negative year-over-year revenue growth for the past fifteen quarters in a row. While this trend in negative growth is attempting to climb off of its lows, it is still negative year-over-year growth. Typically, turnaround stories are high-risk and rarely pan out unless we see a spike in revenue growth. We saw this from Crocs (CROX) in late 2017, and the company was able to turn things around. However, it's best to wait for signs of a turnaround vs. hope that one might materialize. Generally, it is safest to wait for three quarters in a row of mid-single-digit or higher revenue growth to confirm there's a high likelihood of a turnaround in place. While this leads to paying up more for a stock, it also de-risks the stock significantly as the fundamentals are finally going in the right direction.

As we can see from Chico's in the below chart, we have no sign of a turnaround yet, and quarterly revenue growth for the next quarter is also expected to contract. Q3 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $474.8 million, which will represent a 5% drop over last year's Q3 revenue of $499.9 million. Even if the company were to beat these estimates by 4% and come in at $493 million, this would still translate to negative year-over-year growth. For investors looking for a turnaround, we are at least one year away in a perfect world from confirmation of one. This is because we want to see three quarters in a row of mid-single-digit quarterly revenue growth, and barring a miracle, we should see negative growth next quarter.

Finally, from a margin and financial standpoint, there's nothing to be optimistic about here either. While Chico's debt-to-equity ratio is manageable and not overly bloated at 1.20, the company's margins continue to decline sequentially and in a material way. Gross margins are down from the low 50% range in FY-2015 to 35% in the most recent quarter. Consistently compressed margins are not ideal as this shows that every single part of Chico's business is contracting, outside of strength in their one brand, Soma. This is not what we want to see out of a turnaround story as there's no turnaround showing up in any single metric.

Comparing this to Crocs, the company's turnaround came with higher leverage, but also saw a surge higher in gross margins. Crocs' margin expansion coupled with multiple quarters in a row of improving revenue growth suggested that there was a light at the end of the tunnel, and a turnaround was in the works.

Based on the fact that Chico's continues to see softness in every facet of its business, there are no signs of a turnaround in place just yet. The company's strength in its Soma brand is helping to ease what is significant softness across the business, but it is not enough to power a turnaround on its own. Given this fact, I do not see any reason for investors to bet on the name. At best, the stock is a trading vehicle to take advantage of oversold bounces for experienced traders. At worst, this turnaround does not materialize, and the stock revisits its lows next year. The recent 85% rally in the stock the past three weeks has made the stock close to fully valued, and I see the stock as an Avoid given that it's come on the back of no material change in the fundamentals. Let's take a look at the technicals to see if they've made any headway.

Looking at the daily chart above, we can see that the stock has stiff resistance at the $4.20 level, as well as strong resistance at $6.90. If the stock can confirm a monthly close above $4.20, it's possible it can make a run at the $6.90 level where the current long-term downtrend line sits. However, I think this is unlikely. Ultimately, I expect the stock to run out of gas in the $4.20 - $5.00 level, and I believe this rally is providing investors with an opportunity to exit the stock.

As we see from a weekly chart, the stock remains in an intermediate downtrend. This 85% rally may look significant on an arithmetically scaled graph, but it's done nothing to improve the stock from a logarithmic view. In other words, this is simply a sharp rally within a bear market. Just as it's wise to buy on sharp drops in bull markets, it's not a bad idea to take profits on wild runs by a stock in bear markets. This is especially true when this bounce has come with no material change in the fundamentals.

The recent rally in Chico's may have some investors thinking the worst is over, but I'm less inclined to believe this is the case. Short-covering rallies often show up in the most heavily shorted stocks, and it's easy for hated stocks to see massive bounces if an earnings report comes in stronger than expected. Chico's has undoubtedly made progress with its Soma brand, but this is only lessening the blow and impact from the softness in their other brands. I see the best course of action for investors as taking profits into this rally as we head above $4.20, and I see it as an Avoid for prospective investors. The only reason one should own a company is if it is growing earnings per share, and the shift from declining EPS to negative EPS based on FY-2020 estimates has made the Chico's story less attractive going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.