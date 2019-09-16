NextEra Energy: Buy For Renewable Energy Growth In The Electric Utility Business

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 24 years with an above-average present 2.3% yield, and renewable energy growth is the story for this company.

NextEra Energy's three-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and expected to grow with the increasing technological developments of the company and demand for more electricity.

NextEra Energy (NEE), one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States, is a buy for the total return investor who also wants good dividend income. The management of NEE is good and has continued to grow by using its cash to expand and add to their existing generating capacity with renewable generation, looking to the future. The company is not part of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing but will be considered when cash is available. The graphic below shows highlights of the strong growth in the second quarter.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, NextEra has a good chart, going up and to the right from 2015-2019, in a strong solid pattern. NextEra is fully priced but would be worth a nibble for long-term investors that want a stable growing business.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. NextEra Energy beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great NextEra Energy total return of 123.42% compared to the Dow base of 49.32% makes NextEra Energy a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,800 today. This gain makes NextEra Energy a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow using more electricity.

Dow's 57-month total return baseline is 49.32%

Company name 57-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage NextEra Energy 123.42% 74.10% 2.3%

NextEra Energy does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. NextEra Energy has an above-average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for 24 years, making NextEra Energy a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2019 for an increase from $1.11/Qtr. to $1.25/Qtr. or a 12.6% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in February 2020 of $0.10/Qtr. or an 8% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 44%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and adding to renewable energy capability.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for NextEra Energy can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the United States economy.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. NextEra Energy easily passes this guideline. NextEra Energy is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $106 Billion. NextEra Energy 2019 projected cash flow of $4 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like NextEra Energy have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. NextEra Energy S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $224, passing the guideline. NextEra Energy price is fair and just 3% below the target. NextEra Energy is below the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 26, making NextEra Energy a fair buy at this entry point considering the potential growth and stability of the company. If you are a long-term investor that wants good increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the below-average growing dividend makes NextEra Energy a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes NextEra Energy interesting is the long-term demand for electricity that is needed to keep the computers and other new electric products running. NextEra Energy gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don't have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates.

For the second quarter reported on July 24, 2019, NextEra Energy reported earnings that beat expectation by $0.04 at $2.35 compared to last year at $2.11. Total revenue was higher at $4.97 Billion more than a year ago by 22.4% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $290 Million. This was a great report with bottom-line beating expectation and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019 and is expected to be $2.27 compared to last year at $2.18, a good increase. The graphic below summarizes the earnings growth for the second quarter year over year

Company Business

NextEra Energy is one of the largest generator and distributor of electricity in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

The Company is an electric power company in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. Its segments include FPL and NEER. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is a rate-regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. NEER is a diversified clean energy company with a business strategy that emphasizes the development, acquisition, and operation of long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable projects.

Overall, NextEra Energy is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the United States energy requirements grow going forward, with the increasing demand for NextEra Energy electric supply and distribution services. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in revenue as the United States economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, NextEra Energy electric services are still needed.

During the recent hurricane (Dorian), NEE did a fantastic job. Their smart grid and robust network restored the power to their customers within hours. They also sent crews north to help other states restore their power to their customers.

The graphic below shows the increase and projections of the renewable energy part of the business creating the growth of NEE. The company is ahead of the curve and should provide stable, conservative growth and income.

The quotes below from the 2nd quarter's earnings call indicate growth for the company's renewable energy capabilities. They are a company looking to the future to provide energy using as little as possible fossil fuels.

Average regulatory capital employed increased by more than 8% versus the same quarter last year, and all of our major capital initiatives, including the continuation of one of the largest solar expansions ever in the U.S. remain on track. At Energy Resources, adjusted EPS increased by $0.10 year-over-year, primarily reflecting contributions from new investments. We continue to capitalize on one of the best environments for renewables development in our history with our backlog increasing by more than 1,850 megawatts since our first-quarter call, including more than 400 megawatts since our investor conference in June.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the NextEra Energy business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. NextEra Energy has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and population grow. The growth is being driven by added renewable energy to their existing services and distribution and the moderation of existing facilities.

Conclusions

NextEra Energy is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor that also wants a good growing dividend income. NextEra Energy will be considered for my portfolio when cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present NextEra Energy entry point is fully priced. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing good total return and steady in the electric utility business, NextEra Energy may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) 9.0% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) 13.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept. $145). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I will be most likely to continue to sell covered calls against the DHR position on this present upswing.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19, BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.62%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

