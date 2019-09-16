Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition

Intuit today is more than just a software company. Its recent offering in small business financing and payroll solution has become its growth engine for the last few years.

Intuit's strong market positioning has separated itself from its competitors. Its closest possible competitor clocked in a revenue of $2.2 billion in FY'18, merely a third of Intuit's FY'18 revenue.

Overview

In the last Q4 2019 earnings call, we saw how Intuit (INTU) has again had a great quarter where it exceeded expectations in terms of revenue and EPS. Revenue grew by 15% YoY, followed by EPS beat by $0.05. Historically, Intuit has been a dominant player in the financial software market. In the last decade alone, it has consistently ended every fiscal year with a double-digit net profit margin and revenue growth rate. In its most recent fiscal year in FY 2018, Intuit recorded annual revenue of $6.78 billion, which was a 12.4% growth YoY.

For long-term investors looking to get an exposure to the small business finance software market, we believe that Intuit provides the best investment opportunity today. When evaluating Intuit, we pay close attention to the competitive landscape, in which its main focus on the small business customers in the US and Canada has left itself with virtually no close competition. As a result, Intuit today has grown to be more than just a software company. Since 2017, Intuit has been in the small business financing and payroll solutions, which are growth drivers of the business today.

Current business

Before we dive deeper into Intuit’s competitive landscape, it is critical to review how Intuit makes money. Intuit has three main business segments. It generates over 90% of its revenue through QuickBooks and TurboTax products/services. Intuit reports these revenues under its two largest segments: the Small Business & Self-Employed (SBE) and the Consumer. SBE is its largest segment, which is where Intuit recognizes all of its revenue from QuickBooks and other merchant-related services across financing, payroll, and payment processing solutions. Its smallest segment, Strategic Partner, makes up less than 10% of overall revenue.

(Source: Intuit’s 10-K)

All of the revenue generated from TurboTax, its well-renowned tax filing and preparation software, is recognized under its second-largest segment, the Consumer. As stated in its 10-Q, the revenue in this segment tends to be more seasonal, given the relatively higher demand for the services during the US federal and income tax filing and reporting season from November through April.

(Source: Intuit’s 10-Q. Revenue of its two-largest segments)

While its desktop-based solution (Product) has contributed to most of Intuit QuickBooks and TurboTax growth in the past, most of its growth today comes from the cloud-based subscription fees (Service and other). As of Q4 2019, we saw that its SBE segment has grown faster at 38% YoY, driven by QuickBooks’ 42% YoY growth in revenue. Its Consumer segment, in the meantime, has only increased by about 11% YoY.

Strong market positioning enabled by a solid product expansion strategy

Within the small business financial and tax preparation software market in the US and Canada, Intuit is the de-facto market leader. Such a strong market positioning has allowed Intuit to post strong financial performance every year. When we examine its competitive landscape further, it appears that there is not a close competitor.

(Source: G2Crowd. Competitive landscape of Intuit QuickBooks and TurboTax)

When it comes to its two flagship products, QuickBooks and TurboTax, we found that the closest possible competitors to either of them are too different in terms of overall business strategy or size. Sage Group (OTC:SGGEF), for instance, which our source considers as the QuickBooks’ closest and largest competitor, focuses more on building a localized offering to fit its global expansion strategy rather than on building a solution for the US and Canada market like QuickBooks. Sage Group also only recorded annual revenue of GBP 1.86 billion in FY 2018, which is roughly equivalent to $2.2 billion. As a comparison, that figure is only a third of Intuit’s revenue in FY 2018. TurboTax, on the other hand, is considered to closely compete with CCH, which is a privately-held company targeting a niche segment. CCH focuses on developing a tax preparation and filing software targeted towards professionals, while TurboTax focuses on developing a product for the mass market.

Having achieved considerable successes with QuickBooks and TurboTax, Intuit has also ventured into small business financing and payment processing businesses later on. In that sense, Intuit’s overall approach is not only to provide software tools for its core small business users but also to empower them to grow. This strategy is proven to boost its growth in the SBE segment. In the Q4 earnings call, Sasan Goodarzi provided a bit of an overview on Intuit's approach:

Earlier this year, we launched next business-day payments, a service that enables our customers to receive their funds the next business-day instead of having to wait two to five days to get their money. This change is resonating with our customers. Our online payments business remained strong with charge volume up 40% in the fiscal year 2019 for customers using QuickBooks Online. Within payroll, we introduced next-day and same-day direct deposit to enable customers to hold on to their money longer and better manage their cash flow. QuickBooks Online payroll revenue overall grew more than 35% in fiscal year 2019.

With almost three times as much YoY growth rate than the Consumer segment today, we believe that the SBE segment’s revenue will surpass the Consumer’s in FY 2020. At the moment, SBE’s 2019 YTD Revenue is $2.6 billion, which is about $100 million lower than Consumer segment YTD revenue.

(Source: stockrow. Intuit’s profitability metrics)

Furthermore, an overall solid execution in product strategy has also allowed Intuit to maintain a consistent profit level over the years. Apart from a one-time drop in 2015, Intuit’s trailing annual operating margin has always been within 25% to 30% range.

Valuation

In terms of valuation metrics, Intuit trades at a premium compared to its peers, though we have not seen a lot of pure-play competitors in the market. Taking Sage Group as the closest possible competitor in the small business segment, for instance, we found that its TTM P/E of 23.38 is almost half as much as Intuit’s TTM P/E of 48.86.

(Source: seeking alpha. Sage Group’s vs Intuit’s growth metrics)

Despite its premium valuation, Intuit has always delivered on the growth expectations. From the top-line and bottom-line growth perspectives, Intuit has a much more promising outlook. Intuit grew its revenue by 12.6% YoY, while Sage Group only did so by 7.33% YoY. When we examine its bottom-line growth metrics such as EBIT or Levered FCF growth rate, we found that Intuit is even much further ahead compared to its peers. Intuit grew its EBIT by almost 19% YoY and grew its Levered FCF by 40.75%, which means overall, Intuit grew at least twice as fast than its peers.

With no comparable pure-play competitors, it is a bit challenging to value Intuit. In most cases, Intuit appears overvalued most likely due to it being in more diversified business. As we discussed earlier, Intuit’s SBE segment now includes payroll and small business financing in addition to its traditional accounting and tax software businesses. With SBE segment growing the fastest among all of the other segments, Intuit has recently found itself to be more than just a software company. We believe that all these factors combined justify Intuit’s premium valuation.

Takeaway

Our thesis highlights Intuit’s track record in building a very valuable business that sets it apart from its competitors. As a company with over $70 billion market cap, Intuit has done a great job to boost its growth. Through its solid product expansion strategy, Intuit has been able to achieve a double-digit growth rate and profit margin every year over the last decade. In conclusion, looking at where Intuit is at the moment, we think that it would be difficult for any competitor to challenge its position as the market leader.

