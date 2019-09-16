Tesla Desperately Fights Its Already Lost Battle

In my opinion, the former investment thesis does not (any longer) exist. In the following article I will explain in more detail why this is the case.

However, in times of an increasingly difficult market environment, it is doubtful whether Tesla will be able to emerge stronger from this market phase.

I like Tesla (TSLA) and the vision that drives Elon Musk. Tesla's pioneering work in the EV field cannot be appreciated enough. As an investor, however, I do not see my investments in companies as a hobby, but as a business. I pay money and get a stake in a company in return. However, in times of an increasingly difficult market environment, it is doubtful whether Tesla will be able to emerge stronger from this market phase. In the sum of all circumstances I see the former investment thesis for Tesla no longer given. There are various reasons for this, in particular the competitive situation, macroeconomic changes and Tesla's capital structure. I will go into this in more detail in the following article.

Investor have to stick to reality

Before I go into the details, however, I would like to address an aspect that strikes me particularly among Tesla investors and which I believe is completely out of place.

It should be clear that investors invest their money in a market that is reality. It has rules and cornerstones. The investor has no influence on this. He is not an actor, but can at most react. In contrast, however, many investors behave deeply emotionally. I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment. I believe that the cornerstones of the market have changed fundamentally to the detriment of Tesla.

Tough competition

First of all, investors must accept the changed realities of the market. This includes, above all, growing competition.

By 2025, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) plans to build and sell up to 3 million all-electric cars per year – depending on market developments. By then, there are to be over 80 new electric models, including 50 purely electric-powered vehicles. For this ambitious goals, Volkswagen has been budgeted more than EUR 34 billion up to the end of 2022 for e-mobility, autonomous driving, digital connectivity and new mobility services.

The EV ID.3 can be considered as the first exclamation mark in this respect. Volkswagen has already received more than 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 that had its world premiere at the IAA 2019.

According to Volkswagen, the entry-level version of the ID.3 will cost less than EUR 30,000. Even the exclusive, special edition ID.3 1st, with a 58-kWh battery and a range of roughly 420 kilometers will be available for less than 40,000 Euros. Given that, the Tesla Model 3 2019 has a starting manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of USD 38,990. The ID.3 is therefore cheaper than the cheapest Tesla model. However, as it regards Tesla Model 3, the range with the 75 kWh battery is up to 560 kilometers and therefore better than the range of Volkswagen's ID.3.

The new Porsche Tycan has also caused quite a stir worldwide. Of course I know the argumentation that the Porsche Tycan does not compete at all with the Model 3 and that competition is generally good for the market. That may be true, especially for consumers who have more choice. The chances of more innovations continue to rise as well. But for which company is fierce competition really advantageous in terms of profitability? Competition automatically leads to price pressure. This can be seen from the fact that ID.3 will be cheaper than Model 3.

Another company the world's largest maker of electric vehicles BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). The company is also quite young, but has a much larger product range than Tesla. The Chinese company manufactures automobiles, battery-powered bicycles, buses, forklifts, rechargeable batteries, trucks. The company is much more profitable than Tesla and has a strong market position in the Chinese market.

Investors must also bear in mind that Volkswagen and BYD are far from being the only competitors. I haven't even mentioned the other traditional manufacturers yet. They are also pushing the market for EV. They all push into the market and confront Tesla with a completely new situation.

(Source: Growing competition)

Tendency towards stagnating or even declining market

In addition, there is even a tendency for the market to stagnate or even decline. Investors must therefore get used to the fact that EV sales do not automatically and inevitably always go up.

Of course, the global market is growing steadily. But why should different rules apply to EV than to conventional cars? This applies in particular to cyclical downturns. Worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. Car sales are also falling in the USA.

Data by YCharts

Given that, the trade conflict between the USA and China must of course be taken into account. China will impose 25 percent tariffs on imported American cars from Dec. 15. This will of course affect Teslas. Investors who have placed their hopes in the Asian market will be very disappointed because China’s auto market is suffering. Usually, investors talk about Tesla’s aiming to start producing cars from its new Shanghai Gigafactory. That's all very well, but investors need to consider the following. Tesla's cars are much more expensive than the local manufacturers. Another point is that also the Chinese manufacturers sell less EVs. BYD reported its second monthly sales declines. Sales in August decreased by 23 percent from a year ago in the same period.

(Source: BYD's EVs sales are slowing)

However, this does not only affect individual companies, but the entire market. Overall, China’s EV sales saw their first monthly decline in July. But it didn't stop here. In August, the decline was far steeper, dropping by 16% from a year earlier to 85,000 units.

(Source: China's electric car sales growth in 2019)

This development is not nice because China is the largest market for EV and the Chinese government actually wants to pave the way for the spread of EVs. Admittedly, there is also good news from China. Tesla will be exempted from China's auto tax on purchases, according to a statement posted on the industry minister's website. However, it does not help Tesla if Tesla's cars are also subject to punitive tariffs. Furthermore, it does not help Tesla to avoid the fact that EV sales in China are generally falling.

Furthermore, the impacts of the trade war are yet to come. For now, the dispute with China was abstract for many people. It was an dispute with a country and not more. The impacts on their everyday lives was little. This has changed with the latest round. If Trump actually introduces further tariffs in December, the tariffs would cover 99 percent of all Chinese exports. Buyers of these products must accordingly expect higher prices. This actually affects the entire population of the USA. But this also means that they have less money for luxury goods such as cars.

Tesla needs money

“I’m optimistic about being profitable in Q1 and for all quarters going forward.”

(Source: Elon Musk, January 2019)

That wasn't a promise, of course, but it was viewed as such by many investors. And the truth is at least that the positive outlook did not materialize in the end. This confronts Tesla with major problems, as the company is dependent on money to continue running. The measures Tesla is taking to save money will definitely not reassure investors. Tesla saves on research & development. The fact that the ratio of research & development to sales is becoming lower is, of course, due on the one hand to the higher sales that Tesla is now generating. On the other hand, investments in research & development are also declining in absolute figures.

Data by YCharts

However, this is extremely disadvantageous, because it is precisely the intensifying competition that provokes the need for innovations. But this requires investment. It is therefore extremely disadvantageous if Tesla just starts to save on this item. The fact that the company is even less efficient in its investments than its competitors, which I will show later, makes the situation even worse.

As a result, Tesla needs more money. This can be achieved by looking for new investors or new debt. As it will become increasingly difficult for Tesla to find new investors, it will have to take on further debt in the medium term.

Major investments through another OEM are unlikely

Despite rumors to the contrary, I consider especially Volkswagen's participation to be unlikely. Firstly, a scenario in which Volkswagen acquires Tesla completely can be ruled out for several reasons. Of course, Elon Musk would refuse. He would rather take Tesla completely off the stock market than that another company buys it. The next obvious reason is that Tesla would be far too expensive for Volkswagen.

However, some investors think that Volkswagen could like to have access to Tesla's know-how in the areas of software and batteries. This would actually make sense because Tesla could use some fresh capital. However, there are uncertainties here as well. On the one hand, 10 to 20 percent of the shares would hardly be sufficient for Volkswagen to receive really important know-how. In addition, Volkswagen itself is heavily involved in creating an EV segment from the ground up. An acquisition of Tesla shares would not have so much added value here.

New debts are the only solution

Accordingly, only one solution remains, more debt. Although cheap money is available through low interest rates, investors must ask themselves where this development is going to lead. The debt to assets ratio has been rising steadily for three years.

Data by YCharts

If you look at other fundamental data, I don't see how Tesla can reverse this development. On the one hand, Tesla's operating margin is significantly worse than that of its competitors.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the margin increases with the growing number of cars sold. However, all companies, not just Tesla, are benefiting from the fundamentally growing market. Investors must therefore fear that Tesla will nevertheless always be less profitable than its competitors.

The development of the gross margin is even worse. Unlike operating margin, Tesla’s gross margins have steadily declined, from 28 percent in 2014 to the actual 18 percent over the trailing twelve months. This already shows that Tesla does not do any witchcraft and in the end cannot maintain a higher margin than the traditional car manufacturer Volkswagen.

Data by YCharts

Tesla enthusiasts will say that this decline can be attributed to the shift to the lower priced Model 3. However, it’s not as if the Model 3 is a cheap car. Just to remind you: the Tesla Model 3 has a starting manufacturer suggested retail price of USD 38,990. Volkswagen's ID.3 is therefore cheaper than the cheapest Tesla model. Likewise, investors simply have to acknowledge the reality that Tesla is inefficient with its investments. Its return of equity is really alarming. This is especially true when comparing the measure with Volkswagen.

Data by YCharts

Just to remind you, return of equity is a measure of how well a company uses investments to generate earnings growth. This proves that Tesla is using its investments much less efficiently than its competitors. You can also see that Volkswagen is twice as effective as the world's leading EV company BYD.

Highly overvalued

If one considers all the above circumstances completely rationally, then Tesla is overestimated by all means. Basically, investors are willing to pay around USD 250 for a company that makes almost USD 5 loss every year.

Data by YCharts

In addition and unlike BYD, China's flagship company, or Volkswagen, which has experienced several crises and yet is extremely well positioned financially, Tesla is fighting completely on its own in the market for EV. It is a debt-based company that faces increasing competition with possibly declining or stagnating sales of EVs.

Last but not least I would like to make a last comparison to show how much Tesla is overvalued. This can also be clearly seen in the P/S ratio. Tesla has a P/S ratio of 1.8, while the P/S ratio of Volkswagen is only 0.32.

Data by YCharts

To make it clear once again. Tesla is a great company that has impressively managed not only to shape the future of auto mobility, but also to drive it forward. But these are not indicators of whether investors should invest in a company or not. The future alone is decisive. And in this future Tesla will play a different role than before. It will be hunted from all sides by competitors. Of these, competitors like Volkswagen are in a much better financial position. Furthermore, many of the traditional competitors also have much more experience of corporate management in times of crisis. I therefore believe that such a premium for Tesla, which investors currently have to pay, is not justified.

Conclusion

Tesla is no longer the predator and pioneer. Rather, the company itself is now the hunted. In this respect, a simple question arises: What value does Tesla give its investors? What is Tesla's advantage over a conglomerate like Volkswagen? What is Tesla's advantage over national lighthouse companies like BYD?

In my eyes, Tesla is desperately fighting a fight that it has already lost. Of course, Tesla may improve sales and margins and the share price may rise accordingly. At the same time, however, it is caught up from the left and right by other competitors. Given that, the former investment thesis does not (any longer) exist. For Tesla, a company-exit is too late because of the high valuation. However, this does not apply to investors. They can still sell their shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.