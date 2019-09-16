Energy Momentum Gaining Energy

The energy of the mind is the essence of life. ― Aristotle

Now may be the time to get into the energy sector and energy-related stocks. The energy sector has dramatically underperformed the general market this year. The S&P 500 Index has risen a considerable 20% year-to-date. The energy sector as measured by the iShares US Energy ETF (IYE) is only up 5.3%. Technology and financial companies have been the big drivers of positive returns this year. Names like Visa (NYSE:V), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have significantly contributed to the outperformance of their respective sectors.

This month has been a different story. The energy sector took the lead. It outperformed all other sectors with a 6.6% return. One of the drivers of this change has been the rise of oil prices off their August lows. With WTI Oil at almost $55, it hasn’t made a full breakout from August, but gives some support to the oil producers. The trade war with China still continues, which leaves uncertainty in the oil market. The momentum in this sector could easily continue through the end of the year as investors rotate out of the high-flying techs shares into the underperforming energy shares.

Buying the sector through IYE may be a great way to get general exposure, even though it's heavily concentrated in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which make up 43% of this fund. It offers a 3.2% dividend yield. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) is an oil services company with a new CEO and a new vision. He's heavily focused on reducing costs and increasing free cash flow. This is a much-needed change for the company. Schlumberger is aiming to lower cost per barrel for oil and gas development by providing and improving integrated services. Management believes that a combination of Schlumberger’s unique technologies along with Schlumberger Production Management, a new business model, will lead to full integration and alignment to increase oilfield efficiencies and reservoir productivity. SLB always has been a leader in research and development. They spend heavily on it and has led to many improvements in reservoir characterization and drilling. They offer a 5.3% dividend yield to add to their total return.

Another underperformer that looks promising is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC). MPC is an independent refiner operating throughout the West Coast, Gulf Coast and mid-continent. They announced second quarter earnings at the beginning of August and considerably beat estimates, which shows their turnaround is working after their first quarter earning loss. One of the drivers of earnings was the Andeavor acquisition last year. With Andeavor, Marathon became the largest US refiner and is now finding cost savings and efficiencies from the merger. Marathon also has diversified its business model into retail gas stations. They now have more than 5,000 locations. This has led to cost savings and purchasing power. Marathon is set to build on its size and scope and is committed to finding more cost savings.

