Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years

However, the upcoming years are likely to be much better for the oil major than the last seven years.

The stock price of Chevron (CVX) has remained essentially flat in the last seven years. This fact should have disappointed most of the shareholders of the oil giant, as the S&P has more than doubled over the same period. Nevertheless, in this article, I will analyze why the next seven years are likely to prove much better for Chevron.

Business overview

Just like its peers, Chevron is an integrated oil major which generates most of its earnings from its upstream segment. Last year, the company generated 78% of its earnings from its upstream segment.

However, Chevron has a striking difference from its peers. BP (BP), Total (TOT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) produce oil and natural gas at ratios of 50/50, 50/50 and 60/40, respectively, whereas Chevron is much more overweight on oil. It produces oil and gas at a 61/39 ratio but it also prices a significant portion of its gas output based on the price of oil. As a result, about 75% of the total output of Chevron is priced based on the price of oil.

In the second quarter, all the oil majors reported lower earnings than in last year's quarter due to a decrease in the prices of oil and natural gas. Chevron was the bright exception, as it grew its earnings per share by 28%. The superior performance resulted from strong production growth, a $740 million merger termination fee from Anadarko and a tax benefit in Canada. Notably Chevron grew its production by 9% over last year's quarter thanks to impressive growth in the Permian Basin and at Wheatstone, in Australia. Its production volume thus climbed to a new all-time high level.

Growth prospects

Like most of its peers, Chevron failed to grow its production for a whole decade, until 2017. It is remarkable that the oil major failed to boost its output despite the excessive amounts it spent on growth projects. In the years 2012-2014, when oil was trading around $100 per barrel, Chevron spent more than $30 billion per year on capital expenses. The stagnant production amid hefty capital expenses helps explain a significant part of the aforementioned daunting performance of the stock price of Chevron in the last seven years.

However, the company has changed course and has reignited growth in the last two years. It grew its output by 5% in 2017 and 7% in 2018 and is poised to grow its production by another 4%-7% this year. Moreover, management has provided guidance for additional 3%-4% annual production growth over the next five years.

A major growth driver will be the Permian Basin. Chevron has more than doubled the value of its assets in this region in the last two years thanks to new discoveries and technological advances.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, it learnt its lesson well from the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. It thus now invests exclusively in low-cost barrels, with low execution risk and a high rate of return. About 70% of this year's capital expenses will be allocated to projects that will begin delivering cash flows within 2 years. This is a major shift in the strategy of the company, whose projects needed many years to begin generating cash flows in the past.

The above mentioned downturn of the energy sector also benefited Chevron in another way. The company was forced to enhance its efficiency and minimize its operating expenses. As a result, Chevron has managed to reduce its development and production cost per barrel by 40% in the last four years. The company has thus become much more profitable than in the past at a given price of oil.

Overall, Chevron has promising growth prospects for the next several years. It has entered in a sustainable phase of production growth while it has also become more resilient at low oil prices thanks to the fine-grading of its portfolio and its cost-cutting initiatives. In addition, it is likely to benefit from higher oil prices in the upcoming years, as the strong growth in the demand for refined products is likely to drive oil prices higher than their current suppressed levels

Dividend

The energy sector is highly cyclical. Consequently, it is extremely hard for oil companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. Chevron and Exxon Mobil are the only two exceptions to this rule, as they are the only dividend aristocrats in the sector. Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive quarters. This is a testament to the solid long-term strategy of the oil major.

The stock currently offers a 3.9% dividend yield. This is more than twice as much as the yield of the S&P (1.8%) but it is normal compared to the historical yields of Chevron. Nevertheless, investors should note that the company will announce its next dividend hike in January. Chevron has a decent payout ratio of 68% and a healthy balance sheet so it is reasonable to expect a 5% dividend hike, in line with the average dividend hike in the last two years. Therefore, Chevron will probably be offering a 4.1% dividend yield from January.

More importantly, in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, Chevron defended its dividend even though its earnings were not sufficient to support the dividend during the downturn. The company avoided cutting the dividend thanks to its healthy balance sheet and its confidence in its long-term prospects after the temporary downturn. Whenever the next downturn in the energy sector shows up, Chevron is likely to defend its multi-decade dividend growth streak once again. Investors thus have the chance to purchase the stock at a 4.1% forward dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

Due to its high leverage to the oil price, Chevron is less resilient to downturns than its peers Exxon Mobil and Total, which are much more integrated. However, another downturn in the energy sector is unlikely to occur in the next few years. Moreover, Chevron has improved its resilience thanks to the fine-grading of its portfolio. Furthermore, Chevron is better positioned than its peers for a scenario of higher oil prices in the future. Thanks to its promising growth prospects, the upcoming years are likely to be much better for its shareholders than the last seven years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.