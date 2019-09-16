U.S. Private Sector Books A $200 Billion Surplus In August 2019

A net add to the private domestic sector of some $278.54 billion overall for August.

National markets could be expected to be better into September 2019 based on this result.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for August 2019 and their impact on investment markets. The aim is to see what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy given there is a one-month lagged impact from these flows into September.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The chart above has been updated to show the impact of the larger-than-expected federal government budget expenditure for 2020. The spending adds to the private sector surplus and adds to financial assets.

The private sector balance is improving year over year and thus allows markets in the private sector to rise at the macro level.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data with the stock market superimposed over it.

The result for August is strong at over $200B and has led to a knock-on effect of a stock market rally one month later into September.

September is usually a bad month for fiscal flows in that the tax take removes money from the private sector, causing a seasonal low into the end of September and early October. Given the strength of coming Federal government spending from the new Federal budget at this time, the annual Christmas rally into the end of the year looks baked in.

The year-over-year budget balance is shown in the table below.

Even though August was a strong result in relative terms compared to other months, it is down compared to the same time last year. This is likely the result of belt-tightening measures caused by the months-long treasury drought. The treasury drought was created by the debt ceiling crisis and a delay in the lifting of the spending limit. During the delay, the Federal government spends less to stay under the debt ceiling.

Treasuries are issued to cover spending over tax income into the treasury cash balance at the Fed. When not able to issue treasuries, the government then limits spending, draws down certain federal trust funds and also the balance of the treasury cash balance at the Fed. The treasury cash balance is at a seasonal low at present. The seasonal low has been accentuated by the treasury drought and is shown in the chart below.

The chart was taken from the excellent blog post from Mr. Robert P Balan.

One can see from the chart above that the treasury cash balance (brown line) is at less than $200B. The treasury cash balance will be raised to somewhere in the vicinity of $350B to $450B by the end of the calendar year. That means a lot of treasury sales meaning rates will rise (TBT) (TLT).

Rates are already rising as the chart below shows. It is likely that the rate will now increase to the 3% range. I say this as the conditions now are similar to 2016. Back in 2015, central banks around the world made a synchronized attempt to "normalize" rates by raising them and withdrawing bond purchases. The result of this policy was a global slowdown. After seeing the world economic slowdown unfolding like a slow train wreck, the central banks then reversed their policies and global GDP, and the stock market rose again. The same misguided policy was followed in 2018, and we are now at the point where world central banks are again reversing their normalization policies. These movements unfold over several years, and we are at the inflection point of the latest one.

A seasonal factor is that towards the end of the financial year, the Federal government begins to run out of authorized budget. When the government reaches the end of its approved budget, it tends to slow down spending to stay on budget target.

On the positive side, once into the new budget year, there is a burst of new spending that tends to power markets higher into the festive season. Given the debt ceiling suspension and large Federal deficit spending plans, 2020 should be a good year for the stock market (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ).

The table below shows credit creation over the same period:

Source

Total bank credit increased by a robust 7.8% in August.

Remarkable growth occurred in Treasury and agency securities and other loans and leases month over month.

The Treasury and agency securities outlier growth was the result of the end of the treasury drought. The end of the treasury drought allowed banks to obtain treasuries required for collateral for lending and to meet bank stress test regulatory requirements.

The actual numbers are shown in the table below:

In August, over $122 billion was added to the private sector from loan creation by commercial banks.

The end of the treasury drought, reloading of the treasury cash balance (with the reciprocal lowering of bank reserves) is useful in the sense that it frees the banks to create more credit from their unencumbered capital ratio.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account data is reported quarterly and so must be averaged to get a monthly result.

The US current account deficit narrowed to USD 130.4 billion, or 2.5 percent of the GDP, in the first quarter of 2019. Spread over three months, this is $43.46 billion per month.

One can take the numbers above and calculate the total financial flows for August and estimate how these will impact investment markets in September and beyond.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$200 billion] + [-$43.46*]

*Estimate

[P] = $156.54 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for August 2019 to work out the net change in money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand $156.54 billion + $122 billion = $ 278.54 billion net add.

The national fiscal flow pattern must be compared to the global picture. The national finances are the weather, whereas the global financial flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, and in this article, shows the global financial flows on a rate-of-change basis.

The fiscal flows in the rest of the world are bottoming at present, shown by the orange line for US M2 money supply and the black dotted line for the G5 most significant economies in the world M2 money supply.

Note that this bottoming process reverses into September 2019, where both US national financial flows and G5 flows make a synchronized rise into Christmas and beyond. A stock market dip or flatline into September 2019 can be expected, and afterward, a traditional seasonal Christmas stock market end of year rally looks baked in. One could look at moving out of bonds and cash (TLT and UUP) into September, and then back into the stock market (SPY, QQQ, DIA) after the September dip and into Christmas and the New Year.

The fiscal flow background going forward is very bullish and good to see.

