Ternium: Buy This 6% Yielder Now To Harvest In 2021

From 2021, the free cash flow result should aggressively increase to in excess of $2.50/share, even at the low H1 margins.

Introduction

It has been almost four years since I pounded the table to draw attention to Ternium (TX), a steel producer focusing on South America. I claimed the 8.5% dividend yield was completely sustainable and investors were wrong for dumping the stock as the cash flow performance was good enough to continue to cover the dividends. Just a few months later, the thesis completely played out: Ternium confirmed its dividend and the share price doubled where after I took profits.

I have been keeping an eye on Ternium over the past three years (and I was confronted with the fact I sold too soon as Ternium doubled again and traded briefly over $40/share about two years after I got out), and now that the share price has completed a steady decline whereby it lost around half of its value, my interest was triggered again.

Ternium’s problem: the margins are decreasing really fast

First of all, let’s establish that the share price drop was completely deserved. After all, Ternium has been experiencing severe pressure on its EBITDA margins. In the Q2 and H1 2018, the EBIDA per tonne of steel came in at respectively $218 and $194/t but those strong EBITDA margins have completely evaporated by now. Where Ternium was still able to report an EBITDA margin of around $150/t in the first quarter of this year, the margin dropped to just $123/t in the second quarter of the year.

Source: company presentation

A tough pill to swallow as even though the steel production increased lightly, the EBITDA result fell by 43% to $410M, bringing the entire EBITDA for the first semester at $884M, a 33% drop compared to the $1.33B in H1 2018.

It’s clear the shrinking margins – while out of Ternium’s control as price pressure and a moderate oversupply issue are hurting pretty much every steel producer including ArcelorMittal (MT) – have had a strongly negative impact on the financial results (which we will discuss later). However, the iron ore price has recently collapsed (nosediving from $120/t for the standard 62% Fe product to less than $90/t) and this should be good news for Ternium’s margins, but its share price didn’t bounce.

Source: Platts.com

Ternium’s share price collapsed after the results of the primary vote in Argentina were published, which resulted in the company’s second largest market (after Mexico) suddenly becoming very volatile. This was reason enough for Morgan Stanley to cut the recommendation to equal weight, but fortunately Ternium rebounded a little bit, from less than $16/share to almost $20/share.

Source: company website

So what does this mean for the cash flows?

As the both the output and the margin per tonne decreased, it became painfully clear how bad the first semester was for Ternium.

The total revenue in the first half of the year was $5.6B, which resulted in a gross profit of $1.02B and an operating income of $546M. Granted, this is substantially lower than last year, but an operating income of in excess of half a billion dollar is still fine. As Ternium also released a lower finance expense (lower interest expenses and other financial expenses), the pre-tax income was $550M and the net income was $430M of which $399M was attributable to the shareholders of Ternium. That works out to be $0.20 per share, and $2.00 per ADS on the US exchanges.

Source: half-year report

Still a good end result, that’s for sure. But the cash flow statements paint a more gloomy picture.

The reported operating cash flow was a very respectable $750M which was even higher than the first semester of last year, but this was entirely due to a complete reversal of the working capital: whereas Ternium invested $248M in H1 2018, it reported a cash inflow of $203M in H1 2019. And on an adjusted basis – including the dividends paid to non-controlling interests, the adjusted operating cash flow decreased from $953M to $518M. This was still sufficient to cover the $485M in capex, but with an adjusted free cash flow result of just $33M, Ternium can’t be happy, especially as it pledged to keep its $1.20/share dividend unchanged. But with a $33M FCF in H1, Ternium generated just 17 cents per share in free cash flow and isn’t even close to covering the dividend.

Source: financial statements

Of course, there are positive takeaways as well. The lower iron ore price should result in a bounce of the EBITDA margin during the remainder of this year and a $30/t increase in the EBITDA margin makes the difference between an uncovered dividend and a covered dividend. So things could change fast for Ternium and although the dividend isn’t covered based on the H1 cash flows, it needs just a little uptick in the EBITDA margin to make sure the dividend is covered.

That being said, we should just ‘hang in there’ for the next two years. The capex will decrease to $800-900M in 2020 and to just $500-550M from 2021 on. This means that even at the current margins, the operating cash flow of $1.05B will generate $500M in free cash flow once the capex normalizes again.

Investment thesis

Ternium claims it doesn’t see a need to change its dividend perspective, but in order to pay a continuous $1.20 dividend per ADS, it will need to generate approximately a quarter of a billion dollars in free cash flow to just cover the dividend.

It looks like the dividend may not be fully covered in 2019 and 2020, and although I’m not a big fan of companies borrowing money to pay the dividend (although in this case we could easily argue the money is being borrowed to fund the expansion capex and that shouldn’t be an issue considering the net debt of $1.78B remains relatively low compared to the expected EBITDA of $1.6B), it looks like investors will just need to ‘hang in there’ as the strong cash flow performance will resume from 2021 on with an adjusted free cash flow of in excess of $2.50 per ADS, resulting in a free cash flow yield of in excess of 12.5% at the current share price.

Assuming the EBITDA margins don’t decrease any further, any weakness in Ternium’s share price from here on is an opportunity to initiate (or expand) a position, but you need to have a 3-5 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.