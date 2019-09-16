BOIL: Time For Indecision

We adopt a neutral to slightly bearish stance for the time being, after the strong performance of the complex, and we believe that bulls have lost all their bullets.

With the approach of the shoulder season, the fundamental gas picture is set to further deteriorate, sending negative vibes on BOIL.

Investment thesis

In our last take on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), our bullish view materialized, surpassing our target price of $13.44 per share and delivering a 34.89% performance over the month to $15.93 per share.

Going forward, we believe that the rally is close to an end, given that the fundamental picture of the complex is still on a deteriorating path.

Indeed and in spite of the strong short covering witnessed in the last weeks which somewhat explains the good performance of BOIL, we believe that with the shoulder season approach, demand for the flammable commodity will further weaken, denting speculator's appetite for the complex.

Besides and even if weather guidance shows some support, mild autumn temperatures are unlikely to significantly sustain domestic natural gas demand.

That being said, we adopt a neutral to slightly bearish view, and we expect a pullback to arise in the coming weeks.

With the approach of the shoulder season, the fundamental picture of natural gas deteriorates, sending negative vibes on BOIL

According to the EIA, the natural gas storage picture posted a healthy build on the August 23-30 period, up 2.94% (w/w) to 2,941 Bcf. With that moderate increase, the seasonality of U.S storage increases its surplus compared to last year's stock (up 14.6% or 374 Bcf), while remaining in a slight deficit versus the five-year average, 2.5% or 76.4 Bcf.

While these developments are likely to continue to pressure the natural gas complex and BOIL shares, the approaching shoulder season will further weaken domestic power burns, bringing additional headwinds on the flammable commodity.

Concomitantly, the gas supply-demand equilibrium slightly deteriorates (w/w), with supply ramping up 0.4% (w/w) to 96.7 Bcf/d and demand declining 1.1% (w/w) to 84.5 Bcf/d. Hence, supply is now evolving 12.6% above demand and the equilibrium is not ready to tighten in the coming weeks, as autumn is unlikely to bring extreme weather patterns.

In front of that weakening fundamental picture, exports to Mexico, up 2% (w/w) to 5.2 Bcf/d and skyrocketing LNG exports, up 43.3% (w/w) to 43 Bcf, are few positive catalysts sustaining BOIL shares. Yet, and given that exports still represent a marginal share of U.S. gas market, the impact on natural gas future pricing remains negligible.

Speculative bets

According to the CFTC, net spec bets on Nymex natural gas future contract climbed robustly, up 9.51% (w/w) to negative 169,234 contracts, on the week ending September 3. This corresponds to the third consecutive weekly advance, indicating that the sentiment on the flammable commodity has considerably improved, partly benefitting natural gas pricing.

This appreciation is mostly due to moderate short covering, down 3.99% (w/w) to 372,589 contracts and is comforted by slight long accretions, up 1.15% (w/w) to 203,355 contracts.

In spite of that, the overall sentiment on the flammable complex remains bearish and with short open interest reaching 27.9% over the week, the complex is still slightly stretched to the downside, indicating that the positive momentum on BOIL will probably reverse.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning dipped by more than 21x, whereas BOIL YTD performance lost 35.3% to $16.39 per share.

Weather guidance remains slightly supportive for this time of the year

Going forward, temperatures for this time of the year should marginally support the complex and BOIL shares in coming weeks, according to the National Weather Service. With higher-than-normal temperatures expected to develop in most parts of the country, demand for the flammable commodity will likely steady.

Weather forecasts indicate a notable drop in temperatures, as we finally say goodbye to the mid-summer-like heat. Indeed, according to the Weather Prediction Center, highs are unlikely to surpass 70°F, thus, providing insufficient strength for lifting power demand needs.

Conclusion thoughts

In this context and given that the gas fundamentals are loosening, we are adopting a neutral and slightly bearish stance for the time being.

Indeed and in spite of the robust speculative build registered in the last three weeks, we believe that the current rally is close to an end, as injections into storage accelerate, indicating that demand is weakening. Furthermore and even if weather guidance somewhat sustains the complex for the second half of September, the pattern remains mild to significantly boost electric power needs.

