Avoid Hong Kong Equities As The SAR Goes Into Deep Political Uncertainty

Economic Thesis

While recent political unrest in Hong Kong has subsided after Chief Executive Carry Lam withdrew the Extradition Bill, severe, irreconcilable tensions between the Hong Kong population and Mainland China make the resurgence of another political crisis inevitable. 90% of all protesters are young university students who feel hopelessly lost in an era of greater integration with China. For starters, housing prices in HK has reached nearly 22 times household income, making residential needs the most unaffordable in the world. Furthermore, young adults in HK have no representation in the political sphere, as over 35 seats in HK's Legislative Council are perpetually dominated by representatives of big business that favor stronger ties with China. Whilst the recent Sino-American trade war has temporarily subsided due to lack of following through with tariff threats, nearly 100% of assets of Hong Kong's banks are exposed to Mainland China. This ultimately makes the Special Administrative Region hypersensitive to trade tensions between the two countries. In addition, the recent inversion of HK's yield curves, despite decades of growth in its banks' net interest margins and profit metrics, signals significant headwinds for the SAR's financial sector moving forward.

Key Research:

Extradition Bill Withdrawal (+)

After months of protests; civil unrest, riots, and crackdowns involving millions of people, a controversial bill allowing Hong Kong citizens who committed crimes in Mainland China or Taiwan to be extradited for trial in such jurisdictions, has been definitively annulled by Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Since June 2019, the protests have massively disrupted the economic spheres in the city, with key metrics such as tourism down over 40% Y/Y in August and hotel vacancy rates up 50-70% at the same time. This dispute resolution should, at first glance, help boost distressed share prices of Hong Kong equities. One the other hand, once the context of such protest is understood, the outlook becomes far more grime for the future political development of Hong Kong as a whole.

The Extradition Bill was originally drafted in response to a cross-border murder case. Around Valentine's Day of last year, Hong Kong national Chan Tong-kai (19) embarked on a romantic getaway to Taiwan with his pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-Wing (20), but ended up returning home alone. Afterwards, Mr. Chan confessed to the Hong Kong police to brutally murdering his girlfriend whilst on vacation. Unfortunately, Hong Kong does not have any extradition agreements with Taiwan to allow Chan to be tried for his crimes there. Therefore, the Legislative Council of Hong Kong drafted a bill which would allow both extradition to Taiwan and Mainland China in case of such precedents.

Perhaps shockingly, the bill triggered deep emotions among the younger generation in HK as allowing HK nationals to be extradited to Mainland China for murder was seen as a violation of Hong Kong's autonomy. Despite the SAR being a part of China, Hong Kong was allowed to keep its government, legislation, and way of life intact as per the Sino-Britain joint declaration on Hong Kong until 2047. The very phenomenon of millions of people taking to extreme civil unrest to protest a bill which originated from the need to bring an accused murderer to justice signals deep and irreconcilable issues in the political relations between HK and Mainland China.

A Marginalized Generation (-)

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Whilst Hong Kong has undoubtedly witnessed decades of record GDP growth in the 3-7% CAGR since 1997, the younger generation of Hong Kongers have received little or negative impact from this cooperation with China. As shown above, the median housing price to income has ballooned to nearly 22x as of FY2018, making Hong Kong's real estate the most unaffordable in the entire world. Prices in HK are nearly double that of cities such as LA and San Francisco, where the average lifestyle already requires more $100K per year in median income to sustain. Moreover, nearly 80% of Hong Kongers aged 15-34 still live with their parents, with just 12% of them living independently or with their partners. In addition, 1 in 5 youths in HK are in absolute state of poverty, with some dwelling in windowless "capsules" as small as 2 square meters. As HK's economy relies strongly on real estate and finance, the over-development of the entity's lavish housing market has marginalized an entire class of its people. Moreover, such a population cannot even have their interests represented due to regulatory statue.

Hong Kong, unlike all other Western countries, is a not a democratic entity which practices universal suffrage. In the SAR's Legislative Council, only 35-40 seats are elected every 4 years to represent the interests of citizens. For the rest, these are chosen representatives of various trade bodies administering Hong Kong's economy, i.e., one for the real estate sector; one for the healthcare sector, one for the education sector, etc. Since these trade bodies have their principal revenues coming from China, it is in their definitive interest to ignore the civil rights and grievances of the Hong Kong masses in order to please the authoritarian regime in Beijing. The resolution of economic grief affecting Hong Kongers would involve legislation such as financial limitations on Chinese REIT conglomerates operating in Hong Kong, and hence would inevitably lead to tensions between that of HK's business community and that of Mainland China's ruling CCP.

The protests reached a critical level in August, with protesters blockading Hong Kong's international airport, causing massive economic damages to infrastructure and duress to business travelers. This shows just how far the populace is willing to go in sending a message with regards to demanding universal suffrage. Recent introduction of excessive Chinese work customs in HK, such as that of working 9/9/6 (9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week) proclaimed by Jack Ma, inevitably erodes the quality of life for young workers. Without a forum to address such grievances, the use of violence/civil unrest to express such demands should be regarded as a norm.

As over 90% of protesters are aged between 15 and 34, the beginning of HK's university semester has not deterred their demands for greater rights and freedoms. In fact, mass strikes have illustrated this population really have nothing to lose. Keep in mind, the Extradition Bill does nothing to help alleviate the socio-economic devastation wreaking havoc on the younger Hong Kong population. In time, tensions between Mainland China and Hong Kong will certainly spark again, which may lead to revolution and eventual crackdown by the Chinese government. Such a scenario will devastate the financial health of HK beyond what is calculable and remains one of the reasons why the SAR is simply uninvestable in the long term in terms of its equities.

Sino-American Trade War (+/-)

Source: Business Insider

Since 2000, Hong Kong's Banks Exposure to Mainland China has ballooned from less than 20% to nearly 100% by the end of 2011. This leaves the SAR's financial sector critically exposed to even the slightest of risk factors impacting China's economy. One such risk is the Sino-American Trade Dispute, with the potential to affect more than $800 billion worth of goods between the two countries and by proxy, Hong Kong.

Source: USITC, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, zerohedge

In the short term, hints of a resolution by the Trump Administration by October has created a temporary risk-off environment causing a sizable rally in the +2% to +5% range in the world equity indices since August. With tariffs suggested being just 1/8th of the amount of tariffs actually imposed, investors may be, at first glance, overestimating the amount of systematic risk affecting world financial markets.

Source: zerohedge

As one can see here, however, what plays a far greater role in the global markets is that of mass psychology. Despite a negligible amount of tariffs being implemented, the Trade War has undoubtedly created a cycle of extreme optimism and extreme pessimism for the world equity indices. Even the threat of hundreds of billions in retaliatory tariffs from either side, without any promises to follow through, would be enough to spook investors as to warrant a -10% to -20% decline in the Hang Seng Index in a very short period of time.

Hong Kong's Blossoming Financial Sector

Source: Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Recent credit ratings of Hong Kong retail banks have been on an immaculate track record, with defaults of residential loans at a negligible 3bps and profits at record high of 1.64% NIM as recent as FY2018. However, such perfection of backward metric looking may be, ironically, a serious indicator of severe systematic risk moving forward.

Economic Red Flags

Source: worldgovernmentbonds

Despite the growth of net interest margins to 1.6% in FY2018 and default rate on HK bank assets falling below that of 3 bps, Hong Kong's sovereign yield curves have inexplicably inverted. The short-term bond maturity (2 years) is standing at 160 bps, while the long term bond maturity (10 years) has fallen below 120 bps. Such negative spread has been an accurate historical predictor of recessions 1 to 2 years forward from the date of the yield curve inversion (albeit after the Hang Seng index makes new all-time heights). In the context of near-perfect backwards information, forward looking metrics signaling red flags must be taken seriously. The risk is simply too great to ignore even if the recession alarm was false, as limited upside exists due to the unresolvable political issues in Hong Kong mentioned previously. Furthermore, the yield curve inverted before the protests took place in June 2019 and should signal a systematic risk far worse and independent of the recent political events.

Summary

The young adult population in Hong Kong represents a seriously marginalized group with its grievances ignored by the dominance of pro-Chinese trade bodies in the Legislative Council. A cluster of socio-economic issues, such as absurdly high standards of living, have created a generation of people with nothing to lose and are willing to enact widespread civil unrest; strikes, and riots to make their voices heard. Such practices will inevitably occur again during points of contention with Mainland China and are destined to cause significant disruptions to the SAR's economy. The risk of having an entire city go into open rebellion, at any point in the given year, for frivolous or inexplicable reasons (such as protesting extradition for murderers), should pose a serious systematic risk keeping investors up night and is compounded by an eerie, yield curve inversion persisting after the extradition bill was withdrawn. With HK overexposed to Mainland China's business dealings in the context of the Sino-American trade war, the SAR is simply uninvestable for long-term investors, even at a historical median as its index approaches a P/E ratio of 15.

