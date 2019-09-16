Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return

Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) tumbled on Friday, losing their chance to close at an all-time high, after the stock's price target was slashed by research firm Goldman Sachs. Citing the free year trial of Apple TV+ as likely to have a material negative impact on earnings per share, the firm's new price target is well below where shares trade currently, making this a very curious note all around, one that Apple even found questionable enough to issue a response to.

Let me start with the analyst's rating, which I don't quite understand. As you can see in the chart below, his last buy rating on the stock was about two years ago, and then a few months later moved to his current rating of neutral, or hold. The problem I have here is that he's missed so many big moves, and yet he still has the same rating on the stock. At this point now, he has a hold rating on the stock, but a price target of $165 with a stock more than $50 above that? If you are forecasting a stock to lose roughly a quarter of its value, I would think you should be telling clients to sell, or perhaps even short.

(Source: TipRanks page for Rod Hall, seen here)

With the current price target, the Goldman Sachs analyst has the lowest value for Apple shares of all of the major banks. Strangely enough, as pointed out by key company watcher Philip Elmer-Dewitt, this was the second price target cut by Rod Hall in two days. The first one was just a $2 decrease, basically a rounding error, and then Friday's note came with the major cut.

So why all of a sudden is the analyst so bearish on Apple? Well, it has to do with the company including a free year of Apple TV+ with new device purchases announced at last week's major reveal. As PED's article linked above details, Hall believes the accounting treatment of the free trial of this service will really hurt the company's EPS, detailed in the steps below.

Assumptions : A customer purchases a new iPhone 11 Pro for $1,000 (rounding price for reading ease) and opts in to the TV+ free trial.

: A customer purchases a new iPhone 11 Pro for $1,000 (rounding price for reading ease) and opts in to the TV+ free trial. How is this transaction seen from an accounting perspective? From Apple’s accounting point of view this transaction is seen as an iPhone 11 Pro + TV+ bundle valued at $1,060 with a total $60 discount applied (i.e., discount equal to 1-year trial of TV+ at $4.99/month). However, the discount is not solely apportioned to the TV+ revenue but rather is proportionately applied to both the iPhone 11 Pro and the TV+ package.

From Apple’s accounting point of view this transaction is seen as an iPhone 11 Pro + TV+ bundle valued at $1,060 with a total $60 discount applied (i.e., discount equal to 1-year trial of TV+ at $4.99/month). However, the discount is not solely apportioned to the TV+ revenue but rather is proportionately applied to both the iPhone 11 Pro and the TV+ package. The math. Mathematically, we believe that the discount in this case is allocated by first calculating the combined percentage discount which would be $60/$1,060 = 5.7%. Next this discount is applied to the iPhone and the TV+ package with the iPhone discounted to $943.40 = $1,000 x 94.3% and the TV+ annual value discounted to $56.60 = $60 x 94.3%.

Mathematically, we believe that the discount in this case is allocated by first calculating the combined percentage discount which would be $60/$1,060 = 5.7%. Next this discount is applied to the iPhone and the TV+ package with the iPhone discounted to $943.40 = $1,000 x 94.3% and the TV+ annual value discounted to $56.60 = $60 x 94.3%. Financial statements impact. The iPhone, assuming it is normally purchased and not on an installment plan, shows up at the lower ASP of $943.40 in FQ1’20 to Dec but at a lower gross margin because COGS is unaffected by the discounting. The discounted TV+ revenue shows up as a credit to Deferred Revenue and then will be recognized on a monthly basis over the 12-month trial period. We believe that TV+ COGS will be allocated to this revenue stream on a monthly basis as well.

The margin situation is technically even worse that it would seem above given Apple's pricing decisions for the iPhone launch this week, but this isn't a major surprise. I started talking back in February about the idea of sacrificing margin to gain unit sales and market share. I've also been talking for a while about the potential for Apple to bundle some of its new services with phones this year to provide more value for a similar price as last year. Apple technically went beyond that with lower pricing on the 11 as well as the free trial for all new device purchases, not just phones.

The real interesting part about the analyst's note is really in regards to expectations. Going into the launch, most rumors had TV+ going for $10 a month, but I didn't hear too much being discussed about the free trial. I personally expected to see at least a month given away, given what streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and others do, and that's what Apple did with Arcade, but not TV+. However, one could also make the case that if the TV+ service was priced at $10 a month, a year free trial would have an even larger impact on revenues/margins, so on that basis the lower price is actually a good thing.

While the Goldman analyst sees this as a major impact, it's not like Apple's overall margins have been soaring recently. As I discussed in a prior article, operating margins in the first half of the fiscal year have been declining for some time, even as services become more important to the revenue line. The charts below show this impact. On the left is the percentage of total revenues coming from the services line, while the right chart shows Apple's overall operating margins for the six month period.

(Source: Apple 10-Q filings, seen here)

I also believe that Apple management has made some efforts to make sure the margin and EPS impact isn't as large as some might fear. First of all, the iPhone 11 Pro line maintained the same pricing as last year's versions, so there isn't a margin sacrifice there. The second thing is to remember that last year, the iPhone XR didn't go on sale in the September launch cycle, it officially launched on October 26th, as opposed to all three iPhone 11 models that are available later this week.

Even assuming Apple takes the margin hit at the point of sale like the analyst notes, that would push some of the EPS impact into the current fiscal Q4, which management already provided guidance for. Since management did not provide any new guidance after the launch event, you have to figure that all of the details we received last week were already baked into guidance. This would seem to be backed up by the company's statement that the analyst's comments were a little off:

"We do not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results."

Gross margin guidance for this period was a range of 37.5% to 38.5%, as compared to initial guidance for last year's Q4 period of 38.0% to 38.5%, so that does imply some gross margin contraction overall. Operating margins will contract even more as operating expenses are very likely to outpace revenue and gross margin dollar growth. As current estimates show, EPS are likely to decline in the fiscal year that ends this month, although not as much as net income will fall thanks to some strong help from the buyback.

So while one of Apple's biggest analysts returned with a really bearish view late last week, I'm not sure it is all doom and gloom, especially after Apple's statement later in the day. First, Rod Hall moved from Buy to Hold on the stock in early 2018 with a $161 price target, and the stock has risen quite a bit from then. Was his note last week trying to make up for his bearish rating that's been substantially underwater from some time? While Apple did surprise by giving a year of TV+ away, I've been talking for several months now about giving consumers more value as a way to sell more devices. Between lower pricing and the free year, margins could be hurt, but Apple can make up for some or all of it with the extra unit sales volume that will be seen. In the end, Apple shares are still up a couple of bucks since the newest devices were launched, even after Friday's dip, showing investors are quite happy with the current status quo.

