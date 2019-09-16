Alteryx: Don't Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth

Revenue growth of 50%+ for the last few years with no signs of slowing down.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) has been punished so far in September with its share price down from a high of $143 to a recent $112. The price drop does not appear to have anything to do with company fundamentals or forward guidance but appears to be the result of large fund rotation out of high-growth software stocks. Other high-flying SaaS stocks that have been hit hard this summer are Okta, Inc. (OKTA), Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), and Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK).

In the case of Alteryx, I cannot find anything wrong with the company's most recent quarterly report or with guidance. Therefore, I believe that the bearishness is simply the result of the repositioning of funds by some unknown major players. Therefore, the 22% price drop is an opportunity to get into this best of breed software company.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Alteryx's stock price is now close to the lower trendline of an ascending channel as shown in the stock chart above. Given that the company is growing revenue at a pace of 55% per annum and has positive free cash flow, I am reiterating my very bullish rating from almost three months ago. I see this as an opportunity to load up on the best software stock investment there is.

I must warn conservative investors that the short term could be a little rough, but I expect this investment will be a winner for the long term. You may want to consider scaling into a position. Incidentally, the stock price is overvalued as I will explain later in this article, but not nearly as much as it was two weeks ago, and you shouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Competition

My writing is often criticized for not going into enough detail about a company's prospects, competition, TAM, etc. In general, I believe that the study of a company's revenue growth timeline along with a free cash flow margin is superior to speculation over potential opportunities, competition, and addressable market. If a company's fundamentals are degrading, then there is a problem, otherwise, be a happy investor.

In any case, there really is no competition for Alteryx as a data preparation platform. The nearest competitor is SAS, but SAS does not have the simplicity of use that the Alteryx platform has. In general, SAS targets highly educated data scientists that require coding skills, whereas Alteryx does not. And apparently, once you have active projects on the Alteryx platform, it is difficult to leave. It is a very sticky application.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

In my opinion, the measure of a superior product is in how sticky the product is. Alteryx doesn't publish customer retention but does provide its net expansion rate. Existing customers are not only retained but also spend substantially more on the product each year. Alteryx's dollar-based net expansion rate is 133%. If you only look at Global 2000 customers, the dollar-based net expansion rate is an astounding 141%.

(Source: Alteryx)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Alteryx is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Alteryx is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Alteryx is overvalued, but there is a good reason. The company has consistently grown revenue by more than 50% annually for several years. The company also has positive free cash flow and has "best of breed" gross margin of 91%.

Alteryx margin profile

(Source: Alteryx)

The stock is overpriced but you may find it difficult to get in later on. Consider this to be a fortunate opportunity to invest in the best company around, at least the best software company.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Given Alteryx's recent adoption of ASC 606, calculation of TTM revenue growth is not possible. The 2018 annual revenue growth, compensating for the accounting change, was 55%. 2019 Q2 YoY revenue growth was 59%. I will use the figure 55% for the Rule of 40% calculation.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Alteryx's free cash flow margin TTM is 6.3% for the most recent 12-month period and has been consistently positive since late 2017.

Alteryx historical chart of free cash flow margin

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Alteryx

Alteryx's YoY organic revenue growth was 55%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 6.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 55% + 6.3% = 61.3%

Since the Rule of 40% calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

Investment Risks

Alteryx is focused on the top companies in the world, known as the Global 2000. Sales to larger enterprises are often "lumpy" and sometimes take longer to close. This translates to high volatility in the share price.

Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings can result in a drastic share price revaluation.

The market has been bearish with regards to SaaS stocks recently and Alteryx specifically. The attack on the share price may not be finished yet.

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have further SaaS market revaluation in the future. In this case, I would expect to see Alteryx's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

Approximately 10% of Alteryx's business comes from the UK and more from the EU. So far, Alteryx's business has not been affected by the coming Brexit, but it remains a risk.

Summary

Alteryx is one of the best companies out there if you consider the 55% revenue growth, positive free cash flow, and 91% gross profit margin. The recent pullback in stock price leaves an opportunity for investors to get in on this wonderful investment at a better price than would otherwise be possible.

I see no slowdown in revenue growth and no competition that can impede growth in the near future. The company fulfills the Rule of 40% by a wide margin. I am giving Alteryx a very bullish rating, the second time in three months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.