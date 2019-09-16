Cloudera To Acquire Arcadia For Machine Learning Tech

With the acquisition, Cloudera is adding the ArcEngine machine learning technology to improve its value proposition for analytics reporting functions.

Cloudera said it will acquire certain assets and the team from Arcadia Data for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Cloudera (CLDR) announced it has agreed to acquire Arcadia Data for an undisclosed amount.

Arcadia Data provides cloud business intelligence and real-time data analytics software.

CLDR is acquiring Arcadia to use its ArcEngine product to add machine learning capabilities to its analytics functions, effectively anticipating users information needs.

Target Company

San Mateo, California-based Arcadia was founded in 2012 to develop a cloud-based, machine learning enabled business intelligence and real-time data analytics platform for enterprises.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Sushil Thomas, who was previously Distributed Systems Architect at Aster Data.

Below is an overview video of the Arcadia Enterprise product:

Source: Arcadia Data

Arcadia’s primary offerings include:

Arcadia Enterprise

Arcadia Instant

Company partners or major customers include:

Komatsu (OTC:OTCPK:KMTUY)

Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Cisco (CSCO)

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $26.5 million in the company and include Intel (INTC), Pelion Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, and Blumberg Capital. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Insights Reports, the global business intelligence market was valued at $17.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $147.2 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of nearly 27% between 2017 and 2025, which is an extremely high rate of expected growth.

The main drivers for this forecast growth are the many benefits business intelligence offers, such as improved workflow efficiency, better inventory management and identification of new revenue opportunities as well as new insights to make more accurate and timely business decisions.

Major vendors that provide business intelligence software include:

IBM (IBM)

SAP (SAP)

Oracle (ORCL)

Information Builders

Pentaho (TYO:6501)

Tableau Software (BMV:DATA)

Sisense MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Cloudera didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of July 31, 2019, CLDR had cash and marketable securities of $419.8 million and total liabilities of $780.9 million, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended July 31, 2019, was a negative ($26.2 million).

In the past 12 months, CLDR’s stock price has dropped 49.5% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise 11.8% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 2.0%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last ten quarters as the firm continues its progress toward earnings breakeven:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been decreasing, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CLDR is acquiring Arcadia’s assets to bolster its data analytics functionalities.

As Cloudera’s chief customer officer Anupam Singh stated in the deal announcement,

It’s essential for business users to have access to the data they need, when they need it, and the addition of Arcadia Data’s technology and expertise will accelerate insights for our customers.

CLDR is especially interested in Arcadia’s ArcEngine technology which utilizes machine learning to ‘anticipate and pre-compute common queries and reports.’

This technology is planned to be integrated into the Cloudera Data Warehouse system and promises to reduce analytics workflow time delays from ‘weeks down to hours.’

While the size of the Arcadia deal is likely small, it is typical of many SaaS firms in that they are acquiring existing machine learning startups to integrate improved algorithm-based technologies to automate processes within their existing software so they can provide customers with greater value at faster intervals.

The deal gives investors a window into how Cloudera management is prioritizing resources to speed development of its system capabilities in the AI / machine learning space.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.