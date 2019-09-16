Cigna Still Solid Despite Negative Sentiment

About a month ago, Cigna Corporation (CI) reported its earnings after the stock traded lower in the first half of 2019. Shares were over $220 a share at the end of 2018 but fell quickly amidst conversations of “Medicare for All” conversations on the political stage, specifically the Democratic debates. Shares touched lows twice in mid-April and late-May at just around $142. A rally looked to be on as the company approached earnings at the beginning of August and even saw a large gap of about 9 percent after a positive news surprise. However, the reversal seemed to lose steam after that with earnings failing to buffer a return towards the 52-week low. However, CI has solid fundamentals which should be enough to ward off uncertainties that are still immaterial.

CI’s recent earnings reports have been more than solid. The past two quarters were boosted by the addition of Express Scripts, a health services company meant to bolster CI’s interactions with its customers. Wall Street estimates of EPS and revenue after the acquisition were sharply off the reported values with a large $0.56 beat over the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74 and a $1.1 billion beat over the consensus revenue estimate of $33.2 billion in Q2. The impressive earnings was capped off with a more positive full year guidance increasing CI full year revenue forecast from $132.5 - 134.5 billion to $136 - 137 billion and full year net income forecast from $6.24 - 6.4 billion to $6.34 - 6.46 billion.

CI has now officially moved through two quarters with the Express Scripts acquisition completed, and it looks to have been a success so far. The company decided to buy the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) in order to “improve the bottom line and bring quicker treatments to more Americans” according to Forbes. CI also made the move to chase some of the larger healthcare firms that have their own pharmacy operations (Forbes mentions UnitedHealth Group with Optum Rx and CVS Health with Caremark).

The deal saw one major opponent in Carl Icahn who published an open letter to CI suggesting the company was overpaying for Express Scripts and leaving it vulnerable to “competitive risk from Amazon.” CI paid $90 a share for Express Scripts which Icahn believes is a 50 percent premium over its true value especially since the financial icon believes that it’s existence will soon be challenged by Amazon who he thinks will be able to gain a solid foothold in the healthcare market because of the loyalty it has built through its Prime service.

Political uncertainties are also starting to brew for healthcare behemoth’s like CI, one of which is noted by Icahn. The HHS’s “American Patients First” proposal introduces initiatives to increase transparency in the pricing of drugs from the manufacturer to the PBMs by taking “measures to restrict the use of rebates.” Milliman’s analysis suggest the reduction will reduce the prices of drugs “to a post-rebate level” which will probably reduce the amount health insurers can charge for copays and put pressure on margins. This will also reduce the benefit of having a PBM in-house which is typically in charge of negotiating those rebates.

Presidential hopefuls looking to remove President Trump from the White House aren’t providing much release. Rhetoric in Democratic debates has led to the rise in popularity for “Medicare for All,” a proposition touted by two frontrunners, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. While it’s unlikely any plan would remove the role of private insurers, CI and its peers would see a negative impact. CI CEO David Cordani suggested the company was “well-positioned” to Yahoo! Finance because CI is “less of an insurer, more of a service-based company,” a statement that might speak to the company’s reasoning for bringing on Express Scripts.

Despite the political turbulence, CI continues to post solid numbers aside from the surge in medical services from Express Scripts. On a TTM basis, policy revenue has stabilized over 2 percent in 2018 and 2019 after some growth rates sub-2 percent in 2017 and 2016. The improvement in policy revenue growth also came with an improvement in the benefit payout ratio which has settled around 0.77x in the most recent quarter and is one of the best in the industry (like Humana was). CI has also done a good job of returning SGA costs back to normalcy after a significant bump from the acquisition, and while it’s not trending lower, the SGA-premium ratio remains in a tight 10-20 basis point range around 0.31x.

Going forward, it appears that CI plans to invest itself further into the healthcare services realm. On August 20th, the company was reported as wanting to sell its “group benefits insurance business” as an apparent move to double down on the direction its heading with the Express Scripts acquisition. Some might say it’s moving straight into the path of Amazon and its inevitable entry into the healthcare services industry. However, those risks might be long-term.

Currently, CI has solid fundamentals and is one of the better companies in the managed healthcare industry. The return to its lows due to sentiment are unwarranted in the short term and might be an opportunity for investors to still enter with a long position. Political uncertainties should only become more material when the election season rolls around. Investors should watch to see if CI keeps setting lower highs which could be bearish, but upon a breakout, a rally might start to develop going into the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.