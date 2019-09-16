Cloudflare: Investors Are In The Cloud

Investors like the growth of the company and the potential, yet expectations are very high.

Cloudflare (NET) has gone public in an offering which was welcomed by investors. This came despite the strong pricing action seen in the weeks ahead of the IPO and the hiked initial offering price. The company touts great growth opportunities and does deliver on impressive sales growth, yet this cannot convince me to chase the shares at high valuation multiples, resulting from the strong pricing action and the opening day gains.

The Business

Cloudflare has been founded to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the internet, but more so by the cloud. On the one hand, on-premise hardware and software are moving into the cloud and data centres, creating more efficient usage of those resources. On the other hand, this results in more complex and heterogeneous infrastructure environments. This means that Cloudflare is aiming to lead the transition from these more complex environments in terms of architectural network layers into simpler networks.

The company has developed two major applications which is the network flywheel and product flywheel. The typical band-aid boxes used at the moment are no longer sufficient, given the complexity and latency issues caused by such fixes. The network flywheel is a network architecture solution being flexible and scalable, while the product flywheel leverages the network by easily deployable products.

The company claims that 10% of the Fortune 1000 companies are a client of Cloudflare and that growth comes from its disruptive business model, ease of use, integrated offering and trust, among others.

The IPO And Valuation Thoughts

Cloudflare initially aimed to sell 35 million shares in a range between $10 and $12 per share. Solid demand made that the preliminary offering range was raised to $12-14 per share as final pricing was set as high as $15 per share. At this level, the company is generating $525 million in gross proceeds in connection to the public offering.

The 293.3 million shares outstanding following the offering value equity of the company at $4.4 billion. Operating with $125 million in net cash ahead of the offering, I peg net cash holdings comfortably above the $600 million mark, implying that operating assets are valued at $3.8 billion.

For the year 2016, the company generated nearly $85 million in sales on which it reported operating losses of $17 million. Revenues rose 59% to $135 million in 2017 as operating losses narrowed to $10 million. Revenues were up nearly 43% in 2018 to nearly $193 million, although operating losses exploded to $85 million. The combination of slower revenue growth and real deleverage on the bottom line is quite disappointing in my book.

For the first six months of 2019, sales were up 48% compared to the year before and totalled little over $129 million, marking a modest growth acceleration from the results reported for all of 2018. Operating losses increased by 18% to $37 million, still being a sizeable amount of course. On the other hand, relative losses come down as the strong net cash holdings provides real comfort.

Second quarter sales were up 49% to more than $67 million with losses flat compared to the year before, as sales run at a rate of $270 million. With operating assets valued at $3.8 billion, multiples are fairly elevated at 14 times revenues with growth approaching 50%.

With shares having risen 20% to $18 and change on their opening day of trading, the operating asset valuation has risen to $4.7 billion, showing that valuation multiples have expanded to 17 times sales, elevated by all means.

Not Holding

Do not get me wrong. The emergence of the cloud shows that there are many moving parts for all players involved, including network architecture infrastructure. Cloudflare aims and claims to be one of the major beneficiaries of this, yet for outsiders, it is hard to judge which platform/solution will be the long term winner in these developments.

In my book, the 17 times sales multiple is the reason why I am cautious with growth coming in around 50%. Other risks include the simple fact that it is hard to see which company will become the dominant player in this field and the reported losses. Of course, the losses are no longer the major concern, given the funds raised with the IPO.

In August, I last looked at Fastly (FSLY) which is a competitor of Cloudflare as I concluded to have a neutral stance on the shares of $17, although those shares have risen to $30 in the past month on the back of enthusiasm regarding the IPO filing of Cloudflare and aggressive buyer of its stock. At $17, those shares traded at 7 times sales although revenue growth in the mid-thirties is a bit lower than Cloudflare of course, with Fastly actually being just a little smaller compared to Cloudflare.

Nonetheless, I continue to be cautious on the prospects for both firms despite the promise of their end markets, as both names trade at valuation multiples which look reasonable if they would represent earnings multiples, yet the trouble is that they represent sales multiples. As such, it is obvious that this creates sky-high expectations for Cloudflare and Fastly to deliver upon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.