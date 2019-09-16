Sell Best Buy

Source: Barron's

Traditional retailers have been trying to make the transition to online sales for a while. Best Buy (BBY) had previously done a good job of navigating headwinds in the economy and the disruption of the retail space by Amazon (AMZN) and other digital providers. Now, the company's growth appears to be slowing. In its most recent quarter, Best Buy generated revenue of $9.54 billion, up 1.7% Y/Y. This is a sea change from the high single-digit growth it had previously enjoyed.

Best Buy was one of the first traditional retailers to fully embrace the digital channel. This early adoption helped maintain sales. However, the bigger the company gets, the harder it is to maintain its previous sales growth.

Domestic revenue of $8.8 billion was up 2.1%. The domestic segment represents 93% of Best Buy's total revenue. Comparable sales growth for the domestic segment was 1.9%, which came from physical stores and the digital platform. From a product standpoint, comparable sales were driven by strength in appliances, tablets and headphones, and slightly offset by declines in gaming. Comparable sales may have also been negatively impacted by the closure of several Best Buy mobile and large-format stores over the past year. However, the company could make up for the lost revenue with efficiency gains.

Comparable sales for domestic online were up 17.3% on the strength of increased traffic and higher average orders. This followed double-digit comparable sales growth last quarter as well. Domestic online now represents 16% of total domestic revenue, up from 14% in the year earlier period. Comparable sales for the international segment fell 1.9% due to macroeconomic headwinds in Canada. It was still an improvement over last quarter when comparable sales fell over 5.0%.

Margins Were Flat

Given Best Buy's stagnant revenue growth, the company must improve margins in order to grow its bottom line. Margins were practically flat during the most recent quarter. Gross margin of 23.9% was up 10 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $2.3 billion, up 2.4% Y/Y. Best Buy benefited from higher gross margin from GreatCall, a leading connected health services provider, acquired in the second half of 2018. GreatCall's higher margins were partially offset by higher supply chain costs.

SG&A expense of $1.9 billion was 20.2% of revenue versus 20.0% in the year earlier period. It grew 2.4% Y/Y, which was higher than revenue growth. Operating costs from GreatCall and higher advertising expense drove the increase. Lower incentive compensation partially offset increased costs from GreatCall. Management will have to continue to contain operating costs to grow margins, yet still make shopping convenient. The drawback is that additional amenities come at a cost.

The company is using local distribution centers as fulfillment centers. It now offers same-day delivery in 40 metro areas. Same-day delivery for free allows Best Buy to keep pace with Amazon, Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (WMT), but it comes at a cost. Geek Squad, In-Home Advisors and Total Tech Support offer value-added services to customers who may not have access to a corporate IT staff. These services help differentiate Best Buy from competitors. They likely improve repeat sales yet require continuous training of staff that comes at a cost. The task is for management to make cost savings from store closures and other cost containment efforts outweigh growth in SG&A expense.

EBITDA of $562 million was up 5.2% Y/Y, outstripping growth in revenue. EBITDA margin of 5.9% rose 20 basis points versus the year earlier period. The question remains, "Can Best Buy continue to grow EBITDA long term?" I doubt it. Revenue growth is stagnant; it could decline if the economy continues to slow. Secondly, rising costs to provide convenience for shoppers and to maintain Geek Squad and other value-added services could outweigh efficiency gains.

Takeaway

BBY's revenue growth is stagnant. The stock is off over 15% Y/Y. Sell BBY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.