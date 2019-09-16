No, You Didn't Miss It: 4 Reasons Oil Stocks Would Be Going Higher Anyway

Saudi Arabia's oilfields and processing are attacked. 5-6% of the world oil supply is brought offline. Oil prices are up 10%+. Oil and gas stock indexes are up 10%+. And recommendations are flying: "sell the news" "fade the rally" "short xyz oil stock". Usually it is a good idea to "sell the news" - but this is not a usual situation for a few reasons:

1) 5 years into an oil equities bear market, valuations are too low and relevant companies represent too small a % of equity indexes vs their historical representation, even after today's move:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg and TD Securities

2) The oil market was already under supplied, with US onshore inventories falling over the past few months and on track to 5 year record lows.

Sources: EIA, HFIR

3) US shale oil growth and productivity have peaked. Shale had been the biggest contributor to worldwide oil production growth over the past 5 years. Peaking growth means oil prices probably need to be higher and oil equity valuations probably need to be higher to incentivize exploration and technology improvement to optimize existing production sources and find new sources.

Sources: EIA DPR, HFIR

4) Geopolitical risk had been forgotten. If anything, there was a geopolitical "discount" that had come into place due to the risk of Iranian oil being brought back to the world market, thus suppressing prices further. There had even been preliminary shipments ahead of potential sanctions waivers and a potential bailout of Iran. These had contributed to a fall in the price of oil, arguably suppressing the price of oil by about $5/barrel, and now seems off the table. So perhaps much of the 10%+ move on September 16th was just the removal of a geopolitical discount, with room for a premium if oil production isn't restored soon and/or if further attacks happen.

Take away: if Saudi oil production and processing isn't brought back online soon, a geopolitical premium could return, contributing to a further rise of $5+ per barrel. And valuations of oil and gas stocks are undemanding and represent a historically small portion of the overall market, despite the recent move. And production growth was already slowing down from shale oil, the biggest recent source, auguring a higher oil price period independent of geopolitical risk or events. Now is a great time to be long oil and gas stocks, particularly lower decline rate, high quality conventional producers. Quality and valuations matter.

