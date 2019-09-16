Recessions Ain't What They Used To Be

The economy has changed a lot since the mid-20th century, and manufacturing has become a much smaller fraction of it.

Indicators of weakness in manufacturing are driving forecasts that the next recession is finally imminent.

There is quite a bit of present evidence suggesting that manufacturing in the US may be slowing down. A recent article by Arturo Neto is one of many lately to interpret these trends as a harbinger of recession.

I don't intend to pick on Mr. Neto, specifically. His writing stimulated the present article, but one can see many articles on Seeking Alpha and across the business media using data about manufacturing to argue that the long-awaited recession is finally upon us.

They might be right, but here is why they might not.

The 19th and 20th centuries were different

First, go back with me 100 years for some context. Throughout the 19th century, the vast majority of the population in America spent their time on manual farming. The primary sources of power were people, horses, oxen, and mules.

Figure 1. Picking cotton near Savannah, Georgia. Source.

During that period, recessions were associated with big changes in agricultural production. Agricultural challenges, perhaps related to weather, are believed to have driven economic cycles (persistent financial crises no doubt also contributed). This article argues that cotton was the key crop producing the impact of agriculture on the economy.

Yet, today, we never expect agricultural production to be a major factor leading to recessions. It is too small a part of the economy.

The fraction of the population working in agriculture dropped below 50% at about the turn of the 20th century and continued to drop rapidly through its first half. It was 1.4% in 2015.

What replaced agriculture as the dominant economic activity was manufacturing. Its share of US employment approached 40% in 1940 before beginning a long, gradual decline. Even so, manufacturing was the major component of economic activity throughout the mid-20th century.

We were trained by the industrial era of the 20th century to expect changes in manufacturing to be the key element of economic cycles. And indeed, the various correlations that related manufacturing to economic vitality bore this out.

Figure 2. Ford Motor assembly line in 1913 - the classic example of 20th century manufacturing. Source.

The 21st century differs yet again

By the late 20th century, the next sea change was afoot. Computers finally paid off. Automation took hold, as Figure 3 illustrates. Stuff got cheap.

By the turn of the 21st century, the share of US civilian employees active in manufacturing had dropped to near 10%. It stands at about 10% today.

We still manufacture as much stuff as we ever have. Perhaps more of the components are outsourced. But if you think this is new, read "I, pencil" published by Leonard Reed in 1958.

Figure 3. Manufacturing today, in the age of robots. Source.

I like to say that we now live in the age of "entertainment". When food and stuff are both cheap, what else is left? (We seem to largely entertain ourselves by what we spend in time, money, and aggravation on our self-imposed, bloated government bureaucracies. But that is another story.)

The economists say that we now live in a service economy. But don't imagine that this means everybody is waitstaff or retail clerks.

Per Wikipedia:

Having set the stage on the evolution of the economy, let's look at some hard data about employment.

Manufacturing employment and recessions

Figure 4 shows manufacturing employment in the US from about 1940 to the present.

Figure 4. Manufacturing employment and fraction in the US. Attribution: James 4 [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

In the big picture, the number of manufacturing jobs has not changed that much. It has been within about 20% of 16 million since 1940. It peaked near 19 million in the late 1970s and hit a minimum of about 12 million in the Great Recession.

The 1970s were bracketed by three recessions. They led 1966 to be the worst year to retire in recorded US history and to become the origin of the "4% rule". In each of those recessions, the plot indicates that manufacturing employment dropped by 2 to 3 million jobs.

By the 1990s, the economy had changed. Manufacturing employment stopped dropping during recessions. It increased through the recession of the early 1990s and was steady during the recession of the early 2000s.

Instead, manufacturing employment began to decline during the good times of the late 1990s and mid-2000s. This likely reflects a combination of automation and outsourcing. There was a drop during the Great Recession, but it was only about 2 million out of 8 million jobs lost.

I also suspect that manufacturing jobs may have become a lot more sticky with the transition to automated systems operated and maintained by highly skilled experts. Such experts are a lot harder and more expensive to replace than those workers shown in Figure 2. If I ran such a company, I'd try a lot harder in bad times to hold onto them somehow.

Figure 5 shows total US, civilian employment. I find the comparison of Figures 4 and 5 to be quite interesting.

During the recessions of the 1960s and 1970s, manufacturing employment dropped much more than total employment. But by the two recessions after the turn of the century, the reverse was true.

Figure 5. Total civilian employment in the US, from 1950 to 2018. Plot by author from data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These changes, in my opinion, reflect and are evidence of the fundamental transition of the US economy to a service-dominated economy. Overall economic cycles may have already decoupled from manufacturing cycles. If not, they soon will.

Predictions have become harder

It appears to me that we will need to find new ways to understand economic cycles in the 21st century. Perhaps they will all be financially driven. Perhaps they will reflect malinvestment in generating video content, which certainly has been a major growth area lately.

Alternatively, perhaps the opportunities for malinvestment today are sufficiently dispersed that they will prove less able to take down the entire economy than factories could. That would be nice, but I would not bet my portfolio on it.

To make matters worse for the prognosticators, there is the radical departure of central banks from the operating rules of the past half century. In my view, this makes it very likely that technical indicators based on finance will not have the predictive power they did previously.

Consider the recently inverted yield curves of so much ill repute. With the Fed, and other central banks, messing around at both ends of the yield curve, and with flights to yield in the US from the rest of the world, why would one expect an inverted yield curve to mean what it did in the 1970s or 80s?

Fortunately, for my own sanity and economic health, I had quit believing forecasts by the early 1980s. If you pay attention for a few years, you will see that even the ones you find most compelling turn out to be wrong. It seems to me that being right is quite likely more statistical than causal. Somebody has to get lucky.

Portfolio implications

To my mind, it is exceptionally unclear what will happen in the next few years. We might have a recession soon. Or it might wait 20 years. How to invest with that in mind?

What should you do with your portfolio? Well, I would not suggest selling it all and buying gold, though I don't object to holding some precious metals.

I once owned gold and silver, but not any longer in quantity. Over time, I have come to the point of view that among all possible versions of the apocalypse, holding precious metals prepare you for only a small fraction.

My perspective is that diversification, as always, is key. Here are my suggestions for investors not too far from retirement.

Own some secure, dividend-paying stocks to take advantage of the economic growth that occurs. For this purpose, I am fond of the Dividend Aristocrats, for example, owned through NOBL or REGL. But building your own collection is perfectly sensible too. Own some common stocks in REITs. This represents a distinct and secure way for inherently diversified investments across many different economic sectors. If you want to do this with an ETF, VNQ is a good choice. On my own part, information I obtain at High Yield Landlord has a major effect on my REIT investments. Own some preferred stocks to secure some income against negative developments. I personally favor preferred stocks of REITs, which typically these days have low leverage. A closed-end fund ("CEF") that emphasizes these stocks is RNP. There are also more broadly focused CEFs that emphasize preferred stocks. I personally have owned DFP. One way or another, go after a range of yields to achieve a mix of income and security. Own some foreign investments and rebalance these against the others. The world often does not march in step. Own some emerging market investments. That is where the largest economic growth will be over decades. Retirees may want less of this area, as it will fluctuate greatly. Skip bonds. They are at the cusp of a 30-year bear market, give or take. Even bond ladders will do poorly.

The younger you are, the more sense it makes to go for more growth with more risk. The REIT portfolio at High Yield Landlord is one way to do this. As one more focused on stable income and growth during retirement, I personally spread my own investments quite a bit wider than that.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Asset Investors with nearly 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of ~1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCIEX,TEMLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.