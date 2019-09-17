10 Great REITs To Own For The Next 10 Years (Revisited)

Each of these REITs have advantages related to scale and cost of capital. Ultimately, we believe their differentiations will be distinguished by their ability to generate reliable returns.

It still pays to kick the tires, check under the hood, and look to see that there’s no leaks or warning signs that need to be addressed.

On July 12, 2018, I published an article about “10 Great REITs to Own for the Next 10 Years.” And since it’s still well within that span, I thought now would work to give you an update.

This will be the second one I’ve done this year, since I also did a thorough evaluation back in April.

Why bother giving “so many” updates about such stellar stocks? Aren’t they just set-it-and-forget-it portfolio plays?

More than likely, yes. The chances are exceptionally high that they’ll continue doing just as well or better than ever. As you’ll see below, hours’ worth of investigation and analysis – not to mention decades of real estate experience – went into determining that these REITs are business bulwarks investors can rest easy owning.

Plain and simple, they’re SWAN stocks, allowing you to sleep well at night. You don’t need to be biting your nails while watching their every move, wondering whether you made the right choice.

Should you keep them? Should you sell them? How much of your money are they going to chew up and spit out?

Holding positions in your portfolio that don’t make you want to tear your hair out is a beautiful thing. But just because you don’t have to worry about them at night doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check them out by morning or afternoon from time to time.

So that’s exactly what we’re going to do right here. Let’s see how our top 10 REITs are faring this late in the year.

One Quick Clarification

Since I always strive for clarity, let me make one quick clarification.

For the record, I’m all for keeping an eye out on the stocks I hold more than just “from time to time.” I actually check in on them on a daily basis. It’s just that some of them require less time than others.

As somewhat suggested above, that’s true no matter what their intraday movements may be.

There’s so much news out there that can “make or break” a stock in a 24-hour period. And by “make or break” – again, note how those words are purposely put between quotation marks – I mean push the price up or down.

Take Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), which I covered specifically last week. At the time that article was first published on my Marketplace platform iREIT on Alpha… it had “jumped more than 15% in the last five trading days.”

Why? Well, that’s a rather long story that’s well worth the detailed read (if I do say so myself). And since I later uploaded a version of it onto my main page, you can now see what the fuss is about as well.

Here’s just a brief bit of it:

“For those less familiar with the mechanics, exiting a short sale requires buying shares… which results in upward pressure on the stock. Knowing that, we won’t be surprised to see multiple 5%-15% intraday spikes on Tanger regardless of its longer-term direction.”

As news keeps trickling out about one retailer or another though, we’re also expecting more short-term dips. Yet none of that means we don’t still like the company. It would take an actual change in its fundamentals to warrant losing faith in its dividend-filled future.

And, based on its long-term track record, that’s just not likely to happen any time soon.

Checking Under the Hood

More about Tanger later. For now, just understand that there isn’t a stock in the world that won’t dip from time to time. They might even downright drop now and again.

No investment out there is going to climb continuously. You won’t even find a nice, stable, boring dividend stock that maintains a nice, stable, boring price forever.

But you can find a dividend-paying stock that’s strong enough to weather whatever gets thrown its way. Companies that:

Know their businesses inside and out

Maintain or raise their dividends faithfully

Offer assurances that they can handle whatever else may come

All of this to say that, again, intraday fluctuations aren’t why we’re checking in on our top 10 REITs today. We simply want to do a routine checkup, rather like you do with your cars every year.

These investment vehicles look good on the outside, and they sound great too as we keep cruising through 2019. But it still pays to kick the tires, check under the hood, and look to see that there’s no leaks or warning signs that need to be addressed.

10 Great REITs to Own for the Next 10 Years, Starting With…

Realty Income

Realty Income (O) has returned 18.2% year-to-date and over 41% since my original article in June 2018. The company recently hit an all-time high and is now generating the lowest overall cost of capital in its history. It also recently that it’s acquiring a 454-property portfolio for $1.25 billion at a cap rate of 7%.

Source: iREIT

Given that news, Realty Income appears to be generating some of the strongest (widest) profit margins of all time. Although its 3.7% dividend is modest, I’m happy to be a shareholder in this REIT that happens to have an established 25-year track record of growing its dividend.

There’s only one thing: Given its stretched valuation, with a price to funds from operations (FFO) ratio of 22.4x, we are maintaining a Hold.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Ventas Inc.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has returned 23.2% year-to-date and 29.6% since June 2018. Similar to Realty Income, it’s distinguished for its scale and cost of capital advantages.

Ventas’ balance sheet is a fortress. Rated BBB+ by the S&P, it features a net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 5.5x, That’s versus an average of 5.8x for the REIT sector and well-laddered maturities.

Source: iREIT

Over the next five years, this company expects to generate around 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) FFO/share growth. That’s courtesy of the billions it’s invested into non-SNH properties.

Ventas also has superior leadership, not just to peers in its industry, but to most other companies you can own. And this discipline is the reason it has entered other attractive sub-industries like medical office buildings, hospitals, and research labs.

Given the run-up in price, we’re maintaining a Buy on a pullback. With that said, it is approaching Hold territory due to valuation.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty (KIM) has returned 42.7% year-to-date and 26.4% since June 2018. That makes it the best overall performer within our top 10 list.

One of the things that attracted me to Kimco is its recycling initiatives. They commenced a few years ago and are now almost finished.

The portfolio has been pruned significantly from more than 800 properties to just around 420. And its remaining entities’ average quality are much better now. These centers are mostly located inside primary markets within America's most affluent 20 cities.

Source: iREIT

Kimco’s balance sheet also is in much better shape today. Around 98% of its debt is fixed-rate with an average maturity of 10.5 years – the longest in the sector. It’s also investment grade-rated at BBB+ by the S&P.

Although there will be a continued rationalization within the retail sector… Kimco is well positioned to grow by way of its development practices and over $774 million of backlog projects to complete by 2021. It's expected to generate returns of 6%-13.5%.

Given the price run-up, we’ve backed down from a Strong Buy to a Buy. But we still consider Kimco a solid REIT for the long term.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities (ACC) has returned 17.4% year-to-date and 15.5% since June 2018. This pure-play campus housing REIT “owns around 110,000 student housing beds of the more than 5 million purpose-built student housing beds across the country,” according to Hoya Capital Real Estate.

Hoya also explains that “the REIT model awards ACC with a long-term cost of capital advantage over its private market peers that will be unlocked through accretive acquisition-fueled external growth as the company regains its coveted NAV premium.”

Source: iREIT

Simply put, ACC is well-positioned to benefit from newly built developments that can add value through to its operating platform. In the latest quarter (Q2-19), it had solid net operating income (NOI) growth of 3.5% and FFO growth of 7.7% ($0.56/share) vs. the previous quarter.

Its balance sheet also is in excellent shape, with a debt-to-enterprise value of 32.7%. And its net debt to run rate EBITDA is 6.7x. We maintain a Buy come the next pullback.

ACC is yielding 4%, and we’re forecasting it to return 10%-12% annually.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

LTC Properties

LTC Properties (LTC) has returned 21.8% year-to-date and 21.5% since June 2018. We’ve always admired this monthly-paying REIT for its disciplined capital management practices.

Its balance sheet is especially impressive, with just $12 million on its line of credit and $441 million available liquidity.

LTC prefers to utilize net lease contracts so it can match long-term debt contracts with projected free cash flow. As such, it has no significant debt maturities over the next five years.

Source: iREIT

That discipline translates into a 27% loan-to-enterprise value and an annualized adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.8x. Although LTC didn’t increase its dividend in 2019, we believe it will commence again in 2020.

It's estimated 2019 FFO per share is $3.03, leaving plenty of cushion (75% payout ratio) for the $2.28 annual dividend. And analysts forecast FFO to grow by around 3% in 2020.

We maintain a Buy with an expected annualized total return of 10%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) has returned -5% year-to-date and -3.8% since June 2018. But keep in mind that we have this REIT on our 10-year list. That means there’s still around 8 1/2 years left until you can throw stones at me.

In the meantime, we do believe Simon shares will rebound. For one thing, it has a fortress A-rated balance sheet with a massive $6.8 billion of liquidity. The company can retain around $1.5 billion in cash flow AFTER dividends are paid.

That’s a big deal.

Source: iREIT

Simon currently has 30 redevelopment projects underway totaling $1.7 billion, which are expected to generate 8% returns. Assuming the worst-case scenario – that Simon generates 4% growth per year and including the 5.5% dividend yield – investors could anticipate returns of around 11% per year.

We consider Simon a Strong Buy, recognizing that it has an excellent chance of delivering superior returns of around 25% per year.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Federal Realty

Federal Realty (FRT) has returned 16.8% year-to-date and 10.6% since June 2018. Much like Simon, it also enjoys a “fortress” balance sheet designation. And it has a quality score of 9.6/11 on Dividend Sensei’s proprietary three-factor quality scale.

Federal Realty is flush with liquidity. Its $1 billion revolving credit facility is entirely untapped, and it has $100 million in cash on its balance sheet. Plus, its retained cash flow is around $160 million over the next 12 months, factoring in the recently raised dividend.

Analysts expect the company to be able to invest about $350 million per year over time at 7.5% long-term cash flow yields.

Source: iREIT

Those funds are to improve its mixed-use properties into communities that represent the future of retail. This includes adding offices, apartments, and hotels to its centers.

Federal Realty recently increased its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year – a period that has included various recessions and global and domestic political shocks. Over the long term, investors can expect about a 5%-7% payout growth.

That’s one of the highest in the REIT sector… and one of the reasons we maintain a Buy rating here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Digital Realty

Digital Realty (DLR) has returned 19.4% year-to-date and 10.6% since June 2018. With 210 data centers in 14 countries across five continents, this business is leveraging its full interconnection capabilities across the global ecosystem, from cloud service providers to partners, networks, and customers.

Its expansion markets include Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, South Korea, and Northern Virginia.

Digital Realty has a unique ability to allocate capital where it sees the most favorable risk-adjusted returns on a global basis. It plans to officially launch its first fully productized colocation offering in the Asian-Pacific markets in 2019. Source: iREIT

To fuel growth, the company recently capitalized on a $900 million 10-year bond at 3.6% – the lowest coupon it has ever achieved. And it now has one of the lowest costs of capital it has ever featured.

During its latest earnings period (Q2-19), Digital Realty reiterated its full-year core FFO/share outlook for $6.60-$6.70. Going forward, analysts expect growth of 5% in 2020 and 9% in 2021.

We maintain a Buy and consider CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS Realty (QTS) possible acquisition targets in its future.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) has returned 12.7% year-to-date and 8.1% since June 2018.

We’ve always liked the medical office building (or MOB) sector due to its necessity-based revenue drivers. After all, everybody has to go to the doctor at some point, and we consider HTA one of our top picks.

The company owns 431 buildings amounting to 23.7 million square feet in 32 states, making it the largest MOB owner. That provides it with solid diversification.

In 2017 and 2018, HTA successfully integrated the $2.8 billion Duke Realty (DRE) MOB portfolio and achieved synergies in property management, building maintenance, and leasing. This scale advantage provides HTA with optimized savings.

Source: iREIT

Its balance sheet is impressive, which is why it has an investment-grade rating of BBB by the S&P. It features leverage of 30% (of total cap) and 5.7x debt-to-EBITDA. The company also has increased its dividend by almost $0.02 per year.

That payout ratio is around 85% of normalized funds available for distribution (or FAD)… signaling discipline by management and alignment with shareholders. We’re maintaining a Buy in expectation of shares returning 12%-14% over the next 12 months.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Tanger Factory Outlets Center

Last on the list is Tanger Outlets, the only “pure play” outlet REIT. It has returned -13.7% year-to-date and -22.7% since June 2018.

Hardly a bellwether – unless we’re talking black sheep ringing the bell – Tanger shares have continued to slide despite modest improvements and expected management sheet discipline. However, it has maintained occupancy through the current “retail cycle.” And it’s the only mall REIT to increase occupancy in the last quarter.

For that matter, occupancy has been at 95% or higher for 25 years in a row.

Source: iREIT

One of the key catalysts for Tanger is the fact that there are less than 70 million square feet of outlet space in the U.S., representing less than 1% of U.S. retail space, all told. And as more malls shutter, we see enhanced demand for outlets from many of the traditional inline tenants.

Also, regarding discipline, Tanger has significant free cash flow that provides it with optimal financial flexibility. It repurchased approximately 558,000 common shares for approximately $10 million in the first half of 2019.

It’s also important to note that Tanger has the lowest payout ratio in the mall sector: 69% based on FAD. This provides it with significant liquidity to maintain and grow its dividend.

For more about Tanger, see my latest article. For all those reasons and more, we maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In Summary

Keep in mind that the 10 REITs laid out above are all included because of one common denominator: We consider them all models of repeatability.

Although Mr. Market may not agree with the price on certain days… or weeks. Or months… we’re confident these companies will provide lasting differentiation that will ultimately:

Turn their income into lasting dividends. Generate reliable returns.

“Yeah, but why is Tanger still on the list?” you may ask.

That’s a fair question and one I hear on a regular basis. Here are a few comments from Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor in response:

“The defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

“One of the most persuasive tests of high quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of contiguous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

“For most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety.”

Remember that by employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns. By understanding the concept of value investing and adhering to the principle of buying into earnings cheaply, I’ve accumulated significant wealth.

This approach has led to some of the best investment opportunities I’ve seen over my decade-long career as a REIT analyst. That’s why, later this week, I plan to start a series called “My Greatest REIT Buys Ever.”

In the meantime, happy SWAN investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VTR, KIM, ACC, LTC, SPG, FRT, DLR, HTA, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.