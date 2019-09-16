So-Young International: Shares Do Not Deserve A Selloff

On Aug. 29, 2019, So-Young International (SY) announced its second-quarter 2019 financial results. Before the announcement, investors had high hopes and the share price of SY climbed to $16.6, the highest level for the past month. However, SY finally reported an actual EPS of $0.03, missing expectations by 40%. This caused a huge sell-off in the market, with the share price plummeting by 37% to $11.04 in one day.

Although the Q2 results are not ideal, the message it delivers is also not so horrible as many investors fathom. The selloff after the earnings release is an overreaction, and the market will eventually correct itself.

Data by YCharts

The Bright Side of the Story

Despite the disappointing EPS, the latest earning release actually contained quite some good news. SY's total revenues were RMB 285.0 million, an 87.3% increase from the same period of 2018 and exceeding the company's guidance of RMB 280 million. The better-than-expected revenue result shows SY still has high growth momentum.

The major factor causing SY's EPS decline is its low operating margin, which is 4%, significantly lower than 18% in 2019 Q1. It is actually very normal for a company in the early stage to see fluctuations in its operating costs. As SY keeps expanding its business and acquiring more users, it needs to spend more on cost items like operational staff headcount, event organization, and marketing.

Seasonality factors also contribute to the lower operating margin in Q2 2019. According to the company management, SY typically reduces its user acquisition activities in the first quarter of every year since its business tends to be the slowest at that time due to the Chinese New Year (when everyone stays home with family members and no one wants to get a nose job). SY's operating expenses tend to peak during the second and the third quarter as it builds up marketing efforts in preparation for the various shopping festivals in Q4.

Mixed Macroeconomic Impacts

The selloff also comes at a time when the China-US trade war keeps escalating and investors are deeply worried about China' economic outlook and the fate of China-concept stocks.

The latest data as seen in the graph below does not show a significant slowdown in China's exports, although China's August exports to the US fell 16% year-on-year. China has been taking multiple measures to mitigate the impact of tariffs and attract foreign investment. In the current situation, the trade war will not weigh on Chinese consumers' purchasing power too much.

The macroeconomic impact on the medical aesthetics industry is mixed. On one hand, China's retaliatory tariff makes imports of certain products and equipment from the US more expensive, which cuts medical service providers' profit margins and reduces their budget for online marketing. On the other hand, the medical aesthetics industry in China is mostly driven by domestic demand. As RMB gets weaker, fewer customers may choose to go abroad like Korea and Japan for plastic surgeries. Chinese service providers, as affordable alternatives, become more competitive. According to Frost & Sullivan in 2018, the total revenue of this industry in China is expected to reach RMB360.1 billion by 2023, with an accelerated CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2023. The growing domestic demand will be strong support both for SY and service providers during this time of great volatility.

Investor Implication

The selloff of SY is a market overreaction, fueled by investors' worries about the macroeconomic outlook of China and SY seemingly lacking growth momentum. The current price of $11.17 presents an opportunity to buy, as the company's fundamentals are healthy and SY is well-positioned to continuously benefit from the expanding mainland Chinese market. Despite that, in the long run, SY needs to further invest in diversifying its revenue source and upgrading services, as once the market becomes saturated, SY has to come up with new ways to increase service providers and consumers' willingness to pay on its platform.

