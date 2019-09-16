Frequency Therapeutics Files For IPO For Hearing Loss Drug

When we learn more IPO details, I'll provide an update.

FREQ has signed an enviable and potentially very lucrative collaboration agreement with Astellas.

The firm is advancing its hearing loss drug treatment candidate.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics focused on repairing or reversing damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases.

FREQ has a potentially major collaboration for its lead program. I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Frequency Therapeutics was founded in 2014 to develop drugs for patients suffering damage caused by degenerative diseases in the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President, CEO and Director David L. Lucchino, who was previously President and CEO of Entrega Bio.

Frequency Therapeutics has developed a new approach for treating degenerative cell loss named Progenitor Cell Activation [PCA] which utilize small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body and create functional tissue.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s therapeutic approach:

Management believes that the PCA platform can bypass challenges presented by stem cell therapies by utilizing already-existing progenitor cells and activating their dormant regenerative pathways.

Frequency’s lead drug candidate FX-322 is a small-molecule therapeutic currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss [SHL].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Frequency include Mizuho Securities Principal Investment, Perceptive Advisors, Polaris Founders Capital, Taiwania Capital, RTW Investments, Axil Capital, Deerfield Capital Management, Cobro Ventures, and Alexandria Venture Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by VynZ Research, the global hearing aid market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the various technological advancements, increasing incidence of hearing loss, growing research and development expenditure, as well as an increasing geriatric population.

According to data from the WHO, there are about 466 million people worldwide who have disabling hearing loss, of which 34 million are children, while estimates put the total number as rising to 900 million by 2050.

Furthermore, over 1.1 billion young people, aged between 12–35 years, are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to a growing population base with hearing loss, developing infrastructure, rise in investments in healthcare, and penetration by the number of the large global healthcare providers in the region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cell-regenerative treatments include:

Novartis (NVS)

Audion Therapeutics

Other major manufacturers of hearing aids and cochlear implants include:

Benson Hearing

GN Store Nord (CPH:GN)

MED-EL

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant (CPH:DEMANT)

Widex

Sonova

The firm’s drug candidate is designed to treat SHL on a cellular level through the activation of progenitor cells to build new, functioning cells within the body.

Financial Status

FREQ’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its treatment candidate programs through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $31.5 million in cash and $5.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

FREQ intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect to see this element in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of FX-322 for the treatment of SNHL, including the completion of our planned Phase 2a clinical trial for FX-322; to advance the development of other product candidates using our PCA platform, including the submission of an IND for an MS product candidate; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Mizuho Securities

Commentary

Frequency is seeking public capital for its lead program to treat sensorineural hearing loss.

FREQ is currently in Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and expects to publish initial top-line readout data in the second half of 2020 if all goes according to plan.

Notably, the firm has the commercial rights for the U.S. only, and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) has commercial rights for everywhere else.

The firm has licensed its technology to Astellas in return for an upfront payment of $80 million. FREQ is also entitled to receive up to $545 million in future success-based milestone payments as well as additional royalties on future product sales.

The market opportunity within the U.S. shows up to 69 million persons with some type of hearing loss in at least one ear.

When we learn more details about the IPO’s proposed pricing, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

