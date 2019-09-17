Energy Transfer LP: The Best 9% Yielding Stock With A 1.8X Distribution Coverage

This is one of the most undervalued stocks in our coverage universe with huge upside.

We recently discussed how hated energy is as an asset class. While E&Ps are down in the dirt, midstream companies responsible for processing and transporting products have not exactly fared much better. This has set up a rather lopsided bet where fundamentals and valuations have diverged massively. The amount of energy needed globally continues to increase year-after-year relentlessly, while the valuations at which the MLPs trade continues to compress year after year. Today we are looking at one name in this space that we are extremely bullish on, Energy Transfer LP (ET).

The business

ET is the largest MLP around by market capitalization. It's involved in every aspect of the midstream service space.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

While the large franchise has done well fundamentally, it does have an interesting past and that consists of two distribution cuts. Energy Transfer, or rather Energy Transfer Equity as it was known then, created the merger of Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), two MLPs it controlled. While they moved under the symbol of Energy Transfer Partners, that came with a stealth distribution cut of 25% for Sunoco Logistics Partners' investors.

The original ETP investors though stuck through that phase as "their" distribution had been unchanged. That was not to last. We had speculated that the General Partner IDR overhang on ETP was strong enough that a cut would happen at some point. Now, what did surprise us and many others was that Energy Transfer Equity, the parent, gave rather favorable conditions to ETP in the all-stock merger. But the distribution was cut again, this time for ETP holders as they exchanged for lower-yielding ET units. So while ET itself has not cut the distributions, its shareholder base likely consists of investors who have had their distributions slashed once or even twice.

While it's important and useful to look at the past, we must not get stuck in it. The current company is radically different than the one that did put through those distribution cuts. That fact alongside with the complete disdain that Wall Street has for MLPs today has created an amazing opportunity to buy a deeply-discounted cash flow machine.

The execution

At the heart of the case for investing in the largest MLP is the great execution of projects over the last few years.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

The company has had hiccups in many of its projects but has managed to complete them within reasonable time frames and generally within budget. As we close out 2019, several projects are still ramping up to full capacity alongside multiple others under construction.

Energy Transfer plans to spend close to $4.7 billion in 2019 alone on growth capex and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be about 13% higher vs. 2018.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

The latest results are showing big increases with EBITDA from the crude oil transportation segment, showing the biggest jump over year-ago levels.

Source: Energy Transfer Q2-2019

About 85% of ET's cash flow is immune from commodity price swings although that percentage is a moving target due to the massive number of projects coming online. Where it's exposed to prices, ET does mitigate a portion of the risk via derivative contracts. The net result of this has been one steady EBITDA increasing growth machine.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

Distribution coverage

It's fitting that investors burned by the past distribution cuts on ET-sponsored companies take a deep dive on the distribution coverage over here. While we have seen high dividends and high coverage before, we can say with certainty that it's next to impossible to find a 9% yield that's covered at more than 2.0X.

Source: Energy Transfer Q2-2019

ET has guided for a coverage ratio near 1.8X for 2019. By all reasonable estimates, this coverage should improve further in 2020 as more of its projects come online.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

The (almost) self funding model

Management is focusing on developing a self-funded growth model. With DCF likely to exceed distributions by around $3 billion, more than 60% of ET's growth will be funded via internally-generated cash. But that will still require it to tap capital markets for the remaining $1.8 billion. With ET's units trading at close to a 17% free cash flow or distributable cash flow yield, it really makes no sense to issue units at this expensive price.

Source: Energy Transfer Q2-2019

Common units outstanding were basically flat year-over-year and ET is well aware of how inefficient equity issuance would be in this environment. It's likely to use its line of credit for residual growth projects this year although there are recent suggestions that some asset sales could be on the block as well. The longer-term goal is to be 100% self funding and be independent of external financing. That does mean that ET is likely to not raise the distribution in 2019 or even in 2020. However, on the flip side of that, the large yield is so well covered that we believe it's about as bulletproof a payout one can get in this market.

Valuation

The past five years have not exactly been kind to investors in the stock.

Data by YCharts

The gap with the broader S&P 500 index (SPY) is rather breathtaking and many investors have used a good portion of their received distributions on antiemetics. There are two reasons for this performance. The first is that everyone hates the sector. The second is that everyone loved the sector five years ago. What these two reasons equate to is a massive valuation compression. ET's EV to EBITDA has compressed from 20X+ to near 9.1X and likely would be under 9.0X in the next six months if prices stay where they currently are.

Data by YCharts

The valuation compression is everywhere in this sector.

Data by YCharts

On the other side of equation investors are making a mad dash to buy exceptionally expensive utilities, pushing valuation in this sector to multiple year highs.

Data by YCharts

This dash for what's perceived to be a safe haven has reached such a proportion that Utilities Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) now yields less than 3%!

Data by YCharts

From our perspective, while utilities deserve some premium over midstream assets, the current levels are beyond insanity and a mean reversion is likely to happen sooner rather than later. We expect ET to be the prime beneficiary of such a move.

Energy Transfer's Latest News

Just this week, ET announced that it just bought out a beleaguered midstream company.

Energy Transfer today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Energy Transfer will acquire SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) (“SemGroup”) in a unit and cash transaction valued at $17 per share.”

The premium paid on the equity side was rather outstanding but still brought SEMG back to where it was trading at as recently as March 2019. The share price of SMEG soared by 65%.

Data by YCharts

While the premium does seem high, it only appears so as SEMG's share price had been decimated for non fundamental reasons. On an enterprise value basis, taking into account the static prices for debt and preferred shares, ET's premium works out to under 15%. We think fair value of SEMG was very close to what ET actually paid and hence this acquisition does not change our thinking, even assuming ET's management cannot get the synergies promised. ET did issue a small amount of stock in the transaction. We say small as SEMG will just own about 2.2% of the combined company.

The merger consideration consists of $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each outstanding share of Class A Common Stock of SemGroup or 40% cash and 60% equity. This represents a 65% premium to the closing price of SemGroup shares as of September 13, 2019. The transaction is expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020, subject to the approval by SemGroup’s stockholders and other customary regulatory approvals. Upon the closing, SemGroup stockholders are expected to own approximately 2.2% of Energy Transfer’s outstanding common units.”

We are generally not too thrilled when management issues stock while complaining it's undervalued, but in this case the amount is rather modest and does not change our bull thesis for ET.

What's important to note here is that there's consolidation going on in the midstream sector because valuations are currently at "dirt cheap" levels and there is plenty of upside left for this sector. While not all midstream companies are as dirt cheap as SMEG was prior to ET's buyout offer, one of our best midstream picks Targa Resources (TRGP), which we are currently recommending to our investors, could be bought out at a 50% premium from here. TRGP is a very strong buy at the current price, with a yield of 9.1%. TRGP has an added value that it issues 1099s (no K-1s).

Key risks

While investing in all stocks involves risks, MLPs have generally been a more volatile asset class and investors should spend a higher amount of time figuring out what could hurt their investments. In the case of ET, the biggest risk in our opinion is for an overbuild of assets. As it is well known, ET is just one of many midstream companies that has deployed massive amounts of capital over the last decade as US oil and natural gas production boomed. While analyzing the supply of different midstream assets in every basin is beyond the scope of this article, we would like to show just a couple of examples of how overbuilding can impact pricing.

The first one is an example of overbuilding of pipelines to the Gulf Coast. (emphasis ours).

But pipeline companies, which have in the past year raced to add new capacity to flow oil from the Permian Basin to the refining and export hub on U.S. Gulf Coast, will face pressure to cut rates in coming weeks, said oil traders and analysts.

The two operators - EPIC Midstream and Plains All American (PAA) - are opening lines that combined will in coming months be able to carry about 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) from West Texas to the Gulf Coast.

A third line, the 900,000 bpd line being developed by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), will open later this year that will boost total capacity to flow oil from the region by two thirds.

There’s no way another 2.5 million bpd are waiting to get sent to Corpus Christi (Texas),” said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at Morningstar. “Clearly, there’s going to be too much capacity." Rates for most Permian pipelines have ranged between $4 a barrel and $7 a barrel for the past year because of soaring shale production and a lack of pipeline space. Some companies have turned to railcars for transport, which can cost $6 to $8 a barrel. EPIC halved its spot rate to $2.50 a barrel on a pipeline from the Permian, prior to even beginning to load oil onto the 400,000 bpd line. The rate was “more in line with market conditions,” and will let the company achieve volumes “at a level we’re happy with,” said President Brian Freed. Around the end of 2019, EPIC plans to flow its crude volumes on a larger, permanent line that can carry around 900,000 bpd. Plains All American LP (PAA) which begins operations on its 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline next week, set contract rates between $1.05 and $3.20 a barrel, below what analysts and traders anticipated.

Those rates amount to a massive reduction and that impacts existing and new capital being deployed.

Our second example is one where TC Pipelines (TCP) has essentially been collecting revenues for free for some time. TCP's Bison pipeline extends from a location near Gillette, Wyoming, to Northern 100 percent (Bison) Border’s pipeline system in North Dakota. Bison can transport natural gas from the Powder River Basin to Midwest markets.

Natural gas on Bison is currently not flowing as a result of a change in demand for its services. There can be no assurance that we will be able to replace Bison’s existing contracts and maintain its current revenues which could significantly reduce our earnings and cash flows. Natural gas on Bison is currently not flowing in response to the relative cost advantage of WCSB – and Bakken-sourced gas vs. Rockies production. Bison has not experienced a decrease in its revenue as it is fully contracted on a ship-or-pay basis through January of 2021. However, we may not be able to renew or contract for this capacity if this market condition continues to persist.”

Source: TCP 10-Q

This has not impacted TCP till now on account of the longer term contract nature, but it will eventually. Yes, there are avenues to fix this with lots of capex, but it comes at a big cost to shareholders.

Circling back to ET, with its involvement in every basin and every type of midstream asset, it's highly probable that it will run into similar issues at some point.

The other side of excess supply is less demand. There's an assumed growth rate in different basins and that's highly dependent on both commodity pricing and financial condition of firms.

U.S. oil prices largely have traded just above $50 a barrel since last November, requiring higher output to generate the same profit as when prices were higher. Prices this quarter are about 18% lower than this time last year, according to U.S. government data.

Investors have lost all appetite for growth from E&Ps and only the biggest ones will be able to deliver that in 2019 and 2020. While we remain bullish on commodity pricing, global growth hiccups can derail crude oil pricing, and hence production followed by volume demand for ET's assets.

The good news is that oil prices spiked above $60 this week which should be very bullish for the midstream sector.

Why we still love it and why we still hedge

At the end of the day, the valuation which includes a 16% free cash flow yield along with an investment grade rating is an overwhelming bullish case that allows us to be bullish despite the risks. From a valuation standpoint, not only is ET cheap, but it's also the cheapest in the sector.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

ET's management also is exceptionally well aligned with investors and that's a priceless positive.

Source: Energy Transfer Presentation

There's one final risk in owning ET and that is if the reserves for US shale oil are overstated and the growth does not materialize over medium time frames. We believe such a case would likely spike oil prices significantly as the US has been the sole source of growth in oil supply. We own quality producers like Whitecap Resouces (OTCPK:SPGYF) and Vermillion Energy Trust (VET) as part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" portfolio which should act as a good hedge should that scenario come to pass.

The case for owning ET is rather compelling today and we think the stock is a strong buy under $16/share and fair value is possibly close to $22/share, or 37% higher from here. Investors are being rewarded with a gigantic yield of 9% here and the distribution coverage is the highest in the MLP universe. ET is a very strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MIE,VET, TRGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.