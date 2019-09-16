Stocks Haven't Looked This Good In Two Years

After a summer filled with apprehension over the global political and economic outlook, confidence is returning to Wall Street. A clear sign of this growing confidence is evident in the U.S. Treasury bond market. In this report we'll examine the proofs which point to equities having their best chance at making headway since early 2018.

Stocks are on the rise again as the U.S. broad market's internal profile has drastically improved in September. Unlike the rallies following a period of volatility in the past year, however, this one has all the earmarks of having impressive intermediate-term (3-6 month) upside potential.

So what exactly distinguishes the latest rally from the short-covering events of prior months? The answer is found in the recent performance of the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), shown below. The 10-year yield has seen its biggest 2-week rally in almost two years. This development is decidedly bullish for stocks and has a two-fold implication:

Last month's precipitous drop in T-bond yields was strictly a panic-driven emotional affair instead of being based on fundamental factors. This is because panics tend to be erased quickly, and the August decline in TNX has almost been completely retraced as of mid-September. With bond yields having risen by the greatest amount since early 2018, investors are feeling far more comfortable with the global trade and economic outlook than at anytime this year.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, the impressive rally in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield in the last two weeks is by far the biggest one since early 2018. This can be ascribed to more than just short covering. For accompanying the rise in yields has been a corresponding move out of other safe havens, including gold, the Japanese yen, and other bond proxies such as real estate equities.

What's more, investors are rotating out of growth stocks and into beaten-down value stocks. This is the most interest that investors have shown in value stocks in some time, and the fact that investors are focusing on value suggests that this is more than just a short-term, in-and-out trading strategy. Value stocks are typically purchased with a longer-term investment time frame in mind. Many investors are thus embracing a broader view of the U.S. equity bull market. They apparently believe in the bull's longevity in the face of doubts about the trade war, and their dramatic shift in strategy proves it.

Meanwhile, as we enter the second half of September, several major indices are closing in on record highs thanks to improving outlooks for trade and global growth. On the all-important trade front, the news has been mostly positive of late. The latest stock market rally began when President Trump said he would delay tariff hikes against China until Oct. 15. China has also exempted U.S. soybeans and pork from additional tariffs, while President Trump acknowledged that he would at least consider an interim trade deal if not a more comprehensive one.

On the economic front, U.S. retail sales increased 0.4% in August after handily beating consensus estimates. Consumer spending increased at a 4.7% annualized rate in Q2 2019, the greatest amount in over four years. The preliminary reading for the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment meanwhile increased to 92.0 in September, from 89.8 the previous month. The September reading beat the 91.00 consensus expectation of Dow Jones economists. This is further evidence which reflects increased confidence among consumers in the U.S. economy.

Both the U.S. and China have thus expressed a willingness to cooperate with each other on renewing trade negotiations and trying to bring the trade war to a halt. This, combined with a spate of good economic news in the last couple of weeks, has paved the way for the bulls to completely regain their control over the stock market's near-term trend.

With the veil of fear over tariffs having been lifted (at least temporarily), most S&P sectors are poised to benefit even more in the coming weeks. Most significantly, the recent good news has allowed the critical energy and financial sector stocks to rally. Both sectors were among the loss leaders this summer, and energy stocks dominated the new 52-week lows on the NYSE in July and August. With oil and gas stocks rallying on short covering, the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges have shrunk to normal levels in the last several days. The rally in the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), below, is an indication of how much the energy stocks have risen from their year-to-date lows this month.

Source: BigCharts

Bank and broker/dealer stocks have also strongly benefited from the lifting of tariff worries in September. This is a sigh of relief for the bulls, for relative weakness in the broker/dealer stocks is always a big concern for the rest of the market. Shown here is the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which has made huge strides in just the last two weeks. XBD has gone from lagging the SPX to completely catching up with it. What’s more, broker/dealer stocks are now on the cusp of returning to a position of relative strength versus the S&P 500 for the first time in several months. This is one of several factors which confirm that bulls have regained control of the short-term broad market trend.

Source: BigCharts

Arguably the most important factor which confirms that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat is the massive improvement in the new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ. This is an important consideration since the new highs and lows underscore the overall demand for equities at any given time.

Not only have the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both U.S. exchanges dropped appreciably since the start of the month, but new 52-week highs have outpaced new lows by an average rate of above 10:1 on the Big Board. That’s a massive improvement from August and another factor which augurs well for the SPX and other major indices making new highs before this latest round of short covering has exhausted itself.

Here’s what the important 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows looks like as of Sept. 13. The chart speaks for itself in terms of showing the near-term path of least resistance for equities being up. This rise in this indicator has also been accelerating in recent days, which is another supporting factor for the bulls.

Source: BarChart

Also providing underlying support for the rally in the important financial sector stocks right now is the 4-week momentum for the new highs-lows in the actively traded U.S. bank shares. This indicator has just entered positive territory once again after being in negative territory for much of August. As long as this indicator is rising, bank stocks should continue to rise and thereby insulate the rest of the market from internal weakness.

Source: NYSE

Speaking of banks, besides helping to boost the stock market, the improved prospects for an entente in the U.S.-China trade war has also put a serious dent in this summer’s bond market rally. I alluded to this earlier in this report, and the impressive rally in the 10-year Treasury Yield Index can be interpreted as a sign of returning confidence in the financial market outlook. Higher bond yields also bode well for banks and pension funds which rely upon higher interest rates.

A final consideration which supports new highs in the major indices is the continued outperformance of the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. As previously mentioned, whenever this widely-watched breadth indicator is decisively leading the S&P, it means that new highs are almost certainly ahead for the large cap indices.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, the improved tone in sentiment toward the global trade and economic outlook is clearly evident. Rising Treasury bond yields and a vigorous rally in bank and broker/dealer shares, combined with a drastic improvement in broad market breadth, is collectively flashing a bullish signal for the U.S. equity market this fall. Based solely on the recent performance of the 10-year Treasury yield, investors haven't been this confident in the financial market outlook in almost two years. In view of the weight of technical and fundamental evidence, investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish posture.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.