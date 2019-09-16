E-Trade's 15% Total Yield Will Accelerate The Stock's Rise

My estimate of E-Trade stock's true value is $62.66, per share, an 38.3% upside. I believe the stock buybacks will help push the stock to that price.

Return on tangible equity is over 29%, one of the highest in its industry. But price-to-book value is only 1.79 times, one of the cheapest. P/E at 10.4 times is also one of the lowest.

The share count fell 7.6% last year, and I expect it to drop 10% this year and next. The dividend per share will increase as a result even without higher dividend payments.

E-Trade's new massive $1.5 billion buyback program over the next year compared to its $10.8 billion market value is very unique. Management is highly focused on capital returns.

E-Trade Financial is Deeply Undervalued With Its 15% Total Yield

This article will discuss my model for E-Trade Financial (ETFC) which declared a $1.5 billion stock buyback program recently in its latest earnings report. This is on top of a $1 billion program that ETFC is completing this quarter. As ETFC's market value is only $10.8 billion, this new program represents a buyback of 13.79% of its share value. Added to the 1.24% dividend yield, the stock's total yield is 15.03%.

My estimate is that the stock is worth at least $62.66 per share or 38% higher. I highly suspect that the buybacks will push the stock to this price, and my model shows how this will happen. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide have access to this model, but I discuss the main points in this article.

Moreover, ETFC's stock is very undervalued. It trades for 10.2x my model's expected EPS and has a 1.70 multiple on book value, both one of the lowest in its peer group.

Source: Hake estimates

In addition, E-Trade produced a Y/Y 27.2% return on tangible equity over the last 12 months. I expect this to exceed 29% by the end of the year.

Source: Hake estimates

E-Trade is Deeply Committed to Massive Stock Buybacks

Management's discussion of its Q2 financial report was replete with a large discussion of its capital return program to increase shareholder value. The main point they made is that this is their focus on increasing EPS, book value, and returning capital to shareholders. The new $1.5 billion buyback program is clearly expected to be completed over the next year. Here are a few excerpts of E-Trade management's discussion on the topic:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

Here, they discussed how the program was financed:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

Here, they discussed the new program:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

Then, the CEO took a good number of questions and clarified more:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

In an answer to a question, the CEO made it clear the $1.5 billion in buybacks would occur over a one-year period. In addition, he implied that the dividend might be increased as a result.

In fact, the CFO made it clear that there would be no major drawdown of cash to finance the new buyback program - effectively funded by free cash flow and the sale of the low yielding asset in the past quarter:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

Based on these statements, my model predicts that ETFC can fund at least $375 million in buybacks quarterly over the next year, including an additional $157 million during Q3 2019 to complete the previous $1 billion program:

Source: Hake estimates

Note, this shows that over the next year, you can expect over 15% of the ETFC stock market value will be affected by buybacks.

Here is how I think that will affect the share count:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows I expect that the stock gains 5% each quarter this year. The buybacks bring the total 2019 share count down over 10%. With 11-13% stock gains in 2020's first 2 quarters, the share count will fall over 13%.

Dividend Increase Likely

This has huge implications for ETFC's dividends per share. Right now, the dividend yield is 1.24% based on a $0.56 per annual dividend, $0.14 paid quarterly. This costs about $34 million each quarter and has been paid by ETFC for the past 4 quarters.

I think ETFC will increase the dividend per share by the end of Q4 and possibly earlier. That is because the new share count will be about 221 million by the end of 2019. So, $34 million divided by 221 million is $0.1538 per share. Rounded to $0.15 per share, this is a 7.1% increase in the dividend per share with no additional outlay in ETFC's cash flow. This is one of the major benefits of share buybacks - the dividend per share increases for the same expense.

I believe management will likely increase the dividend 20-25% by Q3 or Q4. This would cost ETFC only $6.8-8.5 million in cash flow outlay. This seems a paltry amount compared to its $1.5 billion buyback program. In addition, ETFC has a low payout ratio. It earned $0.99 per share diluted in Q2. So the $0.14 per share dividend is only 14.1% of earnings per share. Moreover, the $134 million quarterly expense of the dividend for 2019 represents just 32% of my model's 2019 expected $425 million free cash flow.

A 20-25% dividend cost increase in the company's cash flow would increase the dividend per share by 28.6% to 35.7%:

Source: Hake estimates

An $0.18 dividend per share would bring the dividend yield to 1.59% from 1.24%. A $0.19 dividend would raise the dividend yield to 1.68% and the total yield to 15.5%.

Can ETFC Afford the Buybacks and Dividend Increase?

I put together a financial model which shows that ETFC can easily afford these two major shareholder capital returns. Management pointed out that in Q2, they sold some lower-yielding assets and took a loss in order to increase the buybacks. So, Q2 net revenue suffered a bit with a net $52 million loss. Without that total, net revenue would have been roughly close to Q1:

Source: Hake compilation of ETFC financials

I expect net revenue to be slightly lower due to lower net interest income in Q3 and Q4 from lower average interest-earning assets:

Source: Hake estimates

Since interest-bearing liabilities will be lower, the net margin will be about 3.17%, just 3 basis points lower than in Q4 2018:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this model, I expect free cash flow ("FCF") to be about $425 million. But look at the table's net income conversion below:

Source: Hake estimates

Historically, ETFC has had a much higher operating income cash flow conversion from net income. I am assuming just a 71.3% conversion rate, even though historically ETFC has had a much higher rate - 160% in 2018 and 95% in 2017. This is where I suspect I am being too conservative.

One reason I suspect this is because management seems to indicate that the ongoing FCF, along with the sale of $4.5 billion in lower-yielding assets will keep the corporate cash balance even at $300 million. My model assumes that there will be a slight increase in debt based on the increased buyback activity. But if my model is assuming too low an operating cash flow rate from net income, the increase in debt may not be needed.

But I could also be wrong in believing the cash flow conversion rate might be higher. The net corporate cash balance was $323 million at the end of Q2. This appears to not include the proceeds from the sale of the $4.5 billion, which will show up in Q3. In that case, my conversion rate is likely on target, but the increase in the liabilities balance will not be needed.

Source: Hake estimates

I am referring to the column "FCF less Uses" above which shows that there is an excess of spending on dividends and buybacks of $443 million in Q3 and $271 million in Q4. This FCF level is close to the level of what occurred in 2017 and seems to be related to the operating cash flow conversion rate. This is hard to predict, so to be conservative, I kept that number at the average of the last three periods.

Either way, as pointed out in their statements shown above, management is confident that its corporate cash balance will not fall below $300 million over the next four quarters. As a result, I believe that the model shows that the buybacks and dividend increases are easily affordable.

E-Trade Stock Is Severely Undervalued

Based on a review of the value metrics with its peers, ETFC should be worth considerably more than its present price. The table below shows this:

Source: Hake compilation using Yahoo! Finance and Marketwatch data

Note that ETFC's ratios are better in the P/E, Price-to-book value, and Dividend yield than its peers. But it is worse in the EV/Sales and FCF ratios. I also compared the return on equity measures across ETFC peers. The table below shows that ETFC has a 24% higher ROE than the average ROE:

Source: Hake compilation

Putting this all together and adding in a premium show that ETFC has a true value of $60.99 per share:

Source: Hake estimates

But since using dividend yield assumes similar payout ratios, an alternative method excludes this measure. Averaging the two scenarios produce a true value of $62.66 per share or 38% higher than today's price (Sept. 13, 2019):

Source: Hake estimates

Risks

One Seeking Alpha author recently indicated he was concerned about the temporary unrealized losses in ETFC's available for sale securities. In Q1 2019, these amounted to $200 million. But the latest 10-Q shows that these are now only $45 million.

Source: 10-Q

This is no danger to net income. Keep in mind even realizing these losses has no real effect on cash flow, especially if the proceeds are used to buy back stock. This is because ETFC makes over 29% on real tangible common equity. This return comes from its net interest margin on existing yielding securities, plus commissions, fees, and other income.

Another risk cited is if interest rates fall. I believe the net margin will not be as affected as it might seem. First of all, over 88% of its $43.1 billion pool of investment securities are agency mortgage-backed securities. They are matched to liabilities with a duration of three to four years. Second, the company estimates that a 25 basis point cut will result in just a 1 basis point cut in its net interest margin ("NIM") for those securities. It will also cost 20 basis points in the third-party sweep program. This latter program holds only $6.5 billion in off-balance-sheet assets (compared to about $58 billion on-sheet assets and earns a net fee to ETFC):

Source: ETFC September 2019 presentation

The off-balance sheet sweep assets earn income at roughly the Federal funds rate, net of deposit costs. Those fees are matched to the Federal funds rate and will rise and fall with changes in that rate. ETFC is doing this to free up capital to support its buyback program. The buybacks are effectively invested in ETFC stock which earns a huge 29%+ return on tangible equity.

Here is an extended excerpt from the management call describing their philosophy related to freeing up capital:

Source: ETFC Q2 earnings call transcript

Summary and Conclusion

This $7 per share in earnings by 2023 is possible within 3.5 years from now. A good portion of this will be achieved by dramatically reducing the share count.

Here's how. The share count will fall 10% or more over the next two years. Net income rises 20% above the estimated $1 billion in 2019. The share count will fall to about 179 million shares. EPS would be $1,200 million divided by 179 million shares or $6.69 per share.

At a 10x earnings multiple, ETFC would be worth $66.90 per share, 47.7% above today. This is a 16.9% average annual return over the next two and a half years. Including dividend increases, ETFC will likely achieve a 20% annualized total return.

ETFC has a 15% total yield. The benefits include increases in its earnings per share, the dividend per share, and the remaining shareholders' stake in the company. It also supports the stock trading itself. Lastly, the underlying business earns 29% on tangible equity. The buybacks are a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.