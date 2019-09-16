Weekly Cannabis Report: Aurora's Embarrassing Moment

We think Aurora's struggle to reach profitability is an ominous sign for the entire Canadian cannabis market.

Aurora missed its own guidance because it forgot to realize that its ancillary businesses are inter-company in nature.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks declined modestly last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) dropped 1.5%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 2.0%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF declined 1.4%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Aurora (ACB) dropped 2% after disappointing earnings wiped out gains earlier in the week. Tilray (TLRY) dropped 1% after finalizing a deal with Privateer to extend lock-up and distribute 75 million shares. OrganiGram (OGI) dropped 8% after receiving approval for 17 additional grow rooms. TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) tanked another 13% in the aftermath of Aurora's recent exit.

Canadian Small-Cap: Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) rose 1% in a challenging market after announcing Q3 revenue and a 5-year white-label deal with Canadian brewer Iconic. Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) dropped 10% after announcing a new strategic advisory board.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) rose 14% after opening its 32nd store in Florida. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) gained 2% after announcing adult license approvals in Massachusetts. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) both dropped double-digits without major news.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) jumped another 26% after selling its NHS clinics for C$9 million. Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) jumped 51% after production began at its Cathedral City facility. Greenlane (GNLN) dropped 23% as vaping concerns continue to dominate news headlines in the U.S. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) dropped 8% despite reaffirming its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) rose 10% after increasing its dividends by 30%.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

The big news last week was the quarterly results of Aurora Cannabis. Besides the headline miss and negative EBITDA, there is also increasing concern on its cash position and liquidity. The company sold its remaining stakes in TGOD at historically-low prices, most likely to improve its balance sheet. Compared to its large-cap peers in Canada, Aurora remains alone in that it has not received a major investment from another alcohol or tobacco company:

When Constellation (NYSE:STZ) announced its two investments in Canopy (CGC) in 2018, it solidified Canopy's position as the global leader in cannabis by providing C$5 billion of cash for deployment. Canopy benefited from the investment immensely during its global expansion.

Cronos (CRON) was the second company to benefit from a major cash infusion. On December 7, 2018, Altria (NYSE:MO) announced a $1.8 billion investment in Cronos for a 45% stake. The stock didn't pop initially, but Cronos enjoyed a spectacular run later towards the end of 2018. The company is now flush with cash and has made acquisitions to enter the U.S. CBD market.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) invested C$123 million into Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) and will work exclusively with Auxly to develop cannabis products. The announcement had little impact on the overall market but provided new funding for Auxly, which has been slow in its execution.

Tilray also announced a $100 million joint research partnership with AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) in late 2018. Unlike the partnership between HEXO (HEXO) and Molson Coors (TAP) whereby both companies will jointly develop and commercialize cannabis-infused beverages, the announcement from Tilray and AB InBev only pertains to the research of cannabis beverages. Commercialization and product development are not currently included in the agreement, which means that there is the possibility that AB InBev won't be working with Tilray to sell cannabis beverages down the road. Tilray and HEXO didn't receive cash infusions but still managed to benefit from having external partners to help develop beverages.

Aurora was widely expected to land a major partner such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). However, we think the chance of a deal has decreased significantly as time has passed and potential partners have likely decided against making an investment at this point. Without major funding sources, Aurora is facing increasing pressure to seek new capital as it continues to invest in remaining facilities and lose money from its cannabis operations. Aurora has borrowed heavily in the debt market by issuing $345 million of convertible debt and drawing C$140 million from its credit facilities. Any dilutive equity raise would certainly put additional pressure on its stock price. Lastly, we think Aurora's struggle to reach profitability is a negative sign for the Canadian market as other LPs have even smaller scale. Aurora needs to set an example for the Canadian industry and prove that the cannabis business model could be profitable on a sustainable basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.