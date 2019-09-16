CSX: Shipments Need To Improve To Save Q3 Earnings

Unfortunately, CSX shipments and leading indicators continue to be weak, which could once again pressure the company's earnings and stock price.

Everything is awesome again. The stock market is at new all-time highs, industrials are breaking out, and transportation stocks are gaining steam again. The Florida-based railroad giant CSX Corp. (CSX) is up 13% from its August lows, which is more than double the return of the S&P 500. One question comes to mind: are transportation stocks back? In this article, I will tell you why traders need to be careful as we are in the last weeks of the third quarter and could get a huge earnings disappointment from CSX if things don't quickly change. It could easily wipe out a large chunk of the recent gains - or worse.

The Growth Streak Is (Almost Certainly) Dead

I have to admit that saying the growth streak is dead sounds a bit more dramatic than it actually is. However, it's true as analysts expect adjusted third quarter EPS to fall by 3.8% to $1.01 from $1.05 in Q3 of 2018. The company has reported impressive EPS growth results in every single quarter since the growth bottom of 2016. However, the trend is turning as the most recent second quarter missed EPS estimates by $0.03 and came in 'only' 7% higher.

Back then, shipments were down 4% and pushed sales down 1%, which caused the company to miss earnings estimates as an operating ratio decline from 58.6% to 57.4% was unable to support the bottom line enough to avoid a miss. If you want a full review of Q2 earnings, feel free to read this article.

The number that caused me to stay far away from CSX in Q2 was the shipments number. With shipments down 4%, it was very tough for the company to beat earnings. Note that it is incredibly hard to predict whether earnings will beat as shipments are just one part of the equation.

Anyhow, with this in mind, 'my' data shows that things have gotten worse. So far, Q3 shipments are down 6.0%, with only 3 weeks left until the start of the fourth quarter. This is 200 basis points worse than Q2 and has dragged year-to-date shipments down to -2.9%. As a reminder, CSX management is expecting that full-year 2019 sales are going to be down 1% to 2%. This is still achievable, but it is getting more and more difficult.

The graph below shows the 4-week average year-on-year performance of total CSX carloads and intermodal all the way to week 36 of this year. At this point, the 4-week average is at -6% as total carloads are down 6% in week 36. Total intermodal is down 15% which pushes the week 36 totals down 10%.

Weakness in Q3 so far was caused by very weak shipments of farm products, metals, petroleum products and iron and steel products (and others).

Interestingly enough, over the past 4 weeks, the company has not gotten any downgrades with regard to its expected EPS results in Q3 and beyond. I expect this to change if the shipments trend does not turn around anytime soon. The 4-week average is getting close to 7% contraction, making it quite difficult to reach the already low sales expectations of the third quarter.

One of the reasons why shipments are likely to stay down for a while is the fact that leading indicators like the ISM index (graph below) went into contraction in August. The ISM index declined to 49.1, which is 0.9 points below the neutral 50.0 level (full economic outlook article).

Nonetheless, CSX is gaining momentum after bottoming in August. The stock was up more than 7% last week as industrial stocks in general are breaking out. We are dealing with a rally provided by positive news regarding the ongoing trade war and a rate cut and QE from the European Central Bank.

In other words, we are dealing with a rally that is not yet fundamentally backed. Buying the industrials breakout means betting on an immediate recovery of leading indicators. If that does not happen, I am afraid that a lot of traders are starting to buy risky stocks right before a very important earnings season. I am therefore not yet buying CSX as I do not expect that the last 3 weeks of the quarter will be able to push shipments up. I even expect some downgrades before the end of the quarter. Once we see a fundamental recovery, I think it makes sense to buy CSX again. For now, I think it is a bit too risky to buy the current rally as one is buying unnecessary risk right before an earnings release that could end as ugly as the last one.

