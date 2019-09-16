Dollar General: Looks Like Only A Short-Term Pullback In Store

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has had an excellent couple of years in that shares have almost doubled in this time-frame. Many analysts and investors (myself included) have thought that this stock has been overpriced for some time now. However, the firm continues to defy the critics. Once again, for example, in the firm's most recent quarter, management came out with numbers that many simply did not expect.

Earnings per share came in at $1.74, which was a whopping $0.17 per share ahead of consensus. Top line sales came in at $6.98 billion, which was $80 million ahead of what Wall Street had expected. To top things off, same store sales grew by 4%.

We had earmarked Dollar General Corporation as a potential value play last year when shares were trading well below $100. The question now is whether there is still some value to be had in this stock.

In fact, Dollar General is not overvalued from an earnings standpoint compared to the industry. Its forward earnings multiple of 24.9 is still a nice bit behind the industry average figure of 29.7. However, when we compare the firm's valuation to its averages, for example, over the past five years, it becomes evident the run-up the company has enjoyed.

Dollar General's average earnings multiple over the past 5 years comes in at 18.7. Furthermore, its present sales multiple of 1.5 is well behind its 5-year average of 1.1. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded in the technical chart. Therefore, any potential headwinds such as saturation, problems getting permission to open new stores or eCommerce should have already appeared on the technical chart. We already know what the long-term chart looks like. Let's see if we have any divergences in play on both the daily and weekly charts.

As we can see from the weekly chart, the share price actually re-accelerated this year as we can see from the steeper trend-line. However (as we can see from the RSI & MACD indicators), there doesn't seem to be any apparent intermediate divergences in play. Divergences usually mean lower lows are coming, but we see nothing of significance here just yet. Yes, price remains overbought, but it looks like we will just get a reversion to normal oversold levels in the not too distant future.

On the daily chart, we get more information. As we can see, there is now a lot of white space between the current share price ($157.78) and the 200-day moving average of $124.68. More often than not, we would expect some type of retraction here especially if the current swing high holds. Furthermore, we would have thought that buying volume would have been stronger over the past few weeks. We use volume as a predictive indicator. Since shares printed their high earlier this month, selling volume has been coming in higher than buying volume. This usually means lower prices are on the horizon - at least in the short term.

We still do not have a sell signal as the 4-day moving average still is not trading below both the 9 and 18-day moving averages. Furthermore, the faster moving average on the MACD indicator still has not crossed over the slower one. Nevertheless, the distance this indicator is from the zero line definitely brings opportunity to the table for short-term traders.

To sum up, putting the valuation to one side, there is nothing on the long-term charts which suggest that shares of Dollar General have printed a hard top. Earning expectations continue to rise, and the recent second quarter numbers (which was expected to be the slowest quarter of the year) were really encouraging. The most we see here is a mild profit-taking event or simply some consolidation to allow the 200-day moving average to catch up with the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.