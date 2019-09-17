Bicycle Therapeutics: Novel Bicycle Peptide Technology Could Disrupt The Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Bicycle Peptides have the potential to disrupt the monoclonal antibodies market which is expected to reach $138 billion by 2024.

Bicycle peptides are fully synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops using a chemical connector compound known as a scaffold, which stabilizes their structural geometry.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) (“the company”) was founded in 2009 and is based in Cambridge, the UK, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

What are Bicycle peptides:

The company uses a proprietary phage display screening platform for the cyclization of linear peptides and their screening. The science behind bicycle peptides originated in the labs of the company's co-founder Greg Winter, 2018 Nobel Prize winner British biochemist who is known for his work on monoclonal antibodies.

Advantages of Bicycle therapeutics

Higher affinity and specificity to increase efficacy while reducing toxicity due to rapid renal elimination.

No immunogenicity to date.

Larger surface area for binding allowing targeting of previously undruggable targets

Easy manufacturing like a biologic.

Faster delivery of the payload to the tumor than conventional antibodies

Low molecular weight (1.5-2 kDa compared to 150kDa for ADCs), thus allowing good solid tumor penetration.

Bicycles can be used as delivery to deliver payloads like toxins, small molecule drugs, radionuclides PK extenders and biotin, etc. for therapeutics and diagnostic purposes or also used as standalone therapeutics in the form of multimers. Various patents extend till at least 2034.

Partnerships with leading companies add validation to the technology

The company has strong partnerships validating its platform, for example, with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for inhaled Bicycles in respiratory and cardiometabolic diseases (potential > $1 billion in milestone payments and single-digit royalties on net sales), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)/Bioverativ for Bicycles in treating hemophilia and sickle cell disease (potential >$600M milestone payments and royalties), Innovate UK for Bicycles to develop novel anti-infectives (Bicycles against penicillin-binding proteins from resistant pathogens), and Dementia Discovery Fund to develop Bicycles against neurodegenerative diseases.

(Bicycle Therapeutics: Product Pipeline)

Bicycle toxin conjugates, BTCs

(Experiments showing higher efficacy of BTCs (green and dark blue) compared to conventional ADCs (yellow and red) against two different tumor antigens (EphA2 and Nectin-4)

BT1718: BTC against Membrane Type 1 Matrix Metalloproteinase (MT1-MMP):

MT1-MMP is over-expressed in many solid tumors (MT1-MMP expression ranges from approximately 58% to up to 100% of the ovarian, bladder, lung, endometrial and triple-negative breast cancer), and has an established role in cell invasion and metastasis. BT1718 delivers a DM1 cytotoxin payload to MT1-MMP.

It has shown excellent efficacy in preclinical models of cancer (both cell and patient-derived xenografts, which were resistant to the standard of care).

(BT1718 showed higher efficacy than docetaxel in lung adenocarcinoma preclinical patient-derived xenograft model)

BT1718 also showed synergistic activity with anti-CTLA4 or anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical studies in a murine syngeneic tumor model.

It was also safer in GLP toxicity studies, showing fewer liver, gastric and renal side effects associated with DM1 payload. It can deliver larger DM1 payload compared to ADCs, for example, its weekly dose delivers 4 times DM1 payload than Kadcyla, HER2-targeted ADC from Genentech. The company will use MT1-MMP expression (measured by fluorescence-activated cell sorting) as a biomarker for precision medicine.

A phase I/IIa open-label dose-escalation and expansion clinical trial is ongoing. Phase 1 portion of this trial will enroll 40 patients in the UK (regardless of tumor MT1-MMP expression levels) and preliminary data is expected at the NCRI UK conference in November this year. Phase 1 is a dose-finding study and will determine the ideal dose for once-weekly administration for the Phase IIA portion. Phase 1 and IIa trials are being funded by Cancer Research UK and the company has the right to further develop the molecule. Enrollment in Phase IIa part of the trial is expected to start in the second half of 2019 and will include four-dose expansion cohorts (each cohort with 16 patients with high tumor MT1-MMP expression levels). The company provided an update on the recent Q2 call. In the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial, no dose-limiting toxicity was observed so far in 25 mg/m2/week cohort and the company will proceed with dose escalation.

Other BTC programs:

BT5528 is targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2 (EphA2), a tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed in refractory cancers and regulates cell migration, adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation and is directed to deliver a cytotoxin MMAE payload. ADCs targeting EphA2 were not successful due to side effects like bleeding events and liver toxicity. BT5528 has the potential to overcome safety concerns due to ADCs due to its shorter half-life, increased tumor penetration, and rapid renal elimination. It has also shown efficacy and safety in preclinical studies, including higher efficacy than comparator EphA2-ADC in a docetaxel resistant NSCLC model (see the figure below). IND enabling studies are ongoing.

BT8009 is targeting Nectin-4, a cell adhesion molecule that is overexpressed in cancer cells and plays a role in cancer cell growth and proliferation. It is also directed to deliver a cytotoxin MMAE payload. It also showed efficacy and safety in preclinical studies and IND enabling studies are ongoing (planned targets are NSCLC and pancreatic cancer). Tumor Nectin-4 expression levels will be used as a biomarker. In preclinical studies, it showed higher efficacy than ADC in an NSCLC model (see the figure below).

Bicycles in immuno-oncology

CD137 (also known as 4-1BB) agonists are potent T cell-stimulating agents but their use has been limited by toxicity. Anti-CD137 antibodies have not been successful, for example, urelumab (Bristol Myers Squibb) had severe liver toxicity and utomilumab (Pfizer) had minimal clinical activity. The company has developed bicycle multimers which caused prolonged activation of CD137 in reporter cell lines explained by rapid tumor penetration due to their small size. Subsequently, Bicycle monomers were assembled into potent bispecifics targeting EphA2 and Nectin-4) that caused potent T cell stimulation.

(Bicycle bispecifics (orange) causing potent T cell stimulation)

Bicycles in ophthalmology

The company has a collaboration with Oxurion for Kallikrein inhibitor Bicycle THR-149 to treat diabetic macular edema, DME, a >$1 billion annual revenue market. The target market is approx. 900K patients with active DME and risk of visual loss in the U.S. Over 40% of patients do not respond to the first-line therapies, anti-VEGF agents like Eylea and Lucentis. Plasma kallikrein is a VEGF-independent mediator of DME.

Phase 1, open-label, multi-center data in this indication was declared earlier this year. A single intravitreal injection of THR-149 was given in three ascending dose levels in 12 patients with visual impairment due to center-involved DME. Rapid onset of action was observed from day 1, and an increasing average improvement in BCVA of up to 7.5 letters on Day 14. The activity was maintained until Day 90 with an average improvement in BCVA of 6.5 letters (higher than Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ phase 1 data of 4 letters BCVA improvement at day 84).

Bicycles in neurology:

The company entered into a collaboration with the Dementia Discovery Fund to use the Bicycle technology to target neurodegenerative diseases, especially genetically-validated dementia. If any lead candidate is identified, both the organizations will jointly develop the compounds.

Strong Leadership

CEO Kevin Lee was the Senior VP and Chief Scientific Officer of the Rare Disease Research Unit at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) where he also implemented its gene therapy strategy and at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and has over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. President and CFO, Lee Kalowski was the CFO at Tokai Pharmaceuticals, VP of Biotechnology equity research at Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and M&A division at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chief Scientific Officer, Nick Keen was the U.S. Head of oncology research at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and led the early lead generation group for AstraZeneca’s U.S. research site. Chief Business Officer, Pete Leone was the VP-strategic business initiatives at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). Chief Operating Officer, Michael Skynner led Pfizer’s rare disease program in Europe and ran Pfizer’s Rare Disease Consortium.

Financials and target addressable markets:

Cash reserves were $108M at Q2 end. Operating cash use was $13M in H1 this year and $26M for 2018. I expect the cash reserves to be enough for at least the next 12 months.

Target addressable markets:

The company has applied the Bicycle technology to more than 90 targets so far.

Diabetic macular edema with visual loss:

Prevalence = 90,000 people in the U.S.

Annual revenue opportunity = >$1 billion

Peak consensus revenue estimate for Kalvista’s oral kallikrein inhibitor (being developed in DME and hereditary angioedema)= $411 million, Evaluate Pharma

BT1718 in MT1-MMP expressed lung adenocarcinoma:

MT1-MMP has been found to be overexpressed in >26% of NSCLC. The annual incidence of lung cancer in the U.S. is 228,000 (84% of these are NSCLC), so the annual number of new NSCLC cases which are targets for BT1718 is approx. 50,000. At approx. annual cost of $120K/year (similar to ADCs), the annual revenue opportunity for BT5528 in this indication is approx. $6 billion/year.

BT5528 in EphA2 expressed non-small cell lung cancer

EphA2 has been found to be overexpressed in >90% of NSCLC. The annual incidence of lung cancer in the U.S. is 228,000 (84% of these are NSCLC), so the annual number of new NSCLC cases which are targets for BT5528 is 172,000. At approx. annual cost of $120K/year, the annual revenue opportunity for BT5528 in this indication is $20 billion/year.

BT5528 in EphA2 expressed pancreatic cancer

EphA2 has been found to be overexpressed in 95% of primary and metastatic pancreatic cancer. The annual incidence of pancreatic cancer in the U.S. is 56,000. At approx. annual cost of $120K/year), the annual revenue opportunity for BT5528 is $6.4 billion/year.

BT5528 in Nectin-4 expressed cancers

Nectin-4 expression in bladder cancer is 60%. Annual U.S. incidence of target cancer= 80,000, so 48,000 new cases annually in the U.S. are targets. At $120K/year, the annual U.S. revenue opportunity is $5.7 billion.

Nectin-4 expression in breast cancer is 53%. Annual U.S. incidence of target cancer= 268,000, so 142,000 new cases annually in the U.S. are targets. At $120K/year, the annual U.S. revenue opportunity is $17.7 billion.

A good comparator for BT5528 is a Nectin-4 ADC Enfortumab vedotin being developed by Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) (in Phase 3), planned indication= locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer where it has Breakthrough therapy designation (consensus peak sales estimate= $200M in 2024, Evaluate Pharma).

Respiratory indications:

A good comparison for Bicycles in respiratory diseases is monoclonal antibodies which are approved in asthma. These include:

Xolair (omalizumab, anti-IgE, Novartis) = $1.8 billion sales in 2017, also approved in chronic idiopathic urticaria.

Dupixent (Dupilumab, anti-IL-4 and IL-13, Regeneron) = estimated $2.5 billion peak sales in severe asthma

The current market cap of Bicycle Therapeutics is just $125 million. The liquidation value of the company (by net-net formula) is $98 million. Thus, investors are valuing the company’s pipeline at just $27 million, which is very low considering the large target market opportunities and its differentiating features compared to the monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, Bicycles have the potential to disrupt the monoclonal antibodies market which is expected to reach $138 billion by 2024.

Rating Bicycle Therapeutics common stock as Buy

Time-frame= minimum 2-3 years

Target allocation = 2-3%

First price target= $20

The stock is trading below IPO price and at a good buy level.

Risks in the investment:

Bicycles are a new technology. While they have shown efficacy and safety in preclinical studies in cancers, these results may not be replicated in clinical trials. Oncology is a competitive area where various therapies like cell therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, etc. are competing for market share. Unexpected side effects may be seen for Bicycle-derived molecules in clinical trials. The company may also need to raise significantly more capital before any product candidate reaches the commercial stage, which may lead to equity dilution.

I/we are long BCYC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCYC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.