Jefferies' Spin-Off Of Spectrum Brands Shares Is A 6.98% Dividend Gift

Meanwhile, Jefferies still sells at a value of 0.86x of its tangible book value. I previously wrote up the stock and feel the company's shareholder value focus is proved by this spin off.

Sell the Spectrum shares once you get them. Spectrum has very little to recommend itself, including negative free cash flow, although it does pay a dividend, which it cannot afford.

This is effectively a 6.98% special dividend to Jefferies shareholders as of the Sept. 30, 2019, record date.

Jefferies announced a spin off of its 7.5414 million shares in Spectrum Brands as a special dividend on the basis of 2.5 Spectrum shares for every 100 shares owned in Jefferies.

Jefferies Spin Off of Spectrum Brand Shares Details

Today Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) announced a special dividend to its shareholders of the shares it owns (a 15% stake) in Spectrum Brands (SPB). Here are the details:

Each shareholder in JEF gets 0.025 shares in Spectrum, as of record date Sept. 30. The distribution date is Oct. 11.

This will not affect the normal cash dividend that JEF pays to its shareholders.

So for every 100 shares of JEF you own, you will receive in your account automatically 2.5 shares of SPB. Since SPB trades today at $56.97, each 100 JEF receives 2.5 SPB shares worth $142.43.

Therefore, at today's JEF price of $20.41, each 100 block of JEF shares worth $2,041 receives 2.5 shares of SPB worth $142.43. This is effectively a 6.98% dividend gift to JEF shareholders.

I recommend you "top up" your JEF shares before the ex-date (no later than Sept. 25), so that after being divided by 2.5, the number of SPB shares to be received will be an integer, not a fraction. That way you will not receive fractional shares of SPB. The non-integer portion will likely be sold in a block by JEF and the cash deposited in your account. The way to easily change your holdings is to either increase or decrease the amount of JEF shares you own by units of 20% if you already own 100 shares. So for example, if you own 100 JEF, increase them to 120 shares, in order to receive three SPB shares in your account.

What To Do With Your SPB Shares

I would not hold the SPB shares once they are received. The main reason is that SPB is a struggling consumer brands company. It sells locksets, plumbing equipment, home appliances like toasters, cookers, and blenders, hairdryers, and flat irons. SPB also sells pet products and aquarium-related products.

SPB has been struggling. It had negative income from continuing operations for the nine months ending June and also negative free cash flow. SPB does pay a dividend, and the dividend yield is 2.80%. However, given that SPB has negative free cash flow, I don't see how it can afford the dividend as well as the share buybacks it is doing - at least without taking on more debt.

If you want to hold your shares, you might also look into selling puts on the SPB either at-the-money or slightly out-of-the-money close to the distribution date. This would allow you to lock in a for-sure price in case SPB falls further from all the other sellers. Remember you will need to have 100 shares of SPB per put contract, so you would have to have a large holding in JEF to sell short those SPB puts.

What is the Effect on JEF Stock?

I believe that JEF is still undervalued since I last wrote up the stock twice before, including my most recent article on July 11, 2019, "Jefferies Financial Group Continues To Trade Well Below Its Real Value."

First of all, this spin off shows its clear shareholder value focus. It's a gift of about a 7% special dividend to its shareholders. Here's what Jefferies said in its statement:

Source: Jefferies Special Dividend Announcement 9-16-19

JEF is still trading below its tangible book value, even after the spin-off of its SPB shares. For example, the tangible book value was $7.523 billion before the announcement at the end of Q2. Jefferies held the SPB shares on its books at a fair value of $395.8 million. So the revised tangible book value is now $7.127 billion.

I estimate there are now no more than 300 million shares outstanding, but they could be less as of its Q3 end date of Aug. 31. Therefore the tangible book value per share is 23.76 per share. At $20.41 today, the stock trades at 86% of tangible book value. However, since JEF has been buying back shares during third quarter the tangible book value is likely higher than that.

I stand by my previous estimate that the stock is worth at least $32 per share, so JEF is still very undervalued.

Summary and Conclusion

Jefferies Financial Group's spin off of its Spectrum Brands shares is a 7% special dividend gift to its shareholders. It shows its commitment to maximizing long-term value for its shareholders. I recommend Jefferies shareholders sell the Spectrum Brand shares when they are received in early October. Meanwhile, Jefferies shares are still deeply undervalued and the stock is selling at 86% of its tangible book value.

