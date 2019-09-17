U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere Hosts Investor Day 2019 (Transcript)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Investor Day 2019 September 12, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to U.S. Bancorp's 2019 Investor Day. Thank you to all of you who have joined us here in New York, who are listening on our webcast. We have a full agenda for you today, including a Q&A session at the end of the day where we're going to bring all of our presenters back on stage and you'll have an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. During the day, you'll also have an opportunity at breaks and at lunch to go and visit our tech experience displays outside in the foyer. We have a number of our technology products that you can take a look at and also talk to some of our tech ambassadors out there.

All of our presentations today are available on our website at usbank.com. Aside from all of the presenters you're going to be seeing here on stage today, we have with us in attendance our entire managing committee, as well as over 25 of our most senior leaders here at the bank. They're here seated amongst you in the ballroom. They're also, as I mentioned, outside acting as tech ambassadors and with our tech displays. We encourage you all to seek them out during the day, talk to them. They're here to answer your questions, not only to give you a better understanding of our businesses and our opportunities for growth, but also to give you a better sense of our culture and who we are as a company.

We're also thrilled that nine members of our Board of Directors were able to join us here today and I want to take a moment and ask our Board members to just please stand and be recognized. With us are, David O'Maley, Art Collins, Olivia Kirtley, Dorothy Bridges. Over here, we have Elizabeth Buse, Kimberly Harris, [David McKenney], Dr. O'Dell Owens, and we are going to be having Doreen Woo Ho later join us.

Before we get started, I need to remind you that today's presentations are going to be including forward-looking statements and may be subject to risk and uncertainty. The factors that may cause those actual results to differ from those statements are included in the presentations on our website today, as well as in our 10-K and future SEC filings. Some of our presentations are also going to include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. A list of those of -- I'm sorry, a description of those non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation to GAAP are also included in our presentation, as well as our SEC filings.

With that, let's get started.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Andy Cecere

Good morning, a lot certainly has changed. My favorite part of that presentation was a two to 10-year, did you see that? That was the only thing that was consistent, right? Heading downward. I'm Andy Cecere, CEO of U.S. Bank. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Investor Day. First of all, let me thank you. I know you have a lot of pressures on your time. And I recognize that is your choice to come here this morning. And I want to thank you for that. I want to thank you for taking the time to listen to our story. And I want to thank you for the investment in our company.

I believe we have a great story to tell. I believe we're positioned in an excellent pace to win in this new environment. And when I talk a little bit about what's changed over the last three years, if you think about the evolving world we're in, let me start with the economic scenario. And I'll start by telling you that we have a lot of data at the company. A lot of early indicators that we look at in the credit group, in the payments group and so forth, and none of those indications are recession upcoming.

You're going to hear from Jodi and Mark a little later, that our credit staff as it relates to the consumer, commercial and corporate banking groups are all consistent and stable. From a spend standpoint, we have a lot of data there also. And as you recall, at the end of 2018, there's a little bit of a dip in spend activity, particularly on the consumer side of the equation. And as we talked about in the last two earnings calls, this starting to continue to go up. And we're seeing that stability there also, so spend is stable.

And finally, if you think about loan demand, that's also very consistent. You'll hear from Terry later, but that consistency has been in place for the last couple of quarters. So our data would indicate stable, continuing growing economy. Now at the same time, as you all know, we have conflicting messages, as you think about global growth, China, trade, tariffs and Brexit. And probably most of all, what you're seeing in the yield curve and the indications about something might be happening. And that sort of conflicting set of messages is creating a lot of volatility, uncertainty in the marketplace absolutely and we have to be able to react to that on an ongoing basis.

From a changing expectation standpoint, quite a lot has changed. But the one I want to focus on is individuals’ and businesses’ expectations around privacy and trust in technology. That is a fairly recent change in just the last almost 12 months that people have a heightened awareness of how their data is being used. And their protection and privacy of that data is becoming even more important to them.

From a regulatory environment, we've come a long way. If you think about the last 10 years, there was a tremendous increase in regulatory oversight in the banking industry, increased capital levels, increased liquidity levels. And I will say overall the banking industry is in a much safer, better place today. Now the last three years, I would call more moderate and stable. And there's a lot of clarity and there hasn't been actually increases in regulatory oversight in the industry overall.

And in fact, I would say a lot of the focus has shifted from capital and liquidity to overall reputation and operational risk. And that's an area of focus that you'll hear a little bit about more in a moment. And then finally, probably the most significant change that's occurred is related to technology and the digital revolution. The fact is our customers, U.S. Bank customers, banking customers all overall are impacted not just about what's happening in the banking industry, but what's happening in the industries across the United States. And the expectations and the way they're dealing with the bank has changed quite dramatically.

If you think about 10 years ago, just about every transaction that occurred at the bank, occurred in the four walls of a branch. And today, two-thirds of transactions occur in a digital device. That's quite a change over a 10-year timeframe. And even over the last couple of years that's moved up from about 50% to 67% and it continues -- that curve continues to be very steep. And customers' expectations around convenience and speed, and certainty, and safety and privacy have also increased quite dramatically. So that means for us, that we have to rethink about the role of the branch, the number of branches and how we think about our branch network and you're going to hear a lot more about that today.

And certainly, the competitive landscape has changed. You met a number of our Board of Directors. We have an annual strategic off-site that we talk to our Board every year. We've been doing that for the past 10 years, and we talk about our competitors. And for many of those 10 years, our competitors would have been those circles around the Blue U.S. Bank, principally our peer group banks. But as the Board knows, the last three years, we've expanded that quite dramatically to include the large tech platforms on the left and the fintech players on the right. Because the fact is, those are our competitors today just as much as the other banks. They are entering the financial services area -- arena, principally through payments and money movement.

Banking traditionally, particularly deposit taking, and lending has a pretty wide moat around it. It's regulated business and many of the fintech players and large tech platforms are not in that. However they're entering through payments, and sometimes creating partnerships to expand beyond that. And we recognize that -- and this is one of the key things that you can hear today is that combination of payments and banking I think is as critical as it's ever been in the last few years.

So a lot has changed in the environment, a lot has changed in the industry, and a lot of changed at that U.S. Bank. When you think about the last three years, we've done over 17 acquisitions, card portfolios, trust portfolios, and a lot of increased capabilities, one of which we announced earlier this week, software capabilities or payments capabilities across the board.

We announced our first expansion into a new market in 10 years. Next month, we're going to go into Charlotte, North Carolina with what we're calling a digital first branch-light strategy. And Tim is going to talk a lot more about our thinking around that.

Kate will talk to our brand campaign, but I will tell you that our name recognition, our brand awareness is much stronger today than it was just three years ago, and certainly six years ago. We've gone from a regional bank to a national bank, and that brand awareness is certainly out there. And finally, we've had a number of enhancements and product introductions across every customer segment in the bank and every single business line.

From a flexibility standpoint, probably one of the most significant changes is exiting the consent order. We were in the AML consent order for three years. And while we were in that order, we were increasing our expense space, both from a technology and operational standpoint as well as the number of people focused on that initiative. The good news is we're passed that heightened spend. We're in the stability phase, as we sit today. And in fact, you're going to hear from Jodi, where our objective is to optimize our overall risk management function.

The second important component of that, is while we were in that consent order, we were bound and could not open new branches, which really limited our flexibility in terms of closing branches, because we want to optimize the locations. As a result of exiting that, we, as you know, announced a 10% to 15% reduction in branches, and a very different face of the branches that -- rash that remains. What goes on in those four walls as I’ve talked about, and Tim will talk about more is very different today than it was just a few years ago. And that flexibility allows efficiency and effectiveness.

And speaking of efficiency and effectiveness, if you look at the tech side of the equation, there's a lot that’s changed there. Now we've been an innovation technology driven company in our payments group for two decades. Our Elavon Group has had Agile Studios going back to 2000, before anyone even knew what an Agile Studio was? But the fact was, it was a little bit isolated in that group. In the last 18 months, it’s been expanded to across the bank. We currently have 22 Agile Studios impacting every business line, and it has completely changed the way we develop and execute in terms of our product management and product development.

It’s faster, it’s quicker to market. It’s much more customer centric and it’s much more efficient, and you’re going to hear more about that, but it’s the new way of doing business. And that 22, I would expect to expand to double in the next year. That has allowed us to introduce some of the things you see on that slide, like increased automated underwriting, instant decisioning, you’re going to hear about some of the products and the revamped mobile app.

And finally, we’ve had a number of changes in the executive leadership. Probably the most recent -- certainly the most recent change is the creation of a Chief Digital Officer position, you’re going to hear from Derek White later this morning. But I believe so strongly that the digital component of our success is critical, that we created a managing level committee position, that looks across the company at all the digital initiatives and making sure we’re having this on a consistent, effective way introduced to all the clients regardless of the business line. And Derek’s going to give you the vision around that shortly. We have new leaders across HR and Risk. Tim has taken over the Combined Consumer and Business Banking Group. And Gunjan is here today -- at the last earnings call, I think Gunjan, you were on the phone, you were one month away from starting, we wanted to make sure we had a good earnings call before put her up, call us -- call before we started, but she is not here to talk about wealth management.

So, a lot’s changed in the industry, a lot has changed at the Bank and I want to tell you well, how I think about where we are today. Three things, number one; I believe we’re starting from a great position of strength. I will tell you this very honestly, I wouldn’t trade places with anyone else in our peer group and I’ll tell you why, but I think we have all the attributes and the exact right timing to be really successful in this new environment.

Number two; those core competencies and advantages, that got us here, that got us to this point to that position of strength that I talked about continue, we’re focused on retaining those strengths. And number three; we recognize that the future is changing and we have to continue to adjust to be successful in that new future.

I’d like to talk about the position that we’re securing. So you all know that we’re the fifth largest bank in the country, just over $480 billion in assets, and just over $80 billion of market cap. This is a great position to be in. Why is that? Because we’re able to spend $2.5 billion in technology and operations around innovation on an annual basis. And that’s important, because that is much more than the banks below us are spending; number one. And number two; is while the banks above us are spending more than that, we have a much simpler less complex, more straight forward business model.

So why we maintain that? Our $2.5 billion is much more effectively spent in terms of outcomes and production. And we’re able to do that in this environment, moving a lot more of our projects from defense to offense. You’re going to hear a lot about that in a moment, but we’re making tremendous progress. So, when you think about M&A, coming back to that point about the industry, M&A is occurring in the industry and in payments for two reasons. Number one is, scale; and number two is, capabilities.

We believe, we have the scale as I have already talked about. And importantly, we already have this great payments business, sitting in U.S. Bank and our objective is to, lead that into the banking component because of the importance of payments and banking coming together in this new environment. So, we really do have the scale and the competencies to be successful. So, we do not believe we need to do an acquisition, however it would not be prudent of us to put our head in the sand and not be aware what's going on in the market. So, we will look at opportunities as they present themselves, under the following lens, it's a long-term lens.

You're going to hear about a lot of progress today, and we’ve made a lot of progress across the company and that momentum is terrific. So, as we think about deals, we recognize that there's going to be a distraction with the deal, somewhere in the neighborhood of 18 months to 2.5 years. So the question we ask is will we be a better bank after that's done three to four years from now than we would be on our own with the momentum we're making? So we're now looking at the short-term and the day one announcements or that initial financial projection. It’s the long-term positioning of the company and making sure we're in the best position possible given the momentum we have and that’s how we think about it.

Now the second thing you’ll notice from this chart is we are more valuable than we are there. If you look at the left hand side, you'll see we are one fourth of the size of the bank of others in terms of asset size but if you look at the right we're more than half in terms of value. And one of the key reasons for that is our returns. From an ROE, ROA and efficiency standpoint, this chart in the last three years, we are number, one number one and number one. But if I did the last 10 years, we have the same position, number one across the board. So, function of a lot of things but I wanted -- the message to you is, is our intent to retain that position in this new environment regardless of what happens.

And if you step back and look at our advantages, I'm going to classify them in four categories. I already talked about our financial discipline and our financial measurements. I would also maintain to we have a very good offense, I would also maintain we have the best defense. You're going to hear from both Terry and Mark in terms of when the road gets rougher we actually perform even better. That's true to the CCAR process, we have the least amount of capital implication. We make money even under the most severely adverse scenario. It's is true of our charge-off volatility, which is much less volatile in a harsh environment than anyone else. And important we haven't changed our stripes and our credit underwriting. So that financial discipline that risk discipline which leads to the highest debt ratings in our peer group and among the highest on the globe which is a tremendous advantage from a funding cost standpoint, a competence standpoint and a counterparty of choice standpoint. Huge opportunity, huge advantage and one that's very important to us.

Secondly, our business mix. We have this great diversity of businesses that offer diversity of sources of income, about half of it, a little less than half in fees, some of it from net interest income and together they really diversify during economic cycles. And importantly unlike a number of banks, we have a number of unique business lines, corporate trusts, funds services and payments that are very capital efficient, high return scalable businesses that we have a huge advantage in, which drives the efficiencies and the returns they I just talked about.

Number three, I talked about trust, confidence being so important in this environment and Kate will share with you some of the facts about how were positioned, how we're positioned very well from a trust standpoint. We've always done things for the right reasons. Our employees are highly engaged and that trust factor, which I think is even more important in this environment is one that we're starting to position the strength.

And finally, our strategy which is four simple components. Number one, retaining the financial and risk management I just pointed out, trusted choice component. Number two is looking at activities across the bank just like they are across the bank. We spend very little time as a team thinking about business line by business line and really thinking about the customer at the center of everything we do.

Number three and the right, I’m a big believer in this, I think we have great opportunity to continue to drive for simplicity across the company. Simplicity in the way customers deal with us and making simple for employees to do their job. And then finally, the future. We understand that things are changing rapidly. We’re not going to just sit back and say we’ve got it all in place. We don't need to change it all because we know what we're doing and we will just keep doing what we're doing. We need to adjust and we’re recognizing that.

So for those of you in the audience, who have invested with us for the last 10 years, the good news is, those strengths that you’ve invested in us for, our financial discipline, our business mix, our risk management and our culture, are not going to change. Those strengths are strengths that we recognize are critically important for the future and we're not going to change our strategy. However, I believe and our team believes strongly that those are necessary but insufficient to be successful in the future under this new environment and the pivot we need to make while retaining those core competencies is to be more agile, innovative and you can hear this theme throughout the day more digitally focused across the board.

So as we think about what we're investing in the future, I want to talk about this sort of balance. One of you in the room came to speak to our Board about two years ago and you said one of the things we like about U.S. Bank is that they manage the company for forever. That was a great way to say because that's exactly how we think about it. We're managing the company for the long-term. However, we recognize that while we manage the company for the long-term we need to perform in the short-term. I get that too, so I will never forget that.

So this is great balance that we’re looking at, which is optimizing things we're doing today to continue to invest for the things we want to be great at tomorrow. The optimization on the left-hand side includes things like our business mix. So we've actually exited a number of businesses that either have limited competitive advantage from our perspective, are not going to be as critical in the future because they are paper-based businesses or demand a lot of investment with limited return. Businesses like retail lockbox and our ATM driving business with cash operations. And we're going to continue to look at optimizing our business mix.

I talked about physical asset optimization, a great opportunity for both efficiencies and effectiveness of what's going on in the branch and we're looking at that across the board. Upper right structure, Terry will talk about this little bit more. We’re looking across the company for expense control and then labor-managing in call centers, across every area of the company we’re looking for optimization and efficiencies.

And you're going to hear from Jeff on technology and risk but technology and risk is an investment for the future, but also optimization of current and Jeff is going to talk a lot about that. So we are doing all those things to optimize what we have here now in order to be successful in investing in the digital money movement capabilities as well as new markets in the future. And as we think about that future investment I think about it across three horizons.

On the core business model we want to be the very best consumer and business strength, the very best wealth manager, the very best payments business in corporate and commercial bank in the industry and running that as effectively for the benefit of our customers as possible, while at the same time transforming the way we're doing that business, seeking that optimization and recognizing the technical investments that we need to make to continue going forward. And that middle category is sort of this horizon in one to three years. And all the while looking at that future, that horizon that's a little longer, little less clear, we know there are certain components that we need to have core capabilities to drive our success and have that agility and digital focus.

So across those three horizons we’re focused on these five things. Number one, relentlessly focusing on the customer. Everything we do at the company is with the customer in the center and all of our capabilities around that. The way we think about product development, technology, service, operations, communications, we're looking at the customer at the core of what we do.

Secondly, and your -- if you do a word count and what you're going to hear the word most today is going to be digital. I believe that digital is critical to the future of our success and being able to deliver digital capabilities in the seamless, convenient, agile, quick fashion. It’s going to critically important and we're investing heavily in that.

Data; banks have always been great collectors of data and we have always been lousy users of data, right? And what we're focused on is collecting that data and using it for the benefit of the customer. You're going to hear about insights, insight to consumers around their objectives of savings goals and financial goals overall, insights to businesses, to help them improve the way they're running their business and data component combined with that digital component is critically important.

Partnerships is another one. The other thing that we recognize is that we can't build everything ourselves and be everything to all customers and you're going to hear about some of the partnership today with some fintech players where they have a core capability typically in a fin unregulated slice of the capability often at frontend, combined with our balance sheet, our customer base, our underwriting and our risk discipline, together we are stronger than we are separately. And we are going to continue to focus on partnerships across the board.

And then finally really this concept of one U.S. Bank, breaking down the barriers of businesses, thinking about the customers and not just the way we're dealing with customers, but internally the way we're optimizing across the company. We no longer do our investment prioritization business line by business line, we do it as a company. We do it as a one entity across the board. So that's a focus area.

Now, I know a lot of you follow the company for a long time and we have always focused on those things that we can't control and we will continue to do that. I can't control the economic environment, the interest rate environment but I can control the expenses and the optimization and we’re focused on. We're passed our build on compliance, as I talked about into the optimization phase. We've increased the tax relief in 2017, allow us to increase our investment spend, which is now in the run rate and that's part of that $2.5 billion that I’ve talked about, and that we are looking for optimization across the board.

Terry is going to talk about our capital investment and you are going to hear a lot about our investment overall -- capital return and our investment overall.

Now, one of the things I also recognize back to that balance component is, we need to continue to perform in the short-term and we are looking at the long-term. And there were a few years principally during the consent order process that we were not able to deliver positive operating leverage. I know that's important to you. It’s important to me and our management team.

However, in seven of the past eight quarters, we did deliver positive operating leverage, for all the reasons I talked about. And on the second quarter call, we talked about it a few times our objective was to achieve it in the range of 100 to 150 basis points for the year. Now since then as you know, rates have come down and the rate scenario has changed dramatically. And so our while our intent is to continue to achieve positive operating leverage and to continue to have low single-digit expense growth, it's likely that we will be somewhat below that 1% positive operating leverage in 2019 but still delivering positive operations. If we did the things that we -- or cause us to get to that level, it would not be prudent for the long-term and we want to manage this company for the long-term and that's how we're thinking about it.

So, as we think about how all this adds up and I'm going to short cut a slide that Terry is going to give you because this is so important, is whatever the environment is, whatever the interest rate, the credit environment is in the long-term it’s our intent to continue to return 14.5% to 17.5% ROE to our shareholders. We believe we have the business mix, the disciplines, the strength, the core capabilities to do that on a consistent basis over the long-term and that is our intent and Terry will talk more about the details about that in a moment. And that translates into intangible return on equity somewhere between 18% and 20%.

So, I believe we're in a great spot. I believe we have the great -- the core capabilities, the strengths that have gotten us there, and we're going to continue to maintain them. But we're going to build from that success, given the future and what's important in the long-term in order to be successful over the next three, five and 10 years, and that's the why we think about the company.

So what are you going to hear about today? We're going to split the discussion a little bit in terms of broad initiatives across the company, business line updates, and then talking about our risk and financial discipline at end. So at the beginning you're going to hear Kate talk about brand and culture and how important that is to our success and our unique position in that regard. You're going to hear Jeff von Gillern talk about our technology group, and he's going to talk about both from the perspective of offense as well as defense. And we have a great position on that on both sides.

And then we're going to wrap up the morning part of this -- the first part of the morning with Derek talking about our digital strategy. So again, thank you for your time and attention. And I'm really excited about the story we're going to tell you and we're going to kick it off with Kate Quinn, our Chief Administrative Officer who's been with the company six years. Kate?

Kate Quinn

Good morning. Brand and culture are differentiators for U.S. Bank and they are fundamental to how we run our business. When we met last year in 2016, we talked about how strong brands drive better shareholder return, they also drive higher top-line growth, and they outperform the S&P 500.

I'll tell you today, what we've done on our brand journey since then, where we're positioned and what's next for us. So increasingly, people are not just buying what you do, they're buying, why you do it. So when we began our brand journey, we started from the inside out. We started with our culture, which is a unique combination of IQ and EQ. And that is reflected in our purpose statement “We invest our hearts and minds to power human potential.”

The trend of culture is very important. So when you think about the sea of black and white banking, this gray space is really, really important, the space of brand and culture. It unifies and rallies employees and it's why it’s felt across all of our stakeholders. The intersection of brand and culture is differentiating. And it is really the unwritten rule set in which all decisions are made inside the company and where it’s felt to all of our stakeholders again, and it's how we conduct the business.

We were at a leadership off-site this past summer, and we asked our top 200 leaders, what is the secret sauce of U.S. Bank? And this is the word cloud that emerged from that. So for those of us who live and breathe it every day, it's no surprise that ethics, trust and collaboration rose to the top.

As I mentioned that why it’s felt across all of our stakeholder groups. For employees, it is -- our purpose is motivating for them and we hear it all the time and there's a reason why we attract and retain top talent across the company. For our customers, they feel it in all of our efforts to earn their trust. And in fact when we have proof points, when we test products and services, we test marketing messages, we test everything, ethics and trust rises to the number one spot for all customer segments, both consumers and businesses.

In terms of communities, we have an industry leading reputation with our community partners and again it isn't because necessarily of what we do, but how and why we engage with them. And lastly, you all feel it as well and our other shareholders. It’s felt in our best-in-class returns, our focus on the long-term and our consistent performance of course.

So we also know that expectations are definitely changing. So all stakeholders are now really expecting brands to have a voice on social issues. In fact, 92% of millennials want to work for and believe it's important to work for a company that has a social conscience. We hear from all of our stakeholders internally and externally.

We also know that this heightened set of expectations is not just important to our customers and employees, but it's also important to you, we hear the question from you as well. So when we think about our social responsibility strategy and our focus, we've always been good at it, but we're getting even stronger at it. And we're focused in three areas.

First, making sure that what we do has social impact. And the examples of this are things like enabling access to capital, financial wellness programs. Secondly, we'll focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. This is a critical focus area for us. And lastly, making sure that we're doing our part to address environmental challenges, and we do that through our products and services, through our partnerships, but also through accountability and governance around these issues. So we will make sure to keep you posted as we evolve the strategy.

So you can probably tell when we started our brand launch, we were not focused on advertising. We were really focused on telling, capturing and telling our story in a better, more integrated and consistent way across all of our stakeholder groups, internally and externally, digitally and socially. And we also -- as Andy mentioned, we've really changed our focus from thinking about ourselves and presenting ourselves as a regional brand to presenting ourselves as a national brand.

And of course, being a bank, we measure everything we do. And so we know that we have had strong impact. As expected, our brand awareness in U.S. Bank has increased over these past few years. We've also strengthened our most trusted choice positioning. We've an undeniable positive impact on revenue, and deposit share. And lastly, we've also increased our, what we call central customers, which are customers that have a deeper relationship with the bank. They're more engaged and more involved with us and you'll hear about centrality throughout the deck.

So brand finance recognizes that we've increased our brand by 55% over the past three years, and lots of other brands also recognize our performance from an external perspective, so for example, Ethisphere, Fortune, Forbes, DiversityInc. In terms of our reputation with community partners, I’ve mentioned this before, but we have the strongest reputation amongst all banks with community partners. And again this is because of how we engage with them, and how we commit to our success and their success within our communities.

In terms of employee engagement, we historically have industry and company leading employee engagement scores. And we know that companies with highly engaged workforces outperform their peers by nearly a 150%. Focusing on culture is good business.

And when we think about how do we translate that employee engagement and our brand to growth, it’s a very simple equation; higher employee engagement leads to a stronger customer experience, which leads to revenue, retention and growth. So, when we think about our employees and our customers, we think about them in a very similar way. This is all leveraged with data, analytics and insights that help us focus knowing exactly what to spend time on.

So, we work on attracting, retaining and developing our relationship with both employees and the customers. And we focus on three things; one, creating compelling journeys for them both. For example, personalizing their experiences with us. Secondly; enhancing and enabling the digital lives. As Andy said, you’ll hear the word digital throughout the deck. And lastly; by establishing really deep and meaningful relationships with both. This helps us build our customer brand as well as our employee brand, resulting again in revenue, retention and growth.

Trust remains a competitive advantage for us. It is not going anywhere. It is going to be a foundational driver, top driver of business in our industry. As the world evolves, we will remain competitive. We will stay relevant with our brand and we’ll focus on the moments that matter to our employees and our customers.

We will continue to drive impact to our social strategies, and we will build trust at moments that matter most. We will tell our story through our brand campaigns, but really our employees are our best brand ambassadors. Let me just give you one example of that. In Northern California, during the wildfires many employees and customers lost their homes. We were unable to open our branch. We have a branch manager named Taylor, and Taylor opened up his home to employees that had lost their homes, invited them to stay with him, live with him. And from his home, he reached out to customers to make sure that they were safe, that they had what they needed during the crisis. This is a great example of our unique culture, and how that impacts our customers in a positive way.

Brand helps a common agent that changes the bank. It supports some of the most critical initiative, and the growth engagement as well as revenue. It is a core competency for us and it is foundational to how we conduct our business every day. It’s also foundational to the story that you will hear for the rest of the day. Brand and culture will remain differentiators for us, to our business growth and success. Thank you.

Andy Cecere

Thanks, Kate. And Taylor is one of my heroes, I called them after that fire, and he said, you know, what we're going to do Andy, we are going to roast marshmallows. He was just -- he has got the best attitude at those things. So, just a great example of the employee base that we have.

So, we are going to go from sort of the soft gray as you talked about Kate, but important components to 011. So, we are going to go off the other side of your brain here for a minute and talk about technology and operations.

This is important to our company for a number reasons, but it's important for both the core, as I talked about as well as the future. Jeff has been leading this group for 20 years. He has done a tremendous job and I think we have the best technology group of banking and the best way to do it. Jeff?

Jeff von Gillern

Thank you, Andy. Well, good morning, everyone. Technology is the backbone. It’s helping enable to drive efficiency, productivity and growth for us. And as Andy talked about, I'm going to focus on today, we've increased our level of investment in the technology area at about $2.5 billion and that's in the run rate now. But I think what's more important and hopefully I demonstrate to you today is, how we're shifting the spend in that category.

We talked about offense and defense and we do our capital allocation, our investment allocation, we categorize against that. We also track all of our employee, time against that. So, it’s something we're very focused on and you are continuing to see the size of the pie related to offense, which is driving productivity and growth to get more investment than defense and part of that is coming off of the large compliance work that we did.

And in the category of defense, there is also some really good things that were done with the investments that were made for AML and KYC, because that's a very data ecosystem driven environment. And so those investments at that time, we may categories as it defense, you are going to see while we're leveraging those investments because of the way that we are landing all of our transactional data in one place, we're going to be leveraging that quite significantly and applying AI and so forth to it. So, that's an example of defense spend that's going to be optimized in the future for offense.

And I think the other thing that's really important is, you look below that $2.5 billion, these are a lot of technologies on the left side and I'm going to talk about today and we look at these as tools not solutions and it’s how you activate these and empower these things for business impact. It's important. But we run a big operation. We have a constant focus on the run side and the maintenance of that and these new capabilities are going to allow us for every dollar we can take out of the run and the maintain side, we can reinvest.

So, when you think about that $2.5 billion, that's not just spending more, that's focused shift to offense, it’s being prudent in defense, because I would say that the security space is still continuing to get its fair share of investment and probably will continue to do that, but it’s how we are spending and I'm going to take you through a little bit how these technologies are going to allow us to optimize internally and to do some shifts in how we operate. Today, as you heard digital is a big thing and we are going to introduce a term here today called above-the-glass and below-the-glasses, as we talk about things today.

I'll touch briefly on it. Derek is going to focus more on the above-the-glass. I'm going to spend more time on the below-the-glass and the optimization and the speed of the organizational things that we're focused on there. But, just simply put, it's not just a focus on our customers and consumers and how they interface with us in a digital world and how we make it simple for them intuitive, tailored, customized, but it's also important for our employees and we have an equal focus on making sure that the employees tools and capabilities are there to serve our customers as well. So that above-the-glass experience you'll see in our branches as well, as our branch folks deal with customers as they come in and help to educate them and train them on the digital space.

The below-the-glass is really important and I'm going to spend more time on that, because that's where we've got tremendous opportunities to move faster, have more agility in the organization that's changing the way that we work. But it's also using technology tools differently. And in a prudent way, leveraging the cloud, which is a real key asset. I'm going to talk more about that there's a lot of focus on the cloud. And we've been keenly focused on that for the last two years. And I'll talk about the implications of that in our plans.

Probably one of the more powerful things are what are called Application Programming Interfaces or APIs. And these are just -- they enable rapid access to data. And when you have many applications like a lot of banks do, it allows easy intuitive access to programs that already exist, drives efficiency, allows us to build things one time and reuse it many times. And so, you're going to hear a lot more about APIs. In fact, if you were to look at our investment level in micro services and API, that's going to be a key enabler that's going to allow us to pull efficiency out of the core systems and have less dependency on those core systems. And that's an expense play, but it's also a cycle time play. And it's an efficiency for testing and software development that I'm going to talk a little bit more about today.

As you think about below-the-glass, we kind of keep it simple and think about it in three categories. It's our architecture. And we've had a very disciplined approach through our acquisitions in the past that we integrate. We moved to single platforms. I'm a big, big believer in having limited complexity in the operation we have to the extent we can. The way that we can limit complexity is not only a cost save, but it also allows our change rates to get faster. So that single platform -- disciplined single platform architecture has been very important for us, pays dividends for us long-term.

The other area is data. And you are going to hear a lot about data today. I'm going to talk about it but you'll hear it in a lot of other things. We have a tremendous amount of data, and we're not using it to our best advantage. We have plans to scale that up. When we were here three years ago, if I were to look back and look at where we are now we've added hundreds of people in this space, we’ve brought in tremendous new leadership. And I'll talk more about that. But this is a key focus for us. I'm going to give you some examples of where we're already using it. And it's making a big impact.

And then Andy talked about, we just have to change the way that we work. And that's not just in the technology group, but as a collective group, putting the customer at the center. We've done a lot of changes, you heard about the Agile Studios, where everybody's coming together. And we're co-developing together with the customer in the center of it. And that's going to continue to evolve and continue to expand across the bank.

APIs and micro services are really important. And what we want to do here is we want to build these micro services. And we're doing this at a rapid rate to allow reuse of the technology and the code. And it's going to make us much more efficient. We track how fast we can code and test. In the fourth quarter last year, because of all the automation that's coming through some of these new capabilities we were able do some optimization in the workforce in the neighborhood of several hundred people, as a result of testing automation being built into the development process. And the reason that's important is not just for productivity and cost saves, but that automation is what it's told to do every time and it produces evidence and results that our auditors and our regulators are comfortable with. But it also drives a lot of efficiency. And we're excited about the continued opportunities there.

Those are things within that $2.5 billion that every dollar that we can get more efficient with, we can self-funds. And so that's a big, big focus of our Group is how do we self-fund not just go ask for more, more money. These types of technologies are very key to that.

We talked just a little bit about monetization. When I say monetization, it's enabling optimization. I'll use the mobile app, for example. That's the last just launched that we just had. And we’ve rebuilt that completely from the ground up. It's a completely advanced new tech stack, highly automated from build, the test, the deploy process. We did all that from start to finish in eight months for the Apple platform and because of the efficiencies that we’re in Android rolled out four months later. So that's an example of a highly automated, highly collaborative collective group with the customer in center, risk management at the table, security at the table, built in product that launched that’s had great, great results. While we did it with fewer people that it took to do our last mobile upgrade, we did it twice as fast and we have opportunities to continue to get better at that. You can see some of the examples here of code test time from weeks to hours and so forth, so major productivity gains in this space.

We talked about data and we've got a tremendous amount of data. We need to use the data better; we need to unlock that data, so our employees can use it in their business lines in running their businesses. We use it for defense around fraud; we have lot of commercial fraud tools that we use and we’re using data and AI on the backside of that to continue to drive down fraud losses in an efficient manner. We use it in the security space and I will talk more about that specifically a little bit but the security environment is data-driven, it's all about data. It's about finding a needle in the haystack at machine speed, it’s critical.

And I mentioned three years ago when we were here, we’ve continually scaled this group up, so as I said several hundred people dedicated to this now, new leadership that’s coming, it's very talented and we're really going to make a big push on this. When we did all of the AML KYC work we had to centralize and land all of our transaction data at one place and the funding for that was paid for it at the time and we need to now better advance that and better leverage but we've got the building blocks and the foundation there to do that with and we got the people and the leadership to put the focus on it. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us.

This is an example of it that’s real, that occur with our mobile app rollout and this is an example of where we’re customizing and bringing tailored experiences to the user based on access to real-time data and artificial intelligence. And the beauty of this, you can send out generic tips to customers that don't feel personal, this is personal and this has caused us to get some of the most positive feedback on the mobile app release but better than the positive feedback is the engagement and the usage. If you look at our usage rates and Tim is going to talk about this in more detail, our customers on a daily basis are using the app more. That's because they're finding value and that's what we want, we want to drive engagement, we want to drive more volume on that app and obviously we want to continue to build feature function to be able to sell and to be able to do self-service there, Tim will talk more about that. But these are examples of that real-life capability with the mobile app, real-time access to data, artificial intelligence, this tailoring where it’s presenting to our customers and it's been a very positive thing.

Andy talked about the Experience Studios. We're changing the way we work in a lot of different areas of the bank and the Experience Studios -- we will double those. We are planning to go from 22 to double it to 44, but the employees that work in those studios don't ever want to go back to the old way of work, and which is really kind of neat and it's -- you go in those studios, you will see more about this a little bit based on -- I want to give you my perspective and observation on it. You can't tell who works for who and it's kind of neat and some of it you got vendors in there, you got customers in there in the middle of it, but it's a collective team. And the other thing we've done is we’ve kept management out of there. We’ve let the people that know what they're doing do the job and make the decisions and resolve issues without having to do a whole bunch of escalation. So it's been positive. And I think we’ve got tremendous upside as we continue to expand this across the rest of the company.

Let me talk about cloud for just a little bit because there has been a lot of press and coverage on the cloud. We’ve been on a journey over the last two years, we run two highly efficient scalable data centers in North America, and we've been going private cloud in those data centers. And that just means highly virtualized hyper-converged, those are all those are the practices you would have in a public cloud. So we've been doing that in our internal data centers. We're now building all new applications, it's a tenant we have, that it has to be public cloud-ready. Our first large payment business gateway will go live in the cloud that will be our next one at the end of this month. So all new build is being built with cloud principles for cloud public.

In addition to that, we're going across the application base and we do what's called a suitability study for applications that lend themselves well to the public cloud. We will identify those and we'll re-factor those and move those but there's also an equal path, let’s say we want to sunset some of these things and we want to get rid of them. The cloud has tremendous value from a standpoint of financial economics. We have a lot of vendor products that we use today but there's open source capabilities that are much, much cheaper. The investment is ongoing in the cloud, that's where the new tools are, that's where the collaboration is, that's where the productivity is. And so we're very focused on it. But at the same time, we recognize anything we do has to be secure. And at the end of the day, if we're going to put our business in somebody else's house, we have to be accountable for the security of that. And to be accountable for the security of that you've got to understand and guarantee that you understand what's going on in that cloud and that's a key focus for us. If we don't get that right, we have a trust and a reputation impact and we take that extremely seriously.

On the topic of security, key focus for us, this is an area where we have tremendous information sharing amongst the banks, but it's becoming more automated. The feeds we get through FSI stack and all the banks feed into the vectors go into that 5 billion data elements a day that we look at and we make decisions on that machine speed and we’re looking for that needle in the haystack. And on a typical day against that volume of activity we will have between 10 and 14 type of events that we need to have a human look at, decide to make a change to and so forth. But in parallel with automation and orchestration, we're continuing to drive automated actions at a sub second basis that we're comfortable with. And our automation penetration is about 20%. We have a goal to get that up to the 40% to 50%. What that means is, we know enough about what's happened with a particular event. We're going to go ahead and through automation take action on that and then we're going to make the security operation center where what occurred from an automation standpoint and that's the only way that we're going to be able to keep up with the pace of activity and attacks and things that are going on. So it’s a key focus for us. And although I put this in the defense category, this is probably the larger of the expense growth areas of -- an area I will perceive.

So, just in conclusion, there's going to be an impact of the way that we're changing the way we work both from a speed and agility standpoint, but we want to be anticipatory of customer needs and stay in front of those. We want our development processes to continue to be fast. And I’ll tell you, just in conclusion, we are laser-focused on efficiency, productivity, and growth. Thank you.

Andy Cecere

Thank you. Things that I recognized early on in my role as CEO is that all these digital initiatives we have going on across the company, I think would be better controlled and maximized for effectiveness and efficiency if they were under one leader across the company because we're really dealing with customers that segment across all the businesses. So we spend a fair bit of time identifying the role and finding the right person. And Derek White, who joined us from a European industry-leading bank in the digital front, joined us just a three months ago. He has made a big change already. Derek, come up and talk about our digital experiences.

Derek White

Thank you, Andy. It’s a privilege to be with you here today. It's a privilege to be a part of U.S. Bank and a true privilege to be part of this leadership team.

At U.S. Bank, we power human potential. Now, I love that statement and you've heard from Kate that it is the very ethos in which the company operates. It is one of the things that attracted me to the company. But let me tell you -- before I get started, I'd like to touch on the three things that really drove my decision to join U.S. Bank.

The first is that, we're the number-one rated bank in the world and I don't need to explain to you the impact of what that does for us financially and how it positions us for growth. But what it was to me was a signal of when we describe and use the word excellent, what is the ambition and what is the benchmark for excellent? Because that comes to the second point, in the interview process, I was able to meet with the management team and sitting across the table from Andy and we were discussing of the future of the company, he said, “Derek, we are excellent at finance. We are excellent at credit risk management. We have the ambition to be excellent at digital.” And so, when Andy informed me that we are creating the Chief Digital Officer role, which is the third reason I chose to join U.S. Bank. The creation of this role and the opportunity to work with this leadership team, to create the future of U.S. Bank for our customers, our clients and our employees was incredibly attractive.

Now there are three teams that align into the Chief Digital Officer team. Those three teams are the omni-channel team that which is responsible for essentially all of the interaction platforms, you’ll hear the term interaction the lot today. The interaction platforms is the how our human customers are interacting with their money through our platforms and that is the team that is defining what we're going to create. The agile team is responsible for the studios that you heard reference and changing the how we take ideas, align them in the hands of our customers at speed and at scale. And the third is the innovation team, that's asking the question where next and why not?

Now one of the great strengths of U.S. Bank is our deep customer relationships. In order for us to become central, which Tim will elaborate on more and the definition of centrality, we know that we need to be digital-first, create exceptional experiences and move at speed. One of the privileges of working in banking is that in institutional banking we get exposure to every industry, every sector. We get to sit at the table with the leaders that are shaping every industry. And as I sit with Leslie and Jim and across the table from some of these leading clients, their key messages that emerge, every single one of their businesses, their industries is being disruptive and transformed and they're addressing the same questions about digital agile and their future. How do they capture the future in a way that responds to the way their customers are interacting with technology and their product? It's about humans and human interaction with technology, human interaction with technology and products and/or services. In our industry it’s about humans interacting with money.

We see that across the billions of interactions that we have with our customers. Billions of interactions become through all of our channels. Ray Kurzweil, one of the greatest inventors of our time had said that the impact of AI comes to life when you deal with billions. That’s how we bring the technology into power of artificial intelligence, machine learning to life through the billions of interactions that we have with our customers.

Now this is important because of traffic. In the early ‘90s in the digital world, the early ‘90s was all about eye bolts, it was about impressions in the digital marketing world, and it was about clicks. In our world, in banking, it’s the shift of the traffic from the physical brick world to the digital world. And that started to move from brick to glass, and the glass that we all carry around with us every day to increasingly to the air and how humans are interacting hands free with computer built in the car, and the battle of the home through the Echo, the portal, the pod.

Big tech is trying to attack in the same way, because the dimension of this, in banking, the average human, customer or singular branch, 10 times a year, it’s the glass or a mobile banking application, 300 times a year. They are visiting digital ecosystems 3,000 times a year, and these digital ecosystems have three goals in mind; the big tech, Andy talked about where the source of our competition, the threat and the opportunities for us are, one of those is the big tech.

Big techs have three goals in mind, One; to steal the billions of uses, two; to increase the amount of interactions and time so you spend on their platform. Reed Hastings has said that their competition is sleep. The third thing they then do, is seek to monetize. They happen to take that model and contrast that against how banking starts. Why is this relevant? In a conversation with a chief executive and one of these big ecosystems of who you would all know, he described their number one KPI centers on their second priority, which is increasing interactions and engagements on their platform, and their number one KPI is messages sent.

In order to understand the future of banking and how humans are interacting with technology, the traffic has shifted at a rate of 30 times the number of interactions in physical versus digital. We have to look at the business in an entirely different way, and I would suggest to you that the leading indicator for the future of banking is interactions. So, with that as context, what are we doing to translate these learnings that we see across every industry, across financial institutional clients and how we listen and see how our customers are interacting with their money through U.S. Bank? It comes to a simple model of 4, 2, 3, 1. And yes, I do know how to count backwards. And yes, you may be surprised Andy even hired me. Even how I did this? Anyway, 4,3,2,1, it’s about four humans of banking and we over-indexed on humans, because in banking many times institutions will talk about the customer as a product. They are in the digital world, this is so essential to understand that we design around the human user, because in the -- in digital, customers can navigate increasingly by themselves.

The four humans are: Me, my money, which the consumer. The second is a small business owner that blends my money and my company's money. The third is the institutional employee, whether it's a treasurer in a large multinational corporate, or someone sitting at family office, that is managing money making decisions about money, interacting with money on behalf of their employer, or my employer. The fourth human is the U.S. Bank employee that is supporting and enabling other three humans that are interacting with money.

Now those four humans interact with money in only one or two ways. And this is where digital becomes very tangible, real 1s and zeros. And that is, you can -- those humans interact, either in a DIY world, do-it-yourself world, or in a shared glass experience. DIY is the ability and this principle is so simple, it's not self-service. It is the ability to do it yourself in the mobile device, without having to talk to a human if you don't want to. And it's the first step of digital evolution for anything. The principle of DIY or a shared glass experience, where we bring data to life and increase transparency through a shared glass experience with our customers, as they enter our branches.

Now why is this model important and relevant, especially for today in this audience? DIY is a 20% cost to income ratio or efficiency model business. Shared glass experiences -- shared experiences are 60% cost to income, or efficiency model business. DIY has higher customer satisfaction, higher revenues, lower costs.

Four humans interact with technology and money in two ways. There are three ways for organizations, any company that Leslie's and Jim's clients can measure it, as well as banks can measure it. The first is, is digital available? When we say digital first, is it available, are the 50 reasons that I would leave my home and walk into a branch, spend the time to physically walk into a brick, into a brick branch? Is it available for me to do that? In our mobile banking application, you can do 74% of the things that you wouldn't take the time to walk into a physical branch to do. It's very tangible. It's very measurable.

The consumer business is more mature than the institutional businesses, natural across our industry. But the same principle applies across every business we have. Once it is available it helps me to do it by myself, then can I make smarter decisions? And is the data -- as has been tossed by Jeff and Andy, are we using the data to bring it back through the glass to the customer that is in a DIY experience? Because in banking, see, over the last seven years there's been a lot of discussion about data-light and capturing the data that comes in through every interaction, cleaning the data and parking in a beautiful pristine lake as it’s safe and secure. But the real secret in the digital world is bringing that data back out of the lake through the glass into the experience and measuring every one of these billions of interactions that we have, are we using the data? Because when we use the data and it’s a smart interaction, I make smarter decisions.

Now the third phase is this where it's really fun, is autonomy. One of the industries in which we work is the automotive industry and in the automotive industry they define five levels of autonomy. The Tesla today is somewhere between the level 2, level 3 autonomy and it can easily be described as feed on, hands on and mind on. Now feed off has been around for a very long time in the automotive industry. Hands-off has been around for less time. If you’ve ever spent an hour going a 150 miles an hour on the Autobahn, hands-off, your mind is shattered. This is relevant because building trust in the digital world is about enabling and using our data to help people make decisions themselves but also how do you build trust to the point where we can build a self driven bank account and they will trust us to guide them to their destination.

Four humans, two interaction models, three key ways to measure digital maturity and building digital trust in the future. All comes to the simplicity of the U.S. Bank model, the focus that we have on being and creating number one amazing experiences as our leading indicator for our future. This translates -- we're translating this into five priorities for us as the digital team working with each of the businesses that we have and you will hear it from later today.

Our business leaders know what our customers want and how we make money, we stick with them. We identify how do we collectively create the future together by; one, DIYing the future for all four humans; two, creating smart interactions; three, ensuring that we have the data below the glass that we can bring through the glass back to the customer that the architectures clean, simple, reusable, micro services and API because the 400 things that a human wants to do above the glass translates into 900 plus micro services below the glass, very tangible, very measurable, very real.

Now the one area that I would like to just expand on a little bit that's been touched on as well is the speed and scale at which we are creating the future and that’s in the studios that we have. The Agile Studios where we’ve been at it for 18 months, we have core teams that are creating the future in these studios but the Agile has expanded beyond these studios broader into the organization. We're collaborating across every part of the organization. One of the biggest surprises to me having worked in other organizations that are agile is that risk is sitting at the table embedded in every single one of these studios and helping us shape and design the future rather than sitting and watching from the outside trying to control and it’s incredibly, incredibly powerful. That’s changed the rhythm at which we create the years to months.

Now just two examples to bring this to life, chosen two institutional examples, you will hear several examples throughout the day, and again, there are some examples outside the door. The first is in our corporate banking space where we are helping Jim and Leslie's clients to be able to help their customers choose how they receive payment, choose how they receive reimbursement. It's a -- the clients had three challenges in mind. One is that, they're dealing with paper cheques; two is that they did not want to disrupt their client experience. They wanted a seamless enrollment process; and three, they didn't want to store customer data.

So we created experience that addresses a $1 trillion opportunity. It's designed around the client in mind and is live in the market today, giving our clients the opportunity for their brand to be present through the entire payments process and their end customers to choose how they receive payment.

The second example is, what in the digital world would be described as a killer app. This killer app, it was created five years ago and is now dominant 50% market share and it is Pivot and we've recently introduced the first mobile version of Pivot and brought in the power of data to life to allow our end-users to be able to use Tableau and data visualization to help them make better decisions. There are many, many more examples of this across the business.

But in summary, our digital initiatives span across the organization. We're working on designing the future around the four humans of banking. We're doing it above-the-glass and below-the-glass in very a connected and coherent way. We're moving at speed and at scale to translate ideas into the hands of our customers at the speed of technology company. We're realizing the benefits and customer satisfaction and revenues and in expenses.

Digital and DIY are the basic table states. The real power comes to life as we use our data as we make our billions of interactions with our customer, smart and increasingly autonomous, and this is a long game and we're in it for the long-term. Thank you all very much.

Andy Cecere

Thanks Derek. I apology if you hear word digital a few times this morning. So, we're going to take a 15 minute break now and then after break we will go to the business plan updates. I would encourage you, you can hear about the digital applications and our products and services, outside in the foyer we have actual examples with some hosts there who will take you through those technical experiences. So I really encourage you to do that. And for those on the webcast we will reconvene at 10:00 O'clock Eastern Time. Thank you.

Alright. It's 10 O'clock and we will get started. So, I'll kick off the day talking about the three things that I mentioned. We're starting for a position of strength, the core competencies that got us here we're going to continue focus on and we're going to continue to invest in the future. The next four presentations are going to take those core messages and really transform them in how we're thinking about them from a business plan standpoint. How we're both optimizing today as well as investing for the future.

And we are going to start with Gunjan Kedia who has been with us for three years and he is at wealth management and investment services group and a great example of both transforming our dealing with the customers in this new environment and also unique set of businesses. Gunjan?

Gunjan Kedia

Thank you, Andy. Good morning. It's my pleasure to present the wealth management and investment services business this morning. This division is about 13% of revenues of U.S. Bank, 21% of the fees, 21% of deposits. The division is really a collection of three large businesses, all of them focused on the investment part of the financial institution. A third of it is wealth management and two-thirds of it is investment services and corporate trust being the larger of the two businesses. You will see on the bottom right, we are 61% of the revenues of fee income, so these are very capital efficient businesses. On the right hand side the number that I'd like point out is the ROA, 6 plus percent ROA across all of these business. So very capital efficient, very high fee growth businesses.

Some financial highlights, we have grown revenue about 7% to 7.3% over the last three years. The loan growth story has been very, very strong, I’ll describe that a little bit, it was a big part of our strategy in wealth management and we are a very strong deposit gatherer, 5% increase in deposits, kind of industry leading efforts here.

The underpinning of all of these business is really global financial assets. Now that is slightly different from many other banking businesses that we have, that are propelled by metrics like population growth, or GDP growth or consumer strength. So the financial assets, when they deepen, even if it’s in APAC where we are not present, helps us in the U.S., because U.S. managers invest, U.S. investors invest globally. And financial markets have been over the last 30 years steadily deepening, as economies mature. One metric is that financial assets have grown at about 2 to 2.5 times GDP.

In the times when we were showing you we have grown between 8% to 9%, the asset pools itself have grown about 4% and 5% and now our performance comes one, because we’re concentrated in the U.S. that have done better than the globe, and also market share gains. So, very, very good core attractive revenue profile here.

Let me just talk about the wealth management business first. We are organized in four channels, all of the channels are supported by foundational capabilities, practices and functions that are common. So our Chief Investment Officer, our Credit Officer, our fiduciary practice, our operations, our product and technology service, all our channels.

Let me start with Ascent, this is our ultra-high net worth business. We launched this business about eight years back, and it has grown very rapidly for us in the eight years. We’re in five offices now. It’s a very successful business that you’ll see. It addresses the fairly niche and small market for us.

Our largest business is the private wealth business. The legacy of this business is the old bank trust books, so it’s a very profitable business. With all of the changes in regulatory tax reforms, where the sales tax exemption limits have suddenly gone up, the demand for trust in the industry is quite neutral at this point. So, our work in this business has really being to transition it and transform it to a broad-based private wealth business. And two years back, we had a very important milestone in this business where the trust part of the business became less than half the business.

We have focused to carry much in this business and broadening just the investment part of private wealth, and that’s where we’ve gotten the 12%, 13% loan growth. Our banking practice has grown. Our insurance practice has grown here. So, very successful business. We’ve these beautiful tower offices, about 30 locations that we serve plans out of.

Moving next to Affluent, Affluent is really our largest growth opportunities. These are $250,000 to $3 million in net investable assets of clients. This business three years back, when we were talking to you, was very challenged. You will remember at that point, the Department of Labor Fiduciary Rule was at the height of uncertain outcome. It had the potential of changing the risk profile of the industry quite rapidly. The core products out of the industry which used to be annuities wherein structurally declined, both supply and demand had compressed. And as a result of it, a lot of advisors have left the industry. Today, we find ourselves in an environment that is much, much healthier for this industry. This is the bread and butter of U.S. banks' client base as well, so our opportunity is quite good.

We started a transformation in this business about three years back when we fundamentally said to ourselves that the way to serve a client well is to bring all of U.S. bank to the client, and not have them try to find us when they needed us. So we created the construct of a team that included an advisor, a banker and other specialists. We align their books. We align their commission structure. We align the space where they were sitting and their management chains became uniform.

Now this concept, as many of you might know, is not new in the industry. What has been unique to us is that we've actually made it work. This is a real testimony to the U.S. Bank culture. Our financial advisors that are quite different culturally from our bankers have come together in the best interest of a client to serve them well. The last two years, you've seen kind of fruits of this labor and boy, it was labor. This is -- this was hard work to client constructive, this chemistry between people who are quite different culturally.

You've seen double digit growth emerging, we don't question the model anymore, and it's now about scaling. We are quite small in this business yet we do cover about half of its branches, 1,500 branches are served through some coverage, some financial institutions. We think across our households about three in 10 American households have investable assets out of their 401(k). So we have 12 million households that really love U.S. Bank that recognize the name. Our opportunity is quite significant here.

The last thing I'll mention very quickly is this emerging wealth business. About two years back, we introduced the robo-advisor. We branded automated investor. This is a digital-only offering and it is meant to serve the needs of the early investor. It takes about a decade for an investor to accumulate 250,000 plus in assets, and where the needs become complicated enough that a team needs to serve them. So this is a new business for us just getting going. I should mention all of our channels are fully aligned with the U.S. Bank footprint by design. We'll continue to stay that way. Our goal is to be the investment option for a client who's had familiarity and experience with U.S. Bank for a good amount of their time.

So Andy talked about digital being the word count winner. So let me do my bit here. We started the digital transformation about in 2016. Actually, Terry launched it when he was in my position. And since then, every year we have dropped fairly substantive capabilities along the way. We talked about the robo-advisor. We've just introduced version two this year, which is much improved. We introduced digital planning a real commitment to service clients holistically. It's a collaborative tool. It has been a very successful capability for us.

What we are working for most is data aggregation and data analytics. You've heard from Jeff. You've heard from Derek. And I will tell you this corporate capability on data analytics has been a sheer joy to me. It is so cool for our business. Our predictive models can actually tell us which client is at risk of attrition. We have seen our attrition drop 2 percentage points. It's a powerful profit lever. We can tell and predict not who is wealthy, that's actually table stakes. You can literally Google a person and you can know who is wealthy. But what we can tell is where are they encountering a life moment that matters, so that we have the right advice offered at the right time. We can tell who is getting married in a year, who is about to have a baby, who might have a divorce, who is thinking of moving, because they have a new job lined up. And those are the tools and techniques that we are really utilizing to augment a robust referral model that exists. We have a metric that we measure called the wealth management digital interaction and that is steadily growing at 33%.

The last point I wanted to make is just around a product set and what this means for deepening our relationship. We have every product that a wealthy person might need. In our industry, the wealth industry the four formats that are dominant. The biggest is the broker dealer world. The second is the bank-owned wealth management. The Independent RIAs is the third and the digital platforms like Fidelity and Schwab. Everybody is trying to get to the place that we are already in where they can truly offer all products sets.

We've had these products for a long time. What's new is all of the compensation, culture team organization that actually lets the advisor team deliver all of these products. I've shown you some metric on the right hand side. The advisor productivity has really shot up in the last three years, driven by new planned acquisitions, much more than cross sell within a relationship.

So that's the story on wealth. Let me turn to investment services, also a business focused on investments but on the institutional side. This business, the set of businesses, is quite unique to U.S. Bank compared to our peer group. Very capital efficient business. Let me talk about Corporate Trust. This is kind of a technical business. It really started during the California gold rush when an individual, a trusted third-party used to hold cash between a commitment made by an investor and a gold prospector. We have become that individual trusted and we are the corporate trustee.

Today, by-law every time there is a bond issuance, a securitization any kind of a debt raise, a third-party corporate trustee is needed. And we hold the cash and trust. So you have to be a bank today and that's why we gather in lot of deposits. A majority of these deposits are operational deposit. That's our business. We have number one or number two market share in almost every segment that we play in, and the root cause is technology. Our technology platform here is called Pivot. Derek was kind enough to label it the Killer App. Thank you, Derek. The creativity of the app is less the user experience, although that has improved with the help of digital office, but the data and the analytics and the insights behind it allow every credit manager to manage their risk in a very high quality way, and we're able to provide that in the real time.

Fund Services is the second business focused on money managers. This business was so high return in the 80s as they rode the wave of mutual fund assets. It attracted significant players in capital in the industry. We have a very niche unique position. We could beat the massive players in this but we are very good with complexity. The credit managers that our corporate trust managers are shared in large part by this business, and because our operating model is quite different from some of the large players. We don't have massive functionalization. We don't have off shoring. We have a very stable group of people who really understands managers. Our business model appeals to that kind of niche, and we have really done well with that niche. Assets under administration is the metric that this industry uses. We clock in at $6.8 trillion. That makes us number eight globally. So we are quite substantive here.

How did we build this business? Because it is the unique businesses. It's a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. We have done 23 acquisitions in the last 15-20 years, got very good at doing them quickly and integrating them on one platform. In recent years, it has more been driven by organic growth just because the industry has consolidated. I will tell you outside of the U.S., the industry remains quite fragmented. And in certain niches, like the alternative segment, the industry is quite fragmented. So M&A remains a big part of our strategy and we are always looking. So today, we have 22,000 clients, 80 offices, about 5,000 wonderful colleagues serving clients.

Here I want to talk a little bit about how our business model is different because of U.S. Bank ownership. I've been here for years. I studied this a lot. This business is more profitable than I thought it should be. And I figured out why. So I just want to share some numbers with you. The power of the deposits and the balance sheet is very strong at U.S. Bank. We have grown deposits in the last three years at 6%. That far outpaces the industry growth rate. What is really powerful is a NIM applied against these deposits. That's more than twice the industry average. You can do the math on $72 billion in deposits here on what twice the NIM means in terms of our profit, and our ability to invest in technology that has just rolled up our market share organically.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention points two and three. I call it like free salespeople and free distribution, thanks to U.S. Bank. Leslie and Jim will describe the corporate and commercial franchise to you. It is an excellent franchise. The relationships are really deep. And every time they're negotiating credit, we are on the table as the fee based option to complete the relationship. Quite a unique angle and this is the contribution of a community bank, which I would not have thought was a immediate synergy with our investment servicing business. But I'll give you an example. We are number one in our municipality segment. There are 40,000 municipalities and townships in the U.S. If you really had to, the segment is huge but still fragmented. If you had to go call on these people to that tiny deals you need hundreds of people. We have a thousand-thousands of people. They understand our product set and they bring the referrals to us, so quite an interesting story. And the ownership by U.S. Bank has been quite an important part of the growth story in these businesses.

Let me just describe a couple of case examples. So you know how organic growth is happening in this industry. On the left hand side, we have a registered investment advisor. In 2010, they had just gotten started, a few of them split out from a large company. They had some clients that needed bank custody. They liked our service. When they all started their own funds, they hire different services part. And all new fund launches has come to us. They have $25 billion in assets today, very large RIA. And more recently, the wealth management partnership with them has been we provide all the banking and credit for their investment plans. Their fee revenue has also now qualified them for a credit relationship. And the revenue has grown about 13 times in a short period of time.

We can repeat the story on the right hand side abroad a very large, very elite global asset manager. They're a credit manager. We acquired them. We have tiny relationships, went through an acquisition. And they liked our service, started giving us more, grew rapidly, we just grew them. Their fee profile made them eligible for corporate credit. And these guys are very grateful if you can give them corporate credit. So the relationship has deepened. When they went to London, they took us with them and we are going to believe with them, 23 times the revenue. So that's kind of a simple way of you serve a client well, kind of grow with them.

Our strategy on the investment servicing side, just to bring it home a little bit. The technology and digital capabilities are real white space between us and our competitors, and we intend to keep it there. There is a lot of support from our technology and digital offices to try and keep up the platform. And Pivot is now expanding to every client that we are servicing from an investment services standpoint. Technology is also very important to drive cost and productivity. These are ops and tech business, and lots of distributed ledger technology, lot of natural language processing that we're introducing to just drive operating leverage. Our operating leverage in this business is very strong, very scalable businesses.

Global expansion, which we have a lot of opportunities on, has been a big focus over the last three years, and we will drive our growth going forward. We have just enhanced our European depository products. Those are lot of press releases a few months back, completely revamped our global custody network, much better quality. And we are just setting up shop in Luxemburg. So lots of headroom there with M&A and organic growth. Finally, delivering one U.S. Bank, I gave some examples on the balance sheet synergies, the distribution synergies. We are also building out of securities lending and foreign exchange capabilities, which we have but haven't been fully scaled and optimized yet.

So that’s really our story. Let me just close it out. In summary, just to remind you of some key messages we like to have you take away on the wealth management side. We're in an incredibly strong position on the high end of the wealth segment. The product set is complete, clients are very happy the word of mouth referrals that were networked along with the data analytics was just a really nice business. And a big growth opportunity is in the Affluent segment. We think the team concept is very successful and we have made it work. So that’s going to be the growth driver of this business, going forward.

On investment services, we are at scale in a very capital intensive business, with barriers to entry. It's very efficient, high fee, high growth. We want to keep up the lead foot products and technology. And growth will come from organic market share, global expansion augmented by M&A.

So thank you. We are very proud of this business. Thank you for letting me present this a little bit. With that, let me pass it back to you.

Andy Cecere

Thanks, Gunjan. So I talked about business mix earlier. This is great example of capital efficient scalable businesses that are fee oriented, offer higher returns and are a little unique to the banking, so great example of that in this business.

Now we're going to our consumer business banking that most banks have. But earlier I talked about this concept of balance about optimizing today to invest for tomorrow. And I think no business has seen more of that change and that optimization and balance for the future than the consumer bank. Tim has been leading us for two years, and he's going to tell you the story.

Tim Welsh

Thanks very much, Andy. Very grateful for the opportunity to be with all of you this morning, and to represent our 30,000 colleagues who work in consumer and business banking. Let me describe a little bit about consumer and business banking, just so you have some of the context here. We represent about half the loans and deposits across U.S. Bank, about 40% of the revenue. And if you look at the split, it's about little more than 80% traditional consumer businesses, think mortgage, auto, checking accounts, et cetera. And then about little less than 20% small business, business banking is what we call it. So that gives you a little bit of sense of the scale, reach of the business.

We've been fortunate to have steady increases in loans and deposits over the last couple of years, and we're going to talk more in detail about what is driving that, but you will see several different factors. And I know this will come as a big surprise to you, but we’re very focused on digital. You might have heard that a little bit. And what we passed a critical threshold here recently in the consumer bank, which is that we’re now above 50% of our customers actively engaged digitally. What you see is also a huge increase in mobile that’s really up there. Very, very significant growth in mobile, and we’re going to talk about the mobile app that Jeff and others have referenced really being a pivotal part of that.

Andy talked about the fact that two-thirds of our transactions are occurring digitally. And very importantly, we’re seeing sales migrate to the digital channels. What you’re seeing here is more than a third of our loans, actually being in some manner, done digitally. And we’re going to talk about why that’s been happening, because we’ve been making significant investments in that area. But this is the pivotal switch also, which is it’s not just about transactions occurring digitally but also about the sales migrating in that direction, and we’re certainly seeing that.

Given the scale of the business, we’re quite substantial player in many parts of consumer and business banking. You see some of the rankings here; number four mortgage lender; number four servicer; number five auto. The rankings are sort of interesting. But what’s much more interesting I think is if you think about how these different businesses become ways to attract new customers to the bank, because we -- sometimes we think about people coming to a bank first as from a checking account, and we certainly have our share of those. But what we’re actually finding is that the real value in being in so many different consumer businesses, not just mortgage, auto but also credit cards, which Shailesh will talk about, is that today, half our customers come to U.S. Bank for the first time through one of those lending products, and it’s an enormous opportunity for us.

So it’s nice to have those good positions. But what it really reflects is an opportunity to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers every year to U.S. Bank, and be given the privilege of trying to serve them.

So let’s talk about some of the key strategies and initiatives that we have going on in consumer and business banking, and I want to bucket these into two categories. The first is as you’ve heard, we are becoming digital, and we’re going to talk about that in a lot of detail. But very importantly, we also believe that customers still want and value and benefit from human interactions with our bankers. And we’re going to talk about exactly how the digital and human work together, because we think that is the critical component of success. And most importantly, it's a critical component of being incredibly helpful to our customers, which is what we’re trying to do.

All of that new interactions with digital and our people allows us to think about an entirely different physical distribution system, and we’re going to talk a lot about that. Andy referenced the efficiencies that we’re seeing in that front. It is absolutely efficiencies but also as he highlighted effectiveness. We’re able to do things for customers in our branches that we haven’t been able to do before, and we're going to touch on both of those elements.

So as we think about our customers, we’ve been talking about the fact that they are absolutely at the center of everything we do. And I want to tie this back to something that Kate started with. Kate said that we’re here to power human potential. We invest our hearts and minds to do that. And Derek highlighted that that's the reason he came to this bank.

I want to then connect this, the idea of centrality. We're becoming -- we're trying to become central to the lives of our customers. That's important. What that means is that we're really valuable to our customers, that they depend on us, that they think of us, that they have an emotional connection to us in ways that are really meaningful. We're not just a mortgage that they pay or an auto loan bill. If all that -- if that's all we are, then we're not doing anything to power their potential.

So this concept of centrality is very important. And the core underlying element of it is the idea of engagement. What we're trying to do with our customers is engage with them as frequently as we can. Derek talked about this with the large tech companies. He highlighted the fact that they focused on time spent with them. That's an idea that we're trying to replicate but we're trying to do it in a very important way. We want to interact with our customers a lot but we want to make sure that every time we do, we are helpful to them. If we're helpful to them and they interact with us a lot, it will help us build trust, which Kate and Andy highlighted is so central to what we're doing. So that's really the core.

Power human potential by engaging a lot, become central. We become really valuable to them and naturally, it expands our relationship with them overtime. So that's really at the core of what we're doing. And we want to talk about that with regard to specific segments of customers. So we're going to talking about it first with small -- with mortgages, and then talk about it for small business customers and then third, digital overall.

So let's talk about mortgage. Why start here? If you think about most consumers, one of the biggest financial decisions that they will make in their life is buying a home. It's exciting. It's full of joy when they actually get in the home. And it's also can be full of anxiety along the way, because you want to make sure that you're actually able to live in that dream home that you've seen. So we want to make this process as simple and understandable for the customer as possible. And so about two years ago, we started investing in technology to make it a whole lot easier to get a mortgage. And as you see, we've been steadily building that investment overtime, a couple of highlights.

Middle -- late last year, we were the first bank to introduce what we call, instant decision. We're able to pull data from lots of different financial institutions. And for credit -- for certain credit approved customers we can give them a credit approval in minutes. What that means is you can literally be standing in the condo in Manhattan here that you have just found. You can type into your phone and apply right on your phone. And assuming you're qualified, you can get that decision why you're still in that living room. We then have used digital -- analytics and data to help our mortgage loan officers make sure that they get the best leads. So Gunjan talked about this. We now know when people are moving, or prospect of moving. We can generate a lead to suggest a call that's helpful.

We've now applied this same technology to our home equity process. And we've also done it to our mortgage servicing. We actually have millions of customers whose mortgages we serve. And you don't think about that as particularly digitally engaging opportunity. But in fact, not only have we made it easier to make payment on your mortgage, we've actually made it easier to make payment on your mortgage, we've actually made it easier for you to learn about your neighborhood and to see how other houses are selling in your neighborhood. That's incredibly valuable and we're seeing our mortgage servicing customers get excited about that as well. So this is a really powerful opportunity for us to become central in something that is so important. And this is going to be an area that we're investing on continuously, because we believe if we were going to be central to someone's life that we need to be really, really helpful to them in getting a home.

I want you to then think about a small business owner. I love talking to small business owners. They are some of the most passionate, enthusiastic people you will ever find. And you know what they're passionate about they're passionate about their business. They're not passionate about funding their business, right? And so we thought we should make that simple. And so we were the first bank in the country to introduce a loan of up to $200,000 to $250,000 that you can apply for online or with the help of a banker, and we can give you a near instant decision. A process that typically took days or weeks now takes hours or maybe a few days and often can be done in under an hour. It's unbelievably fast.

We did this not just through cool technology and believe me, the technology is pretty cool. But we did it because we changed our process. You'll see here that we reduced the number of fields that we asked them to fill out by more than 70%, so that we can give them a loan a whole lot faster. We made it much, much simpler. But I want to highlight something, because you all know that we have great risk management and credit guidelines. We didn't change any of that. Same risk criteria, same compliance standards. All we did was make the process a whole lot simpler.

And that was just the beginning. We're now investing in our -- in loans up to $2.5 million. So we've significantly automated and simplified the process for loans all the way up to $2.5 million. We introduced that in August. And when we go into Charlotte, we're going to do something that is really powerful, a terrific one U.S. Bank story, which is that we're going to be introducing in Charlotte what we call the triple play, check-in, credit and importantly, merchant services. Because what we realized is our small business customers want all of those things brought together in a very simple manner.

What I would highlight about this is that this is another example of how customers respond digitally, but then also engage with people. And it's a great story, as an example, from Appleton, Wisconsin, where customer, a prospect -- excuse me, finds this tool online, applies for a loan, gets the loan, comes into our branch and says, can I transfer all of my business accounts to you? Fortunately, we were able to say yes. So that's the kind of human and digital interaction that is so powerful here.

What I would highlight about these two stories, the mortgage and the small business, is not just are we able to do great things for the customers but we're also able to see real benefits for the bank. You saw on the mortgage slide, huge improvements; 25% reduction in cycle time; material increases in market share; costs, we're able to process 30% more mortgages with the same team. The same thing is happening in these small business loans. We're making huge increases in volumes with the same level of productivity. So what's important here is what is good for the mortgage customer, what is good for that business customer, also benefits the economics of the bank.

Now, I also want to talk about the fact that we've been describing mobile banking. And both Derek and Jeff have talked about our new mobile app. And it's extraordinary how fast we've redesigned it, et cetera. But I want to underscore that this is not just a niche technology. There is an idea under here that I want to make sure you fully appreciate. What is different about this, what we've tried to make different, is back to this idea of centrality, right? What we said in centrality is we want to engage with the customer a lot so that we can be helpful to them. And this app is designed to do that.

So in very simple ways what you see is, if you use our app and you have one of our credit card every time you use your credit card it pops up and says, you just spent $30 at this restaurant. But you know that and it's a great fraud protection tool. It by the way also creates very interesting dialogs between husbands and wives, which is not a -- not something that we're in control. But that's an example of the interactions.

But what is also happening here is that we're able to provide personalized insights to people in ways that are genuinely helpful to them. So what you see is, in just the four months, the first four months that we launched the Apple version of this, we created a 100 million personalized insights that we provided to our customers. And almost 90% of them they said were really helpful to them. So that's a different way of interacting. Every time you get on the app, you see something very often that says, boy, look at your spending pattern. Did you realize that this -- your deposit just came and all of those helpful kinds of things come to you on a regular basis in the app.

And what we're seeing as a result of that is a significant increase in the amount of engagement. Already in the short time since we've introduced the app, we're seeing a 50% increase in the amounts of interactions and engagements that customers have on our app. So this is a material shift, not only in the technology but in the underlying idea. And we believe that that allows us to become more central, which allows deeper relationships more trust, all of that.

Only other point I want to make about the app is that it in fact allows us to be truly one U.S. Bank. And you see on the right-hand side of this, you can do wealth, you can do business banking. All of these kinds of things are available to you through the app, because, A, it makes it easier for consumers but, B, you think about small business as an example, small businesses, they expect the same conveniences in their business life that they do in their personal life. And that's where we want to be able to integrate these things as easily as possible.

So what I've touched on now is that we're trying to become central to the lives of our customers by digitizing so many different aspects. And when we do that, we also create new opportunities for human interaction, like I talked about in the business banking. But also ways that significantly improve our economics and you saw those mortgage numbers, the small business numbers, et cetera. You're also seeing that with the app. What we're seeing just as an example of the efficiency measures is that we're seeing a material reduction in call volume in our call centers, right? Because people can do so many things themselves, just as Derek reference, DIY, right? So significant cost reduction is there.

But perhaps the most material place we're seeing efficiencies and effectiveness changes are in our branches. And many of you have wondered how we're doing on our physical asset optimization process. We've talked about the fact very publicly that by the first quarter of 2021, we will have about 10% to 15% net reduction in the number of our branches. And I want you to know that we are well on the path of that. In this year alone, we've closed 140 branches. I'm going to come to the reinvestment side of this in just a second, because I want to emphasize, this is not just about closings. This is about finding growth opportunities in many new places. But it's also not just about the physical footprint. It's about what goes on in that branch that's also critically important.

When you think about it, if you can do so many things in your life digitally, what you need to do in a branch. Well we're finding at least a couple of things that are really important to do in branches. The first is, people often need help, often help with the technology. What we're discovering is we put all these great features into our app. And you know what, many people discover them on -- all those features on their own, but a lot of people don't. A lot of people really value having somebody to talk to about the different features. You think about a simple feature like mobile check deposit. I suspect many of you use that. Take a picture, deposit the check. But many customers actually don't know about that. And what we're finding is enormous success helping educate them about those kinds of features, and there are countless features that we can provide that education for.

At the same time, what we are also seeing is that people say, gosh, now that I have all this information about myself because my app aggregate things, all of my different customers information, what goals do I have. And can I talk to somebody about goals, and how do I think about managing for the future. Those kinds of discussions we are also having in branches. So what I would highlighted is that we're absolutely changing our physical footprint, both to reduce costs and to increase growth, but we're also changing the nature of what happens there in the branch in order to be really helpful to our customers.

You're all also aware that we're exploring new markets, and let me tell you how we think about new markets. We've announced of course that we're going into Charlotte. But let me describe the underlying logic of why we're going into Charlotte. The first is we're looking for markets where we already have a presence. Now many of you are aware that we have more than 800 of our colleagues who live in -- live and work in Charlotte already. They've invested millions of dollars and tens of thousands of hours of volunteering to help build a presence for us in Charlotte. But that's now all we have in Charlotte.

Remember I mentioned that many customers come to us, to the bank from credit card, auto, mortgage. We already have, through those product lines, tens of thousands of customers in Charlotte. And we've got a material portion of our assets, deposits and things like that, particularly loans, in that area. So it's one thing to say, oh, U.S. Bank is going to a new market. I'd like you think maybe about a different way to contemplate that, which is U.S. Bank in bringing a branch to a place where we already have a great reputation, great employee base and a terrific set of customers and that's what we're doing.

Just as Andy said, branch-light, digital-first, going to serve customers we already have and hopefully, beginning to expand that over time. And we will pick other markets like that where we have a great presence already, where we’ve got a lot of customers and where we think we can bring a branch to them to serve a broader set of their needs and become more central to their lives.

And I’d also highlight some of the reinvestment opportunities. It’s not just places like Charlotte. Charlotte may get a lot of great headlines and we’re very excited about it. But as we look across our footprint, what we’ve highlighted here are all the places where we’re going to be doing renovations or new branches, because we see enormous growth potential in those places.

What often happened, for example, is we'll have a great downtown set of locations in a city but see opportunities in new suburbs where we haven’t had a branch before to be able to grow in those areas, or we perhaps have a branch in those areas and we get the opportunity to renovate it, and make it more contemporary and be more inviting for the kinds of new services that we’re offering in that area.

So in summary, I'd highlighted a couple of things. The first is we really are trying to become central to the lives of our customers, so that we can power their human potential, that’s the core. And this concept of centrality is rooted in the notion of engagements, making it easy for them to interact with us and importantly, with those engagements be helpful to them.

We’re also trying to do this in a way that is incredibly simple. You saw that in the mortgage process. You saw that in the small business loan. We’re trying to make it incredibly simple for the customer so that they can do the things in their life they want to, like run their business or go to Disney World, or whatever it is that they’re trying to do.

We’re also cognizant of, for us to be able to do this, we need to be able to operate at speed, and Derek and Jeff and others, have highlighted this. Almost all of the innovations that we have talked about in the consumer bank in the last -- little bit here, almost all of those innovations have been done in the last 18 months, building on, just as Andy said, the terrific example of innovation we had in our payments business.

And so what we see is an enormous amount of speed that we are able to achieve, and we expect that speed to accelerate as we go forward. And the reason for that is very simple. Our customers' expectations are rising all the time. They expect more and more out of us. And so while we’re incredibly excited about all the innovations that we’ve been able to develop so far, we know this is just the beginning. And we’re going to continue to work at that level of pace and intensity to keep up with those rising expectations, because we are absolutely determined to be central to their lives so that we can really help them power their potential, live the lives that they want to live.

Thank you very much for the opportunity to describe what’s happening with Consumers and Business Banking.

Andy Cecere

Thanks Tim. So centrality, simplicity, optimization and reinvestment, a lot of change going on in the consumer bank, and I think we have a clear strategy for what we’re trying to achieve. Next up is Corporate and Commercial Banking. And I will tell you this is a business that over the last 10 years has gone through a lot of change. So the change in Corporate and Commercial happened in many cases, and they’re going to really benefit from what they’ve created in the structure they have from one U.S. Bank standpoint. But the next set of change is you’re going to hear about is the real-time payments component that's going to change the way companies do business, and the way we’re going to help them achieve those goals.

So you're going to hear from Jim Kelligrew and Leslie Godridge who lead this business. Both of them have been in here in excess of 10 years and have a great story to tell. We'll start with Jim.

Jim Kelligrew

Thank you, Andy. So let's go through a quick snapshot of the Corporate and Commercial Bank, just our financials. So first three primary customer segments, Commercial Banking, we define as clients revenues of $25 million to $500 million. So I think all of us think about as middle market clients. We have a big corporate banking business obviously, its $500 million revenues and above that we define it also -- that also includes our any government entities. And third primary one would be commercial real estate, which is targeted more on the upper middle market and above, and both public and institutional clients.

We have two big product areas, fixed-income cap markets and treasury management, which I'll get to little bit more in a second. But also just note were 18% of the banks revenues and roughly a third of the deposits and a third of the loans. So treasury management and fixed-income capital markets about the same number of revenues. Fixed-income and capital markets is very client driven and origination focused, there is no proprietary trading, we don't have an equity capital markets business, and so that obviously gives us a very kind of versus our peers much more predictable consistent revenue stream.

Looking quickly at our loan portfolio, it's very diversified and high credit quality. The largest component part is large corporate, which is predominantly investment grade. In addition to the three primary customer segments that I mentioned, the other piece there is called specialized finance, which is basically two big parts, an asset-based lending business and an equipment leasing business. When you look at our loan growth, there are three underlying factors that I would say for the 1% CAGR over the last 2015 to 2018. One is we saw really good solid C&I loan growth and activity.

We also saw in 2018 as all of you know because of tax reform, a significant amount of loan payoffs, corporations with lots of cash on their balance sheet. And then third, we just kept a very consistent and disciplined approach to our commercial real estate loan underwriting. On the deposit side, the story there is really that 1%, from 2016 to 2018 if you strip out one large financial customer who's been migrating from the bank due to an acquisition event our growth is more about 4%.

So looking at our competitive advantages. I've been in banking for 32 years, and I have been at U.S. Bank for 10 years. And I have to tell you that U.S. Bank has an awesome underlying platform to build and grow a corporate and commercial bank. It’s a big reason of why we've been successful in the past and have been growing market share. It will be, continue to be, a very big reason why we're going to be successful in the future.

More specifically, our highest debt ratings, really truly differentiates us versus our competitors, particularly for certain product areas and more specifically, in our market based businesses. So think about being counterparty on an interest rate swap being the highest rated foreign currency transaction, et cetera. So we are the counterparty of choice because of our highest debt ratings. Our best in class risk discipline and I would add to that our strong ethical culture, really resonates well with our client base with U.S. as a really safe and dependable long-term relationship.

Our strong significant and unique presences, in Shailesh's payments business and in Gunjan's corporate trust business, gives us a competitive advantage where we can offer more holistic solutions to our clients across products that really differentiates us versus our competition. And as Derek powerfully articulated earlier, our culture of innovation underpins numerous B2B opportunities to be value-add and focus on the digital piece.

Looking quickly at our strategy and key initiatives, expanding reach, that's all about going into new markets, I'll talk more about that in a second, as well as new product offerings or enhancing our existing product offerings. Second is deepening relationships. Think about that as we continue to deepen relationships. We want to become a lead bank, which really has a multiplier effect across our product areas and especially in capital markets. And third, which Leslie is going to hit on in a little while, is the digitization of business payments.

So looking at expanding our reach, I wanted to look back at time for just a second and go back 10, 12 years ago, the last economic downturn, which was not fun for all of us in banking. U.S. Bank, as far as the commercial -- corporate and commercial piece, we had a regional presence. So look at the shaded area with the red stars. We were kind of a good solid regional bank in the CCB space. We have limited and basic loan products. We lent money, did deposits, letters of credit, et cetera.

Our competition in the meantime, during that same period, as I think we all know was significantly pulling back or pulling out of markets and products was not a fun time. We took advantage of that. And the first step was hiring Leslie in our New York office to build our large corporate business. That was about 10, 11 years ago. I joined about a year later to join in Charlotte to build out all the capital markets businesses.

So now fast forward, we'll talk more about in a second. We have a -- we've had a fully national presence lot different than 10, 12 years ago. But more specifically and more recently, over the last 18 to 24 months, we've been expanding our middle market presence in key states and having really great success, so Texas, Florida, North Carolina, which Tim mentioned, and New York. And those have been actually, from a low base actually zero from a couple years ago, our fastest areas for loan deposit growth so that's really, really exciting.

We've also established a mid-corporate initiative. So what we found was, we were doing really well in the middle market and really well in the large corporate. And there's a space in between under Leslie's leadership, which is $500 million to $3 billion, where we now have an initiative and we're really making some great strides there as well. And you can see there, just on the right part of the map, the green stars, again, that just kind of fills in with the national presence.

And then more specifically talking on the right side just about product areas, right? So we developed a new asset-backed warehouse lending business that just kicked off earlier this year. It's been very successful so far. But the point I wanted to make there, it's complimentary to what we're already doing. It's very complementary to our investment grade corporate bond business. It's extremely complementary with Gunjan's corporate trust business. And if you may remember, its number one in the structured trust area, which is a lot about is asset-backed.

And so we've had a lot of good reciprocal back and forth there where they're helping us with business and we're helping them with business. And then we're investing heavily, because it's a huge product for us and we're very successful at it modernizing a Treasury Management platform. And Leslie, again, will get more into the targeted money movement solutions, which obviously we've been talking a lot about today.

So when we say deepening relationships and uptiering credit, that's where we're really talking about becoming a lead relationship. The top relationship or top three to five relationships. And I'll talk more about that in a second. But how do we get there? Our best-in-class debt ratings and our consistency and I talked about, our competitive advantages, has helped us win roles as competitors pull back, or maybe they're not pulling back but they have headline risk. Obviously, they've been -- the market is strong right now, but there have been banks that have a headline risk and sometimes clients get nervous and they come to us. And we've been really successful in our industry verticals, which Leslie developed over the last, again, five to 10 years, where we've uptiered credit relationships, become a lead bank, which has a really nice impact on the rest of our businesses.

And so proof in the pudding, look at the right there. So last Investor Day, three years ago to today, our number of lead loan relationships has been growing at a 10% annual rate. And that's huge because lead loan relationships is the primary driver to building a deeper relationship and doing other products within the corporate and commercial bank with our clients.

So in that regard, a great example, if you look on the upper right box is our investment grade corporate bond business. Now to step back just to remind you, 10 years ago, the business didn't exist when I joined in 2009. Three years ago at Investor Day, we showed stats that we had moved up on the lead and co-managed basis, so that's just being an underwriter in a corporate bond deal, okay, to number six, with 33% share, that's 32% of every deal, there's 100 deals, we're in 33 of them.

Fast forward to today, we're number five, with 42%. We're in 42% of every transaction. So that's what I think of as the footprint, the breath. We're in the big leagues now, which is great. But the needle mover as far as our PPI or our revenues is the bottom right. That's where we become a lead and being lending relationships help that. So three years ago, we were 11% and 13% market share by number of deals. That is now three years later, number nine in the top 10, 20.4% with plenty of room for growth. And if you question that, look to the left, this is internal data but just showing our fixed income and capital markets businesses across all our clients within Corporate and Commercial Banking. Roughly -- whether we lend money to them or not, roughly 5% to 6% do fixed income capital markets with us. Those that are lending relationships, it doubles. And then obviously, as we leave relationships, it gets even greater. So there's plenty and plenty of opportunity. And I would honestly say being in banking for 32 years, we're barely scratching the surface. We have lots of runway.

And with that, I'm going to hand the mic over to Leslie Godridge. She's going to go into more detail and some examples of deepening relationships, as well as our money movement strategy.

Leslie Godridge

Thank you. Leveraging the strength of one U.S. Bank. You just heard from Jim about how we've uptiered with credit, expanded our capital markets, done a lot of things, used the credit as an entry in many relationships. What you see on the screen right now is the full set of products across the U.S. Bank platform. Presently, we have a full set of point solutions. But what we're working on right now is integrating those solutions to provide our customers with a seamless experience. Just like you heard, they want in their retail life, they want it in the corporate life.

So I'm going to show you two examples where we've done this. On the left is an auto manufacturer. On the right is an iconic consumer beverage company. As we expanded our product suite, you can see on the screen how we've definitely enhanced the relationship. But you also should notice the revenue growth. We doubled with the auto manufacturer. And with the consumer beverage company, we went from less than 1 million four years ago to 8.5 million over the past four years.

Now why does this matter? It matters because there is such a rapid shift from paper to digital, and we have an opportunity to grow and deepen our relationships there. The market for B2B payments is $23 trillion, and 60% of the business is still done via paper. But that's changing rapidly. You heard Derek talk about the digitization of money movements. And paper-based payments shift to digital, it's going to change how all of our companies do business over the next five to 10 years. And nowhere will that have more effect than in the corporate and commercial banking space.

As B2B payments shift from paper to digital, we can support and add value to our customers. We know our clients' priority. It's to simplify operations. It's to optimize cash flow. And that's why, and that's exactly why we're investing and focusing on those areas. Real time payment solutions, APIs, data analytics, this will eliminate paper. It will make it easier to connect to the bank. And it will enable data-driven decisions. All this adds up to simpler and more productive ways for our companies to do business.

So in summary, we feel good in corporate and commercial bank where we are. We've spent the past 10 years creating products, expanding our geographies. We're going to continue to leverage that investment. And now we have a huge opportunity as we are uniquely positioned with a good percentage of our customers already with treasury management and payments. And we're going to expand into this business-to-business payments and get our fair share.

So with that, I will turn it back to Andy.

Andy Cecere

Thanks, Leslie. So Leslie talked about the tremendous impact that payments is having in the business environment. And we've had a big payments business for two decades. In fact, it's one of the reasons that a lot of you are -- have a high interest in U.S. Bank is our payments business. I would maintain that there is no point like right now that this has become more important to banking, because of the integration of banking services and payments and money movement.

So we're very fortunate to have this great business. And we have this great opportunity of integrating the capabilities across the rest of the Bank. And Shailesh is going to talk about that. Shailesh?

Shailesh Kotwal

Thanks, Andy. So we have a really distinguished payments business. You've heard about it all day today. And it's really, really important in the world we are in where increasingly payments activity driven by the frequency and importance of this activity is becoming the cornerstone of all relationships. You certainly know that on the consumer side. But it is also true now increasingly, both in the small and large corporate side, also in the government space.

I'll share with you a little bit more detail about our business, but three things really put us at an advantage. One is, we have one of the brightest product sets in the marketplace as far as payments activity is concerned. And the second is, we have a seamless integrated proprietary set of platform that allow us to present this activity in a very meaningful way to our clients and the way they are beginning to expect in the marketplace. And thirdly, you will find that we have one of the most diversified, distinguished set of distribution assets that we can deploy against this opportunity that is in front of us.

Let's get into the details here. Payments represents about 29% of U.S. Bank's revenue stream. But more importantly, we contribute about 40%, just over 40% of our fee-based businesses. And Andy talked about this morning about the importance of fee-based activity and how in many times it is countercyclical relative to some of the other businesses that we have under the umbrella of U.S. Bank.

These are also highly efficient businesses and high returning businesses. So, let's look at each of these businesses in a little more detail. The first one, the three businesses that make up our payments business is our issuing business. It makes up about 65% of our revenues within payments. The next one is our merchant acquiring business, makes up about 25% of our business. And the last piece is our corporate payments business, which operates in the very attractive B2B space, so that generates just under 10%.

And you will see down in the second half of this page is, we've been growing this business at fairly attractive rates. The merchant business, as you are well aware, was impacted by some of the joint venture exists that we went through over the last couple of years. But you will also know that through this year, first half of 2019, that business has returned solidly to mid single-digits as we have committed.

Andy mentioned that we are the fifth largest bank. You are familiar with our size and scale. But you will see here that we are top five performers across all of the payments activities that we participate in. We certainly are number five, number four in our issuing and merchant acquiring businesses, but we also are a leading provider in the increasingly important commercial payments business. We are number two in that space and number one in some of the activities. We are the largest provider of payment services to the U.S. Government. And we are the number one provider of financial services to other smaller institutions, and I'll get into that a little more detail.

So you will see that we are operating at scale, not only on the consumer side of house but increasingly important on the B2B side of payments activity. The largest of our payments businesses, the retail payments business, this is our classic issuing business. We issue cards across all three major networks, Visa, MasterCard, as well as American Express, but we also are a national player in this business, thanks to the footprint that we have, but also the partnerships that we have. We have customers across all 50 states.

One of the unique advantages of this business and perhaps the best-kept secret is our operating platform. It's truly unique. It's proprietary. And it allows us to service, not only some of the larger clients like Fidelity but through that same platform we can offer distinguished turnkey solutions to some of the smallest credit unions in this country. We do business with over 1,400 financial institutions and collectively, they provide us distribution through more than 15,000 branches in this country, unprecedented reach.

Our Elan branded program also allows us. Think this technology platform just an analogy here. Think of it as one big house, that's our propriety platform. But it has individual through rooms that are these individual relationships that we have with all these financial institutions. And each room has its own entry point and exit point. So they get this turnkey solution that is fully customizable to them on an almost ad hoc basis, most of them on a self-service basis.

We also have a fairly focused co-brand strategy that provide us access to great names like Fidelity and REI, but there is no concentration risk in this portfolio. We have substantial partnerships here. You see there're 13 major partnerships. But through these partnerships, we have added distribution capability of another 18,000 distribution points. Again, adding to that distribution reach that I talked about earlier on.

The next one is our merchant acquiring business roughly a quarter of the revenue, but this is one of our most international businesses within U.S. Bank. We obviously have a large footprint here in North America. But about third of this business is based in Europe and growing quite nicely. Again, in the space, we have a proprietary platform. Single platform that can help customers operate over 100 different currencies and that platform is available in over 25 different markets. Provides us unique opportunity in places like Europe where increasingly merchants are looking for pan-European solutions and one of the most entrenched providers in Europe can provide that service that we can, and we've been doing that for a number of years.

Even more important in this new era where merchants are buying merchant services through software solutions, this new concept of integrated software vendors. And for those of you that are not familiar with ISVs or Integrated Software Vendors. Think of it as, if you are a small business owner and you're buying an inventory management system. Payment processing is fully integrated inside of that inventory management system. And so we provide services that integrate our services into these software packages that are then bought and sold via these software solutions that are very popular. So we have doubled down on the ISVs. I’m delighted to let you know that our software vendor partnership just over last year is up 40%.

The next one you're familiar with, which is our focus in this space around vertical based solutions, because many of these verticals have their own needs, distinct needs that require the need to leverage the underlying data. And we've been at it for a long time. We have a commanding position in the airline space. We provide our services to over 100 different airlines globally. But we're also a leading provider, both in the hospitality as well as in the healthcare space. In the hospitality space, we service one of the -- some of the best known hotel chains in the world. And we are the leading provider in the increasingly important healthcare space here in North America.

What we're also doing is making sure increasingly, for these merchants, providing payment services is not enough. They are also looking for integrated banking solution and that plays right into our advantage, having the best banking capabilities along with some of the richest merchant offerings, and our ability to provide a more integrated solution to this customer base.

And the third piece of business that we have in here is our corporate payments business. We've been in this business for over 30 years. It positions us really well in this accounts payable automation push that is underway. We have a great set of product capabilities where our virtual pay capabilities is outpacing the B2B payments market growth. That positions us well in the market that Leslie just talked about, the $23 trillion of money movement that is moving from essentially paper-based to a more digitized data driven activity, and I’ll touch more upon that later.

We serve over 200 of Fortune 500 companies in this space. And that’s again largely because of the relationship we have through our Corporate and Commercial Bank. That gives us feet of the table and increasingly these customers are looking for more holistic solutions. We operate two of the largest proprietary end-to-end network in the space. We provide freight payment solutions. Just last year, we issued payments to over 5,500 carriers in this country. But we also operate a proprietary closed loop fueled servicing business, and that’s through our Voyager network, Voyager is accepted in this country in over 320,000 locations.

The point here is not only reach but in this world where payments is becoming more important, the ability and knowledge to operate closed loop networks is increasingly important. We operate two of those in-house and have been doing so far very long period of time. This drive to virtual pay is fueling growth and our ability to capture the position that we have working closely with our Corporate and Commercial Bank positions us really well to make sure we capture the flows in this transition that is taking place.

Let me spend a minute about something Andy talked about at the start of the day here today. In this era of change and digitization that we’ve been talking about all day, there is a changing customer expectation. It’s yet clearly driven by simplicity and ease of use that Derek talked about earlier on. But in the payment space what is also important is control and security over that payment stream that is so vitally important for these businesses.

Andy talked about the most around loans and deposits that arguably getting stronger, because of AML and BSA type regulations. And one might argue that the moat around simple payment activity is narrowing, or maybe even evaporating. And that plays right into our advantage, because payments by itself is less meaningful to customers. They are looking for much more broader solutions and given the breadth of relationships that we have and the breadth of products that we have, we are best placed to leverage the data, which we’ve been doing for well over a decade, to be able to provide these customers with more holistic solutions.

Let me give you a little more depth around this. Take the traditional buying and selling process and the top chart describes how payments used to get conducted. And for 60% of the cases, that’s still occurs today. You want to buy something, you go to a separate program in your -- to create a purchase order. You go someplace else to get your invoice. You go to a third place to make the payment. Somebody else goes to another place to go, get that payment, reconcile it for the backend and on and on it goes. These were all individually provided bought and sold.

What we are trying to do is bring it all together in one place, so the underlying data can travel much more effortlessly to allow these processes. So as I think about the fact that if you’re making a payroll, you want to make sure that that integrates into your cash flow management environment. If you’re buying inventory, you want to make sure that it ties back into your inventory management system. You’re no longer just concerned about making and receiving that payment, that’s a given. How well those can integrate into your backend activities is what is going to determine who becomes successful at this and we have been at it for quite some time, we're going to double down on it.

So that leads to our strategy, what are we looking to do over the next few years. You've heard about digitization, leveraging data. I'll talk a little bit more about how we are looking to expand that reach that we have. And last but not least is continuing to leverage these unique platforms that we have that allow us better integration at lower cost and efficiency for our benefit but also importantly for the benefit of our customers.

Digitalization, Derek talked a lot about our ability to get seamless services to our customers. So what is more important is not that these services are available, but how well are those utilized. And let me give you a couple of examples. We double down on digital acquisition for our card business. Three years ago, I talked about the fact that we're going to do that. Our digital contribution for account origination in the credit card space is up 60% over this period of time.

We launched simple services driven by geolocation-type technology that has become available more recently. Our consumer customers have adopted that over 50% of the time. So it's not the availability of the service, it's how well is it integrated into the technology that customers are expected to use -- expecting to use.

An example on the merchant side where we are leveraging capabilities like virtual pay to allow customers that operate in the travel and tourism industry to make payments through digitized processes, this is a highly paper intensive industry. When you book travel online, the backend payment settlement between the travel agency and the hotel or the airline that you bought the ticket on is largely paper based. That's over $200 billion TAM for us to offer them. We are digitizing that not only through our own capabilities, but also partnering with some of the leading players like Amadeus in the space.

We are continuing to expand our distribution and our product capability. Just a few examples. You know we have acquired some very attractive portfolios over the last three years, like Fidelity. But what you might not be aware is we have done over 60 such small transactions to our Elan brand, acquiring over $3 billion of assets over that period of time. And we've just added over six different companies that add capabilities in the merchant and the very important B2B space.

The Expense Wizard at the bottom of the page here is an interesting piece of technology is actually available for you to review outside. It's really cool. It targets what I call the infrequent traveler. Think about the individual that's coming for an interview in one of your offices. They don't have your corporate card. How do they issue payments, highly paper based, very troublesome in the back end process of claiming that expense is at best friction-fill. This product completely transforms and eliminates that process, but also provides the entity in my example, you, the hiring manager, complete control over how they travel, where they stay, wherever they eat, and all of that is fully automized and completely in sync with your internal corporate policies. So it's not just the ability to make the payment and take out the friction from the process, it is making that process a lot more efficient and a lot less friction-fill.

This is an important page for us. The left hand side describes how largely banking and payments used to get conducted, even as recently as a few years back. Banking products have their own silos and they bought and sold through customers through those silos. And payments products have their own silos. And merchant acquiring was largely who got first to that merchant was that point of sale device. That is no longer true.

Increasingly, we sit across the business manager, the owner, the CFO, or the treasurer, and they're demanding, the left hand side and the right hand side, come together more holistically. Not only from a pricing standpoint but there is a much more deeper need. They want to make sure that these processes have integrated back into their back end allows them to manage their own cash flow a lot better, allows us to have better conversations with them about financing their needs and protecting their supply chains. This is a fundamental shift that is occurring.

Andy touched upon some of the M&A activity in the payment space. It is all coming together, because everybody is recognizing that payments is better placed when it is better integrated through other activities that we provide to our customers, whether it is the consumer or certainly true in the ever more important B2B space.

So in summary, let me leave you with these thoughts. We operate at scale across both consumer and B2B franchises. We have a fantastic set on distribution capabilities that we are augmenting. We are doubling down on our platform to provide omni-commerce solutions to our customers. We have terrific in-house platforms that we can leverage that provide efficiency for us and for our customers. But most importantly, because we are part of this unique institution, we can provide our customers with integrated payments and banking solutions.

You've known US Bank for a number of years as being one of the strongest credit risk managers in the industry and that continues. And we're going to talk about that today. But we're also going to talk about some of the other emerging risks that we're faced as an industry as a bank overall, and applying some of those same strengths to those risks as we think about the way we manage risk management in the company.

With us this morning, this afternoon, excuse me, are Jodi Richard, who has been Chief Risk Officer for just under a year, and with the bank for five years and Mark Runkel, who has been Chief Credit Risk Officer for over six years. I'll hand it over to Jodi.

Jodi Richard

Thank you, Andy. Good afternoon. It's my pleasure to be here today to talk to you about our risk management strategy, as well as our risk management processes. Processes that are time tested in a core competency of U.S. Bank. When I became CRO last October, I was fortunate enough to inherit a strong risk program.

You heard this morning from Andy we've invested a lot in our compliance and risk programs. Over the last three to four years, we've done that in our people, as well as our technology. So what is my role stepping into this was to say, how do we take what we've built and how do we optimize that for the future. So that's a lot of the strategy that you'll hear me speak about today.

But before I go there, I do want to reinforce that the building blocks and governance that underpin our risk disciplines will not and have not changed. When we talk about our strategy, really what I'm talking about is, enabling that strong or ensuring that strong risk discipline and control environment, to enable business and revenue growth. And we're always evolving our thinking.

So when I look at just the areas I want to focus on, I want to focus on ensuring that we have sustainable programs in place. So I'm not going to take the eye off the ball and what we've built, we'll maintain those and mature those into the future. We also want to look and stay ahead of emerging risk. And incorporate those into our programs and manage those for the future. A lot of our emerging risks ties to our strategy, and we need to sit side-by-side with the business and the technology groups to manage those risks as they're being implemented.

And the last three items that you see on the left side of the slide are all around optimization. How do we simplify our processes? How do we use and leverage data in a better way to optimize, if you will, our risk management capabilities? And then how do we remain agile to support the business growth? And on the right hand side of the slide, you'll see our core principles for risk appetite. And I want to just stress that the business line strategies that you heard earlier today are aligned with our risk appetite and sets a strong foundation for our governance.

We have invested, as I said before, in building up our risk programs over the last several years. We did that around our AML/BSA and our compliance programs, but we've also built our other programs. And in that building process, we've learned a lot. And those lessons learned, if you will, or what we call keys to success. And I just highlight a few of them here. The need to ensure we have top talent in specialized areas.

We need to have consistent processes, tones throughout the organization that is consistent, good reporting and escalation. We need to make continued investments in new technologies and automation. And we need to promote more of the value, if you will, a relationship with regulators, with industry participants, experts, as well as law enforcement. I mentioned these elements are present across all of our risk programs. Our structure is sound and sustainable and we have mature risk routines in place.

That said, we're always looking around corners and staying ahead of emerging risks. We're investing in people, data analytics and technology to mitigate those risks. Our key emerging risk, a lot of what we've already talked about today, Andy mentioned some this morning; reputation, customer privacy, tariffs that are going on. But a lot of these risks are operational, as well as some of the risks that you see on the slides actually directly tied our strategy, digital interactions, competitive environment, real-time payments and emerging technologies. What this means is, we understand our strategy, but we also understand the risks that that strategy employees and the risk organization fits with the business, sits with technology to enable, if you will, that business growth in a prudent and safe way.

I want to take a moment and highlight a few of our key risks, one being cybersecurity. Jeff mentioned earlier today the investment in our cyber defenses and controls. The risk organizations sit side-by-side with the technology and security group to ensure that we also from a risk management perspective, are testing those controls, as well as understanding our risk exposure. So, we've done several things. We've built an executive cyber dashboard that has key metrics in order to escalate items of our program in a quick manner.

We conduct independent assessments using a series of industry experts to test our controls, identify potential gaps, as well as help us identify potential vulnerabilities and stay ahead of the evolving industry best practice. And we are constantly refining our playbooks, our scenario planning, as well as learning from others. We have our board here today and I'm sure they would tell you that cybersecurity is a keyboard focus, and we dedicate time at every meeting to this topic.

One of the largest changes over the past two years is the changing risk landscape and money movement, and you've seen this from you heard from Leslie and Shailesh, this is a core in our business strategy. So this is an area that Jeff also talks about, that we've invested in technologies and people to enhance our fraud detection capabilities. We have fraud behavior analytics that we have on the front end. We've also enhanced our real-time transaction processing. We've moved from a batch environment to a real-time environment.

We also are ensuring our operational processes are resilient in the real-time needs on the 24 hours a day. And as I mentioned, while we focus a lot of our technology enhancements here, they also are supported by the risk organization. Let's talk a minute about optimization. We've been talking about this all day and nowhere are we doing it more than in the risk organization, but I want to start first with how we're supporting business growth. We're aligned with the business in the agile studios.

Derek talks about how risk is embedded in those studios providing real-time feedback in an effort to support business growth. I want to pause a minute and reinforce to you that agile does not mean fragile. We are not cutting corners and risk management. We are applying our same underwriting standards, our same compliance policies, but we're sitting with the business side-by-side, giving them real-time feedback in this has been extremely successful for us.

If I move over to the other side, this is how we're acting within, if you will risk management. How we're innovating, simplifying, and optimizing? We have our own risk studio, where we have a dedicated team that helps the entire risk organization across credit operational compliance BSA/AML, to look for those opportunities that might contain points that we feel we can be more efficient and effective. We also look at our org structure and look to see where maybe we could consolidate to avoid duplication and overlap and to better streamline.

We did that earlier this year and our second line of defense testing, team combining those to bring consistency, reduce gap and drive for the future. I would say where we have the most opportunity for optimization is leveraging our data and analytics. We are advancing our risk processes here and I took a moment and you will see I highlighted some real numbers on the slide for account organizations and transaction monitoring.

These are investments and new tools and models that have proven effective in annual loss avoidance in the space that crosses both and credit and fraud spectrum. We are also using what we've built that you've heard Jeff talked about the system and the platform that has transactional data in it that was built for AML KYC. We are using this and advancing our AI machine learning to detect superstitious behavior in our AML monitoring program. We doubled the accuracy in this improving our efficiencies.

And finally, we are using data and automation in a smarter way that has allowed us to be more efficient, but most importantly effective in our quality assurance testing. I'd like to transition over to Mark to talk about credit risk.

Mark Runkel

Great. Thank you, Jody, and good afternoon. We have a strong risk management and credit culture at the Company and that strong credit culture is critical for us to be able to support and grow throughout the economic cycle. The second piece is it enables us to be the most trusted choice for all of our key constituents, including our customers, and finally, it produces consistent results.

Our culture is really built on five pillars and I'll start with that we're relationship-based lender. Second, we are a cash flow lender. So, we look at the collateral in our underwriting analysis really as a secondary source of repayment. Third, we stay very consistent in our underwriting throughout the economic cycle. So, we're not making major adjustments to our underwriting over time. Fourth, we are proactive in our portfolio of our risk management approach in terms of active portfolio management. And finally, we have great portfolio diversification.

We think that our diversification from a product type, asset class, we think of it from a geography, property type, all of those are key characteristics, help us to deliver consistent results. And you'll see here, during the last economic downturn, we had the least amount of volatility compared to any of our peer group and is it one that we know is true and tested and is why we're not going to be making any changes to our culture as we move forward.

At this point in the credit cycle, we're beginning to see others in the industry starting to go down market. You are not going to see that show up in any of their credit performance statistics today, because it's too early. But what we want to stay focused in on is the origination quality and you'll see we continue to be very disciplined in our originations. On the consumer side, we continue to be a prime-based lender and you can see that based on the quality of the credit scores and all of our consumer-originated portfolios. We do not offer any subprime programs and we've stayed out of that business.

On the commercial side, we continue to be investment grade quality or equivalent. We do have what I would say is a much smaller leverage loan portfolio compared to our peer banks. It's less than 2% of the commitments of the overall company. And the only place we participate in leverage loans is really to support existing customers who are doing strategic acquisitions where their senior debt maybe greater than three times in total that is over four times. So, it's a relatively small portion of the portfolio, but area that we will support existing customers.

In our commercial real estate business, that's another area that we've been very disciplined and consistent because we been in the business for a long-time and we've been through many cycles. That approach served us extremely well coming out of the last economic downturn where you did see us taking market share really and really growing that portfolio. At this point in the credit cycle, we're seeing others becoming more aggressive and offering structures that we're not comfortable with, and so we're not going to change our lending standards, and that's why you've seen us lag in terms of from a growth perspective over the last couple of years, but we're comfortable with that.

We talked about proactive portfolio risk management that's both looking internally within the portfolio as well as an extremely. When I look internally to our portfolio, I think of delinquencies, our risk rating, non-accruals, all of those are very strong across all of our portfolios, stronger than we were at going into the last economic downturn. And we're also monitoring the external environment. Now look at the unemployment market and what's going on in the labor market in particular.

I look at unemployment claims and I look at the rates, and you can see on the chart on the far left that those remain at very, very low levels. Housing continues to be strong and the triple B bond spread is probably the only place we've seen any kind of what I would say movement and key external metrics that were monitoring just due to the flattening of the yield curve. So as I look at the portfolio internally as well as externally, I have great confidence that in the near-term that we think credit quality will remain relatively stable going forward.

Finally, on through the cycle expected loss when I was here in three years going 2016, I shared this slide with you as well. Our expected losses through the cycle, we said was going to be between 95 and 100 basis points. We continue to grow the portfolio in the last three years in a very prudent approach and diversified across all of our assets and businesses and that through the cycle has not changed and remains at 95 to 100 basis points.

Jodi Richard

So, in summary, I want to end where I started that risk management processes are time tested in a core competency of U.S Bank and through our strong improved and risk discipline with our deliberate focus on the changing environment, we're proactively managing emerging risk, supporting business and revenue growth and are set up for long-term success. Thank you.

Thanks Andy. So, good afternoon everybody, and thank you very much for being here on investor day, you know, it's really important to us to be able to share our story with you and to help you understand some of the great things that are really happening here at U.S. Bank and I think you have seen during the day. Andy started by really given a nice strategic overview in terms of what's happened in the organization, but also some of the changes that are happening in the environment out there.

Some of the challenges that exist within the banking industry, but more importantly some of the opportunities that exist for a company that is willing to take -- to invest in the business and to take that opportunity. When you've heard from Kate, about our culture within the organization some of the thing that we've been doing from the brand perspective, you heard it from Derek and Jeff about above the glass and below the glass.

And that above the glass is really focused around all the great things that we are focused on with respect to our customers and the experiences we’re trying to drive, the interactions we’re trying to create, and Jeff focused below the glass in terms of how we’re going to be able to deliver that from a technology standpoint, the micro services, the APIs, the tech stack, our cloud strategy and all of things.

They’re going to be able to drive efficiencies as we think about the business going forward. And then we had an opportunity to see how some of those broad strategies tie into the things of the lines of businesses are doing. And I hope one other things that you saw is that, many of those things are interconnected, payments helping to drive small business loan growth in the future et cetera.

So what I want to do is, maybe, provide sort of a capstone for the day with respect to how that translates from a financial management perspective for our organization. What I want to do is to talk a little bit about the last three years, and the performance during that timeframe. Andy talked about the fact that, we feel like we are well positioned and in a position of strength that will be my second segment. And then, I'm going to talk about, long term strategic objectives for the organization over the next three years.

So, let me talk about first of all bottom line, net income and earnings per share. Three years ago, we said that, our goal our expectation with respect to net income was to grow at 68% and for earnings per share to be able to grow, somewhere between 8% and 10%. At the end, looking on how we ended up performing, we actually ended up getting there but we ended up getting there in a lot of different ways than maybe what we had expected. And probably not on a core basis the way that we head out to see, so our revenue was a little bit lower and I’ll show you that here in a minute.

Our expenses were a little bit higher, in a sense that we weren’t able to bring those efficiency ratios down as much as what we would like. But, we also made up with that, by great credit quality and our ability to have lower credit losses than what we were anticipating. And then we got benefit with respect to the tax reform act in late 2017. To think about the balance sheet, from a loan perspective, we grew the loans in line with the rest of our peer group.

Mark talked about the composition of our portfolio on between 2017 and 2019 that composition really hasn’t changed. Maybe commercial real estate has come down a little bit. We think about that overall growth during that particular timeframe, now I want you to think about at least three things, maybe four things one is we sold our loan portfolio again that’s sort of point in time, we sold over FTIC covered loan, insured loans during that timeframe.

We made some very conscious decisions with respect to our commercial real estate and the construction aspects associated with that portfolio, to downsize that, thinking about the risk associated with that type of a portfolio and how it performs in the reception of environment. So, those are the three things that we consciously made some decisions on.

And then with tax reform, loan growth in 2018 was very challenging and that certainly was one of the factors in terms of why revenue growth in terms of net interest income was a little lower. You think about deposits, deposits, we over that three year timeframe grew a little bit faster than our peer group, at 10.4%. The composition again is roughly 50% retail, 50% institutional, made up of the wholesale deposits with then Leslie and Jim’s world, as well as our corporate trust business which is a significant deposit gatherer for us. So about 50:50 in terms of how we think about the mix.

The next between non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits shifted a little bit, but that’s something that we certainly anticipated and expected three years ago because we were expecting a rise in rate environment. Jim mentioned the fact that, during a couple of years ago, we had a client that was acquired by a financial institution and a lot of their deposits migrated to their parent. If you end up backing that out, our deposits actually grew at about 13%. So relative to our peer group, we actually performed fundamentally very well with respect to deposit gathering during this particular timeframe.

Let's talk about revenue growth. So net interest income grew at about 5%, we had set a target of 6% to 8%, three years ago. One of the primary drivers associated with that is we got some additional tailwind related to the rising rate environment, which was what we were expecting although the yield curve flattened on us a little bit. And the other thing is that, in 2018 because of excess cash, tax repatriation, corporates going through the restructuring of their balance sheets. We saw a little bit better capital markets activities, but we saw loan pay down et cetera occurring in an effort to our timeframe and you see and you saw in 2018 loan growth was a little lower.

Fee income, quite frankly was a little bit disappointing for us, we had expected and guided that our fee growth during this timeframe would be somewhere between 5% and 7%. Ultimately, it was about 3%, 2.9%, a couple of different things that were driving that. Mortgage banking revenue was actually a drag during that three year timeframe, some years as much as 18% to 20%. And our merchant acquiring business as Shailesh talked a little bit about, we made some decisions with respect to divesting joint ventures. We also made some decisions to exit certain businesses or relationships that were high volume, the very low margin, possibly even breakeven.

So, there are some things that were ended up influencing. The positive, if you think about it is that, we have now hit an inflection point with respect to our mortgage banking business, starting to grow in the second and we expect stronger growth as we think about the third and fourth quarter and into 2020. And our merchant acquiring business has been accelerating over the last several quarters, and we continue to expect that to continue to accelerate as we think about the future.

So, we had some headwinds, which we believe are now hit have hit some inflection points. From an efficiency standpoint, we ended up, in 2018, in early 2019 and that high 54%. So, we didn't really make the progress that we expected. We certainly expected in 2016, that our efficiency ratio would start to migrate down and probably be in that 53 sort of percentage point range at this particular point in time.

One of the biggest drivers and we talked about is that in 2015, '16 and '17. And even in a little bit in 2018, our risk and compliance costs were elevated and some of those years growing up in excess of 25%. So, what was a headwind for us during that particular timeframe from an efficiency perspective and from a cost perspective, has moderated and that should be an opportunity for us. Also, during this entire timeframe, we were continuing to invest in the business and we also stepped up our investments. And I'll talk a little bit about that in a moment. But clearly, we added £5 to £10 and we really didn't expect to do that during this timeframe.

Let's talk about returns. U.S. Bank has continued to be an industry leading organization with respect to returns. And our profitability is driven by a lot of different factors. It's driven by our mix of our business, the fact that we have a lot of businesses that are capital efficient. We have disciplined capital deployment et cetera. In every one of the categories that we end up measuring though U.S. base returns are at the top of the industry.

If you think about sustainability, over the course the last three years really over the course last 10 years. U.S. Bank has demonstrated because of our lower credit risk profile, our diversified mix of businesses that we are able to sustain our earnings power during difficult times and we are able to reduce the amount of capital depletion for credit losses during times of stress. And those things translate into our ability to sustain a dividend over a period of time.

And if you look at dividends over the last three years, our dividends have grown by 11.8% on a compounded growth perspective, and two years ago we increased the dividend by more than 23% as last year 13.5% as part of the CCAR cycle. So, our dividend growth has been very nice during that timeframe.

Now I'd like to talk about why we feel like we're in a position of strength and we're well positioned as we think about the future. And I'll talk about a number of different things that Andy gave an overview before. The first is that we have a diversified business mix, and now we talked about four different businesses and you've heard from all those businesses here today, but underneath that is really 50 different businesses that all act a little bit different in different points of the business cycle.

And that enables us to be able to have lower volatility with respect to our earnings throughout various types of business cycles and particularly in terms of fee based revenue. We have a couple of businesses that differentiate us. We have our payments business and I'll tell you that among our peer group, there are there are peers that would die to have our merchant acquiring our payments business because they know and understand the importance of payments is going to play in the future of banking in the next several years, and we talked about that throughout the day.

Gunjan talked about our corporate trust business, our corporate trust business is capital efficient and it's a huge deposit gather particularly in times of stress. It is fee based, it is relationship based and it is a business that generates high returns, all these businesses help to contribute to our fee and net interest income balance within our company. More importantly, we feel like we're in preferred businesses and the businesses that we really like it's the right businesses for U.S. Bank.

Importantly, our payments revenues are over weighted and relative to our peer group, and our trading and equity M&A sort of activities is under weighted. So, those are businesses that typically have more volatility where you have to rub two sticks together every quarter in order to make your numbers; and as you go through stress, our significant requirements with respect to capital. So, those tend to be more challenging as you think about resolution trust, our resolution plans and planning through a stressful cycle and we do not have that particular business.

Now, we do have a capital markets business, it's in the fixed income side of the equation is very much tied to our wholesale and our corporate and commercial bakery business. And what it does is it ends up as Jim talked about really leveraging that credit relationship that we have with our customers, and it actually acts as a way of reducing volatility because oftentimes when the yield curve flattens, the fixed income capital markets picks up even though you may see payoffs occurring on the lending side of the equation. So, it actually helps to reduce volatility in our situation because of the type of businesses that we are in.

Our credit ratings, our credit ratings are among the highest not only in the United States but in the globe, and that has some significant competitive advantages from a financial standpoint. It's a lower cost of funding for the organization that provides us with a pricing advantage. So, you think about it from a loan growth perspective, our ability to be able to price more effectively in terms of being able to grow the balance sheet, and it's a -- it tends to be a flight to quality. So U.S. Bank tends to be a flight to quality during stress, and as a result, it enables us to be able to gather deposits at such point of time you wanted. It reflects that trust that we talked about in consumer confidence.

Asset sensitivity and liquidity. We believe again that these are competitive opportunities for us as we think about the next three years. Let me talk about liquidity first. If you think about our risk profile, we have liquidity coming out of our ears. We have more than enough liquidity and in fact, we believe that that is an opportunity for us as we think about the tailoring rules change that will enable us. We believe to redeploy optimize or think about our investment portfolio in the tune of $10 billion to $20 billion and that gives us a lot of different options, which I believe is going to be beneficial in a sort of a rate environment.

With respect to interest rate sensitivity, we are relatively neutral in terms of our asset sensitivity compared to our peers. And while we give up a little bit when rates are rising, we end up performing relatively better in a declining rate environment. And I believe that based upon where the Fed is today and what 2020 looks like, that will be a competitive advantage for us. We tend to be balanced about 50% short-term, 50% long-term, the durations of assets and liabilities are pretty well matched. And of course, the interest rate environment is going to be an industry-wide challenge for the near-term.

When it comes back to cost structure, when you think about cost structure within U.S. Bank, relative to the industry, we're pretty fit and lean, but we know as I said that we put on a few pounds. Andy is a cyclist and in fact, when he comes to New York, he oftentimes goes to the Peloton Studio. And so, I want you to have this thought process in your mind. Everybody on the management team, when they come to work, they get on the bicycle and they work hard, they push hard in order to be able to drive cost efficiencies to be able to think about above the glass and what we're going to do with respect to driving and improving our customer experience, which is going to translate into revenue growth.

Jeff talked about the efficiencies within our technology stack and moving to the cloud. All of those things are in play. When we think about the next three years, we have the opportunity to be able to optimize more of our business, and do things like rationalizing our risk management programs to make them not only more efficient but more effective in the future, all those different sort of opportunities exist. We are fit and lean relative to our peer group because of the fact that we have single processing platforms. We fully integrate acquisitions when they occur. We have businesses of scale and they run efficiently. They are capital efficient as well. And there is a lot of opportunities as we think about the future.

So now I'd like to talk a little bit about the long-term strategic expectations. And maybe to frame that out a little bit what I'd like to do is start by talking about some of the competitive challenges during the last three years that now are starting to become opportunities. I talked a little bit about our assets sensitivity that lower asset sensitivity in the future results in stronger relative performance in terms of net interest margin as rates declined. The elevated risk and compliance costs that were driving up our efficiency ratio in the past have moderated. And so we have an opportunity to be able to either reinvest those dollars and other parts of the business in order to be able to digitize and get the efficiencies in terms of DIY that Derek ended up talking about, or gain other efficiencies within our organization.

Andy talked about that, the fact that AML/BSA and the consent order was a bit restricting with respect to our branch optimization. That has been lifted at the end of 2018, and Tim and his team have been working on physical asset optimization and moving forward with respect to reducing our branches on a net basis, somewhere between 10% and 15%. We believe that we have the opportunity to be able to increase that as we move forward, especially as many of the digital initiatives that we talked about take shape.

Our credit risk profile is sometimes moderates growth in a rising rate environment on a robust economy. We're prepared for a recession and the events that it takes place. And we will perform well in a recession. In the last three years, there has been significant capital distributions that have occurred within the industry and we started at a lower capital levels because of our risk profile, but that run associated with capital distributions, higher capital distributions is pretty much coming to the end. But U.S. Bank is in a position with the tailoring rules to be able to take advantage of that, and to be able to manage our capital, little lower in the future. And I'll talk about that here in a minute.

So when we are putting together the next three years, from a financial perspective. I just kind of want to share a couple of key considerations, like the Fed, we don't see a recession occurring, but if it does, we're ready for it. Our business is robust, consumer confidence is strong and employment is relatively low. So when we end up looking at the economy, we feel pretty good about it. The thing obviously that is creating a lot of uncertainty in the markets is really, really the geopolitical issues, trade, or tariff wars, and things like that that are happening there.

From a global perspective, global rates are very low and when you end up thinking about the economic growth in Europe and to China starting to slow. We have a lot of global investors that are coming to the United States, buying treasuries, because on a relative basis, they can find yield. And so that is causing, those two things are causing her term race to the Fed that are reposition itself to move downward, and we think they're likely to move down to a target of 1 to 150. We've assumed 150, but the long end of the curve is also going to be relatively flat, we believe, at least through much of 2020. Credit quality will be stable.

I'd like to talk about from a financial perspective, four things that we're very focused on. The first is portfolio management of our businesses. Now, one of the things that we have done over the course the last couple of years has really taken a really hard look at all of our businesses to think about their market attractiveness, their growth characteristics. Are they principally cash based businesses? Are they paper-based businesses? Are they businesses that we ought to be thinking about divesting or exiting?

And in fact, a year ago last year, we sold our Elan ATM processing business. We got out of Retail Lockbox. We're exiting Africa business. We sold us student lending. We sold our FDIC covered loan portfolio; all those things really for the purpose of taking the capital that you would have to dedicate to those activities and reinvesting it in digital activities, agile studios, and all the different things that you ended up hearing about.

The second thing from a financial perspective is physical asset optimization. And most importantly, we believe that there is an opportunity to be able to accelerate that to be able to increase the repositioning of our branches in the future. And when I talk about that, I think about it both in terms of the reduction in terms of branch closures, but also the reinvestment that Tim talked about in new branches and high growth areas, remodeling branches and high growth areas so that we are creating a better experience for our customers and creating revenue growth opportunities as well as optimization of the branch. And of course, what we will be doing is, taking into consideration the pace of digital adoption and the digitization, digital transformation that is occurring in the bank in order be able to make a decision as to how we and when to do that.

The third area is really around cost structures, cost optimization and focusing how we end up thinking about that. We talked about the agile studios, and a great part about the agile studios is that, we have the customers right there helping us to design the experience and to help, think about it from the perspective of, how that will help revenues to grow in the future, but it's also about simple, better, faster. Many of those million studios are focused on the business process and how we make things below-the-glass more efficient, better speed to market, et cetera that is really around that pillar of simplification.

We have cloud computing, technology stack. We have organizational design. All these things that we're looking at, management spans and layers, and we pulled the trigger on some of that, and we have our other ideas, Tim in taking over the consumer and business banking as restructuring is management team in order to be more centric around the markets and more central to our customers, within those markets, and as a result be able to get efficiencies in these business as well.

So, we are looking at every one of those things we want on our bicycle every day. All that is really to help us focus around how do we take that to reinvest for the future growth of the Company and there is a lot of different initiatives on here that are identified that we talked about during the day, but what I'd like to leave with you with respect to this aspect is. We stepped up the amount of investment. It's more than doubled in terms of capital expenditure over the course of last four to five years, where it used to be focused around defense. Now the majority of it is really focused on offense and we've spent about $2.5 billion on technology each and every year.

And as Andy said, we do believe that, we have the scale, the simple business model that would enable that to be more than sufficient as we think about the future. So one of the things I know I have got a lot of questions on, as I have said through different investor conferences is really around CECL, and it's been interesting because all the questions and CECL have been around the day-one impact facility. And so, let me kind of go through that. Day one impact to U.S. Bank is going to be somewhere between 25% and 35% of the existing reserve.

Our existing reserve at the end of the second quarter was about $4.5 billion, and so we anticipate that when we adapt CECL on January 1, 2020 that the impact is going to be somewhere between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion increase. Now the amount of that increase is influenced by leveraging macroeconomic factors at that particular point in time, but at this particular point in time again, when we think about whether or not there is a recession on the horizon, we really don't see that.

The other thing it influenced in terms of size is really around, the characteristics of your portfolio, to the extent that you are more higher weighted with respect to credit card, your assets or longer dated in terms of having a higher mix of mortgage or installment loan. You'll tend to have a higher percentage of reserve build that day of adoption. And in our situation that's going to be the case. That represents today an allowance of about 1.5% going to an allowance that's about 1.9% to 2%.

The thing that hasn't been asked by anybody is. What is the day-two impact with respect to CECL? And how is that could affect organizations in the future? Now, that going to have industry-wide sort of implication, but I think one way just kind of simply think about it is that This is an expected loss over life of the loan, which means that the provision that you need have to do will be higher than what you have had to do in the past.

And if we are growing loans in order to keep our reserves at 2% assuming that credit stays stable, you are going to have to provide to that growth at roughly 2%, which is going to be higher than what it's been in the past. So I want, I think that’s an important question for everybody to keep in mind. I think there's two other things that I would just say and that is under this methodology there is going to be greater volatility that’s going to occur under stress and the comparability from one firm to the next is going to be difficult.

And the reason for that is our economic outlook for the next two to three years is most likely going to be different than firm A's outlook and firm B's outlook. And so, I think one of things went up grappling with within the industry is how do we look at that comparability across the various firms. I like to also spend a moment on capital management. When you think about capital management, when we think about capital management we have certain objectives.

We want to be well-capitalized we want to maintain that high credit rating that we enjoyed and we want to be sustainable throughout the business cycle. We have a capital target of 8.5%. Currently, we're running at about 9.5% and we believe that after the adoption of CECL and the tailoring rules that going to be about 9% to 6%, but that represents an opportunity for a buyback perspective because our expectation is that we will start to manage that 9.5%, 9.6% down somewhere between 8.5% and 9% in the future.

So, that is an opportunity for our organization as we think about the next three years relative maybe to our peers. So, let's talk about long-term growth expectations over the next three years. From a revenue perspective in 2016, we had identified 6% to 8% we brought that down a percentage 0.5% to 7% and that is going to be probably a little bit more over that three years-maybe a little bit more weighted on the balance sheet size and on the fee base side. Because of things like integrating merchant acquiring into our small business lending and being able to do POS sort of lending capabilities in the future, we think that there is opportunity for growth in that area.

Expenses were guiding to 2% to 4% in the future. Net income at 5% to 7%, which is revised down by percentage point, and earnings per share at 7% to 10%, the lower end being revised down a little bit. Again, this assumed the adoption of CECL, a relatively stable credit environment. And the other thing I would say is that, this isn't what 2020 is going to look like. If you end up thinking about the rate environment that we’re in right now that going to create revenue pressure across the entire industry. So, this is how we think about 21 to 22 kind of that in that timeframe.

Long-term profitability expectations, Andy talked about this earlier, essentially unchanged although we've increased the return on equity target from 13.5% to 16.5%, up to 14.5% to 17.5% range in the future. Again, this assumes the adoption of CECL in the first quarter. From a capital management policy perspective, we're also making some changes relative to 2016. And our capital distributions have been in the high 70s over the course last several years based upon the growth characteristics of risk-weighted assets.

One kind of pointed to the right-hand side of the screen though. One of things that when we think about our capital distribution policy, we really want to be overweighting a little bit more on the dividend side than we have in the past. So, we’ve increased our target payoff for dividends from 30% to 40% up to 35% to 45%. And we’ve decreased a reinvestment in acquisition target from 20% to 40% down to 15% to 35%.

What that implies over the course of next three years as we see balance in growth over the kind of next 5% range, if we’re distributing out at that 75% to 80% level. Now, again as we think about our capital level being at 9.6% after CECL, we had the opportunity to be above this range for some period of time. Now I want to leave you with the stuff, Andy started by saying the Company we manage the Company for forever. And it’s important for us to be able to balance both our short term objectives with our long term objectives.

Our business mix, and the characteristics of our organization generate consistent, predictable and repeatable earnings, our lower risk profile enables us to be able to manage through a stressful rate environment, stressful environment and the ability to sustain that dividend over a period of time. We have a long track record of been able to generate best-in-class returns. Those returns result in best-in-class growth of our book value per share. And it’s those factors that we believe supports the valuation that we have within the industry and it’s something we’ve earned and something that we’re going to protect overtime.

So now, I’d like to just shift gears from the long term expectations so just give you a little bit of update, and in terms of third quarter guidance for our 2019. Generally, we’re reiterating our guidance for the third quarter. However, net interest income will grow but will grow modestly, what we think about our loan growth, our linked quarter loan growth of the third quarter is going to be very similar to the second quarter.

At the last earnings call, we had guided that net interest margin was likely to go from a decline 8 to 9 basis points from the second quarter. we actually think, because of the rate environments and the volatilities that’s existed coming down roughly 25 basis points across the curve, so that net interest margin is probably going to decline somewhere between 10 and 11 basis points. Now remind you that, 4 basis points of that decline is related to having the balloon the balance sheet after the European regulatory agencies change some policies related to transitioning deposits between outside of the European Union. And that’s a one-time adios in credit thing, that will impact the third quarter but won’t really carry-over into the fourth quarter.

So, and you just have to kind of keep that in mind. From a non-interest income perspective, we continue to guide that non-interest income is going to grow in the mid-single-digits. Although, mortgage banking revenue is likely to be a little stronger than what we had expected and our capital markets business is going to be stronger than what we expected. Keep in mind, both those businesses are commission based type of businesses and so, salary compensation related to that revenue is likely to go up a little bit.

For the positive operating leverage perspective that Andy talked about those earlier, we have been guiding to a range of 1% to 1.5% on a full year basis. And because of the interest rate environment, it's likely that we are going to be slightly or somewhat below that range on a full year basis and on a core basis. From a tax rate perspective, we expect the tax rate to be at 20% on a taxable equivalent basis and credit quality continues to be stable.

So thank you very much.

So, we're going to bring all the presenters up on the stage to answer any questions you may have to close it out. And while we gather the chairs, I want you to take a look at this commercial. Kate talked about being there for the moments that matter. Tim talked about centrality. I think this ad represents both of those concepts very well. Why don't you guys come on up?

I think that's a terrific ad. I'm going to take it off your inning otherwise they're going to be focused only on that. All right, what can we answer for you? And we have a -- because we're webcast, we have some microphones that will be brought to your table so we can ask the question over the web. While we start with Mike, right up front right now.

Mike Mayo

Mike Mayo with Wells Fargo Security. Andy, we talked a little bit about this. Look, over 10 years best-in-class performance, over 3 years best-in-class performance, today best-in-class debt spreads, but we see other companies going back Sears, Kodak, Xerox within the banking industry, we had legacy Wachovia, legacy JP Morgan great debt spreads, but they didn't evolve. And so what can you do to prevent complacency at your firm? Maybe we can just go down the line and we talk about like the positives? What's the biggest risk to you and each one of you not achieving your objectives?

Andy Cecere

Yes, Mike. I'm going to try not to go down the line because it will probably take too much time, but let me give you the essence of the question because we talked a lot about this. And in fact, we were just with our senior managers. We do this once a year with the top 200 managers of the Company. And I actually use that example is that one of my objectives is to not be Sears, Roebuck, right, because we are performing very well. And you're absolutely right. And we perform well for a long time.

But I believe strongly as does this team that we need to pivot in these areas that we've talked about to continue that strength. So, we're not going to lose what got us here, but we have to recognize that we have to change. And I will tell you that this team's all on board, the senior managers at that Denver offsite are on the board, we recognize that. And part of it is the proof is in the pudding in terms of what we've been accomplishing, so not only do we have the belief that we need to change, we are changing in every single way in the way we're delivering the way we're operating, the way we're performing, and the way we're developing. But thanks for the question.

Mike Mayo

[Indiscernible]?

Andy Cecere

When I mean by pivot is that keeping those strengths around financial risk discipline, the business makes that we have to be more agile in our approach, more innovative and more digital, and in terms of everything we're doing. Thank you, right there.

John Pancari

John Pancari of Evercore ISI. Just a quick question on for Terry on the revenue guidance on the 5 to 7, there still seems a bit aggressive when you look at where you've been running at 3% to 4%, maybe in the previous years, granted different operating environment. But could you just talk about why you believe that 5 to 7 is achievable?

Terry Dolan

Yes, so, if you think about it, and I talked a little bit about this in my presentation, we think that from a net interest income perspective, that was a little bit subdued because of some of the loan growth issues and some of the portfolios that I ended up talking about. The real question is what happens with respect of fee income? And how does that end up accelerating? And again some of the biggest drags, over the course last three years, has been significant drag related to the mortgage banking revenue and then some of the drag related to a merchant acquiring. And both of those businesses have really shifted they're starting now to accelerate.

And I think it's from a couple of different reasons and some of it is just kind of the macroeconomic environment being a little bit different, but if you heard today from a mortgage banking perspective, we've made some significant investments to shift away from third party correspondence sort of mortgage banking into retail based mortgage banking. The digital app has made a huge difference in terms of being able to capture those applications to be able to kind of get us a closure.

And so, even though the macroeconomic environment right now supports growth, we actually expected before that the mortgage banking revenue to start to accelerate and become not a not a drag, but an opportunity as we thought about the future. If you think about the merchant acquiring space, I think there's a couple of different dynamics. And so, let's talk about the fact that tying that into our banking products and services that's an important part of our strategy. I think about square and other organizations have done some of that, the opportunity from a revenue growth and a balancing growth perspective is significant.

The other thing is that we've been making some significant investments in our payments space. If you think that and if you talked about 5 or 6 acquisitions that we've done over the course last couple of years and product capabilities in terms of integrated software solutions and all sorts of things, and that revenue is now starting to accelerate. We're seeing the sales growth in the 7%, 8%, and 9% within that space. So, we feel pretty confident that part which is a big part of our revenue from a fee perspective is going to be positive.

John Pancari

Just one quick follow-up, are you able to break up that 5% to 7% by spreading converses fees?

Terry Dolan

Yes, we ended up talking about that. Here is what I would say is that, I think it's probably a little bit more over weighted and to spread, a little bit under weighted relative to fees, if you're going to come up with that. And again the thinking behind that is because we have some fee-based businesses that we can tie into small business and consumer lending activities, et cetera and again the example that I gave us is the merchant acquiring. We think if that helps to drive loan growth in the future.

Betsy Graseck

It's Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley. Thanks so much for the day. A couple of questions regarding the tailoring rule. So, I think I'll start with Terry, first on, you've mentioned the 10 to 20 billion of liquidity improvement or utilization that you talked about. Could you just give us a sense as to what the dynamic is between that flex point is 10 to 20? What's going to drive the 10 improvement? What's going to drive the 20 improvement?

Terry Dolan

Yes, they're still trying to decide whether or not we would be subject to kind of the modified LCR or just kind of bringing the LCR requirements down from a 100% to 85%. So, that really kind of helps determine the extent of it.

Betsy Graseck

And over what timeframe do you think you'd be able to utilize that?

Terry Dolan

Yes, I mean, we're hoping and we believe that the tailoring rules what the Fed has said is that they want to be able to adapt those rules by the end of the year. So, it is a part of the next CCAR cycle that means that, it's most likely to be effective sometime in the first quarter. So, from a timing standpoint, and then I think we need to make some decisions as to what do we end up doing. Do we end up selling securities and paying down debt? What do we end up doing we haven't quite decided, but in any of those situations, I think the opportunity for net interest margin expansion exists because of it.

Betsy Graseck

And then Andy, could you just give us a sense is to strategically how you think your positioning changes once tailoring rule goes into place?

Andy Cecere

So, I don't think it changed our investment philosophy and the areas of focus that we talked about. I think that tailoring role in fact it is principally financially in two areas. Number one is the securities portfolio and the amount of liquidity we haven't balance sheet. And number two is the capital component and our ability to manage closer to our target capital levels. In terms of our strategies, in terms of the investments we're making, I don't think there's a lot of impact. Thanks, Betsy.

Erika Najarian

Hi, Erika Najarian, Bank of America. This question is for Derek. When we're back here three years from now, what would be the top three accomplishments that you think you could tell us about?

Derek White

Thank you for the question. First off that we're a DIY organization where our customers, not just in the retail bank, but across all of our businesses, the four humans can DIY across the bank. Two is that we can visibly demonstrate the power of data and helping those humans makes decisions. And the three that we've built trust with them to where they can trust us to help make decisions on their behalf to create, essentially the self driving bank account.

Terrance Dolan

And for we're all wearing jeans. So he's converted. I've taken my tie off right now.

Erika Najarian

The second question is a little bit more boring. So in terms of CECL and how we should think about earnings volatility for banks in the next downturn, clearly I think most of the room accepts that U.S. Bank were has a more resilient credit profile. But in theory, given that you're already going to 2% and Jan 1, does that mean that the incremental impact to your earnings is simply due to the increase and charge-offs rather than reserve building as well? Or is the math on CECL in a recession, just way more volatile than we're thinking it's going to be?

Terry Dolan

The math is way more volatile when you are thinking is going to be. You won't be able to just look at changes and charge-offs. And the reason for it is about thinking about it, one of the things we end up doing and what the industry is still kind of working through is this idea of having a forward looking view with result of what's going to happen in the economy, which is really hard to do.

So at the end up doing is you end up probability waiting, the likelihood of a recession, first of the recovery, et cetera. When you're moving into a recession, it's going to be, let's say, moderate or hard recession, that probability way it is going to go way up with respect to a recessionary sort of outlook. And that has a multiplying effect with respect to the volatility of the provision that you're going to have to take in that quarter in that year, or whatever might be the case.

And again, this is an industry wide issue that's going to end up existing that is going to create that volatile.

Andy Cecere

And to your point, Terry made earlier, not only does it create volatility in the Company, it creates comparability challenges across companies, because each company's making their own economic assumption. So we could be projecting a downturn. Bank A could be projecting stability or actually improvement. And we're going to have very different results. I want to go right here in the front row, table 12.

Saul Martinez

Saul Martinez from UBS. The follow-up on credit. How much conservatism are you building into your, through the cycle losses because the 95 to 100 is much higher than what most banks at least are saying, they think they're through the cycle, losses are -- I know there's some mixed element to it, but it is materially higher even within the businesses, or within the lending segments? And how much of that is actually filtering into your CECL calculations because obviously your annual loss rates are a very important input into that? And there is an argument to be made and I know there are a lot safeguards in terms of what you can do in CECL, but there's also a lot of flexibility within the framework. And there's an incentive to reserve as much as they can't be argued that there's an incentive to reserve as much as possible within the contract of CECL to withstand and have some cushion, if things are worse than expected?

Andy Cecere

Mark, do you want to address that?

Mark Runkel

Yes, no, I could go ahead and answer that one on the through the cycle expected loss, I would say there is not. We don't build extra conservatism into that process it's how the portfolios are performed, our underwriting strategies and what our expectations are. As it relates to CECL, what I would say is we use a completely set of different models that we use to be able to look at the portfolios that we use to drive those results. So, they're kind of separate processes, but one does not have more conservatism than the other.

Andy Cecere

And one of the reasons for the differences versus other banks Mark is, is our mix of credit card versus thing overall. It's a prime portfolio. It's a wonderful portfolio, but the charge offices are in high 3% to 4%. And that mix, being higher than most other banks and our peer group causes us to be a little higher through the cycle.

Saul Martinez

What's your reasonable and affordable for CECL?

Mark Runkel

We typically disclose the reasonable. It's typically a three-year time horizon.

Andy Cecere

Thank you. Right there, then we'll go back there. Okay.

Chris Kotowski

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer. Moving from the accounting to the economic reality, if we could just take a hypothetical, unemployment is currently around four, let's say, it goes to six, and so that's a 50% increase. What would you expect the actual loan losses to do? Would they increase 50%? Would they increase more than 50%? And if you could give it any color on that relative to your expectations on consumer versus commercial loan? And again, assume the slowdowns kind of uniform across the economy just as a simplifying assumptions?

Mark Runkel

Yes, with that assumption, what I would say is as run many scenarios, one we run is what is more of a moderate recession, which would be under the CCAR adverse scenario, which unemployment actually goes up to about 7%. We see GDP declining about 4%. Under that scenario, we see our loss rates moving from maybe around that 50 basis points, we're at today, up to closer to 150 to 275 basis points. But I'd say is as when we model it, it's probably on the lower end of that range, but within that range.

Andy Cecere

And Chris, you've brought up a good point, everything we're talking about is an accounting change, not an economic change. And so it's not going to change the way we think about underwriting or the portfolio next year, what we have. Because when it comes down, when it is better, it's going to be a lot better evolved from a volatile standpoint. So it's going to be more volatility back and forth. But the economics don't change at all. And we judge and underwrite on economics.

Matt O'Connor

Matt O'Connor of Deutsche Bank. A couple of bigger picture questions, first one M&A, you've talked about evaluating a potential bank deal by whether it makes you a better company looking three to four years out. Maybe collaborate on how you would define what makes USB a better company?

Andy Cecere

Yes and I thank for that question because I had a couple of questions at break, I want to clarify something. What I said is we will look less at that time zero impact. I did not mean to imply that we're going to do something hugely diluted, in fact, it was just the opposite. What I meant to say is, given our PE ratio, we could do a lot of creative deals, right. That's not the best way to look at it just because we can do accretion at time zero, we will be better company three years from now and my focus is on that three years from now.

And specific to your question is. Are we going to be better positioned with better capabilities and the scale that's materially different than we are today and against the progress we're making today? So, what that tells you is. We wouldn't do some small transaction that's going to take our eye off the ball and the progress we're making. It has to be material. You have to have the capabilities and/or the product set or the scale and material way.

Mark Runkel

And financially beneficial.

Andy Cecere

And financially beneficial, always financially beneficial.

Matt O'Connor

Just a follow-up on the M&A, I think the perception is that you're more open to doing deals now than maybe within the past. And I don't know if that's true or if it's more that you aren't able to deals a couple years ago and that you're always kind of open-minded, but never really anxious...

Andy Cecere

It's is a good question and a fair question. We were constrained during the consent tour that we couldn't do M&A. So, we are very limited in the type of M&A we could do, and we have been doing transactions more of a capability transaction as opposed to whole things or traditional transactions. Our consideration is now today, Tim talked about entering new markets in this digital first branch light strategy. We are able to go in new market without buying a high premium deposit base it's going to have run off and then closing the branches and paying up for that and loosing at the zero. So, the financial dynamics that changed a lot, but if it's a material opportunity, we will take a look at it. So, we will low constrain but it's always something we think about.

Matt O'Connor

And then just separate topic, I think one of the challenges for the bank industry right now and how investors, analyst look at it is. The revenue growth outlook is very challenging whether rates goes low, the forward curve or not as bad. It's tough to see whether it's a 5% or 7% or a little bit less. It's a tough revenue outlook out there. The question is. If your ROE is 10, there's not much you can do to choose revenue growth. If your ROE is in the high teens, you can't make a decision to sacrifice in your returns to drive revenue and that's a position that I think clearly you guys are in and want to get your thoughts on potentially sacrificing some of your returns to drive revenue growth?

Andy Cecere

We would like to retain those returns in the 14% to 17% range. I think we have opportunities to grow within that return dynamic and if the revenue opportunities less than 5% to 7% that we are projecting, we will manage expenses consistent with the revenue outlook and what we can achieve. We're still focused on that performance in near-term and are investing on the short-term, but will manage for whatever the environment offers us.

Scott Siefers

Scott Siefers, Sandler O'Neill. Terry, when you look at the capital targets, the 8.5% common equity Tier 1. Can you discuss for a second just the circumstances under which you do start talking more vocally about the range like the better to manage the 9% now versus 8.5% only because I guess it represents about half of the excess that you have, if you sort of take out that 50 basis point gap?

Terry Dolan

Yes. Well, the way we kind of think about it again we have those different objectives, but the 8.5% is really driven based upon when we think about the sustainability through the through the cycle, we think about volatility that could occur on expected certain losses that could occur. To be able to have sufficient capital to be able to absorb that and still be able to sustain our dividend and also start to think. We end up looking at our risk profile, our 8.5% relative to our peer group is really set relative to kind of those peers based upon the risk profile that we have.

How we end up making decisions with respect to do we end up managing closer to 9% or 8.5% or whatever is in part driven by currently the fact that we are subject to volatility in the investment portfolio for unrealized gains and losses. And so, we have been running slightly higher than. The other thing is that, we have taken in consideration the credit rating agencies and how they view our risk and what it's going to take in order to maintain that credit rating. And so, we're always an active kind of discussion or dialogue with respect to that in helping to make that decision in terms of where we are going to manage the overall capital level.

Gerard Cassidy

Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital Markets. When we go back in time and look at the different cycles on credit, it seems like it's always a different area that blows up. 1990, it was the office market. '01 and '02, we had the frauds with WorldCom and Enron. And of course, the subprime was the last one. Can you guys give us some color what you think the next credit -- where you're kind of keeping your eyes extra peeled where we could maybe have some problems?

Andy Cecere

Mark, why don’t you start and I will add.

Mark Runkel

Yes, I would just say, we continue to remain focused on kind of the leverage market and especially a lot of the lending is happening outside of banking system today, right, in the highly leveraged space. So, that's an area that we think potentially could lead to some economic downturn or slowdown and would be some pullback, and we probably see that show up first and maybe some of the consumer portfolios as unemployment begins to rise. And so, we're focusing on both of those areas, but I'm really focused on that leverage market that's again outside of the banking system.

Andy Cecere

And probably Mark the second category would be commercial real estate, which is one of the reasons we will be little bit more conservative in that market because we're seeing some structure out there little aggressive.

Terry Dolan

Yes, maybe I would add, so the fed has or the regulators in general have been just concerned about looking at lending within the corporate world. And when I say that primarily in that where I would say third tier or fourth tier, middle-market type of corporate America that maybe doesn’t have a same access of capital markets et cetera. Many of them have been leveraging up, and I think that they've been leveraging up, not necessarily through the banking system, but through the shadow banking system. And I think that's an area where they have a concern. The concern maybe from a banking perspective is what sort of spillover effect could that have, if you have stress in that further sector.

Gerard Cassidy

And just to pivot on the second question. Obviously, today, you spoke a lot about digitalization. Many of us go to these Investor Days of your peers and they, too, talk about digitalization. So do you look at it as more table stakes, and it really is how you can execute rather than the digitalization itself is the competitive advantage. And then as a tie-in to that, how can a new retail consumer/customer test your app before opening up an account, so that you could then show them that you are better than JP Morgan or better than Bay because, to my knowledge, you really have to have an account open to test those apps?

Andy Cecere

Derek, why don't you start and Tim add on in the apps? Or Tim's right there.

Derek White

Yes, I think we see this the easiest way to articulate is the way I started this morning's that we're excellent on the finance, we're excellent risk management, we have the appetite to be excellent at digital. And the definition of excellence is pretty established based on our financial track record. Digital DIY is absolute table stakes. It's absolutely essential. But I do want to make it very clear. DIY can translate into very positive financial jaws and I that gets into is DIY available. Can you -- how our interactions flowing through in the positive revenue and cost dynamics that flow through that? When it comes to the application itself, we do have demos that are available online for customers to be able to see as well as getting into the application.

Tim Welsh

Just to build on that I think as Derek alluded to, the basics of digital will be essential. I mean they'll be table stakes, as you said, Gerard. I do think there are two sources of potential advantage. The first is around personalization that comes from data and you heard some discussion of that already. The second is the ability of the organization to continue to adapt, so how quickly you can implement new innovations is also a key part of the advantage that I think will be built up over time. And on your last point about the app, we actually not only do we have the videos and things that Derek described, but our app is available to prospects, so people -- and that was a strategic choice. So, people can do exactly what you say and test out a little bit.

Ken Usdin

Thanks, Ken Usdin from Jefferies. Two questions related to the engines of growth, talked a lot about through the business lines, but when you think about the loan book especially and you look out for the next three year period. What do you see as the best opportunities for growth and return inside the loan book? I’ll start with that one and then come back to the follow-up.

Andy Cecere

Terry talked a little bit about this and here are some of the business lines, I see a lot of opportunities in many portfolios. So, our auto portfolios are doing wonderfully, our mortgage portfolio, Tim talked about that, which is sale, but we also have it on the books. Their commercial and corporate products I think are strong. We’re in some new areas of growth card. The card portfolio is going to manage. So, the only area that’s lagging a little bit is that CRE area that we talked about as well as the leverage lending, but across the other portfolios, I'm seeing strength across all of them, both in consumer as well as institution.

Ken Usdin

So, there’s not like a new or different area where you either are becoming incrementally more focused on and putting more capital to or taking way outside of the ones that you saw?

Andy Cecere

Yes, small business might be one that we’re going to have more opportunity, and this gets back to the integration of the payments capabilities with the banking capabilities.

Ken Usdin

And the second thing is that, in the past Investor Days, you have talked about potential growth rates of across the business lines. This year, you’re not giving so much specific color, but can you help us understand, what is anything different versus last time? Do you think that there’s a relatively stronger engine of growth versus one that’s a little softer just because of the prospects of the secular growth that’s available? Thanks.

Terry Dolan

So, let me just kind of start. So, we end up thinking about the various lines of business from a revenue growth point of view. I would say that the characteristics of slightly bringing down our overall targets, is really kind of cast across all of those lines of businesses a bit. I would say that again, we tend to think that the payments space has and the wealth management space has a little bit higher growth sort of opportunities in the future relative to the other ones. But that’s very consistent with what we’ve shown in the past.

Andy Cecere

And also say, one of the thoughts is, we talked a lot about this concept through one U.S. Bank and this integration across business lines, so take it a small business version opportunity. It is an opportunity for a multiple business lines. So as we think about where the roads are going to come, it’s going to come in many places, so we wanted to think about in a one U.S. Bank way.

Vivek Juneja

If rates, as you’re thinking about your long-term growth rates, if rates stay low for an extended period of time, what does that do to your timeframe for achieving those growth rates for one? For a second, it sounds like you’re factoring in that’s up 2020, at least mortgage banking is a big driver, you probably got some benefits from the LCR tailoring rules, so that gives you a lift up. But ones those are done, if you can read that thinking also into your longer term what's a…

Andy Cecere

Yes, and it’s obviously, that question is really hard to answer simply because I have no idea where rates are going to go from one week to the next as opposed to 2020 to 2021. But I think just kind of making an assumption that, rates are going to be lower and the yield will be flat or at least through 2020. I think that creates a revenue challenge, leads to 2020. But then, I think that tends to stabilize and they have underlying fundamentals of the growth of the book of business is what’s I put an end up driving net interest income kind of going forward from there, and that’s so many things stay stabilize relative to where they're today.

Vivek Juneja

And Terry and Andy, as we've done look out say a year or two out, even three years out of the next Investor Day. Given that you’re expecting loan growth from some of these small businesses, payments related initiative to pick up, LCR, tailoring to help on the NII. What should we expect the mix up NII to fee revenues to start to look like?

Terry Dolan

It's roughly 42% today. And as we kind of think about out three years, just based upon kind of our senses, we expect that it's going to stay fairly close to that going out into the three years sort of time horizon.

Andy Cecere

I agree with that. The one caveat that I would give you Vivek is that, what I think is going to also change in the industry is the way we're paid for the value we deliver. And the traditional spread on the balance sheet component and the fee component may adjust overtime as we think about things like real time payments, and treasury management, compensating balance pieces like. So we'll get revenue, but it may be in different buckets that we're through versus what we're traditionally thinking about.

John McDonald

Hi, John McDonald from Autonomous. I wanted to ask about the operating leverage dynamics and Terry maybe a near-term question and Andy longer term. Terry, for the near term, I think it's understandable that it's a little tougher to get to that goal for the year, given the rate environment. I guess, is that, what change in your equation, you did 98 basis points operating leverage in the first half. So you're kind of expecting some things to get better in the second half, just maybe a little bit of color there. And then Andy longer term, how did you come over that 1 to 1.5 for this year. Is that kind of a longer term goal? Could you see that evolving differently over time and be helpful?

Terry Dolan

Yes, so if you look at the first half of the year, we're basically at 1%. So that 1.0, and if you remember, at the end of the second quarter, we just said. From the time we set that guide to the end of the second quarter, that guide was really set in September or December of the year, and of course, the yield curve flattened for a moment. You can manage, I think through some of that, but at some point in time, you have to make that decision between short-term and long-term.

And then the other thing is that when is happening in September, the levers that you might be able to pull relative to the year are just difficult to be able to both execute and see the benefit of within a relatively short period of time. So we have to kind of take that into consideration, again, when we think about, where the yield curve is today. And I know John's turns here. So, that might be different about 10 minutes from now. But in terms of where it's at today, I think it's going to be somewhat lower than that 1%. But we're going to do everything we can to manage the expenses, the way that we know we can.

Andy Cecere

Our timing is impeccable, September 12, the paper Investor Day, right. So 60 days ago around July in the earnings call, we expected the 1 to 150. And in the subsequent 45 days, race went down 50 to 60 basis points. We went from one rate increase decline expectation to three, right? And all that, so we're doing all the modeling and then in the last week, the 10-year goes up 20, right? So obviously, it's changing dramatically as we speak, right? So we're always trying to achieve that positive opportunity.

As we talked about, John, I think we have a lot of opportunities in the Company, while retaining the investments as necessary for success in the future to optimize what we're doing today. So I'm very confident and positive offering leverage. And I think that range is the opportunity that we have on a go forward basis.

Terry Dolan

And I would come back to one of the questions that was earlier and that is. If you don't make the investments in your business to evolve, you're going to find yourself at the valley of death. And we need to make sure that we are making investments to digitize and move this organization forward. So that gets back to the balance of making some maybe some decisions that are going to benefit us in the long-term. And again, where the yield curve ends up who knows, but we're just going to end up having to manage whatever comes at us.

Andy Cecere

Mike, she's coming right behind you.

Mike Mayo

Well, I sent a text to my wife and I asked her, she -- we're in the New York City. Have you heard of U.S. Bank and what do you think your answer was.

Terry Dolan

Is she football fan?

Mike Mayo

She now watches football. But she said, why are you bothering me? But she hasn't heard of it. And so, I guess the question here is, as you move out of market in retail, half the country don't have branches. I'm not, I don't feel too nervous saying three years from now I don't think you're out of market retail expansions going to make a big dent in your firm. And if that's the case then how can you look at customers for lifetime value the same way some of the largest banks can? As you can't look at your customers for total lifetime value, we put this in our preview report, I'm raised in Cincinnati, I go to school, watch you in St. Louis, I moved to Milwaukee, I then get married and moved to New York City and I'm not doing with U.S. Bank anymore. So some of your larger banks can do that, you might not be able to do the same way. Therefore, doesn't that change the way you think about bank acquisitions? And as another thing is, what is your retention rate these days with your retail customers say over decades?

Andy Cecere

Kate, why don't you start on the brands? And Tim, talk about retail customers and I'll close it out.

Kate Quinn

Sure. And of course, we are you're right, there are many people that have not heard of U.S. Bank that haven't been exposed to the brand. However, we're being really smart about how we acquire customers out of footprint. So for example, and I think to mention this, we have hundreds of thousands of customers outside of our retail footprint that may have a mortgage with us or credit card with us and what we have been doing is doing tests to understand okay, well, what other rights we have to that customer for example.

How do we groom them to be a broader U.S. Bank customer and we've been very successful in some of those pilots. So, we're getting smarter and smarter about how we do it, how we optimize it with the data and insights that we have. I also think that there are many examples of now through digitization and other product improvements that we can move across geographic geographies, and we are working on many, many other initiatives that enable us to have sort of ubiquitous capabilities versus being married to our geography.

Tim Welsh

And I'd just add a couple of points. I think to that Mike the first is that, as Kate alluded to, we do have customers all across the country and we are demonstrating the ability to particularly through digital tools serve them in multiple ways. That's one of the real benefits for example having mortgage servicing as part of our app, someone who was mortgage servicing customer actually download the app, but to George question can actually see all the different parts and offerings that we have and that turns out to be a terrific tool, if by the way does solve your Washington University student problem because they move from geographies and keeps the same app. And so that's a big part of it.

And you're right, that we will need to guild branches as we've indicated we will in some high profile markets to build some more awareness, but we're seeing very strong retention of our customers and we're seeing a real openness to the kind of offering that we have in part because the digitization is good and in part because they're seeing our credit card auto or mortgage experience be pretty positive and that opens them up to other possibilities that they may have with the bank.

Andy Cecere

I'd add one thing to it because we try to enter new markets in a digital only, no brand new customer basis and we actually got was negative selection, we got either customers who we had to pay very high rates to attract as there's nothing else attracting the U.S. Bank and/or they weren't able to bank other banks. This concept of these customers are already have U.S. Bank in your wallet one way shape or form and expanding the relationships across the markets that we have branches and don't have branches and sometimes they have branches in this digital first branch life strategy, I think is the right way to go.

Mike Mayo

And do you have figures on retail customer retention? And how does that change this decade or over decades because that's the dream, right that you can hold these customers for life? Are you actually seeing that in the data? And how does your data compare to industry data?

Tim Welsh

What we've looked at over a long time, and I'm not sure I can comment on the industry, but for ourselves. When we look at this concept of centrality that we talked about, which is a combination of are we your primary bank, are you engaging with us a lot and do we have a broad relationship with you? When we look at those customers, they are substantially more profitable, and they have much higher retention than a typical customer. And that's why we're so focused on that metric and moving that number.

Andy Cecere

Other questions? All right, well, why don't I -- thank you. Thank you for your questions. And thank you again for your attendance. Why don't I close it out with just a few remarks? So, we started the day and talking about the three components of how we want you to think about the Company. Number one, we're starting from a position of strength. We have a lot of capabilities and core competencies that is our intent to retain. But at the same time, we recognize that we need to adjust and pivot for some of those new capabilities around agile, innovation and digital.

When you saw a number of business line initiatives that take that into account. And we talked about the business mix we have the high return businesses, the capital efficiency that we have industry returns and industry leading risk management.

Importantly, throughout the day and back to some of the questions were asked just now, we recognize that we need to change, retain what we're strong at, but adjusting change for the future. And that in, that requires investments to require an attitude of adoption and agility and requires us recognize that we need to do things differently. And the way we're thinking about this is optimizing today, recognizing those things that we can get better at to continue to invest in the future.

Now, the thing I didn't talk about this morning is what gives me the most confidence is a team up here on the stage. I think we have the best leaders in banking. I think we have the best business leaders, the best risk leaders and the best finance leaders. And I couldn't be more proud of what they accomplished thus far. So I'll leave you with this thought, we're managing for the long-term, while delivering near-term results to support a pathway to the future.

If your investor in U.S. Bank, thank you. I'm confident your investment as well placed. Thank you for your time today and thanks for the questions. Have a good day.