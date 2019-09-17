Square: Wrong Price

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) is a terrific company with huge underlying potential. However, it appears that its growth rate is starting to slow down, at which point valuation might start to become more pertinent.

In this article, I note positive dynamics, as well as highlighting its strong financial position, while questioning its profitability. On balance, I declare that shareholders are best to avoid these shares.

Does Growth Matter?

Square is an impressive company led by a terrific CEO, Jack Dorsey, who manages not one public company but two. Over the past few years, Square was seen as one company which could do no wrong.

Having said that, last year, I wrote two articles (here and here) where I declared that investors were overpaying for the stock. Since those articles were published, approximately twelve months back, its share price has fallen by more than 30%.

To be clear, I never shorted the stock, as I believed very much that Dorsey and his team are highly capable and would not put it past them to think up new and diverse revenue streams. Admittedly, despite my contrarian stance at the time, I know that as rule one should never short on valuation alone - that doesn't make for a compelling enough short thesis.

But I hypothesized then, and we can see reinforced now (below), that Square is slowing down its adjusted EBITDA rates at an alarming pace.

Source: author's calculations

At this juncture, investors need to be realistic and consider that although last year's adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 85% is impressive, this year, it's guided to slow down to 60%.

Then, what does Square's adjusted EBITDA growth rate look like next year? Because investors will offer a multiple based off of what they assume, Square's sustainable growth rate is likely to tail off at in the medium term.

If Square can continue to post north of 40% growth rates, that's certainly impressive, and shareholders will continue to find Square to be a rewarding investment. While on the other hand, if Square's growth rates were to slow down to approximately mid-20s%, that's a whole different story for shareholders.

Strong Financial Position

One strong positive which Square has going for it is its strong balance sheet which offers Square ample flexibility.

In more detail, Square has close to $1.7 billion of debt (2022 notes and 2023 notes), but Square also carries approximately $1.2 billion of cash and equivalents. Consequently, it has a lot of dry powder built into the company, allowing it to weather many executional mishaps.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Investors should go further than recognizing a great investment. They need to have a variant perspective, which is not already priced into the investment.

Thus, as the table below demonstrates, it is incredibly challenging to contend that investors are getting the necessary margin of safety in Square, at present.

Source: author's calculations

For example, note that while I highlight Square's P/Cash flow from operation metric at just over 60x, readers should remember the fact that this multiple does not account for Square's regular capitalization of costs, not to mention its capex requirements.

What's more, Square, like many asset-light fintech companies, has the bulk of its cost paid to its management as stock-based compensation. If one were to consider these costs as a real-cash cost, this multiple would come out substantially worse.

In the market, it is not good enough to be right when everyone else is right, too. Investors need to be right when the crowd is wrong.

The Bottom Line

The mobile payments firm certainly has a lot going for it. My sole argument is that a great company does not always make for a great investment at the wrong valuation.

For now, investors are better off to sidestep this investment and wait for a safer entry point to prevail.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! Square is an awesome company! But sometimes, there are other companies with great potential, with less popular names. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.