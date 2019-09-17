Bicycle Therapeutics: Under The Radar Platform Technology Idea

Shares of little known UK-based biotech firm Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) have fallen by roughly 30% since IPO was priced at $14 in late May. On the other hand, the stock has recently experienced multiple days of relatively higher accumulation (rising by 43% over the past week).

I had been vaguely aware of this one previously, as Nobel Prize winner Sir Greg Winter was one of the founders of the company and their novel platform technology, known as Bicycles, is purported to offer significant advantages over small molecule drugs. Additionally, I knew that one of the company's partners already reported promising data in an early stage study.

Chart

Figure 1: BCYC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: BCYC 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can observe a steady downtrend taking place after the spike in June. The share price eventually bottomed at $7 (a full 50% decline from IPO pricing). In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that this one bounced significantly from prior lows (along with many other oversold names as the biotech sector on the whole rebounded). Initially, I remain skeptical that this move has legs and remind readers that many bio names near 52-week lows have surged recently. Also, I note that average daily volume here has been just 25,000 or so shares (lately has been increasing). Thus, limit orders are an imperative for any trader or investor looking at taking a position here.

Overview

While sometimes I research IPOs right after they come on the market, more often I let them trade for a couple quarters to establish a history of price action. Additionally, I typically want to hear an actual presentation from management so I can get a better feel for the leadership team. Thus, I was delighted to see that they presented recently at Canaccord Genuity conference:

- CEO Kevin Lee starts by stating that leadership is quite experienced with several successful exits at prior companies. Bicycle Therapeutics was founded in 2009 based on work from Sir Gregory Winter's lab in Cambridge, the UK. Greg won the Nobel Prize last year for work which led directly to the development of the Bicycle. An interesting fact is that about 70% of marketed antibodies out there right now have technology coming from his foundational work.

- Bicycles are a completely new therapeutic modality, combining elements of small and large molecules, providing binding specificities & affinities typical for biologics but with a small size. The company has a very powerful platform built to identify them as well. Internal focus is exclusively on oncology, with one molecule in dose escalation study and a few more coming closely behind that. Multiple strategic partnerships have been approached in a very logical and deliberate manner, collaborating with companies that are leaders in multiple fields outside of oncology. There is also a huge patent portfolio behind all of this technology.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

- Bicycles are essentially fully synthetic peptide drugs and received the name because of the two looped shapes. Bicycles have very low molecular weight, very high binding affinity to their targets and desirable PK properties. Large binding surface allows them to interact with biological targets that small molecules typically can not. Bicycles are renally eliminated (from kidney into urine), which is important as many drugs have failed due to liver interaction and these are not liver interacting at all. The company has an incredibly diverse library, and Bicycles have been found that bind to multiple protein families including those that are resistant to small molecules or classic biologic drugs. Over 90 targets have been screened to find targets with over 90% success rate in identifying binders.

- As the bacteriophage used is huge, they are ideal for carrying other things around (have other things conjugated to them, which is the backbone of the company's initial oncology programs). Cytotoxic payloads are being attached to Bicycles to direct them specifically to tumors. Lead program BC1718 is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate that targets tumors expressing the protein known as MT1-MMP and currently in phase 1 dose escalation trial with Cancer Research UK. BT5528 targets EphA2-expressing tumors and BT8009 targets tumors expressing Nectin-4 (both undergoing IND enabling trials currently). Other applications being explored include systemic delivery (e.g. STING agonist).

- Bicycles are thought to be the ideal modality to modulate T cells in immunotherapy applications, as management states they are the only company that has fully chemically synthetic bispecifics (can produce them rapidly). Another unique application is the collaboration with AstraZeneca to create inhaled drug candidates (administered through the lung to enable protein protein interaction targets that couldn't be accessed via small molecules or biologics). Management touches on positive phase 1 data for its Oxurion-partnered Kallikrein inhibitor Bicycle, THR-149, as providing additional validation for the platform.

- Going back to the subject of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates, the goal here is the same as with ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) but in a manner very different from anyone else. Management states that ADCs are not optimal for this application, while Bicycles have several attributes such as tiny size that work in their favor (immediate penetration into large tumors, goes to where you want it to be, longer retention in tumor while gone from systemic circulation, etc). For lead oncology candidate BT1718, the antigen MT1-MMP is highly expressed across multiple tumor types (endometrial, bladder, ovarian, triple negative breast, etc.) and no one else is going after it. DM-1 is the cytotoxic payload (same one used in Kadcyla). Multiple preclinical models have shown the drug candidate to drive complete regression and synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors was observed. Management is "happy" with signs of activity observed so far in the phase 1 dose escalation study, as no dose limiting toxicities were observed at the 20 mg/m2qw dose (impressive considering that 5 times as much DM-1 is being given as could be administered with Kadcyla). Half-life is exactly as predicted from preclinical models and much of the toxicities observed with ADCs has not occurred here. Early data has also shown BT1718 is rapidly eliminated from plasma but significant levels remain in tumor. Moving on to other candidates, BT5528 is going after EphA2 (ADCs failed to target this one) and BT8009 targets Nectin-4 expressing tumors. The latter is the same target that Seattle Genetics/Astellas' enfortumab vedotin goes after and received breakthrough therapy designation for metastatic urothelial cancer.

Given the above, my first impression is that this story might be too early stage for ROTY. To be fair, there are elements of derisking and downside cushion via data for a partnered program, decent cash position, partnerships and going after validated targets. Let's move on to certain recent events.

Recent Developments and Other Information

On July 1st Bicycle Therapeutics' partner Oxurion NV reported positive topline data from a phase 1 study evaluating THR-149, its plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). The phase 1 multi-center trial tested 3 ascending dose levels in 12 patients with visual impairment due to DME. Topline results showed THR-149 to be well tolerated and safe (no dose-limiting toxicities and no drug-related serious adverse events). Signs of efficacy were also encouraging (using patient's Best Corrected Visual Acuity or BCVA), with average BCVA improvement of up to 7.5 letters at Day 14 (maintained 6.5 letter average improvement at Day 90 following single injection of the drug candidate). Flash forward to September 9th, where Oxurion reported additional data for this program and key opinion leaders also were quick to point out immediate onset of action and durability. CEO of Oxurion Patrik De Haes, M.D., stated that THR-149 has the potential to become best-in-class PKal inhibitor and VEGF independent therapy for treating DME with plans in place for phase 2 multi-dose trial to enroll first patient in early 2020.

For the most recently reported quarter the company announced cash and equivalents of $108.5 million as compared to a quarterly net loss of $10.2 million.

Terms of certain partnerships seem rather modest, such as the AstraZeneca inhalable collaboration allowing for selection of additional targets via $5 million option for each one, $8 million payment to gain worldwide rights to any drug candidate, $29 million in development milestones, $23 million in regulatory milestone payments and $110 million in commercial milestones for each drug candidate, etc. Oxurion deal involved €1.0 million upfront, up to €8.3 million in research and development milestones for each program and up to €16.5 million upon achievement of certain regulatory milestone payments (plus tiered royalty payments of just mid-single digits).

As for further intelligence from the ROTY Community, member Mbbio also believes that data from collaborator Oxurion validates the platform. He states that THR-149 had superior binding properties as compared to competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) (note that Mbbio prior held a position in Oxurion and sold post-data). He also notes that management team seems "really qualified and heavy for the market cap" (all with big pharma or biotech backgrounds with significant accomplishments).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this promising platform technology play remains significantly under the radar with a reasonable valuation as key programs progress in the clinic. Phase 1 data for Oxurion's THR-149 provided incremental derisking as proof of concept was established for Bicycles in humans. Management has a well thought out strategy in place as such partners as AstraZeneca and Sanofi use the technology to apply to areas they are leaders in, while wholly owned oncology candidates look to exploit advantages over antibody drug conjugates in the clinic (going after novel targets or improving over existing validated programs such as Seattle Genetics/Astellas' enfortumab vedotin).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics is a Speculative Buy for those with the patience and multiyear time frame to see this one through.

Risks include disappointing clinical results for lead oncology program this year, setbacks in the clinic (including with programs at IND enabling stage) and competition in certain spaces targeted (DME, oncology, etc). Given the current cash position and burn rate, I wouldn't be surprised to see further dilution in 2020.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd like to wait for updated results for BT1718 before re-evaluating.

