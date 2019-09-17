The Saudi Arabia Attacks, Oil And 'The New XIV'

Meanwhile, the record surge in oil prices may be set to tip over what JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is calling "the new XIV."

Whatever happens next (war or no war), oil will likely trade with an embedded geopolitical risk premium reflecting the vulnerability of the "world's most valuable piece of real estate."

Over the summer, amid escalation after escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, the market stubbornly refused to price a geopolitical risk premium into crude.

Persistent supply concerns (e.g., Venezuela and Iran) and all manner of maritime drama were seen as wholly insufficient to offset potential demand destruction tied to the worsening global growth outlook.

As it turns out, the market was wrong. Over the weekend, we got an escalation meaningful enough to overwhelm any and all growth jitters, catalyzing the largest ever (in dollar terms) intraday spike in Brent, which exploded nearly 20% higher when trading started in the new week.

As of this writing, Brent is up more than 14%, an astounding move befitting of the circumstances.

(Heisenberg)

In keeping with recent precedent, I'm going to write in straightforward terms here and try to avoid getting too far into the weeds in the interest of brevity and clarity for readers on this platform.

The market is now staring at the single largest oil supply disruption in history. Period. Saturday's attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais knocked out 50% of Saudi Arabia's production, or 5.7 million barrels a day of output.

(Heisenberg)

This comes on the heels of a series of other supply shocks over the past year and a half. As BofA’s Francisco Blanch wrote on Monday, "the world was already experiencing disruptions not seen in three decades due to losses in Iran and Venezuela."

The following chart shows you the backdrop against which the world lost half of Saudi output:

(BofA)

Depending on how things pan out (i.e., depending on whether the US and the Saudis respond militarily), the strikes on the kingdom's oil infrastructure may be remembered as an event that changed the course of history.

President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman appear poised to blame Iran directly, as opposed to accepting the Yemen-based Houthis' claims of responsibility. That distinction matters. The Houthis are obviously backed by Iran, but generally speaking, the group maintains a facade of autonomy which, in turn, allows Tehran to retain plausible deniability when Riyadh goes looking to assign blame for the frequent cross-border attacks.

(Center for Strategic and International Studies)

Irrespective of whether retaliatory strikes against Iran (which Senator Lindsey Graham called for on Saturday) are in the offing, and even if Aramco manages to restore all the lost output in an expeditious fashion (which is by no means guaranteed), markets are likely to bake a higher geopolitical premium into crude prices for the foreseeable future.

Everyone knew Abqaiq was vulnerable, but the going assumption was that an attack on what Rapidan's Bob McNally over the weekend called "the most valuable piece of real estate on planet earth," was unthinkable due to how brazen any would-be saboteurs would have to be to go through with it. Well, somebody went through with it, and things will never (ever) be the same. Here's what RBC said in a note on Monday:

Even if the current situation normalizes quickly, the threat of sidelining nearly 6% of global oil production is no longer a hypothetical. At a minimum, the attack is a key reminder that the geopolitical risk premium, which has long been absent, should make a pronounced return back into the market.

What does this mean for US equity investors? Well, that depends on how deep you want to dive.

At a 30,000-foot level, based on historical correlations, WTI would have to rise to between $80 and $85 for the S&P to see a reliably negative impact. Here's the visual:

(JPMorgan)

Again, that's the broad-strokes, "all things equal", quantitative snapshot. All things are never equal when it comes to the world's most financialized commodity, whose fate is inextricably bound up with the ebb and flow of sectarian tensions in one of the most volatile regions in the world.

I could write volumes on that (and I have), but in keeping with my promise to avoid getting too far into the geopolitical weeds, and in order to avoid diving into a discussion around stock draws, SPR releases and timespreads, let me just stay with equities.

In my latest post for this platform, I discussed last week's epic Momentum "massacre" and the accompanying factor reversals. If you recall, the proximate cause of what, by one "pain trade" measure, was an 8.5-standard deviation performance bleed for Momentum versus Value, was the selloff in duration, as long-end yields rose the most since the election.

There are a number of ways to visualize this, but here's a simple representation (and this isn't the same one I used last week - this uses a Value factor as opposed to the Value ETF and it's updated through Monday):

(Heisenberg)

10-year yields fell to start the new week as the geopolitical uncertainty and attendant risk-off mood overwhelmed any tendency for nominal yields to rise on the read-through from soaring crude for inflation. Given that last week's bond selloff was at the heart of the Momentum unwind, you might ask whether renewed uncertainty might be enough to put us squarely back in a regime that favors the consensual positioning which got shaken out during last week's epic factor rotations.

But there's a problem - namely with the short leg of those trades. Consider this from Nomura's Charlie McElligott:

However, one obvious “point of pain” off the back of the weekend Saudi pipeline attack which could keep “Momentum Shorts” ripping to the demise of many would be the rally in Energy shares, which have acted as “placeholder shorts” for hedge funds/baseline underweights for mutual funds for years and where even despite September’s +6.1% rally on the Momentum unwind, the sector remains -18.0% as the S&P’s worst over the past 1Y.

In other words, even if the long side of the crowded "long Momentum/short Value" trade stabilizes, a surge in energy shares on the back of soaring crude prices would be devastating.

About four hours after the note from which that excerpted passage is from was sent out, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic flagged the same possibility in a note that carried this title:

How high can Energy go, market implications, Value rotation continues as new "XIV" trade is unwound

So, that's Kolanovic conjuring the February 2018 VIX ETP apocalypse in the course of calling for a "collapse" (his word) of the long Momentum/short Value trade. The rationale echoes McElligott's Monday morning note. Here's a short excerpt from Marko's piece:

[The] long Momentum/short Value trade [was] often implemented in directional sector plays such as long software, short smid oil and natural gas stocks, etc. Many platform risk management systems don’t have a good ability to capture factor risk, and hence it was possible for PMs to implement these long-short trades with very high leverage. These trades worked well until the rotation started, and now are in the early stages of a collapse. The recent spike in oil will just accelerate this unwind and eventually lead to a capitulation of the short Value/beta trade.

The setup here is potentially dramatic. Tensions in the Mideast may be set to embed a semi-permanent geopolitical risk premium in crude, which means prices may remain elevated. At the same time, the rumor mill was alive late last week with talk of a possible "interim" trade deal between the US and China. Trump said that while he'd rather have a comprehensive deal, he'd consider a limited agreement. Vice Premier Liu He is set to come to Washington to meet Steve Mnuchin and Bob Lighthizer early next month.

It goes without saying that any concrete progress on the trade front would be bullish for the left-for-dead reflation narrative, which would, in turn, be bullish for oil demand, and thereby oil prices.

That's two powerful macro catalysts (Mideast tumult and a thawing of trade tensions) to drive oil prices higher in the short- to medium-term. If prices rise and shorts are forced to cover in oil and natural gas stocks, the unwind of the long Momentum/short Value trade mentioned above could accelerate dramatically.

That, in short, is the thesis behind Kolanovic's "the new 'XIV' trade is getting unwound" call, which will invariably be featured heavily by financial media outlets, assuming they can squeeze it in between the wall-to-wall coverage of the Saudi attacks.

So, if it's a sweeping assessment of this week's biggest news, along with a brief take on what it means for crude prices, the S&P, and sector rotations, you were after, I'd like to think the above will suffice.

For now, I'll leave you with one last chart, which speaks to every single point made above.

(Heisenberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.