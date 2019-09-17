Adobe Inc.: Focus On The Long Term

ADBE trades at multiples that are far from depressed, but I believe the stock deserves to be valued a bit more richly.

While the puts and takes of margin are a bit harder to forecast, revenues should increase about 23% on the back of an improved product suite, cross-selling, and M&A.

Adobe (ADBE) stock has lost a bit of its momentum in the past three months. Shares have moved largely sideways around the $280 mark since the company's most recent, "mixed-bag" earnings report. The San Jose-based software company will now have another chance to inspire investors when it discloses the results of its fiscal 3Q19.

Credit: Adobe Document Cloud

Steady and consistent growth

Analysts expect revenues to reach $2.82 billion in the quarter, about $20 million more than the management team has guided for. If the target is achieved - and I believe it will, since the largely recurring revenue model usually allows for more accurate planning of financial results - the healthy top-line increase of 22.9% would stay roughly in line with the growth trend of the past 16 quarters. EPS estimate of $1.97 would represent yet another leg in consistent earnings growth that Adobe has been able to deliver over the past several years.

Driving revenue momentum will likely be a combination of factors across Adobe's business segments - i.e. creative, document, and experience. The company's growth engine has historically been supported by (1) the introduction of new digital tools, taking advantage of strong momentum in mobile and social media, (2) cross-selling of the company's product suite across the different client verticals, and (3) inorganic growth. Regarding the latter, revenues should suffer a bit from more normalized comps, as the Magento acquisition turned one year old in May 2019.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company's reports

A bit harder to anticipate will be margins, since a number of one-off items will continue to drag profitability in 2019. Among them are accounting changes, a heavier mix of Marketo revenues, and integration costs that are expected to follow Adobe's acquisitions of the past 15 months (Magento, Marketo, and Allegorithmic). But keeping an eye on the long-term opportunity, core margins should continue to expand as Adobe gains scale.

A good stock to own

In fact, paying closer attention to Adobe's long-term prospects makes more sense for the buy-and-hold investor than focusing too much on the company's quarter-to-quarter performance. I believe that Adobe will remain the undisputed leader in digital asset creation, while it continues to gain traction in e-commerce. In addition, I believe the company will keep expanding its subscription business (nearly 90% of total revenues in fiscal 2Q19) at a pace of more about 25% in the next few quarters, which should bode well for consistent revenue growth and margin support.

Data by YCharts

As usual, ADBE trades at multiples that are far from depressed. Yet, I believe the stock deserves to be valued a bit more richly, considering (1) Adobe's strong leadership position in its industry, (2) the almost undisturbed top- and bottom-line growth pace that remains robust, (3) the shift towards more predictable, SaaS-based revenues, and (4) the company's pristine balance sheet (minimal levels of net debt) and strong cash flow (FCF of nearly $4 billion per year, representing an FCF margin of more than 35%).

In the past few quarters, Adobe's earnings reports were often received with modest levels of bearishness - even when the results and outlook seemed far from concerning. Should the same happen this week, and absent any unexpected deterioration in fundamentals, ADBE would become an even more compelling buy at post-earnings levels.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on ADBE (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.