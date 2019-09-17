FedEx Earnings Preview: Expectations Are Low, But Comparisons Get Easier

Because of lack of free cash flow, FDX's dividend won't be increased, and share repurchases are stopped. Given conditions, FDX is generating no free cash flow.

FDX management guided lower for Express and Ground margins in fiscal Q4 '19 (May 31 '19), so the bar has been lowered for 2020.

FedEx is fairly valued between $150 and $170 as long as EPS and revenue estimates don't get materially worse.

If a longer title could have been created for this FedEx (NYSE:FDX) fiscal Q1 '20 earnings preview, the headline would have read, "Expectations are low, EPS and revenue revisions remain negative, but comparisons get easier" which might be the only bright spot currently for the Transport giant.

When FedEx reports their fiscal Q1 '20 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019, Street consensus is expecting $3.17 in earnings per share on $17.07 billion in revenue for "expected" year over year decline in EPS of 8% on flat revenue growth.

For full year, 2020, the current consensus is $14.66 in earnings on $72.3 billion in revenue growth for expected full-year drop in earnings of 6% on 4% y/y revenue growth.

And right there is the issue with capital-intensive businesses like FedEx: small changes in revenue growth can lead to sharp changes in EPS, so China trade tariff issues, the resulting slowdown in Europe, and maybe some issue with spiking crude oil prices if the Yemen drone attack on Saudi's crude oil production ability can't be remedied as quickly as thought, FedEx could see a tough end to calendar '19 and their first half of fiscal '20 if these issues remain prolonged.

That being, these headwinds are all well known now, and FedEx faces easier comparisons over the next 4 quarters.

Q4 '20 est q3 '20 est q2 '20 est q1 '20 est Q4 19 act Q3'19 act Q2 19 act Q1 19 act Revenue $18.3 $17.8 $18.0 $17.0 $17.8 $17.0 $17.8 $17.0 y/y gro 3% 5% 1% 0% 3% 3% 9% 11% EPS $4.91 $2.96 $3.58 $3.17 $5.01 $3.03 $4.03 $3.46 y/y gro -2% -2% -11% -8% -15% -19% 27% 31%

Source: valuation spreadsheet and IBES by Refinitiv estimates

FedEx's first pass at their fiscal '20 guidance in June '19 management noted that Express and Ground margins would continue to compress (Express margins fell 140 bps in Q4 '19) and that only Freight would show a positive Q1 '20 in terms of margin expansion.

Unfortunately, for investors, Express and Ground are 90% of FDX's total revenue and operating income, respectively.

Here is how the FedEx EPS and revenue revisions look:

Source: IBES by Refinitiv

As readers can see - like many companies in the SP 500 - consensus EPS and revenue estimates peaked for FedEx last fall, just as the SP 500 started the 20% correction we saw in Q4 '18. (See the 10/31/18 estimates highlighted in the black box.)

Fiscal 2020 started on June 1, 2019, so 2020 should be the last year of negative earnings growth for FDX for this downturn, the first year of negative EPS growth since 2013.

Consensus FedEx EPS and revenue estimates - and really more, importantly, the revenue estimates - are still being revised lower for FedEx. Only the most recent 2022 revenue estimates have seen an increase, and in particular note the July 31, August 31, 2019 revenue estimate consensus.

FDX Valuation

FDX valuation spreadsheet updated as of 5/31/19 financial results (last quarterly rpt)

Summary/Conclusion

Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for FedEx, including the TNT hack about 18 months ago, Europe slowing, FedEx becoming the poster-child for the President and China's tariff tiff with the Huawei shipment(s), and now, with the Saudi Arabia drone attack and a big chunk of their production disabled, possibly causing a crude oil spike, Fred Smith, FedEx's Founder and CEO, must be ready to lay his head on the desk and call "Uncle".

This being said, it's probably not a bad time to look at the shares of FedEx if you want to own a world-class brand at 8x cash flow at depressed earnings valuations.

However, this could last another year too, if the President and China fail to get an interim agreement.

The longer-term issue for FedEx is free cash flow generation, which was written about here and here.

Nothing has really changed with capex and free cash flow for FDX, but I don't want to keep writing the same thing, quarter after quarter.

Longer term, the stock looks to be bottoming, but a heavy volume trade below the December '18 low of $150 and we would reconsider the long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.