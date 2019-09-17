Intel: Don't Chase This Yield

The company is struggling with market share loses to AMD and a CPU processor business that has already pulled forward sales.

No secret exists that my view on Intel (INTC) remains bearish due to market share losses to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and serious questions about the effective leadership of a CFO promoted into the CEO position. The recent capital return plan further highlights the questionable value of the stock going forward. The dividend yield is again signaling a peak in the stock is around the corner.

Tough Road Ahead

Intel faces a tough road in the 2H from CPU processor sales pulled forward in the 1H due to tariff concerns from the trade wars and AMD taking market share in the data center space. Citi analyst Christopher Danely sees downside risk to the stock for this reason placing a Hold on Intel with a $53 price target. One should take note that his comments were far more bearish than the price target.

SemiAccurate keeps hitting on the impact of Epyc 2 from AMD on the data center sales of Intel. The technology news website doesn't believe Intel's Xeon processors can be sold at a profit while trying to compete against AMD.

The data center group already saw Q2 revenues dip to $4.6 billion with a massive hit to the operating margin of 1,300 basis points to 36%. The group saw a $900 million operating income hit in the quarter, but the operating income was still $1.8 billion for the quarter.

Intel appears to have tons of downside for a product that isn't competitive from a price/performance basis. The company can't cut costs to retain customers and maintain profits.

For these reasons, analysts are not positive on an EPS rebound in the next couple of years. The EPS guidance suggests $0.10 upside from current 2019 estimates through 2021.

Weak Capital Returns

A constant theme on past articles are investors happily accepting a 2+% dividend yield due to the concept of dividend growth. The company hasn't regularly raised the dividend on an annual basis, but Intel has regularly raised the dividend since the early 2000s.

The semiconductor company has pushed large capital returns, but the stock buybacks aren't very impactful for a stock a lot see as appealingly priced. Intel only trades at about 12x EPS estimates.

The company announced an increase in the share buyback plan to $15 billion back in November 2018. One has to realize that the stock is now worth $237 billion so $15 billion spent within a calendar year only amounts to a stock buyback yield of 6.3%.

Intel just doesn't have the aggressive capital return plan representative of a cheap stock. The company only spent $5.6 billion on share buybacks in the 1H'19 while on the path to generate $15.0 billion in free cash flows this year.

Part of the problem is that Intel lacks the cash on the balance sheet and the FCFs to become aggressive. Unless, the company is willing to go farther into debt with a current net debt position of $16.9 billion, Intel just doesn't have the valuation proposition making the stock appealing here.

As the company mentioned along with the increase in the buyback authorization to $15.0 billion, Intel has already returned $177.0 billion to shareholders via dividends and stock repurchases since 1990. In essence, the company mostly goes through the motion on capital returns offering no real signal to the market that the stock is cheap.

This move is highlighted via the net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield. Intel has a current net payout yield of 6.8% despite returning all of the annual FCF via capital returns. The company returned more capital to shareholders than the FCF generated during the 1H of the year.

Similar to the sudden decision to exit the 5G modem chip unit and eventually sell the unit to Apple (AAPL), the company has a non-committal attitude towards investments. Intel needs to either build up the balance sheet or commit to aggressively repurchase shares at certain prices such as below $50. Too often, the company appears to take the middle ground in a highly competitive industry and market to the detriment of shareholders.

For this reason, the market doesn't see much upside in the stock. Over the last 5 years, the stock appears to max out when the yield gets below 2.5%. The upside occurred when buying Intel back in 2015/2016 when the dividend yield rose to over 3.0% on stock weakness.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the current 2.4% dividend yield is no reason to invest in Intel as the company has done nothing to warrant investors expecting upside in the stock. A forward P/E multiple of 12x isn't appealing considering the company isn't forecast to grow earnings in the next few years and plenty of questions exist on whether Intel is about to lose substantial market share to AMD.

