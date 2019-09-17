Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/13/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/13/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Vapotherm (VAPO);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Organogenesis (ORGO);

Chemours (CC), and;

CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN);

TransBiotec (OTCPK:IMLE);

ZAYO (ZAYO);

Workday (WDAY);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Primoris Services (PRIM);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

AutoNation (AN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

OncoCyte (OCX);

Guardant Health (GH);

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), and;

Bausch Health Companies (BHC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Avista Capital Managing Member Iv DIR, BO Organogenesis ORGO B $5,155,773 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $4,850,624 3 Broadwood Part BO OncoCyte OCX JB* $3,320,000 4 Li Yunfei CEO, DIR, BO CBAK Energy Technology CBAK JB* $3,084,970 5 Asia Evk New Energy Auto BO CBAK Energy Technology CBAK JB* $2,907,907 6 Papa Joseph C CB, CEO Bausch Health Companies BHC B $699,300 7 Bennington Charles Warren CEO, SEC, DIR TransBiotec IMLE JB* $595,000 8 Newman Mark VP, COO Chemours CC B $328,340 9 Dury Michael R PR Merchants Bancorp MBIN B $200,557 10 Arnerich Anthony L DIR Vapotherm VAPO B $173,564

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Svf Bluebird\(Cayman$4 BO Guardant Health GH JS* $377,300,000 2 Caruso Daniel CEO, DIR ZAYO ZAYO S $33,780,000 3 Duffield David A DIR, BO Workday WDAY AS $30,048,720 4 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $10,686,195 5 Grimes Scott D CEO, DIR Cardlytics CDLX JS* $8,075,000 6 Pratt Brian DIR, BO Primoris Services PRIM S $7,639,492 7 Lineage Cell Therapeutics BO OncoCyte OCX JS* $6,640,000 8 Laube Lynne Marie COO, DIR Cardlytics CDLX JS* $6,460,000 9 Lampert Edward S BO AutoNation AN S $5,374,489 10 Bristow Peter M PR, DIR, BO First Citizens BancShares FCNCA S $4,720,023

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VAPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.