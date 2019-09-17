Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/13/19

Includes: CC, ORGO, PBF, VAPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Vapotherm (VAPO);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Organogenesis (ORGO);
  • Chemours (CC), and;
  • CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • OncoCyte (OCX);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), and;
  • Bausch Health Companies (BHC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Avista Capital Managing Member Iv

DIR, BO

Organogenesis

ORGO

B

$5,155,773

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$4,850,624

3

Broadwood Part

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JB*

$3,320,000

4

Li Yunfei

CEO, DIR, BO

CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK

JB*

$3,084,970

5

Asia Evk New Energy Auto

BO

CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK

JB*

$2,907,907

6

Papa Joseph C

CB, CEO

Bausch Health Companies

BHC

B

$699,300

7

Bennington Charles Warren

CEO, SEC, DIR

TransBiotec

IMLE

JB*

$595,000

8

Newman Mark

VP, COO

Chemours

CC

B

$328,340

9

Dury Michael R

PR

Merchants Bancorp

MBIN

B

$200,557

10

Arnerich Anthony L

DIR

Vapotherm

VAPO

B

$173,564

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Svf Bluebird\(Cayman$4

BO

Guardant Health

GH

JS*

$377,300,000

2

Caruso Daniel

CEO, DIR

ZAYO

ZAYO

S

$33,780,000

3

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$30,048,720

4

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$10,686,195

5

Grimes Scott D

CEO, DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

JS*

$8,075,000

6

Pratt Brian

DIR, BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$7,639,492

7

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JS*

$6,640,000

8

Laube Lynne Marie

COO, DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

JS*

$6,460,000

9

Lampert Edward S

BO

AutoNation

AN

S

$5,374,489

10

Bristow Peter M

PR, DIR, BO

First Citizens BancShares

FCNCA

S

$4,720,023

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VAPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.