5 Things That Can Drive Powerful Stock Movements

So, focus on business fundamentals and make sure your chosen stocks have stable and growing profits and reasonable debt levels.

Ultimately, in the long run, the total returns from your stock portfolio are driven by the performance of the underlying businesses and the valuations you bought the stocks at.

Many forces act to drive stock price movements over the short and long term.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.



- Benjamin Graham

This quote that originated from Benjamin Graham is a great summary of the five things that can drive powerful stock movements: news, sentiment, profits, valuation, and debt levels. Below, we discuss each in more detail and with examples.

News

In the short run, the stock price can be driven by news.

M&A activities are a common example. Depending on how positive (or not) the market feels about the stocks related to the M&A activity, the stocks may fall or rise meaningfully on the day of the news announcement.

As a side note, many acquisitions, especially large ones, require integrations of complicated businesses and cultures, and more often than not lead to underperforming stock prices, at least over the next year or two after the purchase.

For example, Enbridge (ENB, TSX:ENB) closed the acquisition of Spectra Energy in late February 2017. The North American energy infrastructure leader sold some non-core assets to help pay off debt, which was a dampener on profitability in the short term. Two and a half years later, the stock is still down by ~18%.

Data by YCharts

More recently, CVS Health (CVS) closed the acquisition of Aetna in late November 2018. The integration and extraction of synergies are still in the works, and the company expects significant debt reduction by 2022. The stock is still down by ~20% since the close of the transaction.

Data by YCharts

Other common examples are earnings release or guidance revision. Depending on the results of a company's earnings release that may include changes in the management's outlook for the company, the underlying stock could go up or down.

News outside of the company can also affect stock prices. The recent rally of financial stocks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and MetLife (MET) was traced back to U.S. Treasurys falling, pushing yields up, and unwinding the yield curve inversion, thereby erasing some fears that a recession could be around the corner. When the economy does well, the banks do well.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment

News can change a stock's sentiment from negative to positive and vice versa. The sentiment can be flimsy or it can last for a long time.

The energy sector has been a bust for years. Some industries (e.g., oil & gas producers) in the energy space still haven't recovered from the 2014 energy price collapse. Until the environment improves and the sentiment changes, many oil & gas producers will continue to trade at seemingly ridiculously low valuations.

For example, so far, the free cash flow yield in Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF, TSX:WCP) has been high for most of 2019. However, the market just doesn't buy it.

Data by YCharts

Whitecap remains in a downtrend. Despite the latest pop from its low, it still trades below its 50-day simple moving average.

Source: StockCharts.com

It's not to say that you can't profit from investing in energy stocks like Whitecap. For example, the attack on Saudi oil production led to crude soaring almost 15% in early Sunday trading, which could result in a spike in oil & gas stocks. Investors who bought at this year's lows can then choose to take profit.

Profits

One reason the market doesn't trust oil & gas producers like Whitecap is because of the uncertainty of its profitability. Furthermore, Whitecap's stock price doesn't really correlate to its profitability.

Data by YCharts

So, while we can say that Whitecap is generating great profitability today, it's a wild guess for how long it'll earn high profits and when and how much the stock price will actually appreciate.

Generally, it'd be much safer to focus on investing in businesses that have stable and predictable earnings or cash flow.

Most stocks have done well because we've been in a 10-year bull market. Let's not forget, though, that recessions will eventually occur again. And it won't hurt to have a more defensive stance in managing your portfolio today.

How was profitability impacted in the last recession?

Past performance is indicative of future performance. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a prime example of a business that generates stable and predictably growing earnings. Even throughout the last two recessions, it increased its adjusted earnings per share ("EPS").

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - J&J's earnings have had stable growth for 20 years, and the trend is expected to continue.

J&J's trailing 12-month ("TTM") $81 billion revenue business, which is diversified across the Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer segments, and management's good capital allocation (indicated by strong return on assets ("ROA") and return on equity ("ROE")) are what keep the company's profits stable and growing. J&J's five-year ROA and ROE are 9.3% and 18.6%, respectively.

Because of J&J's quality earnings, it has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. The payout ratio is about 44%. So, investors can expect many more dividend hikes for many years to come.

If cyclical, use the dividend yield as a guide

If we're dealing with a dividend growth stock that has a cyclical business like Caterpillar (CAT), it's only prudent to require a bigger margin of safety and use the dividend yield as a guide.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - CAT's cyclical business calls for a bigger margin of safety for safer investing.

Over 19 years, Caterpillar increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9%. The cyclicality of the business is illustrated by earnings having a roller-coaster ride (see above), leading to some years of low-single digit dividend growth and other years of high-double digit dividend growth.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - CAT's dividend history since 2000

Whenever the stock yields 4%, it may be a good time to consider buying shares. Based on the current annualized payout of $4.12 per share, that would imply a maximum buy target of $103 per share.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Stocks trading at meaningful discounts from their intrinsic values can drive tremendous stock price appreciation.

Is the stock trading at a good valuation?

On one hand, it's easier to identify a discounted stock only if its profitability is stable and predictable. On the other hand, it would be more difficult to determine the valuation of cyclical businesses like oil & gas producers.

You can determine if a stable-profit stock is discounted today by looking at:

its historic valuation,

its peers' valuations, and

its future growth rate.

Here we'll use Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, TSX:BNS) as an example.

Compared to its long-term normal multiple, BNS is trading at an +11% discount.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - BNS's current valuation vs. its historical valuation.

Reviewing the other Big Five Canadian banks reveals that they're either fairly valued or undervalued. So, it's not a bad time to consider buying some Canadian big banks at a good valuation.

BNS is estimated to grow its EPS by 5-6% per year over the next three to five years. The P/E of ~10.5 is pretty good for that growth rate compared to consumer staple stocks that have been bid up to P/E multiples of 24-26, like Coca-Cola (KO), which are growing at a similar rate as the banks, though admittedly with entirely different risk profiles.

Even when there's little cyclicality in a business, slower growth can still lead to multiples contraction that greatly reduces returns (at least in the short run).

Compared to Caterpillar mentioned earlier, 3M (MMM) is a much less cyclical name in the industrials sector. However, as we've seen lately, slower expected growth can still cause major multiple contractions.

In fact, the combination of a high valuation and slower growth fairly recently caused the stock to correct +37%. It experienced a major P/E multiple compression, as the multiple was dragged down from ~25 times earnings to ~16 times.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - 3M has little cyclicality and looks fairly valued in the short run.

But 3M stock quickly rebounded to a fairer P/E of ~18, as investors saw it as a good entry point in a quality Dividend Aristocrat that has raised dividends for 60 consecutive years with no hiccups! 3M tends to command a premium P/E as a top-notch, diversified, large-cap industrial conglomerate.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The key question is if this is just a relief rally. Looking at its chart, 3M is still stuck in a downtrend. And it would be more prudent to wait for it to show signs of a bottom before buying shares.

Source: StockCharts.com

If the stock offered a bigger yield, we'd probably be more lenient in the buy price, as a high yield from a dividend growth stock of such quality would serve as some support for its stock price.

In short, 3M could be a buying opportunity today for those of you with a long investment horizon. However, in the short run, we think it's more prudent to keep it on watch.

Going back to Enbridge and CVS. They were way oversold and trading at way-too-cheap valuations. From their lows in 2018 and 2019, respectively, the stocks have appreciated ~28% and ~23%. And their recoveries are anything but complete, because the stocks are still undervalued.

Source: StockCharts.com with author annotation

Debt Levels

Often, companies take on more debt to grow their businesses, but it doesn't always work out. Funds borrowed to help fund new projects or acquisitions lead to greater uncertainty.

Will the projects complete construction and go into service on time and on budget, or will there be hiccups? Will the acquisition be as good as management thought? (Read the stories of the Enbridge and CVS acquisitions above.) Additionally, more debt leads to increased borrowing costs and higher interest expenses.

A heavier debt load could be a drag on a company's stock price because of increased borrowing costs and the possibility of having to sell assets or using much of the cash flow to reduce the debt levels.

In the case of CVS, the company is using its strong cash flow generation to focus on debt reduction. So, it has frozen its dividend for now. This has caused some dividend-growth investors to sell the stock to move on to other dividend growth companies.

Final Thoughts

There are too many forces that drive stock prices. Some affect stock prices in the short term, but ultimately, in the long run, the total returns from your stock portfolio are driven by the performance of the underlying businesses and the valuations you bought the stocks at.

To avoid speculating and to lower your probability of losing money, focus on business fundamentals and make sure your chosen stocks have stable and growing profits and reasonable debt levels. Lastly, ensure you buy the stocks at good valuations, ideally when they trade at significant discounts to their intrinsic valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, CAT, CVS, ENB, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long on the TSX: BNS, ENB, and WCP.



Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.