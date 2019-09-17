True Corporation: Core Earnings Impacted By Higher Rental Expense While Competition Remains A Concern

Price competition in the broadband segment is expected to remain intense in 2H2019, given that fixed broadband household penetration rate has limited room for significant growth at 45% already.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed telecommunications company, True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB] trades at 9.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA which is on par with Advanced Info Service (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) valued by the market at 9.5 times forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, but at a premium to Total Access Communication (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) trading at 6.7 times forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA.

Post-2Q2019 results released on August 14, 2019, True Corporation's share price has declined by -16% from the peak of Bt6.75 on July 19, 2019, to Bt5.65 as of September 13, 2019. This is due to market concerns over higher rental expense impacting the company's core earnings and intense competition in the broadband segment. I don't think that True Corporation's valuation is sufficiently attractive to compensate for these negatives, and suggest investors wait for competition to subside in the broadband segment and a more attractive entry point before considering a position in the stock.

Company Description

True Corporation is the second-largest mobile operator in Thailand; Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited [ADVANC:TB] is the market leader, while Total Access Communication Public Company Limited is the third largest player. I have written about Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication previously in articles published here and here.

True Corporation is differentiated from Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication on the basis that it is the only fully integrated telecommunications service operator in Thailand. Its mobile (TrueMove H), broadband (TrueOnline) and pay television (TrueVisions) businesses contributed 76%, 17% and 7% of the company's 1H2019 revenue, respectively.

Mobile Competition Has Eased But Ambitious Revenue Growth Target Is A Concern

Competition in Thailand's mobile market has eased in 2Q2019. All three mobile operators, including True Corporation, are doing away with fixed-speed unlimited data packages (as they expire) in favor of higher-priced volume-based mobile plans.

In the case of True Corporation, approximately 25-35% of its post-paid mobile subscribers were signed up on the fixed speed unlimited data packages. As the one-year fixed-speed unlimited data packages expire for most of these subscribers in 2Q2019 and beyond, True Corporation has offered discounts for them to subscribe to new higher-priced volume-based mobile plans. In other words, with the expiry of fixed-speed unlimited data packages, True Corporation is able to monetize data consumption more effectively without the need to subsidize subscribers who are heavy users of data. As mobile competition continues to ease, True Corporation registered the second consecutive quarter of mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth in 2Q2019. The company's blended (post-paid and pre-paid) mobile ARPU per month grew from Bt204 in 4Q2018 to Bt205 in 1Q2019, and then to Bt212 in 2Q2019.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 16, 2019, True Corporation highlighted that it will limit the use of handset subsidies to specific target segments and said that it will be satisfied with maintaining its market share in a growing mobile market if that means healthy competition:

For the mobile part, I think for the subsidy, we much more focus on the target area. We still have the subsidy, but we choose the areas that are quite under penetrated, and we invest and can get more upside in the market share. So I would say that the subsidy still continues but much more selective markets...But if we need to gain more revenue -- let's say, you want to grow your revenue by 50% over a number of years, would we be happier keeping our market share where it is and the whole market grows at 50% or increasing our market share by 50% and the market doesn't grow at all? Well, both get us the proper result. So in theory, we're indifferent. But if the whole market grows and we grow with it, that's a whole lot easier all around because to grow your market share in a -- by a lot in a market that does not grow at all means that your competitors are shrinking radically. And when competitors shrink very fast, they tend to do irrational things, and that makes it difficult for everyone. And we have seen that to some extent in recent periods.

On the flip side, True Corporation is maintaining its full-year mid-to-high single-digit service revenue growth target for full-year FY2019, despite a 2.7% YoY growth in service revenue for 1H2019. With the mobile business accounting for 76% of the company's 1H2019 revenue and the broadband segment facing intense competition (discussed in the next section), True Corporation needs to add more mobile subscribers to meet the full-year service revenue growth target. The company had 229,200 net additions for its mobile subscriber base in 2Q2019. The risk here is that if True Corporation becomes too aggressive in adding mobile subscribers, it could trigger a serious competitive response from the other two mobile operators, Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication, and eventually sow the seeds of another price war.

In the mid-term, mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs and Total Access Communication could be serious competitive threats to True Corporation. If regulators compel the three incumbent mobile operators to share their networks with MVNOs at competitive wholesale prices in future, MVNOs could compete with the three mobile operators on a more even playing field. In the case of Total Access Communication, the company acquired one 2x10MHz license of the low-band 700MHz spectrum in June 2019, which helped to address the network quality and bandwidth capacity issues that caused it to lose market share in the past.

Broadband Competition Expected To Continue In 2H2019

True Corporation's broadband business saw its subscriber base grow 7.5% YoY to 3.61 million broadband subscribers for 1H2019, but that came at the expense of a -10.7% YoY drop in broadband ARPU from Bt618 in 1H2018 to Bt552 in 1H2019. This is a reflection of how competition has intensified in the Thailand broadband market given that nationwide broadband penetration is already quite high.

True Corporation acknowledged that competition in the broadband segment is likely to continue in 2H2019 aided by the fact that broadband penetration has limited room for significant growth at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 16, 2019:

For the fixed broadband competition in the second half. I think the competition is quite high. As you know, the other operator offers quite a high discount...I understand that the fixed broadband household penetration rate is currently about 45%...I think in many developed countries, the broadband penetration is more than 80%. So I think we can see in the major cities that our broadband penetration will go over 80% in the near future as well, especially in Bangkok and all the major cities. But in general, for the nationwide, from the next 2 or 3 years, I think the penetration of our country can up to 50%.

The company is responding to broadband competition with the recent launch of its Bt899 per month True Gigatex Fiber broadband plan offering full-speed 1Gbps fiber broadband which comes bundled with the proprietary in-house developed True Gigatex Fiber router which makes it possible for such high speeds without installing additional equipment.

At the company's 2Q2019 results briefing, True Corporation elaborated on the unique differentiating features of the True Gigatex Fiber broadband plan which gives it a huge edge over competitors:

In early Q3, TrueOnline further differentiated its value-driven products by launching the True Gigatex Fiber campaign, offering full speed 1 gigabit fiber broadband...So right now, THB 899 per month can subscribe to 1 gigabit experience nationwide. And also, together with the Gigatex modem, this is a new technology under the True Group...If the other operator offering 1 gigabit, you have to spend more than, say, THB 7,000 or THB 8,000 to install a new equipment in your home to enjoy the full speed of the 1 gigabit...But this kind of package, the Gigatex fiber and Gigatex modem will be built in as a package. So our customers who subscribe to this package or upgrade to this package can get this kind of equipment in the package at THB 899 and enjoy full speed Wi-Fi and with the landline...So this is quite a unique offering and with the mass market pricing. So right now, we can see the shift of the higher ARPU of the new subscriber of the broadband that much more subscribe on the THB 899 from now on...And the Gigatex modem is -- if you're talking about the cost, I think this is a kind of technology to develop, this kind of technology, to make the normal modem to be the Gigatex capability. So we spend several months already before we launch this campaign. So this is the kind of technology advancement that we have ahead our competitor.

Another differentiating feature of True Corporation's broadband plan is the TrueID TV box. The TrueID TV box is the first and only official Android TV box in Thailand, which allows True Corporation's subscribers to install Play Store Android apps on the TrueID TV box and watch pay television content on mobile. Other competitors' TV boxes operate on their own proprietary operating systems.

Nevertheless, True Corporation is expected to have a challenging time maintaining its broadband market share and ARPU in the face of intense price competition.

Asset Sale To Increase Rental Expense And Lower Core Earnings

On August 29, 2019, True Corporation announced that it has completed the sale of 788 telecommunications towers and 1,795km of optical-fiber cable to associate company Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (OTC:OTC:TTMMF) [DIF:TB] and lease back at approximately 80% of the assets sold.

Prior to this, True Corporation sold 2,589 towers and 27,368km of fiber to Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund in a sales and leaseback transaction in May 2018. True Corporation's 2Q2019 core operating expense increased 1.5% YoY to Bt20.2 billion primarily due to higher rental expense associated with the sales and leaseback transaction in May 2018.

I estimate that the recent sales and leaseback transaction is expected to increase True Corporation's FY2019 and FY2020 rental expense by at least Bt500 million and Bt2 billion, respectively, which will hit the company's core earnings (excluding one-off gain associated with the asset sale).

True Corporation's future profitability will be dependent on its ability to offset the higher rental expense with cost optimization in areas such as marketing and administrative costs. At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call, True Corporation acknowledged the company's higher operating expense-to-revenue ratio relative to its peers, which also means more room for improvement:

A complicated story. And in the case of AIS (Advanced Info Service), it's purely a scale game. Their mobile revenues are roughly 50% higher than ours. If our revenue tomorrow morning was suddenly 50% higher, our costs would certainly not move up to match. Nearly all of that would flow through to EBITDA, and our ratio would move very much closer to theirs. The biggest difference right now is DIF (Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund). We are renting far more of our network than our competitors are, and that pushes our margins lower. In the case of DTAC (Total Access Communication), they're just an ultra, ultra low-cost company. And their revenue in the last 6 years is lower. Their revenue today is 12% lower than their revenue in early 2013. Ours is vastly higher, way more than doubled. So would you rather have the revenue and the cash flow or the margin? We choose the revenue and the cash flow. That said, it's not to say we don't have room to improve. We have plenty of room to improve, and we're pushing very hard. It is one of the top focuses of all senior management is to push costs down.

Valuation

True Corporation trades at 9.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 8.2 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt5.65 as of September 13, 2019. True Corporation is trading on par with Advanced Info Service which is valued by the market at 9.5 times forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, but at a premium to Total Access Communication trading at 6.7 times forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA.

The stock offers a trailing 1.5% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for True Corporation are intense competition in the mobile and broadband segments, higher-than-expected operating expenses and capital expenditures, and a weakening of the company's balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.