Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent

Chipotle’s (CMG) shares have risen 82.5% year-to-date. The stock has seen strong momentum on the back of analysts’s bullish upgrades and the company managing to deliver positive earnings surprises despite these lofty expectations baked in. The stock’s rise is driven by both upgrades in consensus next-twelve-months (NTM) EPS and multiple expansion from 40x to 53x NTM forward P/E, driving 50% and 32.5% in stock returns respectively.

(Source: Capital IQ)

Priced for perfect execution in comps

It is difficult to argue for greater near-term potential for the stock in the near-term given what is priced in. It is well understood that fundamentally, Chipotle is “firing on all cylinders” at the moment, leading to the huge momentum evident in the stock’s trading pattern. Mizuho’s analyst Jeremy Scott breaks down the market expectations in a note, saying, “to justify current multiple, the company needs to continue to hit double-digit comps in the next couple of years.” Credit Suisse’s analyst also chips in, saying that mid-single-digit comps are priced in for the longer-term, with an EPS compounded annual growth rate of about 33% over the next 4 years. This is an expectation of 313% growth in earnings within 4 years!

While it is difficult to talk up current growth expectations without raising a few eyebrows, I do see a plausible path for current expectations to materialize – a perfect execution of CEO Brian Niccol’s growth initiatives plan. In Q1 and Q2 2019 earnings, the company gave an early glimpse into the traction coming from the “five focus areas”:

Becoming a more culturally relevant and engaging brand to grow love and loyalty;

Digitizing and modernizing the restaurant experience to be more convenient and enjoyable for customers;

Running great restaurants with great hospitality and throughput;

Being disciplined and focused to enhance the company's powerful economic model; and

Building a great supporting culture as Chipotle innovates and executes across digital, access, menu and the restaurant experience.

Digital sales grew 99.1% in 2Q, following a loyalty program that now has 5 million members, up from 3 million in Q1. Chipotle expanded its delivery to cover 95% of its locations, which CEO Brian Niccol calls “highly incremental” to CMG’s comps growth. Food innovation also picked up pace, with the “stage-gate” innovation process introducing new items that have had high success rate with consumers in test markets, e.g. Queso Blanco, which has had wildly positive reviews. The core of growth push lies in its marketing efforts, where we have seen a flurry of marketing initiatives under a marked shift in strategy last year, turning away from being “Instagram-perfect” to cultivating a multidimensional presence while doubling down on the core brand message.

As a result of this traction, the market extrapolated this success and the narrative turned into “the current successes are only the early innings of a multi-year run”. While they pulled all the right levers, the stock has an almost zero margin of safety as the management will need to get every initiative right and consistently over the next few quarters to deliver market’s expectations of double-digit comps.

How this stock could let off some steam

Besides the premise of management being error-free in execution being one that is somewhat stretched, there are also risks lurking beneath the surface that could hurt the stock’s momentum.

1) Comping against elevated comps in FY 2020 might be more difficult than appreciated. Chipotle has been driving comps partly from promotional discounting, e.g. free delivery days, loyalty redemptions, which inherently has a churn rate that is pretty hard to forecast correctly and generates comps volatility going forward. Comp volatility in future quarters will not lend strength to the momentum trade.

2) The food safety cycle has not disappeared for good. While it seems like consumers might have put these past incidents behind them, another food safety scare will reverse the positive consumer sentiment rebuilt. Since the last incident in 2018, management has definitely stepped up a lot on food hygiene training for staff and quality controls for food supplies. However, these steps taken are merely doubling down on the same mitigating steps that were already previously in place. There were little structural changes made, and the production process is still prone to human error. The complexity of managing this risk will be multiplied as CMG looks to scale up unit growth again, requiring more new staff and new suppliers (insistence on organic and natural products just makes quality assurance that much harder). Due to CMG’s strictly staying away from frozen food, contamination will always have a greater opportunity to affect operations, as is statistically evident in CMG’s number of incidents recorded as compared to its other quick service peers sitting in the frozen food space.

Despite CMG’s recent efforts to shift a small percentage of food preparation to central kitchens, most of the food is still prepared locally, manually and in open kitchen formats that are contamination-prone. While they could shift more processed to central kitchens, their brand’s core message of “real food, prepared by real people” contradicts that. According to Dave Donnan, senior partner at A.T. Kearney, it is possible to employ advanced or specialized equipment to mitigate food risks, e.g., a system for automating the monitoring of food temperature, alerting management when temperatures fall out-of-range. This might require significant kitchen capex and reorganization of the throughput process, which CMG has yet to consider.

As such, food safety risks are still very much in play, and given CMG’s history of incidents, another one could easily result in a momentum reversal.

3) Macro-level factors will weigh on margins fundamentally. Commodity costs for CMG is expected to rise, specifically pork prices. This comes as China lifts tariffs for U.S. hog imports at a time when low pork supply in the U.S. has led to unforeseen spike in pork prices, and according to BMO Capital Markets, CMG has the greatest pork exposure in their coverage.

At the same time, labor costs are heating up. Average hourly earnings spiked to 0.4% m/m in August after a hot 0.3% m/m for the prior 3 months. Coincidentally or not, CMG announced a new programme paying quarterly bonus to 2,600 crew members, which will raise wages by up to one extra month per year (about 8.3% in y/y terms). While they branded this effort as an operational streamlining exercise, it sure does look like a wage hike to retain labor but at the same time getting a return on it in terms of throughput rate (i.e. labor productivity).

This comes as Chipotle’s margins are struggling to recover to previous peak levels despite stellar revenue growth in past few quarters.

(Source: Author produced from Capital IQ data)

Stock pricing floor of $600 in the near-term, but still a solid narrative in place for the longer-term

In the event of comping and margin risks materializing, I estimate that the stock could see a leg lower, but with a floor price of ~$600, based on 45x forward P/E on $13 EPS in 2020. However, I am in consensus with the street on the longer-term story of a “multi-year run”, so a drawdown in the near-term might be an opportunity to buy into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.