Aurora Cannabis: Nothing Makes This Market Happy

On September 11th, after the market closed, the management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. Heading into earnings, there was a lot of tension built up, not necessarily because of Aurora specifically, but because the industry, in recent months, has been in the doldrums. While 2019 started out as a year where investors focused on growth at all costs in the space, this attitude has quickly shifted and now any performance that doesn’t match both growth expectations and profitability expectations is judged as poor. Few companies have been able to meet these new demands, especially in the short period of time during which the market began expecting them, and based on the reaction by Mr. Market in response to Aurora’s fourth quarter, it is no exception.

Unless otherwise mentioned, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars will be to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

Stellar results punished, but concerns are warranted

Looking at Aurora’s performance during its latest quarter in a vacuum, the picture was quite bullish. Net revenue, for instance, managed to come in at $98.94 million. This represents a significant improvement over the $65.15 million the company generated just one quarter earlier. Strong sales growth was driven, in large part, by a surge in production and, in turn, volume sales. Total kg (kilograms) produced during the quarter came out to 29,034. This was 86% higher than the 15,590 kg the company was responsible for producing in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Kg sold, meanwhile, totaled 17,793, up an impressive 94% from the 9,160 kg the company sold a quarter earlier.

It is worth mentioning that the slow-growing medical cannabis space treated Aurora quite well during the quarter. According to management, its active registered user count ended the period at 84,729, about 10% higher than the 77,136 the company reported for the third quarter. That said, the real growth for the business came from its recreational cannabis sales sold at the consumer level and from its wholesale bulk operations.

During the fourth quarter, Aurora saw its revenue from recreational sales come in strong at $44.88 million. This was up 52% from the $29.58 million in sales seen only three months earlier. Even stronger growth, though, could be chalked up to the firm’s wholesale business. In the third quarter, revenue from this category was only $2.07 million. This grew nearly tenfold to $20.11 million in the fourth quarter alone as the company ramps up its distribution capabilities.

Though wholesale was a bright spot, it’s important to mention that this is where margins for the company are likely the lowest. During the quarter, the wholesale price per gram was $3.61. Though this was up from the $3.52 per gram seen three months earlier, it fell far short of the $5.14 per gram seen in the recreational category and was lower still than the $8.51 per gram generated in the medical cannabis operations. Quarter-over-quarter, medical cannabis pricing was flat, but one red flag we saw was that recreational cannabis pricing came in 6% weaker than the $5.48 per gram seen in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Even though pricing was lower during the quarter and the product mix was worse than in the third quarter, one really great thing Aurora had going for it was the cash cost per gram of product grown. According to management, this figure came out to $1.14, down significant from the $1.42 per gram seen in the third quarter. Though this spread may seem marginal in the grand scheme of things, it has significant ramifications for shareholders. Just on the kg sold during the quarter, that drop in pricing translates to nearly $5 million in extra cash flow for the business and if we were to rely instead on what was produced instead of sold, this figure would come out to $8.1 million in extra cash flow. Management still maintains that the firm is still well on its way, thanks to the Aurora Sky and future opening of its Sun and Nordic facilities, of seeing the cash cost per gram drop to below $1. If this does come to pass, the end result for shareholders should be positive.

Due to the decline in costs, Aurora was able, during the quarter, to generate EBITDA of -$11.74 million. Though this number is still in the red and investors likely will start demanding positive EBITDA at a minimum, it is materially better than the -$36.57 million in EBITDA the company saw in the third quarter.

On the whole, I found Aurora’s performance during its fourth quarter to be quite impressive and with more growth along the way, investors should be encouraged. That said, there are significant uncertainties that need to be addressed that could threaten to harm the entire industry. Namely, we have to address the concern of potential oversupply. Another Seeking Alpha author, Stone Fox Capital, recently published an excellent piece wherein he discussed the apparent risk of oversupply in the Canadian market. In his conclusion, the author indicated that until supply is rationalized, shares of Aurora won’t be attractive even at $5 apiece, which is the range we are in now.

In its own conference call, the company stated that it sees things differently. On a global scale, it sees a multi-year period where demand will far exceed supply, hence its strategy of having operations spread throughout 25 different countries. The advent of Cannabis 2.0, the period where cannabis products like edibles and drinks will be made available, is also slated to occur near the end of this year. Management touted that it is preparing for product launches for that period and while it is uncertain exactly what kind of demand could be expected from the industry then, it would be a mistake to assume that there’s not a chance of rising demand as a result.

Takeaway

Right now, investors are stuck in an interesting position. Yes, Aurora did technically miss on its sales to the tune of about $4.6 million, but the company’s revenue growth, production growth, and EBITDA improvement are all very impressive considering how short a time this all occurred over. Short-term, the market is clearly having a fit, as evidenced by the 9.2% decline in share price in response to these developments, but I believe that reaction was harsh. The biggest mystery, though, is what is happening on the demand side of the equation. Even though the industry is seeing record inventories, Cannabis 2.0, combined with international opportunities, could help Aurora even if there is truly a glut. That said, at some point the company will need to book strong EBITDA and eventually strong profits if it is to remain a viable opportunity, and while cash costs are dropping and that’s helping it on its quest, it’s hard to tell when the tide will turn in the company’s favor.

