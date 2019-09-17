Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ECC And OXLC Lose Air

21 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 29 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close on Friday, August 30th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 12 last week), and the average price return was 0.54% (up from -0.16% last week). The leading gainers were Latin American Equity (+3.07%), MLPs (+2.51%) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+2.23%), while Emerging Market Income (-1.48%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

29 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 12 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.97% (up from -0.22% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+3.03%), followed by MLPs (+2.89%). The sole losing sector was Emerging Market Income (-1.08%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.07%), US Utilities (+1.83%) and Multisector Income (+0.98%), while the sector with the highest discount was Emerging Market Equity (-13.10%). The average sector discount was -5.95% (down from -5.53% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was High Yield Munis (+1.12%), while Global Equity Dividend (-1.61%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.40% (down from 0.04% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score was Pennsylvania Munis (+1.53), followed by California Munis (+1.524). The lowest z-score was for Emerging Market Equity (-1.03), followed by Asia Equity (-0.71). The average z-score was +0.43 (down from +0.59 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields were MLPs (12.68%), global equity dividend (10.10%), Global Growth & Income (9.71%), Emerging Market Income (9.55%) and Covered Call (8.74%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield was +7.14% (down from +7.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score and/or are trading at a discount, are potential Buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC ECC -9.96% 15.38% 19.82% 0.3 -7.69% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. OXLC -6.98% 17.18% 17.73% -0.5 -5.61% 0.00% Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund NPN -5.70% 3.38% -6.68% 0.7 -5.57% 0.19% AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert ACV -5.58% 8.64% -0.30% -0.1 -3.53% 1.88% Voya Natural Resource Equity IRR -4.58% 15.67% -0.47% -0.7 -1.39% 3.14% Principal Real Estate Inc Fund PGZ -4.07% 6.70% -11.59% 0.4 -3.86% 0.59% EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps ETO -3.88% 8.64% 8.98% 1.7 -0.85% 2.69% ASA Gold and Precious Metals ASA -3.85% 0.15% -16.98% -1.2 -0.08% 4.57% Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income CCD -3.73% 10.14% -1.17% -0.2 -2.54% 1.16% EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc. ETB -3.54% 5.26% 5.26% 0.7 -0.77% 2.59%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score and/or are trading at a premium, are potential Sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal SPPP 5.60% % 0.08% 4.1 6.73% 0.76% Clough Global Div and Inc. Fund GLV 3.75% 11.45% -9.88% 0.3 2.46% -1.79% Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy MIE 3.72% 10.66% 1.05% 1.8 2.85% -0.92% Eagle Capital Growth GRF 3.41% 6.54% -13.00% 1.2 2.53% -1.48% Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund JEMD 3.32% 5.01% 2.63% 2.1 2.28% -1.02% Vertical Capital Income Fund VCIF 3.09% 1.93% -16.46% -0.9 3.83% 0.00% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona MZA 3.06% 3.48% -1.98% 1.3 3.55% 0.33% ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund CTR 3.03% 10.98% -11.91% -0.6 3.97% 0.41% Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond DSM 2.86% 4.88% 1.78% 2.0 3.24% 0.36% Adams Natural Resources PEO 2.63% 2.65% -17.03% -0.6 2.79% -0.44%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Energy Independence Fund NDP -77.1% 0.4375 0.1 35.40% -9.73% -2 0% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy TTP -30.1% 0.4075 0.285 11.74% -10.34% 0.4 -6% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Aberdeen Global Premier Proper AWP -20.0% 0.05 0.04 9.77% -12.08% -0.9 37% 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 Templeton Global Income GIM -10.6% 0.0358 0.032 6.95% -9.51% 1.3 99% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income MHI -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 4.55% -5.15% 0.8 104% 8/6/2019 8/19/2019 EV National Muni Opps Trust EOT -6.2% 0.0809 0.0759 4.00% 4.21% 0.5 105% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni NIM -5.7% 0.0265 0.025 2.88% -4.14% 0.5 104% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust CMU -5.3% 0.019 0.018 4.44% -2.21% 1 108% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Invesco Bond Fund VBF -2.9% 0.068 0.066 4.00% -4.76% 1.3 104% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Income FTF -0.6% 0.0863 0.0858 10.96% -7.67% 0.2 51% 8/20/2019 8/29/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp EOD -0.6% 0.14659 0.14576 11.00% -6.24% 1.5 11% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund VAM -0.4% 0.11817 0.11767 9.41% -1.41% -0.8 -10% 8/23/2019 9/4/2019 Delaware Inv. Div & Inc. DDF -0.3% 0.0911 0.0908 8.02% 27.13% 1 37% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Intermediate Income MIN -0.2% 0.02883 0.02876 9.06% -6.85% 0.5 30% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc. ERC -0.2% 0.09942 0.09927 9.78% -7.80% 0.3 66% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 MFS Government Markets Income MGF -0.1% 0.02891 0.02887 7.53% -5.54% -0.2 34% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc DEX -0.1% 0.0917 0.0916 11.45% -11.85% -0.4 40% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc. FINS -0.1% 0.1172 0.1171 % 0.64% 0 0% 8/1/2019 8/15/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp EAD 0.0% 0.059 0.05902 8.78% -10.13% 0.5 77% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund GLV 0.3% 0.1032 0.1035 11.45% -9.88% 0.3 19% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income CIF 0.7% 0.0202 0.02035 9.36% 1.16% 0.8 57% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Charter Income MCR 1.0% 0.05925 0.05983 8.57% -7.91% 1.6 49% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income MMT 1.2% 0.04192 0.04242 8.75% -9.35% 0.3 54% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate EFR 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.82% -12.36% -0.8 97% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income EFT 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.63% -13.15% -1 98% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Special Value Trust MFV 1.4% 0.04611 0.04676 9.78% 2.87% 0.6 29% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Clough Global Opportunities GLO 2.1% 0.0884 0.0903 11.64% -12.17% -0.9 0% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Clough Global Equity GLQ 2.4% 0.1125 0.1152 11.91% -10.97% -1.6 2% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Vertical Capital Income Fund VCIF 30.8% 0.013 0.017 1.93% -16.46% -0.9 0% 8/2/2019 8/9/2019 Templeton Dragon Fund TDF 181.2% 0.502 1.4114 10.23% -12.53% -1 1% 8/23/2019 9/6/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Commentary

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) fell -9.96% and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) fell -6.98% this week on no apparent news - except for maybe this bearish article, which I don't wish to comment on particularly (there are both merits and flaws in its analysis, in my opinion). However, I still do want to commend Alpha Male for calling out the overvalued nature of these funds in his first article for the Lab:

It is my belief that the high rate of distributions being paid by ECC and OXLC are attracting a lot of new attention and are bidding up the prices as investors chase yield at any cost. With that in mind, it could be a good time to trim allocations to ECC and OXLC at near-record prices and divest into other options that are not as well-known but present similar underlying exposures.

This turned out to be a great call, as ECC and OXLC both rapidly shed their excess premiums afterwards and now sit over -12% lower in price than when Alpha Male first issued the trim call around a month and a half ago. Members now have the opportunity to buy both funds back at a much cheaper prices, effectively "gaining" the equivalent of 10 months' (ECC) or 8 months' (OXLC) worth of dividends in the process!

Data by YCharts

Are we pretending that we played this move perfectly? No, we're not. We only trimmed ECC in our Income Generator portfolio, and didn't sell it completely. Moreover, we still held onto OXLC in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio believing it to be not too overpriced. This is because we try not to be "all in" or "all out" in any decision in order to reduce risk. (Although we did sell OCCI completely to sidestep the rights offering, which was a very profitable move!)

However, it's important to point out we didn't add any to any of our CLO positions either, even while other authors were strongly recommending these securities - we stuck to our discipline and did not put any new money into funds that were above the top end of the "Hold" range. This might serve as a lesson in patience to our newer members - you can nearly always get better prices by waiting for a better entry point, saving the equivalent months (or even years) of distributions in the process. Remember, valuation matters when buying closed-end funds!

Are ECC and OXLC back into the Buy range? With premiums of between 15% and 20%, they are technically still overvalued, according to our algorithm. However, they might be worth a nibble or two should weakness persist, if we accept the premise that CLO equity prices are undeservedly priced too low. In the meantime, OCCI is also looking quite good for an entry point now that we know the extent of dilution, but it might be worth waiting until the new shares hit the market before buying - both in terms of subscribers wanting out and the NAV hit being processed on the shares. Another good option is the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), which Alpha Male recently profiled for Income Lab members here: "XFLT Continues To Impress".

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE MODEL PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.