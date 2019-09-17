Closed End Funds

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ECC And OXLC Lose Air

|
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

21 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 29 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

MLPs are the highest-yielding CEF sector.

ECC and OXLC funds lose air - our CLO analyst Alpha Male called this drop.

Note: This article was first released to members two weeks ago.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close on Friday, August 30th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 12 last week), and the average price return was 0.54% (up from -0.16% last week). The leading gainers were Latin American Equity (+3.07%), MLPs (+2.51%) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+2.23%), while Emerging Market Income (-1.48%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

29 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 12 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.97% (up from -0.22% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+3.03%), followed by MLPs (+2.89%). The sole losing sector was Emerging Market Income (-1.08%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.07%), US Utilities (+1.83%) and Multisector Income (+0.98%), while the sector with the highest discount was Emerging Market Equity (-13.10%). The average sector discount was -5.95% (down from -5.53% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was High Yield Munis (+1.12%), while Global Equity Dividend (-1.61%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.40% (down from 0.04% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score was Pennsylvania Munis (+1.53), followed by California Munis (+1.524). The lowest z-score was for Emerging Market Equity (-1.03), followed by Asia Equity (-0.71). The average z-score was +0.43 (down from +0.59 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields were MLPs (12.68%), global equity dividend (10.10%), Global Growth & Income (9.71%), Emerging Market Income (9.55%) and Covered Call (8.74%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield was +7.14% (down from +7.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score and/or are trading at a discount, are potential Buy candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D decrease

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

Eagle Point Credit Company LLC

ECC

-9.96%

15.38%

19.82%

0.3

-7.69%

0.00%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

OXLC

-6.98%

 17.18%

17.73%

-0.5

-5.61%

0.00%

Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund

NPN

-5.70%

3.38%

-6.68%

0.7

-5.57%

0.19%

AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert

ACV

-5.58%

8.64%

-0.30%

-0.1

-3.53%

1.88%

Voya Natural Resource Equity

IRR

-4.58%

15.67%

-0.47%

-0.7

-1.39%

3.14%

Principal Real Estate Inc Fund

PGZ

-4.07%

6.70%

-11.59%

0.4

-3.86%

0.59%

EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps

ETO

-3.88%

8.64%

8.98%

1.7

-0.85%

2.69%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA

-3.85%

0.15%

-16.98%

-1.2

-0.08%

4.57%

Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income

CCD

-3.73%

10.14%

-1.17%

-0.2

-2.54%

1.16%

EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc.

ETB

-3.54%

 5.26%

5.26%

0.7

-0.77%

2.59%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score and/or are trading at a premium, are potential Sell candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D increase

Yield

P/D

z-score

Price change

NAV change

Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal

SPPP

5.60%

%

0.08%

4.1

6.73%

0.76%

Clough Global Div and Inc. Fund

GLV

3.75%

11.45%

-9.88%

0.3

2.46%

-1.79%

Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy

MIE

3.72%

10.66%

1.05%

1.8

2.85%

-0.92%

Eagle Capital Growth

GRF

3.41%

6.54%

-13.00%

1.2

2.53%

-1.48%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

JEMD

3.32%

5.01%

2.63%

2.1

2.28%

-1.02%

Vertical Capital Income Fund

VCIF

3.09%

1.93%

-16.46%

-0.9

3.83%

0.00%

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona

MZA

3.06%

3.48%

-1.98%

1.3

3.55%

0.33%

ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund

CTR

3.03%

10.98%

-11.91%

-0.6

3.97%

0.41%

Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond

DSM

2.86%

4.88%

1.78%

2.0

3.24%

0.36%

Adams Natural Resources

PEO

2.63%

2.65%

-17.03%

-0.6

2.79%

-0.44%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

NDP

-77.1%

0.4375

0.1

35.40%

-9.73%

-2

0%

8/8/2019

8/22/2019

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy

TTP

-30.1%

0.4075

0.285

11.74%

-10.34%

0.4

-6%

8/8/2019

8/22/2019

Aberdeen Global Premier Proper

AWP

-20.0%

0.05

0.04

9.77%

-12.08%

-0.9

37%

8/9/2019

8/16/2019

Templeton Global Income

GIM

-10.6%

0.0358

0.032

6.95%

-9.51%

1.3

99%

8/1/2019

8/14/2019

Pioneer Municipal High Income

MHI

-9.5%

0.0525

0.0475

4.55%

-5.15%

0.8

104%

8/6/2019

8/19/2019

EV National Muni Opps Trust

EOT

-6.2%

0.0809

0.0759

4.00%

4.21%

0.5

105%

8/1/2019

8/22/2019

Nuveen Select Maturities Muni

NIM

-5.7%

0.0265

0.025

2.88%

-4.14%

0.5

104%

8/1/2019

8/14/2019

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

CMU

-5.3%

0.019

0.018

4.44%

-2.21%

1

108%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

-2.9%

0.068

0.066

4.00%

-4.76%

1.3

104%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

Franklin Limited Duration Income

FTF

-0.6%

0.0863

0.0858

10.96%

-7.67%

0.2

51%

8/20/2019

8/29/2019

Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp

EOD

-0.6%

0.14659

0.14576

11.00%

-6.24%

1.5

11%

8/14/2019

9/12/2019

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund

VAM

-0.4%

0.11817

0.11767

9.41%

-1.41%

-0.8

-10%

8/23/2019

9/4/2019

Delaware Inv. Div & Inc.

DDF

-0.3%

0.0911

0.0908

8.02%

27.13%

1

37%

8/6/2019

8/22/2019

MFS Intermediate Income

MIN

-0.2%

0.02883

0.02876

9.06%

-6.85%

0.5

30%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc.

ERC

-0.2%

0.09942

0.09927

9.78%

-7.80%

0.3

66%

8/14/2019

9/12/2019

MFS Government Markets Income

MGF

-0.1%

0.02891

0.02887

7.53%

-5.54%

-0.2

34%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc

DEX

-0.1%

0.0917

0.0916

11.45%

-11.85%

-0.4

40%

8/6/2019

8/22/2019

Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc.

FINS

-0.1%

0.1172

0.1171

%

0.64%

0

0%

8/1/2019

8/15/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp

EAD

0.0%

0.059

0.05902

8.78%

-10.13%

0.5

77%

8/14/2019

9/12/2019

Clough Global Div and Inc Fund

GLV

0.3%

0.1032

0.1035

11.45%

-9.88%

0.3

19%

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

MFS Intermediate High Income

CIF

0.7%

0.0202

0.02035

9.36%

1.16%

0.8

57%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

MFS Charter Income

MCR

1.0%

0.05925

0.05983

8.57%

-7.91%

1.6

49%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

MFS Multi-Market Income

MMT

1.2%

0.04192

0.04242

8.75%

-9.35%

0.3

54%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

EV Senior Floating Rate

EFR

1.3%

0.075

0.076

6.82%

-12.36%

-0.8

97%

8/1/2019

8/22/2019

EV Floating Rate Income

EFT

1.3%

0.075

0.076

6.63%

-13.15%

-1

98%

8/1/2019

8/22/2019

MFS Special Value Trust

MFV

1.4%

0.04611

0.04676

9.78%

2.87%

0.6

29%

8/1/2019

8/13/2019

Clough Global Opportunities

GLO

2.1%

0.0884

0.0903

11.64%

-12.17%

-0.9

0%

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

Clough Global Equity

GLQ

2.4%

0.1125

0.1152

11.91%

-10.97%

-1.6

2%

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

Vertical Capital Income Fund

VCIF

30.8%

0.013

0.017

1.93%

-16.46%

-0.9

0%

8/2/2019

8/9/2019

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

181.2%

0.502

1.4114

10.23%

-12.53%

-1

1%

8/23/2019

9/6/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Commentary

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) fell -9.96% and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) fell -6.98% this week on no apparent news - except for maybe this bearish article, which I don't wish to comment on particularly (there are both merits and flaws in its analysis, in my opinion). However, I still do want to commend Alpha Male for calling out the overvalued nature of these funds in his first article for the Lab:

It is my belief that the high rate of distributions being paid by ECC and OXLC are attracting a lot of new attention and are bidding up the prices as investors chase yield at any cost. With that in mind, it could be a good time to trim allocations to ECC and OXLC at near-record prices and divest into other options that are not as well-known but present similar underlying exposures.

This turned out to be a great call, as ECC and OXLC both rapidly shed their excess premiums afterwards and now sit over -12% lower in price than when Alpha Male first issued the trim call around a month and a half ago. Members now have the opportunity to buy both funds back at a much cheaper prices, effectively "gaining" the equivalent of 10 months' (ECC) or 8 months' (OXLC) worth of dividends in the process!

Chart

Data by YCharts

Are we pretending that we played this move perfectly? No, we're not. We only trimmed ECC in our Income Generator portfolio, and didn't sell it completely. Moreover, we still held onto OXLC in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio believing it to be not too overpriced. This is because we try not to be "all in" or "all out" in any decision in order to reduce risk. (Although we did sell OCCI completely to sidestep the rights offering, which was a very profitable move!)

However, it's important to point out we didn't add any to any of our CLO positions either, even while other authors were strongly recommending these securities - we stuck to our discipline and did not put any new money into funds that were above the top end of the "Hold" range. This might serve as a lesson in patience to our newer members - you can nearly always get better prices by waiting for a better entry point, saving the equivalent months (or even years) of distributions in the process. Remember, valuation matters when buying closed-end funds!

Are ECC and OXLC back into the Buy range? With premiums of between 15% and 20%, they are technically still overvalued, according to our algorithm. However, they might be worth a nibble or two should weakness persist, if we accept the premise that CLO equity prices are undeservedly priced too low. In the meantime, OCCI is also looking quite good for an entry point now that we know the extent of dilution, but it might be worth waiting until the new shares hit the market before buying - both in terms of subscribers wanting out and the NAV hit being processed on the shares. Another good option is the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), which Alpha Male recently profiled for Income Lab members here: "XFLT Continues To Impress".

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE MODEL PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.