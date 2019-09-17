Simon Property Group Is Great, But Higher Yielding Taubman Centers Is Even More Attractive

Taubman is more undervalued, has a recent insider purchase, and is likely (in my opinion) to have a higher yield-on-cost than Simon decades from now.

Simon undoubtedly has a stronger balance sheet than Taubman at the present, but both have impressive dividend growth records.

Based on tenant mix, Taubman appears even better positioned than Simon to handle potential large-tenant turnover in the years ahead.

Taubman Centers owns and operates some of the highest quality shopping malls in the nation.

I want to talk about a different kind of discount that is available to you right now. You, fellow stock shopper, have two REIT (real estate investment trust) options currently selling for a discount. They are both high-end mall landlords that have seen stock price pressure from the ongoing retail apocalypse narrative and fears of an upcoming recession that will bring with it consumer weakness. Both offer very attractive yields that do not at all match the quality of their assets.

But which one is the better deal?

To answer that question, let's take a look behind the curtain of luxury retail real estate, comparing high-end mall landlords Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers. In my opinion, Taubman narrowly edges out Simon as the preferable investment due to its slightly higher average quality properties in selective markets, smaller exposure to struggling department stores, and higher dividend yield.

Asset Quality & The Retail Apocalypse

If you are like me, the very word "mall" makes you want to stay away and mark these REITs off your list. I think that would be a mistake. With top-notch assets and skilled management who are also heavy shareholders themselves, temporary stock price weakness and undervaluation may prove to be an excellent buying opportunity.

When I wrote about Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) previously, I mentioned the "retail apocalypse" narrative in a denigrating tone. I must admit, however, that such an apocalypse exists and is wreaking havoc on a certain kind of retailer and a certain kind of mall.

The regional mall in my town, for instance, is a Class B or C property owned by CBL & Associates (CBL). There is relatively frequent turnover of smaller retailers, while Sears is on its way out, trying to offload its current inventory before it shuts its doors. JC Penney, Dillard's, and Macy's remain, but they must be struggling. There are usually about as many customers as employees, and "sale" signs are hung over a significant portion of merchandise.

Naturally, this is the mental image that pops up when I think of malls. But not all malls are like this. When I was in high school, my friends and I would drive an hour and a half to either the Houston Premium Outlets or the Galleria (both of which are owned by Simon Property Group). They are destinations, with restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment centers, seemingly endless stores, and even hotels attracting huge crowds.

When I was in college in California, I once visited the Beverly Center in Lost Angeles (owned by Taubman Centers), and it was a sight to behold. It brings to mind another attraction of these higher end malls that cannot be replicated by e-commerce or changing fads: spectacle. High-end malls wow their visitors with stunning architecture, beautiful fountains, gigantic screens, colorful lights, and gleaming surfaces. They make visitors feel high-class and luxurious. And they make for great ways to spend half a day walking around, window shopping while trying to decide between Cheesecake Factory or P.F. Chang's for lunch.

These qualities have largely insulated Class A mall owners like Simon and Taubman from the ravages of the retail apocalypse.

Of course, Simon's properties are overwhelmingly high quality and growing in number, which has contributed to its superior funds from operations (FFO) growth over the last decade:

Total FFO, however, does not tell a completely accurate story for Taubman, as it has actually experienced healthy net operating income (NOI) gains for years, increasing from $622 million in 2015 to $704 million in 2016, $774 million in 2017, and $816 million in 2018. Adjusted FFO, likewise, grew from $3.42 in 2015 to $3.56 in 2016, $3.70 in 2017, and $3.83 in 2018. Its dividend payout ratio, based on AFFO, has expanded only modestly from 66.9% in 2016 to 68.4% in 2018.

Another factor separating the two REITs is number of properties. Simon has at least partial ownership in over 325 properties, while Taubman has a mere 26 properties, with a few under development. This smaller number, however, can be seen as a strength.

For instance, Taubman can be more selective about the markets in which it operates, choosing only those areas with the most favorable demographics. This is demonstrated by comparing the median household incomes within a 15-mile radius of each REITs' locations. Simon's average is $73,588, while Taubman enjoys an even higher $81,207 for its properties. Compare these numbers to the median household income for the United States as a whole of $59,039.

Taubman's malls boast tenant sales per square foot that match the affluence of its nearby residents, some such as the Beverly Center in California, the Mall at Millennia in Florida, and New Jersey's Mall at Short Hills exceeding $1,000 PSF.

Taubman's average tenant sales PSF surpass Simon's by nearly 40%, with rent PSF almost 15% higher.

Taubman intentionally chooses to operate in top US markets for a reason. It is part of their strategy as a luxury retail landlord.

The top luxury brands in the world, names like Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Apple (AAPL), Tiffany's (TIF), Tesla (TSLA), Peloton, and Rolex, want to showcase their products in only the best markets where the clientele is affluent enough to afford them. Much of this clientele prefers to make their purchases in person at physical stores, but Taubman's tenants understand that the future lies in omnichannel strategies.

This even includes some online retailers, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Casper, that are beginning to open physical stores.

Perhaps more importantly, Taubman's large tenant strength is probably the highest in the mall REIT space.

Simon's larger exposure to struggling department stores like Sears and JC Penny signifies what could be a future headwind — one that Taubman mostly avoids. Even if Simon easily releases the spaces formerly occupied by these department stores, it will not do so without significant tenant improvement costs.

When it comes to the quality of assets, Taubman Centers seems to have Simon beat, if only because it has fewer total properties. But that brings up another thing I like better about Taubman. It has grown largely through continual redevelopment over the years rather than acquisitions or new developments. It IPO'd in 1992 with 19 properties, and it has only added 7 since then on net.

Taubman's relatively few properties means that each new property added to its portfolio has a greater impact on FFO growth than for Simon.

Balance Sheet

In terms of the balance sheet, however, Taubman is definitely inferior to Simon.

When I look at Taubman's balance sheet composition, it strikes me as what I might see belonging to a much lower quality REIT.

Many of my favorite blue-chip REITs have equity percentages of their balance sheets well above 50% and even above 60%. Simon's is ~67%.

Taubman's interest coverage ratio of slightly less than 3x raised my eyebrows as well. This is well below Simon's 5.1x. This is largely a factor of differing debt levels, with Simon's long term debt at a healthy 5.25x EBITDA and Taubman's in the high single digits (soon to be in the low 8x range after a large transaction).

In terms of debt to free cash flow, however, Taubman is only slightly worse off than Simon, with Taubman's debt/FCF coming in at 13.26x versus Simon's at 12.2x.

In the last five years, due to multiple Asian expansion and US redevelopment projects, Taubman's debt has exploded, far outpacing Simon's debt growth:

The good news is that the debt appears to have peaked and now management is beginning to focus on deleveraging. Also good news is that management has laddered debt maturities fairly well:

The next big refinancing year will come in 2021. Hopefully, Taubman will have lowered their capital expenditures and deleveraged some before then.

The Dividend

I am glad to see that, since the Great Recession, Taubman's dividend has been covered every quarter by free cash flow.

This frees up cash to be used for redevelopment, deleveraging, or simply as a cushion should the economy turn down. However, Taubman's FCF has shown remarkable resilience to economic downturns as signified by the lack of a dividend cut during the Great Recession as well as the FCF coverage of the dividend during that hard time.

Simon's FCF coverage of the dividend has been mostly consistent as well, aside from a few quarters.

Simon's growth since the recession has, admittedly, been more impressive than Taubman's. But Taubman has prioritized maintaining its quality and stability over growth, and its smaller size leaves ample room for growth well into the future. Simon, however, cannot continue to growth at its same pace indefinitely. Size and demand constraints will act as a headwind going forward.

After all, at over $47 billion in market cap, making it one of the largest REITs in the world, growing at 8% per year going forward will be more difficult.

Valuation

Simon is currently trading around 12.52x the midpoint of 2019e FFO, while Taubman trades at 11.76x 2019e FFO.

In terms of price to FCF, both are trading near their Great Recession lows, with Taubman even cheaper and closer to its recessionary trough than Simon.

Insider Ownership

Another thing that I like about these two high-end mall REITs: they are each family businesses. (See my article on investing in family businesses.) Both are run by sons of the founders.

The CEO of Taubman Centers is Robert Taubman, son of the founder, Alfred Taubman. Similarly, the CEO of Simon Property Group is David Simon, son of the co-founder, Melvin Simon. Both families retain substantial holdings in their respective companies, and as such, both have significant alignment of interests with shareholders.

A few Taubman insiders have purchased shares lately, one at $51.94 per share and another near the recent low at $39.11 per share. It is always nice to see those with the most information about the inner workings of a company eat their own cooking.

There have not been any insider purchases of Simon stock recently.

Target 10-Year Yield-On-Cost Calculations

As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

The expected annual FFO growth in the next five years for Taubman (via Yahoo Finance) is 5.84%. Seeking Alpha's forward annual growth estimate is less optimistic at 3.61%.

If dividend growth averaged only 3.61% per year over the next decade, TCO's current stock price offers a 10-year YoC of 9.12%. Being a bit more optimistic and assuming 4% per year dividend growth, TCO's 10-year YoC would come to 9.47%. If TCO's dividend growth averaged an even faster 5% (around the same as it has achieved in the last ten years), its 10-year YoC rises to 10.42%.

Being optimistic and assuming Taubman achieves the same dividend growth in the next ten years as it had in the last ten (5.2%), the 10-year YoC would come out to a mouth-watering 10.63%.

Contrast this with SPG, which did cut its dividend by about 28% during the Great Recession but has raised it at a rapid clip since then (faster than Taubman). The previous ten years of dividend growth for Simon has averaged around 9% per year, compared with TCO's ~5.2%. With forward dividend growth expected to average ~6.5%, Simon's 10-year YoC at current share prices would come in right at 10%. About the same as Taubman.

But, being a bit more conservative and assuming dividend growth of only 6% per year, Simon's 10-year YoC would come to 9.55% — roughly comparable to a conservative estimate for Taubman.

Both have attractive likely 10-year YoCs, but going further out than that, I believe Taubman's dividend growth will remain stable in the mid single digits whereas Simon's will gradually fall. That gives Taubman's current yield of 6.39% the edge over Simon's 5.33%.

Conclusion: Quality Is Key

In the mall space, quality is and will remain crucial to success going forward. Faced with an overabundance of retail space in the United States, as well as the ever-encroaching threat of e-commerce, malls must adapt or die. For some, there is no way to adequately adapt. Thus, only the strong will survive.

Taubman's properties speak for themselves in terms of quality. Its trophy properties are well-located and will enjoy ample foot traffic for years and years to come, even if tenants gradually come and go as fashion trends change. And aside from its hefty debt load, which I expect to see lighten in the years ahead, Taubman's financials lend further credence to the bullish case for the mall landlord.

Most importantly to me as a long-term dividend growth investor, a double-digit yield-on-cost in ten years is fairly likely at current share prices. That means generous income that I can use for further reinvestment and a faster compounding effect.

In short, Taubman looks to me like the kind of buy-and-hold investment that will make the long-term shareholder rich someday. I would like to be one of those long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.