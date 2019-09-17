Weatherford Equity Has 30% Upside Based On Where Bonds Imply Equity Value

I recommend buying Weatherford equity (TK:OTCPK:WFTIQ) at $0.023/share as a compelling opportunity to buy one of the largest multi-national oilfield service companies with a significantly delivered balance sheet at a discount to where other multinational oilfield service companies are valued and at a discounted valuation to where Weatherford’s unsecured bonds imply that Weatherford’s reorganized equity will trade at.

On July 1, 2019, Weatherford filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to implement a comprehensive financial restructuring that would significantly reduce the Company’s long-term debt and related interest costs, provide access to additional financing and establish a more sustainable capital structure. As part of its bankruptcy plan of reorganization (the “Plan”), Weatherford’s pre-petition shareholders are receiving 1% of Weatherford’s reorganized equity as well as four-year warrants for an additional 10% of the reorganized equity with a strike price to be set a reorganized equity value at which Weatherford’s unsecured bondholders would receive a par recovery. On September 11, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court confirmed Weatherford's Plan.

At a current market price of $0.023/share, Weatherford’s pre-petition equity is trading at approximately 4.2x projected 2020 EBITDA of $888 million, or at an approximate enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion. To illustrate, at $0.023/share, Weatherford's pre-petition equity value is approximately $23 million. After accounting for the pre-petition equity's 1% stake in Reorganized Weatherford and 4-year warrants for an additional 10% of the equity, we calculate that if we use a 30% volatility for the warrants, that the 1% equity stake accounts for approximately $0.021 of Weatherford's current share price and the warrants account for approximately $0.002 of Weatherford's current share price. If Weatherford's 1% equity stake is valued at $0.021/share, the implied Reorganized Weatherford equity value is approximately $2.1 billion and its enterprise value is approximately $3.7 billion, or 4.2x 2020 EBITDA of $888 million.

At an implied value of 4.2x 2020 EBITDA, Weatherford's pre-petition equity trades a discount to both Weatherford's Plan Valuation and where comparable companies are valued. Weatherford’s bankruptcy plan of reorganization values Weatherford at a midpoint of $5.8 billion or 6.5x projected 2020 EBITDA. Other large multi-national oilfield service companies trade at an average of 6.3x 2020 EBITDA and a median of 6.4x 2020 EBITDA. Moreover, Weatherford’s approximate $7.4 billion in unsecured bonds are receiving $500 million in new debt and 99% of Weatherford’s reorganized equity. Weatherford’s bonds are currently trading at 43% of par, which, after accounting for the $500 million in debt that bondholders are receiving, implies that Weatherford’s reorganized equity should be valued at approximately $2.7 billion and its enterprise at $4.3 billion.

Assuming that the new Warrants trade to a 30% volatility, at a $4.3 billion reorganized enterprise value, or 4.8x projected 2020 EBITDA, Weatherford’s pre-petition equity should be worth approximately $0.032/share. At 5x projected 2020 EBITDA, the pre-petition equity should be worth approximately $0.035/share. Both valuations are significant discounts to Weatherford's midpoint plan enterprise value of $5.8 billion, which would have valued Weatherford equity's 1% equity stake at a midpoint of approximately $36 million and the Warrants at an approximate midpoint of $15.5 million for a total value of more than $0.05/share. Weatherford_Plan_Valuation.pdf

Weatherford and its consolidated subsidiaries (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) are a leading provider of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. Weatherford’s principal business is to provide equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry, both onshore and offshore. Product and services include: (1) Production, (2) Completions, (3) Drilling and Evaluation and (4) Well Construction. Demand for Weatherford’s services and products depends upon commodity prices for oil and gas, the number of oil and natural gas wells drilled, the depth and drilling conditions of wells, the number of well completions, the depletion and age of existing wells and the level of workover activity worldwide. Technology is critical to the oil and natural gas marketplace as a result of the maturity of the world’s oil and natural gas reservoirs, the acceleration of production decline rates and the focus on complex well designs, including deep-water prospects. Products and services are provided worldwide and in a variety of distinct segments with various other competitors and suppliers.

The combination of prolonged, depressed oil prices and the resulting reduction in demand for Weatherford’s products and services, along with increased competition in the sector, have significantly and adversely affected Weatherford. Over the last three years, fluctuations in the oil and gas market and a high level of competition led to a decline in Weatherford’s liquidity position, and ultimately, led to their needing to file for bankruptcy. To illustrate Weatherford's deteriorating financial position, cash flows from operating activities have been negative $304 million, negative $388 million, and negative $242 million in fiscal years 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. At the end of 2017, the Company announced a transformation plan (the “Transformation Plan”), which included a workforce reduction, organization restructure, facility consolidations, and other cost reduction and efficiency initiatives across the Company globally.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company reported that it had missed its cash flow projections for the quarter. In addition, Weatherford continued to face industry headwinds and was levered at over 10.0x EBITDA, a figure significantly higher those of its competitors, who have traditionally been levered at close to 2.0x EBITDA. Weatherford generated negative cash flow driven in part by approximately $600 million in annual interest payments. Its negative cash flow position began to impact the Company’s ability to win business, invest in new technologies, and compete more broadly with its better-capitalized peers. It became critical that the Company extend its liquidity runway in order to realize the benefits of the Transformation Plan, necessitating that it address approximately $2.4 billion of upcoming maturities through 2021.

The Company, with the assistance of its advisors, considered numerous out-of-court liability management transactions aimed at extending the Company’s maturity runway while allowing it to service interest payments on its funded debt. Due to continued industry headwinds and a declining stock price, however, the Company had no option but to consider filing for bankruptcy to allow it to significantly deleverage the Company and position itself for future success.

On May 10, 2019, Weatherford announced it had reached a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) with a group of its senior noteholders to implement a comprehensive financial restructuring that would significantly reduce the Company’s long-term debt and related interest costs, provide access to additional financing and establish a more sustainable capital structure. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to implement the terms of the RSA through the Plan.

Under the terms of the RSA, as originally contemplated, the Company’s unsecured noteholders would exchange approximately $7.4 billion of senior unsecured notes for approximately 99% of the equity in the Company and $1.25 billion of new tranche B senior unsecured notes (the “Tranche B Notes”). The RSA also contemplates a commitment of up to $1.25 billion in new tranche A senior unsecured notes (the “Tranche A Notes”), that would be funded at emergence from bankruptcy to repay bankruptcy financing, pre-petition revolving credit debt, case costs, and to recapitalize the Company at exit. Furthermore, under the RSA, the Company’s existing equity will be cancelled and exchanged for (A) 1% of the New Common Stock, and (B) three-year warrants to purchase 10% of the New Common Stock (the “Warrants”). The strike price of the Warrants was to be set at an equity value at which bondholders would receive a recovery equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

In recent weeks, Weatherford made changes to its Plan that would increase recoveries to its pre-petition equity holders. First, after a group of shareholders pushed for the formation of an official equity committee, Weatherford agreed to improve the terms of the Warrants by extending the Warrants’ expiration from three years to four years and lowering the strike price on the Warrants from an equity value at which noteholders would receive a par plus accrued interest recovery to an equity value at which noteholders would receive a par recovery without accrued and unpaid interest. Weatherford made an additional modification to its Plan to eliminate the Tranche B Notes and instead just issue $2.1 billion in Tranche A Notes, of which $500 million would be take-back notes issued to its pre-petition unsecured bondholders. The second modification would result in a reduction of approximately $400 million in funded debt allowing Weatherford to better compete with its peers and would also increase the Weatherford’s post-petition equity value by $400 million directly impacting pre-petition shareholders who are receiving a 1% equity stake in the reorganized company. Weatherford_Plan_Modification.pdf

Under the revised terms of the Plan, Weatherford will significantly deleverage its balance sheet from approximately $8.35 billion of funded debt to $2.10 billion upon the occurrence of the effective date of the Plan. This significant reduction in the Company’s funded debt will allow the Company to focus on long-term growth prospects and, in turn, strengthen its competitive position in the market.

Conclusion

Weatherford’s pre-petition equity represents a compelling opportunity to buy a de-levered multi-national oilfield services company at a significant discount to where its peers are valued at and where other parts of Weatherford’s capital structure imply that the equity should be worth. At a current market price of $0.023/share, Weatherford’s pre-petition equity is trading at approximately 4.2x projected 2020 EBITDA relative to its peers that trade at 6.3x 2020 EBITDA and Weatherford’s unsecured bonds that imply that Weatherford should be valued at a 4.85x multiple of projected 2020 EBITDA . This discount is likely a result of the pre-petition equity being too small for most institutional investors to buy. However, we would expect that once Weatherford issues its reorganized equity and pre-petition shareholders and bondholders own the same security that the valuation gap should close. To emphasize the valuation gap where we believe that Weatherford’s pre-petition equity trades at relative to where it should trade once it emerges from bankruptcy, Weatherford’s bondholders agreed to modify the Plan to take $750 million less in new debt as part of their recovery and instead recover that value through their 99% equity stake in Weatherford’s reorganized equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFTIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.