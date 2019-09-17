PayPal: Recent Decline In The Stock Should Be Bought

PayPal (PYPL) occupies a very unique position in the payments and commerce ecosystem globally. Its early entry into the market has given the company a dominant position in online payments, one that isn’t likely to be easily displaced. PayPal will benefit from the ongoing secular trend toward increasing e-commerce volumes, and is complementing natural organic growth with some interesting partnerships that could auger well for long-term growth. PayPal stock has pulled back more than 10% recently, and the decline represents opportunity.

Dominant network effect

PayPal’s very early entry into the online commerce market to solve consumer distrust in handing oversensitive card information to merchants that they didn't know has delivered a windfall to investors over many years. In solving a particularly acute problem for users of online commerce, the company has gone on to cement a very powerful network effect where increasing users attracted increasing numbers of merchants who were willing to accept PayPal. With over 267 million consumers using the service, PayPal has amassed a valuable consumer base, which online merchants are keen to leverage.

Another unique aspect of the service is the relative decline in cart abandonment that merchants experience when implementing PayPal checkout. Transactions convert at a higher rate, almost 90% with PayPal versus other online checkout mechanisms. Due to this fact, merchants are particularly keen to pursue a PayPal implementation, something which further boosts the utility and value of the service to merchants. Finally, integrating different means of payment flow into a cart checkout experience is something that merchants are loath to do. The process is time consuming and disruptive to the aesthetics of the commerce experience. Thus, the likelihood of PayPal being displaced from any online checkout flow where it has already been implemented is relatively low.

PayPal's acquisitions of Venmo and Xoom further extend the company's utility as a place to manage all the payment needs of a user and will serve to increase engagement and transaction volume flowing through the PayPal network. Venmo positions PayPal well with a millennial audience, and is commonly used for bill splitting by groups of college students sharing meals. Xoom is a money transfer service that is also getting very good traction amongst digital natives and competes with the likes of Western Union (WU). Both services will allow PayPal to meaningfully increase its base of users flowing into the PayPal ecosystem. With successful cross-marketing, users of these individual point services will no doubt leverage their PayPal accounts to complete a broad variety of payment transactions.

Recent results are an anomaly in the context of a strong secular trend

PayPal reported healthy metrics around revenue growth and user engagement, yet has seen its share price fall close to 10% from the recent high. Revenue increased 12% on a constant currency basis, with user engagement per account (or "account opens") also up 9% per user account per year. The company shows no signs of slowing user account acquisition, with user account growth also increasing 17% year over year. These metrics all speak to the core health of the platform. Payment transactions and payment volume also both increased 25% year on year.

Yet, in spite of this, PayPal made marginal cuts to revenue guidance, which was what largely triggered the slump in share price. This was explained away by management as a result of a timing hiccup in the implementation of partnerships with MercadoLibre (MELI) and implementation of the Uber (UBER) digital wallet.

It would be a mistake to view the reduction in guidance as a start of some prolonged slowdown in PayPal's momentum. PayPal is riding the secular shift in the market from online to offline commerce, a shift that is still in its relative infancy. Growth is only expected to accelerate over the next decade toward online commerce, particularly internationally. Forecasts suggest retail e-commerce will grow solidly at a rate somewhere in the mid-teens over the next 4 years or so. With PayPal’s large embedded base, it is extremely well-positioned to capture a significant amount of this volume.

Source: eMarketer.com

MercadoLibre and Uber commercial integration auger well for growth

PayPal is working on material partnerships with MercadoLibre and Uber, which should have meaningful implications for future growth. The joint collaboration with Uber to develop the Uber digital wallet should not only enable a more meaningful on ramp of new users into the PayPal ecosystem, but should over time spur tens of millions of additional transactions.

Equally as meaningful is the equity investment and collaboration with MercadoLibre in Latin America. MercadoLibre is the dominant online commerce marketplace and digital payments player in the region. It has almost 300 million registered users in the Latin America region using its platform today, easily north of 50% of the total internet users in the market. Its Mercado Pago platform processes $6.5 billion in payment transaction both online and offline in the last quarter, and is the jewel in the MercadoLibre crown. PayPal and MercadoLibre are working on a number of initiatives which will enhance the utility of their respective services and increase network effects for both. Relevantly for PayPal, the effect of the integrations will allow PayPal account users to accept payments from MercadoPago account holders, and also allow PayPal merchants to accept MercadoPago payments. The impact of both of these moves should be to increase volume of payment flows over the PayPal network, but more significantly, to make PayPal much more relevant and dominant in Latin America and propel PayPal's growth in the region.

Valuation

At its current price, PayPal trades at roughly 30x forward earnings, while analysts expect average long-term EPS growth over the next 5 years at close to 18% annualized. This represents a fairly attractive entry point. Investors should see the recent hiccup in earnings as a mere timing issue associated with delays in ramping some key strategic partnerships, and consider this an opportunity to enter a solid network effect business riding secular tailwinds at an attractive entry price.

