FS KKR Capital Yields 12.8% With Solid Future

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), with more than $7 billion in assets, is by some measures (e.g., market cap) the second-largest business development company (BDC), but it has received very little attention or coverage. It was formed in late 2018 by a merger between FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) and Corporate Capital Trust (CCT). Prior to the merger, the management of FSIC had been taken over by FS/KKR Advisor LLC. Under this new management, there were major write-offs of FSIC positions and FSIC stock declined some 29% between April and December 2018. One commentator argues that this was due to the fact that KKR was now applying a stricter test for asset valuation. At any rate, investors were not happy and the investor morale problems at FSIC seem to have carried over unto the new entity, FSK. FSK now trades at a dividend yield of 12.8% (with dividends of 19 cents per quarter) and at a discount of some 25% to its net asset value of $7.88 per share. The dividend was covered by net investment income in the most recent quarter. There has been considerable insider buying as well as an aggressive share repurchase program which led net asset value per share to increase by 2 cents in the last quarter.

This article attempts to provide a balanced analysis of a large, complex company. My conclusion is that FSK is a buy at this level but that investors must be nimble and watch developments closely.

The Asset Base

FSK has over $7 billion in gross assets which seem to turn over at the rate of roughly $500 million per quarter. Thus, it is important not only to look at the current make-up of the asset base but also at the deployment of new money to see where management is going.

Asset type/Portfolio date Q2 19 Q1 19 Newly Deployed Q2 19 1st lien senior secured 52.8% 52.2% 69% 2nd lien senior secured 15.8% 15.1% 1% Other secured 3.8% 4.6% 6% Subordinated debt 5.4% 5.8% 3% Asset based finance 9.9% 9.0% 21% Credit Partnership 4.0% 4.0% 0% Equity/other 8.3% 7.3% 0%

The table above gives percentage of various types of assets for the end of Q2 19, the end of Q1 19, and for all funds deployed in Q2 19.

Although the portfolio seems to be somewhat heavy on subordinated debt and equity, it is clear that management is deploying new capital in the direction of 1st lien senior secured debt and asset-based finance and away from subordinated debt. This is a constructive exercise considering the stage of the economic cycle we are likely inhabiting at this time.

FSK - like most BDCs - evaluates its portfolio using several levels of credit risk. The table below provides the percentages of assets by fair value in each of the 4 categories - with category 1 being safest and category 4 suggesting serious risk of loss - at the end of 12/18 (just after the merger) and at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Category/Date 12/18 6/19 One 53% 54% Two 42% 39% Three 3% 5% Four 2% 2%

Category Three is described as "underperforming - some loss of interest or dividends possible but still expecting a positive return on investment." The growth of assets in this category is not encouraging.

FSK does not have a heavy concentration of assets in the energy sector (which has been considered risky at least until the events of the past 3 days which may now make it highly desirable) - its energy assets comprise only 3.8% of its portfolio. Of perhaps more concern is the fact that 6% of its investment income in Q2 19 came in the form of PIK (pay in kind). Investment income just barely covered the dividend so that cash investment income was significantly lower than the dividend.

Management Strategy

As noted above, management strategy seems to be correctly focused on improving the quality of the asset base. It is also possible that management has followed a strategy of using late 2018 as a "landfill" or "flushing the toilet" by taking unrealized losses on problematic assets prior to the merger so that the new, merged entity could move forward with minimal write-offs. In this regard, net realized and unrealized losses for FSIC in the last 9 months of 2018 were some $316.4 million whereas FSK has had net realized and unrealized gains of $6 million in the first six months of 2019.

This strategy of "let's take our write-offs before we merge" may have led to a good set-up for value investors. Old FSIC investors became demoralized at the parade of write-offs and abandoned the ship, leading new FSK to trade at a large discount to net asset value despite the fact that the write-offs were in the rear view mirror after the merger and that they actually set the stage for a period of stability. We won't really know if this is what happened until we see how write-offs evolve over the next few quarters. But looking at the past 5 quarters with intense write-offs in the 3 quarters leading up to the merger followed by no net write-offs since the merger, my theory may make some sense and, if it does, FSK could be a very attractive investment at this price.

Management has obtained approval to increase leverage and it has announced a strategy to increase leverage from the present level of 77% to 95% which would still be well below the newly increased limits on BDC leverage. FSK is able to borrow at between 4% and 5% as evidenced by recent note issuances. Increased leverage is attractive for FSK because its weighted average interest rate on borrowings is 4.4% while its weighted average interest rate on accruing debt assets is 10.5%. An additional $100 million of borrowings deployed to performing loans can generate some $6 million per year in additional net investment income.

Management Confidence and Alignment with Investors

In two important respects, management has exhibited confidence in FSK as well as alignment with stockholders. This is always important with BDCs because only inside management really knows the actual quality of the balance sheet assets.

The first manifestation of this confidence is in the form of insider purchases of FSK stock. Since the beginning of 2019, insiders including officers and directors have purchased some 555,000 shares of FSK stock - often at prices higher than the current stock price. Relevant reports do not evidence the sale of a single share of the stock by insiders this year.

Secondly, management has implemented an aggressive share repurchase program. As of the end of 2018, shortly after the merger, FSK had some 531.5 million shares. At the close of the second quarter of 2019, FSK had 520.3 million shares. FSK is repurchasing roughly 1 percent of its shares per quarter. When a BDC is trading at a steep discount to net asset value, the repurchase of shares has the mathematical effect of increasing net asset value per share. In the second quarter, the repurchases were the factor which led net asset value to increase by 2 cents per share.

A share repurchase program would actually seem to be a negative for a selfish management concerned only with maximizing fees by maximizing gross assets under management. For this reason the aggressive repurchase of shares is a good sign that management may be aligned with shareholder interests. Because there is room for considerably more leverage on FSK's balance sheet, it is likely that share repurchases will continue as long as FSK trades at a steep discount to net asset value.

Risk Factors

While there are some advantages to size and very small BDCs can be brutally hammered by losses in one or two positions, size has not necessarily coincided with success. Size does have the advantage of giving a BDC the ability to lend to larger customers who in turn may be more stable. But certain very large BDCs - e.g. Allied Capital - have been absolutely disastrous in the past for investors as management has seemed to lose control over a vast and unwieldy empire.

Another risk factor is the portfolio itself. It is still largely inherited from two prior entities - one of which had a large volume of write-downs heading into the merger. Were the write-downs evidence of a systemic problem so that there are still likely to be ticking time bombs in the portfolio even after the write-downs? If we are heading into a recession, investors could be in for a rocky ride.

Bottom Line

I consider FSK a buy here but not a strong buy. The discount to NAV is just too large. Management seems reasonably on top of things and is aligned with shareholder interest. FSK can borrow at very low rates and make money simply by increasing leverage. This can work two ways. FSK can borrow at 4.4% and lend at 10.5% or, alternatively, it can borrow and repurchase shares at a discount of 25% to net asset value. Management seems committed to redeploying capital in a responsible manner.

It is important to note that many investors who hold positions in BDC ETFs or other vehicles already likely own quite a bit of this stock indirectly. Because of its size, FSK is almost inevitably a significant component in these vehicles.

This is not a "sell your grandmother's wedding ring and use the money to buy this stock" recommendation. Investors should be nimble and start with a modest position watching quarterly developments very closely. But the bottom line is that this stock is just too cheap to pass up at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.