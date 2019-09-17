Netflix: Clear Signs Of Bottoming

Netflix is much cheaper than the key blue-chips of Nasdaq.

In terms of analysis of internal growth, Netflix is, at a minimum, not overrated.

In the context of the trend and return analysis, Netflix's stock price looks clearly undervalued.

I believe that the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. That's why it's critically important to know what a company's balanced (or rational) price is at the moment in order to understand what to expect.

1. Technical parameters

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follows an exponential trend and in this respect, Netflix (NFLX) is not an exception. Starting from the correction that occurred in the second half of 2018, Netflix's stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend:

Now the company's stock price is below this trend by two standard deviations. Technically, it means that Netflix is critically undervalued.

Since August, the rolling annual total price return of Netflix's stock has been fluctuating around the lower border of the standard deviation. It's also typical when reaching the bottom:

So, technically, now Netflix's stock price is not prone to further decline.

2. Growth drivers

Analysts' average expectations suggest that Netflix's revenue in fiscal Q3 2019 will be $5.25 bn. In this case, revenue TTM will reach $18.81 bn, showing an increase of 26.78% YoY. If we consider another two quarters ahead in the same way, we will see the acceleration of the company's revenue growth.

Since 2013, Netflix's revenue TTM growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the EV/Revenue multiple, have been in direct relation. If we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model Netflix's balanced price per share in the next quarter will be $301 (which does not differ much from the current level), but in Q4 it will rise to $342 and in Q1 2020 to $385:

Considering the long-term relationship between revenue's absolute size and the company's capitalization, Netflix's stock price has even greater upside potential:

Based on the long-term relationship between the EBITDA TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Netflix's current price is undervalued too:

So, within the bounds of the described relationships, Netflix's current capitalization is undervalued.

3. Comparable valuation

In this section, based on estimated data I calculated the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples and adjusted them for the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue, respectively. And in the same way, based on the median, I determined the implied price of Netflix share.

Let's start with the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

Judging by this multiple, Netflix is undervalued by 31% and this was not always the case:

Moving on. The comparable valuation based on the P/E (forward) multiple has shown that Netflix is the cheapest company on my list and it is not surprising since Netflix's expected profit growth rate for the next fiscal year (74.2%) is the highest among the companies analyzed:

It is also important that in this case, the implied price has been significantly exceeding the actual price only for the last four months:

In terms of the forward multiples, now Netflix is clearly undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

4. Risk Parameters

Currently, Netflix's Beta is still very high but there is a tendency to decrease. I think it's a good sign because Beta is an indicator of speculative interest which tends to affect the volatility.

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Netflix is undervalued. In terms of analysis of internal growth, Netflix is, at a minimum, not overrated. Proceeding from the current earnings forecasts, Netflix is much cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

In such a situation, the growth of Netflix's share price, or at least its sideways trend, is more likely than another decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Netflix. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.