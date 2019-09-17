Rate Cut Probability Now At Two-Thirds

As the world closely followed the developments around the rising oil prices in the aftermath of the strike on the Saudi oil facilities, there was one particular variable that got overlooked: the CME FedWatch tool. The website assigns round-the-clock probabilities for the FOMC rate activities during the upcoming meetings. On September 16, the likelihood of a 25 bps cut went down to 65.8% from 78.5% just the day before. It should also be pointed out that this probability stood at 94.6% a week ago, on September 9.

Therefore, there is suddenly only a two-thirds chance that the Fed lowers rates.

The explanation is, of course, obvious. An expectation of 10-20-25 cent per gallon increase at the pump adds to inflationary pressures and makes Fed more cautious about the expansionary policy. Fed officials frequently acknowledge that the oil market is whimsical and that dramatic pricing moves in either direction can be temporary; nevertheless, they cannot simply ignore the prospect of rising oil prices, particularly when as much as 5% of the world's output was affected in Saudi Arabia. Most FOMC members are old enough to remember the 1970's and the stagflation disruptions caused by the OPEC embargo. While the US has far more energy independence four decades later, the inflationary pressures remain real.

This brings us to the FOMC meeting on September 17-18. The Middle Eastern fiasco is now likely to frame the conversation between the meeting participants mainly in terms of inflation, which to date has been assumed as generally tame. In fact, some FOMC members, such as James Bullard, have spoken about the need to bring it to up to 2%. However, they are suddenly finding themselves dealing with the following trifecta:

1) An increase in the CPI for the month of August, particularly on non-core side.

2) Likelihood of rising prices in the aftermath of higher tariffs.

3) Inflationary headwinds as a result of rising oil prices.

While Chairman Powell continues to stress that the Fed will continue to support economic expansion in the United States, we have to remember that the Fed's dual mandate is to manage inflation and unemployment.

If we are to believe the expansion reason, then we should be in the two-thirds probability camp: the Fed will indeed cut the rates. However, if we are to view Fed's action through the lens of the dual mandate, then the inflationary concerns have gotten too prevalent in recent weeks, which makes the Fed rate hike unwise at this time. That's where the one-third probability of no rate cut is coming from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.