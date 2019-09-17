Everbridge: Strong Fundamentals But An Inflated Valuation

Overall, the company is still quite expensive, and we'll wait before buying.

We've looked at Everbridge (EVBG) for a while now. There are a lot of things to like about the company - its SaaS business model, amazing customer reviews, and great competitive advantages. However, Everbridge is quite expensive, even after its recent correction, and we'll wait before buying.

What Everbridge does

Everbridge provides software solutions to enterprises and state and national governments for critical events management.

Its SaaS Critical Events Management platform is comprised of a comprehensive set of software applications that address the full spectrum of tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. It enables customers to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans.

Everbridge has conducted 7 acquisitions since its IPO of mainly smaller companies. The acquired companies are in similar fields like critical communications, population alerting, etc.

Competitive advantage

The company has significant competitive advantages, with the most obvious advantage being its superior product. However, it also benefits from a sticky customer base, patent protection, and significant experience.

Everbridge's competitive advantages have helped it to become the market leader in CEM, serving over 4400 customers, including many of the largest companies in the world.

Our customer base has grown from 867 customers at the end of 2011 to more than 4,400 customers as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2018, our customers were based in 49 countries and included nine of the 10 largest U.S. cities, nine of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms and five of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. We provide products and services to customers of varying sizes, including enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies. Our customers span a wide variety of industries including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education and professional services



Source: 10-K 2018

This reputation of having the largest companies in the world as customers is itself a competitive advantage, as its shows that Everbridge is "the" go-to solution for CEM.

Everbridge also offers a unique solution that is superior to competitors, allowing it to win over customers easily.

(Source: 2018 investor presentation)

It has an integrated ecosystem of products that allows customers to get all their solutions in one place. Most competitors have individual standalone products. It's faster and more efficient to use Everbridge.

But we feel like we had an unfair advantage. We have an integrated, common operating environment, which, at the end of the day, is the only way. If you've got 180 locations and 50,000 people with 10,000 plus travelers a week out there, how would you possibly manage that on seven independent systems? It just doesn't work. And so being the people that brought the space together and the first guys to call it CEM, sometimes we bear the burden this last year of educating the market. But what's happening is we're seeing increased traction because people are buying into I'm not going to buy seven of these and stitch them together. I don't have the time. I don't have the interest in that.



Source: Q3 2018 call

The company's product innovations are protected by 150+ patents. It helps that Everbridge is very rarely offline and that it's in over 200 countries and territories.

(Source: 2019 investor presentation)

With such a good provider, it's tough to see why any customers would want to switch, especially since switching could jeopardize the safety of workers for a period of time. This incentivises customers to stay with Everbridge, which is shown by the company's great 110% revenue retention rate.

(Source: 2019 investor presentation)

Q2 thoughts

For a company like Everbridge, we'll not only talk about its financial results, but also about worldwide geopolitical events.

The 3 major geopolitical events we have observed this quarter are the US China trade war, Brexit, and the Hong Kong protests. In August, geopolitical unrest around the world was incredibly high, but the situation improved in September. If volatility in the world economy increases significantly again, this would be quite bullish for Everbridge.

Growth continued in Q2, with Everbridge once again signing a number of notable customers, such as OCBC, LabCorp, etc. Some investors have harbored doubts over whether growth could continue if all of the major companies in the world were Everbridge customers. However, not all of the revenue increase was driven by an increase in the customer base. Upselling was also a significant contributor to revenues.

Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter. We believe the stock plunged not due to the quarter per se, but rather due to the extreme valuations that the stock was trading at before. Notably, a number of other SaaS companies we have been following have also pulled back somewhat for no reason other than extreme overvaluation, like Chegg (CHGG).

Valuation

Even after the correction in Everbridge, we're still not really comfortable buying it. The stock trades at a pretty hefty valuation of 12x P/S. This is a great SaaS company to own, and it definitely deserves a premium, but with investors rotating from growth to value, there is still a significant amount of downside to Everbridge. We would wait for a more reasonable valuation of 6x-7x P/S before biting, as this is the valuation some of the cheaper SaaS companies are receiving.

Takeaway

Overall, Everbridge is a great company with excellent products and a strong competitive advantage, but we just cannot stomach the thought of paying 12x P/S even for this great company. We recommend investors wait for a more reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.