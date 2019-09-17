For Now, 'Okay' Will Have To Be Good Enough For Broadcom

Relative to what other companies in important end-markets like networking had already said about the June quarter (and guided for in the September quarter), Broadcom’s (AVGO) fiscal third-quarter results weren’t bad. Then again, while I have spent most of this year expecting a weaker/slower recovery in the chip sector, that wasn’t the consensus outlook, so there was still some room for Broadcom to disappoint expectations of a quick, robust turnaround.

I believe Broadcom’s core semiconductor business remains strong, and while the acquisition of Symantec’s (SYMC) enterprise security business is not without execution risks, it makes sense in the broader context of Broadcom management’s pursuit of financial engineering leverage. Broadcom's shares do still look undervalued to me, though not to a degree that would lead me to call this a “must consider” name in the space.

Mostly Okay Results Against A Challenging Backdrop

The quarterly reports from companies like Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), Marvell (MRVL), and Xilinx (XLNX) created some grounds for concern about Broadcom’s report, but the company managed to report a decent set of fiscal third-quarter results that were a bit light on revenue but healthy on margins. Although management’s guidance was incrementally soft relative to the Street on the fourth quarter, sell-side analysts had established estimates that I had considered too high relative to both Broadcom management’s guidance and my own expectations for the chip sector in calendar 2019.

Revenue rose 9% on a yoy basis and came in basically flat sequentially. Semiconductor revenue declined about 5% sequentially on weakness in Storage and Industrial, offset in part by Networking and Wireless. Infrastructure was weak, with revenue declining 19% qoq (missing expectations by about 3%); with management talking about flattish results at CA, the implication would be that SAN switching was down about 50% qoq.

Gross margin was up close to four points yoy and down about 100bp qoq, coming in slightly better than expected. Operating expenses were lower than expected, and a 70bp qoq decline in operating margin was still about 70bp better than expected. In short, Broadcom continues to execute very well from an operating efficiency standpoint.

Sluggish Guidance, With Some Points Of Differentiation

Although Broadcom reiterated its full-year guidance, the implication was for a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth quarter, as the Street had already been counting on a stronger rebound for the chip sector in the third calendar quarter of the year. Recent guidance has taken some of the steam out of that notion, and Broadcom is now expected to see around 4% qoq revenue growth.

Management believes that the semiconductor business has bottomed, but it is not expecting a sharp V-shaped recovery. Customer destocking is largely done and Broadcom’s commentary on new hyper-scale data centers was pretty positive (possibly good news for companies like Xilinx). Management also noted strength in networking products like Trident, Jericho, and Tomahawk, so Broadcom’s performance could be seen as somewhat idiosyncratic relative to the broader networking space.

Likewise, Broadcom seems to have regained some share in handsets, positioning the Wireless segment for a little relative outperformance. On a more negative note, management announced after earnings that the long-time head of Wireless would be leaving the company in 2020.

Storage and Industrial are more problematic, and I’m not all that confident that Storage will see a sharp turnaround in the next couple of quarters. As far as Industrial goes, Broadcom is “lucky” insofar as having a much lower reliance on industrial end-markets (like auto) than many other chip companies, including the likes of STMicro (STM), ON (ON), and NXP (NXPI).

Symantec Will Be The Next Big Challenge

Despite some early turbulence in the negotiation process, Broadcom and Symantec found common ground for a deal, with Broadcom agreeing to acquire the enterprise security business for a little under $11 billion. Relative to the prior rumors of a deal for all of Symantec, acquiring just the enterprise business reduces some of the operational risk for Broadcom, not to mention reducing the price tag.

Symantec is a leader in endpoint security, web security, and data loss prevention, though revenue growth and share loss have been issues of late, with up and comers like Bitdefender, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler (ZS) elbowing their way into Symantec’s wheelhouse.

Broadcom’s approach to this deal is a familiar one – buy a business with a relatively sticky customer base and high margins, and then gut as much of the operating cost structure as possible. With the CA sales and marketing infrastructure already in place, that part of the integration should be somewhat smoother. What Broadcom will do with R&D is more uncertain and riskier in my view – cutting out growth projects and non-core R&D will certainly save money, but the dynamics of markets like endpoint security are changing, and I’m concerned that Broadcom could hamstring this business for the longer term, if it cut too deeply into R&D and missed out on the shifts in the market.

By the same token, this is a deal just as much about financial engineering as any strategic value (if not moreso). Broadcom is basically using low-cost leverage to acquire a high-margin business that can throw off a lot of cash flow, and is banking on the large entrenched customer base at Symantec staying more or less entrenched. On balance, I’d prefer deals with more strategic rationale, but Broadcom’s scale in the chip space makes further M&A there almost a non-starter.

The Outlook

I haven’t changed much about my near-term outlook for Broadcom; as I mentioned before, I already had a weaker chip environment in my modeling assumptions. Excluding Symantec, I’m expecting long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits and long-term adjusted FCF growth in the mid-to-high single digits. Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches, I continue to see fair value in the range of $300 to $320.

The Bottom Line

Broadcom looks priced for a decent return from here, and I’m content to remain a holder (and a buyer on occasional weakness/pullbacks). I’d be more bullish/enthusiastic at a lower price, of course, but I still regard this as a good candidate for a core holding in the tech space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.